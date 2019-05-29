Home Depot: Weaker Sales Outlook Creates Short Opportunity

This declining trend could very well surprise Home Depot with slower than expected sales growth as soon as the very next quarter.

This should prove to be a multi-quarter to multi-year downturn.

There is a macro trend at hand that will weigh on the business of home improvement retailer, Home Depot: Private Residential Fixed Investment.

A macroeconomic metric that is now turning down has a direct relationship to the health of home improvement retailer Home Depot (HD).

The metric is private residential fixed investment. It is now rolling over and starting to decline as a percent of GDP. Not only is this rollover pronounced, but historically, tends to last for multiple quarters and even years at a time.

Private Residential Fixed Investment

Here is a long term quarterly chart of private residential fixed investment.

Here is how private residential investment looks from a year over year percent change:

The purpose of these longer term charts is to showcase both the volatile and cyclical nature of the trends in residential investment.

In the 1st quarter of 2019, the year over year rate of change was 0.59%.

There is little doubt, from this second quarter on to the 3rd quarter, we'll be seeing a negative year over year rate of change in nominal dollars of investment from the private sector going into residential real estate.

This is the headwind that will be blowing on Home Depot's (HD) same store sales growth in the months and quarter directly ahead.

Home Depot has a very large foothold in the U.S. market for fixed investment in residential real estate, having approximately 1,981 stores in the US, and a total of 2,287 stores when including Mexico and Canada. Sales for Home Depot were $109.64 billion in the trailing 12 months.

That large foothold makes them that much more prone to the growth or decline in the industry sector as a whole.

That large foothold is also the reason for why Home Depot makes for a good stock to play to the downside of this sector, given its strong dependence on the U.S. market as a whole.

Home Depot has no where to hide in a U.S.-specific decline.

There's more on this downtown we're starting to see.

Private Residential Fixed Investment To GDP

Another perspective of this is seeing it from its relationship to GDP. Nominal GDP grew 5.10% in the 1st quarter of 2019. This is compared to the 0.59% growth in nominal private residential fixed investment.

The chart above, again, showcases the volatility of the cyclical nature of private residential fixed investment.

The annual rate of change in private residential fixed investment peaked in 2013 at a rate of 21% and had been declining since.

Home Depot and generally, all businesses related in residential fixed investment, have been in boom times in terms of year over year growth.

Those boom times are over.

From the 3rd quarter of 2011 to the 3rd quarter of 2018, the rate of growth in private residential fixed investment was higher than the rate of growth in nominal GDP. That's 7 years!

Retail Trade Data

Similarly, the retail trade data for the building material, garden and equipment suppliers is also slowing down, in sync with private investment.

Here is a chart of the nominal monthly retail sales estimates for the building materials, garden equipment and supply dealers.

From a year over year perspective, April's sales were up 1.18%.

I would not be surprised if we were to see negative comps year over year in May or June.

Lumber Prices

It would be incomplete to not showcase the lower lumber prices Vs. this time last year as one reason for declining sales in the residential fixed investment space.

It was close to this time last year when lumber prices peaked, before crashing soon after.

On a year over year basis, prices are down about 50% from 1 year ago.

Lower Lumber prices will likely take much of the blame in lower sales in the short-term.

However, the longer term trend of lower investment in residential real estate is likely to persist for the quarters ahead. Substantially lower lumber prices is just helping to exacerbate the decline.

Home Depot's Earnings and Margins

With great respect to the management of Home Depot for creating exceptionally high net profit margins off of sales, these margins could very well be prone to being hit when sales decline.

Home Depot is operating at record high net profit margins. In the years 2007, 2008 and 2009, Home Depot experienced year over year revenue declines. This coincided with the housing bust that helped lead to the great recession.

In this time, when sales declined, profit margins declined right alongside with sales declines.

There is a good possibility that this time around, if sales face headwinds, then just as likely, profit margins would face the same headwinds too.

Home Depot Shares

Here is a 5 year chart of Home Depot's share price:

We can see that since the late 2017 run up to over 200 a share, there were 2 more attempts at maintaining an upward trend.

The low in early 2018 was met with a lower low at the end of 2018. The high in September of 2018 over 210 a share looks more and more likely to be the high for now.

Conclusion

The macro trend of private residential fixed investment being in decline puts Home Depot shares in a vulnerable position right now with risk to the downside.

Per Home Depot's Earnings call transcript for the 1st quarter of 2019, Carol Tomé, Home Depot's CFO, said this about guidance for 2019:

For fiscal 2019, we expect comp sales, as calculated on a 52-week basis, to increase by approximately 5%. We expect sales to increase by approximately 3.3%, reflecting the compare of 53 weeks last year. For earnings per share, we expect fiscal 2019 diluted earnings per share to grow approximately 3.1% to $10.03. Our earnings per share guidance includes our plan to repurchase approximately $5 billion of outstanding shares during the year.

Comparable sales to increase 5% is quite ambitious I think based on the trends I have outlined throughout this article.

Based on my analysis and my opinion, I think it's going to be very challenging to see 5% comparable sales growth and the: "not meeting those expectations," could very well be the reason for why Home Depot shares take a turn to the down side later this year.

I'm a sell for the short-term opportunistic trader on Home Depot shares.

As long as the trend in the slow down of fixed investment in the residential area continues, this will likely be reflected in the overall sales at Home Depot and should also impact earnings margins. The share price is vulnerable in the short term, 1-9 months out.

What I'm looking for is another attempt at a new 52-week low, below $158/sh, by the end of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.