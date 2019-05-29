VICI Properties: A Strong Hand For Doubling Down

The dividend yields of 5.23% is well-covered, and the potential for continued dividend growth is promising.

What better place to examine VICI and the business model than in two world-famous gambling towns?

The reason that most people "double down" is to achieve favorable odds of beating the dealer.

I just returned from a 10-day trip to Las Vegas, where I walked through dozens of casinos. As you can imagine, it's hard not to gamble when you're in "Sin City" and I purposely avoided the blackjack tables since that's my primary vice.

However, I ended up flying to the Bahamas after leaving Las Vegas, where I stayed very close to the Atlantis Paradise Island mega-resort. Since I heard that it's owned by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), I decided to conduct some mystery shopping...

In the form of playing blackjack.

As I sat down in the chair to play, I knew I was a bit rusty since the last time I played cards was around a year ago. Even so, I already knew the one approach I was going to take: doubling down. Similar to "dollar cost averaging," this is a basic strategy based on simple mathematics.

The reason why most people double down is to achieve favorable odds of beating the dealer. The key to being successful in this, of course, is to recognize when the dealer has the weakest hand. For instance, when the "up card" is a two through a six.

Now, I'm no professional gambler. Yet, this strategy has allowed me to cash in quite a few black ($100) chips over the years. The concept can be extremely profitable. And veteran card players are known to seize this same opportunity when the odds are in their favor.

Photo Source

I played cards at the Atlantis for around an hour and, during that time, I used the "double down" technique around six times. I won in all but one of those hands, allowing me to walk away with a modest profit.

It was a fun experience overall. However, as a financial analyst, I do recognize that there's a big difference between gambling and investing. That's why I always limit my time and money when it comes to such speculative pastimes.

What I didn't set any specific limits on - either in Vegas or Nassau - was further researching one of my Strong Buy picks, VICI Properties, Inc. (VICI).

Why should I when there's no better place to examine the company and its business model than in two world-famous gambling towns? And I do want to examine the REITs I recommend.

I can't promise you I'll visit every REIT property sector. Prisons, for one, aren't necessarily places I want to go. But I always try to immerse myself in the underlying security. As Benjamin Graham explained, investing is very much about whether or not you "know your business."

In his book, The Intelligent Investor, he adds onto that thought like this:

Do not try to make business profits out of securities… unless you know as much about the security values as you would need to know about the value of the merchandise that you proposed to manufacture or deal in.

Photo Source

The Basics

Putting all of our cards on the table, here are the three gaming REITs that iREIT on Alpha covers:

We first began covering VICI, in particular, back in July 2018. And in that initial research article, I explained how it was formed after being spun off Caesars Entertainment Operating Co. That's "a subsidiary of gaming giant Caesars Entertainment Corp. (CZR) that emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October 2017."

The company chose the name VICI "as a way of communicating [its] Caesarean heritage, given the fame around the saying - attributed to Julius Caesar - of Veni, Vidi, Vici."

We concluded that article with an initial Buy recommendation. Then, we recently bumped it up to a Strong Buy, citing a low payout ratio and outsized growth prospects in 2019 and 2020. In fact, we named VICI one of the "10 fastest-growing REITs" thanks to returning around 20% since the upgrade.

Keep in mind that in order to become a Strong Buy participant, a company has to have clear catalysts that drive growth. In addition, it must have adequate capital to grow its enterprise. And its business model must provide a sustainable pathway to profits.

As you can see below, VICI is now the largest casino/gaming REIT with a market capitalization over $9 billion. The company owns 22 market-leading, gaming-specific properties across the U.S.

In addition, VICI has scale-advantage and diverse revenue streams thanks to its 14,800 hotel rooms, a beautiful collection of golf courses, and 150+ restaurants, bars, and nightclubs spread across its properties.

