Energy Transfer: Poised To Profit Off Of Growing Dominance Of Natural Gas

On Thursday, May 16, 2019, midstream energy giant Energy Transfer LP (ET) gave a presentation to its investors. As is usually the case with presentations like this, the company devoted a good deal of time and energy to discussing its place within the midstream industry as well as making an investment case in itself. It also briefly discussed some of the trends in the broader industry, although its coverage in this area was somewhat lacking. Therefore, I will add this information as necessary throughout the remainder of this article. Overall, Energy Transfer is fairly well liked among dividend investors and for good reason, although the market as a whole does not seem to have much regard for the company.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest midstream partnerships in the United States, boasting a network of pipelines and terminals that covers much of the central and northeast portions of the country:

Source: Energy Transfer

This network gives the company access to a few of the richest resource basins in the nation, particularly the Williston basin in North Dakota and Montana, the Marcellus and Utica basins in Appalachia, and the Permian basin in West Texas. As some investors may be aware, each of these basins produces different resources. The Williston focuses mostly on crude oil, Appalachia focuses on natural gas and natural gas liquids, and the Permian produces all three. Thus, Energy Transfer moves all three commodities through its infrastructure at some point. This gives the company exposure to the fundamentals of all three resources, which can be an advantages as sometimes they differ.

One way in which they differ is in their forward growth prospects. According to the Energy Information Administration, there are two fuels that are likely to see growing consumption in the United States between now and 2050. These two fuels are natural gas and renewables:

Source: Energy Information Administration

Ultimately, we should expect to see the production of natural gas rise to meet this demand. As one of the wealthiest natural gas basins in the world, we should expect to see the production of natural gas rise in the Marcellus and Utica basins. Energy Transfer has been moving to take advantage of this. One of the most significant ways is via the construction of the Rover pipeline. This is a 712-mile pipeline transporting natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shales to the Panhandle Eastern and ANR Pipeline near Defiance, Ohio. The pipeline will also provide natural gas to customers of MichCon in Michigan and Union Gas in Ontario, Canada.

Source: Energy Transfer

This is planned to be one of the largest natural gas pipelines in the country, boasting a maximum capacity of 3.25 billion cubic feet per day. One of the nice things about this project is that Energy Transfer has already secured long-term contracts with various customers to send 3.1 billion cubic feet per day through the pipeline. This provides two advantages to the company. The first is that it ensures that the company is not spending an enormous amount of money to construct a pipeline that nobody wants to use. The second advantage is that these contracts essentially ensure that Energy Transfer will generate a positive return on its investment in the construction of it. This is certainly something that investors in the company should appreciate.

Energy Transfer has been working on this project for quite some time and has already brought the mainline into service. The company has also already put into service the Phase IA and Phase IB segments as well as the Market North Zone segments. In August 2018, the Burgettstown and Majorsville supply laterals came online, which allowed the entire 3.1 billion cubic feet per day that is under contract to begin flowing through the system. Finally, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission granted approval to place the Sherwood laterals into service in November. This pipeline should thus drive Energy Transfer to have earnings and cash flow above last year's levels because the system was not in-service throughout 2018.

In a previous article, I stated that one of the biggest drivers of natural gas demand in the United States over the coming decade will be the export market. This requires converting the natural gas to liquefied natural gas so that it can be loaded onto specially equipped tankers. As we can see, this market is expected to grow by 496% between now and 2030:

Source: Kinder Morgan

Energy Transfer is moving to take advantage of this just like Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is. The way that the company is planning to do this is by constructing its own LNG terminal. The proposed project is a 50/50 joint venture between Energy Transfer and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), which has been very dedicated to becoming a major supplier of liquefied natural gas to Europe, to convert an LNG import facility to export duty. The facility will be located on a 152-acre site near Lake Charles, LA, along the Gulf Coast. It will include two existing deepwater docks that can accommodate tankers up to 215,000 cubic meters in size and the construction of four LNG storage tanks with a capacity of 425,000 cubic meters each. All in all, this facility would be able to export a massive 16.5 million tonnes of LNG per year.

The joint venture partners have already secured all of the necessary permits to construct the terminal, but they have not yet made any decision to proceed with the construction of it. This may be because they are currently seeking out customers that are willing to enter into contracts to use the terminals. The reason for this would be the same as for the Rover pipeline. In short, Energy Transfer and Royal Dutch Shell do not want to invest the money to construct this terminal if nobody wants to use it. This is simply good capital management. The company also wishes to get these contracts in place to determine what its return on investment will be. This is likewise good capital management as it is critical to determine whether or not it is worth it to proceed with the project.

These projects are just a few of the ones that should allow the company to continue on its growth trajectory. As we can see here, the company is well positioned to grow its adjusted EBITDA at a 17% compound annual growth rate over the 2015-2019 period:

Source: Energy Transfer

As many members of this site have complained about, though, the market has largely ignored this growth. Indeed, the unit price has been essentially flat since 2016:

This is despite the company's consistent growth over that period. It is also despite the fact that Energy Transfer has grown its distribution over the past five years:

This creates a potential opportunity for investors to get into a growing company that is very well-positioned to take advantage of broader economic trends. While it is certainly true that someone buying today may have to wait a while to see capital appreciation, the company's 8.36% yield provides investors with a very nice return for waiting, particularly when these distributions are reinvested. In addition, there exists the prospect for distribution growth as the story continues to play out. Ultimately, this could prove to be a good investment.

