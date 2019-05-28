Turtle Beach: From Short To Long

This is a mistake since the company is still on a growth path -- just not from peak 2018 levels.

The opportunity comes because the market is misinterpreting sequential declines as indications that the company is broken.

The stock has come down substantially from its highs and is now a value proposition.

HEAR saw a huge price spike when the Fortnite mania was at its peak.

Last year, on the back of Fortnite mania, Turtle Beach (HEAR) ran above $30 per share, as the only pure play on the video game phenomenon. At the time I took a small tactical short position thinking that the run was way overdone.

I say "tactical" however, because in the long run I believe that there will continue to be a secular shift towards gaming and e-sports, and HEAR continues to be among best pure plays on those larger trends.

I've long since covered my short, and with the stock now trading below $10 per share, I think its descent has been overdone and -- as I explain below -- it's now an enticing long prospect.

The Company

Turtle Beach is a manufacturer of gaming headsets for use with game consoles such as the Microsoft XBox and the Sony PlayStation. Headsets add to the immersive game feel, and with the advent of multi-player games, notably the new "battle royale" games such as Fortnite, the demand for headsets surged because such games encourage communication between participants.

Headset sales tend to be highly seasonal, with up to half of a typical year's sales generated during the Christmas quarter. Sales are also cyclical, coinciding with the major introductions of new console hardware.

As discussed below, the company has also recently acquired ROCCAT, a German manufacturer of gaming keyboards and mice.

As the company's excellent investor presentation points out, HEAR is the leader in the $1.8B console headset market:

(source)

(source)

Furthermore, HEAR is now beginning to pursue the $1.5B PC gaming headset market by launching several new PC headsets in 2018.

By its recent acquisition of ROCCAT, the company has also entered the $1.2B mice and keyboard market. In 2018, ROCCAT had pro forma net revenues of about $25M along with positive EBITDA and mid 30% gross margins. The company is targeting $30M in new ROCCAT-related revenues in 2020, as well as accretive earnings and earnings per share.

The offerings and road map for the combined company now looks like this:

(source)

Financially, the company has cleaned up its balance sheet by retiring preferred stock and repaying some loans and revolvers. This has greatly improved the ratio of debt service to EBITDA:

(source)

Forecast Growth Rates

Revenues for 2018 had a large, unrepeatable spike due to one-time Fortnite-related headset sales, but longer term the company expects to grow revenues at somewhere between 10% and 20%. Likewise it expects to grow EBITDA by 15% to 30% annually, and has recently authorized a $15M share buyback due to the anticipated increased cash flow.

Thus, referring to the two historical charts, we can anticipate drops in TTM revenues, EBITDA and owners' cash profits in 2019, after which the trend should be strongly positive. I believe that it is these expected drops that have demolished the stock price, but, as we'll see in the valuation section, the market has over-reacted, driving the stock price from substantially overvalued to substantially undervalued.



(Source) (Source) (Source)

Valuation

The best peer that I can find for HEAR is Logitech (LOGI). Currently, with the two stocks trading at $8.55 and $37.15 respectively, the snapshot valuation measures are as follows.

HEAR:

(source)

LOGI:

(source)

For context, I've also plotted the historical values of EV/EBITDA and EV/Owners' Cash profits below, with the latter really showing the exaggerated spike and dip of HEAR on the Fortnite excitement.



(Source) (Source)

As I said above, 2019 will see a dip in most metrics for HEAR; indeed in its investor presentation the company forecasts about a 50% dip in cash flow versus 2018 peak numbers. At today's stock price, that's equivalent to a forward EV/EBITDA metric of about 4.2 and to a ratio of EV to owners' cash profits of about 7.6.

If we then assume that LOGI should command a 50% premium to HEAR due to it being much more established and diversified, the comparables look like this.

Metric LOGI Estimated HEAR 2019 HEAR price for 50% Discount EV / EBITDA 16.32 4.2 $22.15 EV / OCP 25.06 7.6 $18.80

From this analysis, I think a target price of $18 to $20 by the end of 2019 is reasonable.

Rationalizing the Opportunity

SA now provides Essential subscribers with a "quant rating" for every stock. In HEAR's case it's very bearish.

(source)

My guess is that most of the time, the ratings are good predictors, but in this case I believe that the dismal overall rating is really due to the one time Fortnite boost the company and stock saw. For example EPS revisions are likely down because some analysts had unrealistic expectations for the duration of the Fortnite boom. Similarly, once the air began to come out of the stock, momentum indicators would be sharply negative (see price chart at the outset of this article).

However, neither of these two factors says anything about the underlying business, it only says that there was an unsustainable spike in sales. As I've shown above, the business is far from broken, rather it is likely to be a solid grower going forward. Indeed the Seeking Alpha "value", "growth" and "profitably" quant factors are very positive.

As a result, I think the market is currently mispricing HEAR and I am long the stock at these prices.

Risks

Perhaps the biggest unknown going forward is the potential impact of new or changing tariffs worldwide. I personally don't think they'll have a huge impact on HEAR since competitors will be dealing with the same environment, but I thought it worth reproducing the language on this from the 10Q (with my emphasis):

A trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies has the potential to adversely impact demand for our products, our costs, customers, suppliers and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, to adversely impact our businesses. The majority of our production occurs in foreign jurisdictions, including China, and while our products are currently not subject to tariffs they may become subject in the future which may have an adverse effect on our results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HEAR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade around core positions.