Here is its just-as-big corporate vision:

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

When VICI spun off from Caesars, it had just one tenant. Today, as viewed below, it's successfully diversified its revenue and geographic footprint. It's very evident that VICI has a clear pipeline for diversification and growth:

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

As I witnessed in Vegas, the market currently appears to be on solid financial footing. Last year, VICI's CEO, Ed Pitoniak, told me that:

The financial crisis was truly a black swan event for Las Vegas. You had an unprecedented amount of new supply coming into the market just as demand was crashing."

Yet, Las Vegas has bounced back big since then, leaving VICI perfectly positioned to reap the rewards from its just under 100 acres in America's gaming mecca.

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

On its recent Q1-19 earnings call, Pitoniak explained that the company "achieved tenant diversification faster than any other gaming REIT through [its] relationship with Hard Rock, Penn, and the foundational tenant Caesars." And he added that:

Caesars continues to produce industry-leading results demonstrating [its] strength as one of the top leisure and hospitality operators across the globe.

According to him, VICI is "always here to help Caesars grow the performance and value of [its] business."

VICI Delivers Alpha

A few days ago, VICI announced that it had closed on a Greektown acquisition and subsequent lease with Penn National Gaming (PENN). This a $700 million deal, with PENN purchasing the operating assets for $300 million.

The initial rent was $55.6 million, with an initial lease term of 15 years and four five-year renewal options.

Photo Source

According to poker aficionado CardPlayer, Quicken Loans billionaire investor Dan Gilbert plans to invest proceeds from the sale in other Detroit-area real estate projects. The website says that:

The 56-year-old and his partners will net a few hundred million after taxes and paying off the casino's $400 million in debt."

VICI previously closed on another $261 million deal with PENN called Margaritaville Bossier City, which now accounts for several tens of millions in portfolio rent. This property is located in Louisiana, with PENN acquiring the underlying assets for $115 million.

Photo Source

VICI has yet another mega-deal under contract with JACK Cincinnati Casino, located in - where else - Cincinnati. With this one, our Caesars' spin-off is paying $558.3 million. And Hard Rock will be acquiring the operating assets involved for $186.5 million.

The cap rate for VICI's share of the deal is 7.7%, with initial rent set at $42.75 million.

Photo Source

According to Benzinga:

The JACK is the second major property Quicken Loans founder and Cleveland Cavaliers majority owner Dan Gilbert has unloaded in recent months. Gilbert's company JACK Entertainment, LLC still owns and operates four casinos and racetracks in Maryland, Kentucky, and Ohio.

Back to VICI's latest earnings call, its CEO said:

We are excited to partner with Hard Rock, a global investment grade leader in gaming, hospitality and leisure, and an experienced operator in the Ohio market. We look forward to expanding this relationship over time as both companies continue to execute on their growth strategies.

Then, in the Q&A segment, Pitoniak commented:

If you look across all the other American commercial real estate sectors, whether it be industrial, multi-res, medical office, single-family housing, and in so many of the sectors… most American commercial real estate sectors are in the late innings of the cycle that they are in.

And he added:

We believe the gaming real estate is still a very early-inning story. It is a story, and it has really developed, we believe, over the last 12 to 18 months in terms of especially the dedicated REIT community understanding the alpha that they can obtain by investing in publicly traded gaming real estate. So we believe that this will continue to be a sector that gets a lot of... growing attention because of that, if you will, off-cycle characteristics. This is a place that the active manager we believe will continue to find value especially when compared to so many of those other late-inning commercial real estate sectors.

Funding the Growth Machine

To fund this growth, VICI participated in a few staged initiatives such as the issuance of 6.1 million shares of common stock through an at-the-market (ATM) program at a weighted average price of $21.28.

This generated around $128 million in net proceeds.

As to the above-referenced Margaritaville transaction, it was funded with cash. And the recently closed Greektown deal was made with proceeds from the November equity offering.

The combined Greektown deal and proposed JACK Cincinnati transaction are funded on a leverage neutral basis utilizing debt and existing cash on hand.

