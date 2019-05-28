Tracking Jeffrey Ubben's ValueAct Portfolio - Q1 2019 Update

The top three positions are Citigroup, Seagate Technology, and KKR & Co and they add up to ~50% of the portfolio.

This quarter, Ubben’s 13F portfolio value increased ~13% from $8.03B to $9.10B. The number of holdings decreased from 21 to 20. The top three positions are at ~50% while the top five are at 72% of the 13F assets. The largest position is Citigroup which is at ~22% of the portfolio. To know more about ValueAct’s activist style of value investing, check out Deep Value: Why Activist Investors and Other Contrarians Battle for Control of Losing Corporations.

Note: ValueAct has a 9.5% activist stake in Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEY). In March, it was reported that the position was reduced slightly. The stake was established mid-2015 and increased substantially in November 2015. In 2016, they got a seat in the board in exchange for restrictions including not being allowed to publicly criticize Rolls Royce. That restriction was relaxed last April.

New Stakes:

PG&E Corp (PCG): PCG is a minutely small 0.20% of the portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $6.25 and $24.50. The stock currently trades at $18.83.

Stake Disposals:

Aramark (ARMK) and Bloom Energy (BE): These are minutely small stakes (less than ~0.2% of the portfolio each) established last quarter but disposed this quarter.

Note: Bloom Energy had an IPO in July 2018. It started trading at ~$23 and now goes for $11.17.

Stake Decreases:

CBRE Group (CBRE): CBRE is a large ~7% of the 13F portfolio stake. The majority of the original position was established in 2011 & 2012 in the mid-to-high-teens price-range. Q4 2016 saw a ~20% increase in the mid-to-high 20s price-range. There was a ~18% reduction in Q2 2017 at ~$35.20 per share and that was followed with a ~15% selling the following quarter at ~$35.90 per share. Q4 2017 and Q1 2018 also saw another ~31% selling at ~$44 per share and that was followed with a one-third selling this quarter at $49.51. The stock is currently at ~$48.11.

Note: ValueAct still controls ~4% of the business.

Hawaiian Electric (HE): The very small 0.64% HE stake was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $34.40 and $36.15 and increased by ~25% last quarter at prices between $35 and $39. The stock currently trades at $42.01. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

Note: On Hawaiian Electric, ValueAct has disclosed that it is the largest position in their newly launched VAC Spring Fund. Part of the thesis is that Hawaii is the perfect place to power electricity infrastructure. Also, HE has a banking business which can source the funding of rooftop solar cells.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA): ACA is a ~2% portfolio stake that came about as a result of the spinoff from Trinity Industries. Trinity shareholders received one share of Arcosa for each Trinity share held. ValueAct held ~21.4M shares of Trinity for which they received ~7.1M shares of Arcosa. The stock started trading at ~$28.50 and currently goes for $34.42. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at $33.02. ValueAct still controls 11.8% of the business.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI): AWI stake was established in Q2 2014 with the bulk purchased next quarter at around the mid-40s price-range. Last year saw a ~75% selling at prices between $55 and $72. The stock currently trades at $89.08. The 1.63% portfolio stake that remained as of last quarter was almost eliminated this quarter at prices between $58 and $81.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them no longer owning any shares. The disposal was at an average price of ~$80 per share. AWI was an activist stake and ValueAct was involved in the spinoff of Armstrong Flooring in April 2016.

Stake Increases:

Seagate Technology (STX): The large (top three) ~16% STX position saw a huge ~220% increase in Q3 2016 at prices between $23 and $38.50. There was another ~45% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $38.75 and $50.50 and that was followed with a ~55% increase the following quarter at ~$33 per share. The stock is now at $43.19. Last four quarters have seen a one-third increase at prices between $36 and $62.

Note: ValueAct owns ~9.4% of the business.

Darling Ingredients (DAR), Enviva Partners (EVA), Lindblad Expeditions (LIND), Strategic Education (STRA) and Unifi Inc. (UFI): These very small (less than ~0.60% of the portfolio each) stakes saw increases this quarter.