At the end of Q1-19, VICI's net debt-to-LTM EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) was approximately 4.3x. That's below the low-end stated range of 5x to 5.5x. To be clear, this didn't include the impact of the excess cash on its balance sheet raised in either the November equity offering or the ATM equity.

Also, VICI's total debt was recently reported at $4.1 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.97%.

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

VICI is rated BB by S&P due to those decent financials, and its 15-year rent coverage with Caesars is 3.5x. These master lease agreements are all triple net, providing security and predictable earnings growth.

The Case for Doubling Down

As I explained at the outset, the concept of doubling down "can be extremely profitable. And veteran card players are known to seize this same opportunity when the odds are in their favor."

After carefully analyzing VICI, we conclude that there is a case to be made for going overweight in shares. This REIT has become a consolidator within the gaming sector, and it's trophy hunting right now. As noted above, its last three deals total around $1.5 billion compared to its average deal of around $300 million.

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

VICI doesn't enjoy the same cost of capital as Realty Income (O). But it is able to generate wide spreads by targeting strategic assets that yield around 7.5%. And because its leases have fixed rent bumps, VICI is able to grow earnings at the rate of 4% to 4.5%.

Source: VICI Investor Presentation

So, as you can see below, this REIT is forecasted to grow adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)/share by around 12% in 2020. And now that the closings are actually occurring, the earnings will begin to kick in... generating solid dividend growth prospects. (Just keep in mind that there is a time delay with gaming because of regulatory approval processes.)

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

Furthermore, there are promising tailwinds that support our highly bullish thesis. Such as national job and wage growth. I witnessed this last week in Vegas, where the tables were packed and the saying was true.

Nobody (except me) ever sleeps there. Why bother when there's much to do?

Also, there's a growing awareness about sports betting thanks to ESPN and Caesars. According to a Yahoo Finance article, the duo is pairing up to:

... bring the best in sports betting news and entertainment content to fans around the world. The deal includes building a new ESPN-branded studio at The LINQ Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, where sports betting-themed content will be created, along with segments for ESPN's recently launched sports betting-related show, Daily Wager."

So, while VICI doesn't have the highest dividend yield in the gaming sector, we believe it has the best growth forecast... and that includes dividend growth. Here's a snapshot of the funds from operations (FFO) payout ratio:

So, with a lower payout ratio and that series of recently announced bolt-on acquisitions... VICI is poised to generate solid profits this year and next.

As referenced earlier, VICI - like the entire REIT sector, which is up over 18% year to date - has seen a surge in price appreciation so far in 2019.

We believe there's still more room for VICI to run. That's based on the fact that it's proven its consolidator status and enjoys a superior scale advantage. The estimated 2020 AFFO of $1.63 (we're forecasting $1.65) and 2021 estimate of $1.75 (our forecast as well) provides strong support, giving this company a distinct advantage to generate impressive returns.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

In Conclusion...

Since we're not gamblers, we see no sense in doubling down with VICI in the gambling sense. However, we do believe this specialized net lease REIT deserves more shelf space due to its efforts in becoming a capital allocation leader in the gaming sector.

The management team is proving that it can generate enduring shareholder value by scaling its business model with a thoughtful emphasis on selecting accretive investment opportunities. Plus, its 5.23% dividend yields is well-covered and the potential for continued growth in this regard is promising.

Hopefully, this article provides you with all the necessary research to make an intelligent REIT investment. Always remember to conduct ample due diligence before selecting a stock. And remember to maintain adequate and responsible diversification.

Benjamin Graham summed this concept up in the previously mentioned Intelligent Investor:

Diversification is an established tenet of conservative investment. By accepting it so universally, investors are really demonstrating their acceptance of the margin of safety principle, to which diversification is the companion.

Simply said, diversification is the simplest and cheapest way to obtain a worthwhile margin of safety. This is why it's worth pursuing.

In other news, stay tuned for my roulette article, where I'll provide readers with my strategy for winning on the table... and investing in REITs.

Photo Source

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free, and its only purposes are to assist with research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VICI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.