Note 1: ValueAct controls 6.3% of Lindblad Expeditions and ~6% of Unifi Inc.

Note 2: Strayer Education merged with Capella Education in an all-stock deal in August last year. The business was renamed Strategic Education after the close of the transaction.

Note 3: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 1.3M shares of UFI. This is compared to 1.13M shares in the 13F report. The increase happened at an average price of ~$20.30. The stock is now at $19.63.

Kept Steady:

Citigroup (C): The C position established in Q4 2017 saw a ~500% increase in Q1 2018 at prices between $67 and $80. Last two quarters had also seen another ~25% combined increase at prices between $49 and $75. The stock currently trades at $64.39. It is currently the largest 13F position at 21.56%. For investors attempting to follow ValueAct, Citigroup is a good option to consider for further research.

KKR & Co. (KKR): KKR is a large (top three) 13.09% portfolio position established in Q2 2017 and increased by a whopping ~800% the following quarter at prices between $18 and $20.50. The stock currently trades at ~$24. For investors attempting to follow ValueAct, KKR is a good option to consider for further research. There was a minor increase this quarter.

Note: ValueAct controls ~10% of the business.

Morgan Stanley (MS): MS is a large (top five) ~12% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $28 and increased by ~10% the following quarter at prices between $25 and $32. Q4 2016 saw the pattern reverse: ~35% reduction at prices between $31.50 and $44 and that was followed with another one-third selling in the following quarter at prices between $41.50 and $47. The stock is now at $42.96. Last three quarters had seen a combined ~45% increase at prices between $37 and $55.

Alliance Data Systems (ADS): The majority of the original position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $186 and $226. There was a ~50% increase in the following quarter at ~$200 per share. The next two quarters saw another ~15% increase at prices between $200 and $250. Last quarter saw a ~15% selling at prices between $144 and $238. The stock currently trades at ~$143 and the stake is at ~10% of the portfolio.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 3.7M shares. This is compared to 5.2M shares in the 13F report – 1.5M shares disposed.

Trinity Industries (TRN): The ~6% TRN stake was roughly doubled at ~$13.75 per share in Q3 2016 and that was followed with another ~25% increase the following quarter at ~$12.25 per share. Q3 2017 saw another ~11% stake increase at ~$18.75 per share. There was a ~8% increase in Q4 2017 at ~$22.25 per share and that was followed with a ~15% increase next quarter at ~$23.25 per share. The stock is now at $20.49. Last quarter also saw a ~2% increase.

Note: ValueAct has a ~14% ownership stake in the business. The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Arcosa Inc. (ACA) spinoff that closed in November.

Bausch Health (BHC) previously Valeant Pharmaceuticals: The BHC position is now at 4.90% of the 13F portfolio. ValueAct controls ~5.3% of the business. It is a very long-term stake. Q1 2017 saw a ~20% increase at ~$10.85 per share. The stock is now at $23.52.

Note: ValueAct first purchased Valeant in 2006. Their team was involved in the transformation of Valeant from an early-stage pharmaceuticals business to the behemoth it is today.

SLM Corp. (SLM): SLM was a very small 0.83% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2018. Next quarter saw the stake increased by ~410% at prices between $11 and $12. The stock is currently at $9.72. Ubben controls ~9% of the business. The stake is now at 4.27% of the portfolio.

Armstrong Flooring Inc. (AFI): The very small 0.69% AFI stake came about as a result of the spinoff from Armstrong World Industries that closed in April 2016. The terms called for shareholders to receive two shares of AFI for each share of Armstrong World Industries held. ValueAct had 9.2M shares for which they received 4.6M shares (17.9% of the business). AFI started trading at ~$12.50 per share and the shares now go for $11.60.

AES Corp. (AES): AES is a minutely small 0.31% portfolio stake kept steady this quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 4.15M shares of AES Corp. This is compared to 1.56M shares in the 13F report - ~2.5M shares purchased at ~$16. The stock is now at $16.50.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Ubben’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2019:

