Valero Makes Its Way Onto My Dividend Watchlist

But as long as the market keeps bashing Valero, I remain on the sidelines.

Its dividend potential is insignificant. Not only it boasts a high yield, management is committed to growing the dividend at an attractive rate.

Every day, I calculate approximately 60,000 ratios for all U.S. stocks. This information is used to derive a "stock strength score" and a "dividend strength score," which serve as indicators of a stock's potential for capital appreciation and potential as an income producing investment, respectively.

Introduction

Valero Energy Corporation (VLO) has a dividend yield of 4.72% and trades around $76.22. My M.A.D. Assessment gives VLO a dividend strength score of 92 and a stock strength score of 74.

I believe VLO to be a hold. I believe it to be a great stock but would not advise investors to add more to the position until market sentiment turns.

While this seems counter-intuitive, you can often get a better price this way, unless you have an innate ability to pick stock market troughs.

Valero Energy Corp. is a petroleum refining and marketing company. The company produces conventional gasolines, distillates, jet fuel, asphalt, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products as well as a slate of premium products.

My analysis will revolve around two pillars: dividend strength and stock strength.

For me dividend strength and stock strength are two distinct phenomena. Companies with a high dividend strength score are ones which are interesting to dividend investors as they have a strong dividend supported by strong underlying fundamentals and are more likely to continue paying and growing their dividends. Companies which have a high stock strength score are good picks for capital gains investors. It follows that the best stocks for dividend investors are usually those which rank well for both categories.

Dividend Strength

When looking at the dividend strength of a company, I am looking for a combination of good yield and dividend growth as well as dividend safety.

So, I look at 2 different aspects - how likely the company is to be able to continue paying the dividend (safety) and how likely it is to grow (potential),

Coverage and payout ratios will be analyzed to assess dividend safety. Dividend potential will be assessed by focusing on the company's dividend yield, historical dividend growth as well as evolution of top and bottom line results throughout the past years.

Dividend Safety

Valero Energy has an earnings payout ratio of 50%. This is better than 37% of dividend stocks.

I then turn to the cash flow payout ratio: dividends compared to operating cash flow. Looking at both cash flow and earnings payout gives investors a more complete picture. VLO pays 27% of its operating cash flow as a dividend, which is better than 48% of dividend stocks.

Finally, I look at the company's free cash flow payout. This adjusts operating cash flow for capital expenditures and paints the clearest picture of whether or not the company can afford its dividend. 98% of Valero Energy's free cash flow is paid out as dividends, putting it ahead of 21% of dividend stocks.

These numbers lead me to believe that Valero Energy has a satisfying payout ratio. While the dividend has grown quicker than earnings or cash flows have, the company generates large amounts of cash, and can pay for its dividend and all of its CAPEX without having to increase the company’s leverage.

31/03/2015 31/03/2016 31/03/2017 31/03/2018 31/03/2019 Dividends $1.2100 $1.9000 $2.5000 $2.9000 $3.3000 Net Income $7.18 $7.17 $4.57 $9.57 $6.54 Payout Ratio 17% 27% 55% 31% 51% Cash From Operations $10.52 $10.22 $11.45 $10.72 $12.22 Payout Ratio 10% 17% 21% 27% 27% Free Cash Flow $5.44 $6.16 $7.68 $6.32 $3.37 Payout Ratio 23% 31% 33% 46% 98%

I also want to make sure that the company earns enough to cover its interest payments and, more broadly, to service its debt.

VLO makes enough to cover its interest payments 9 times, putting it ahead of 72% of stocks. I find this level of coverage to be satisfying.

The company can service its debt 3 times. It has a better debt service coverage ratio than 38% of stocks.

Based on the company’s coverage and payout ratios, I believe VLO’s dividend to be safe. The company makes enough money to pay its debt, interest, and dividend. Any negative impact on the top or bottom lines should be manageable without putting the dividend in jeopardy.

Dividend Potential

Now that we have assessed the company’s dividend safety, we turn to its dividend potential.

Valero Energy has a dividend yield of 4.72%, which is better than 84% of dividend stocks.

The dividend grew 13% during the last 12 months, which is quite a bit lower than the company's 5-year average dividend growth of 29%.

This level of dividend growth seems unusual for a stock with such a high yield. As you can see by looking at the chart above, VLO has only rarely traded at such a low multiple of its dividend.

Needless to say, VLO investors have been handsomely rewarded with subsequent dividend hikes these past years.

During the last 3 years, the company’s revenues have grown at a 12% CAGR, while net income has grown at a -7% CAGR. For a company to continue paying a growing dividend in the foreseeable future, it needs to keep growing both the top and bottom lines.

If the company keeps growing revenue and net income at the current rate, VLO’s dividend has great potential. While revenues and earnings will always be dependent on oil prices, with a 4%+ yield, you only need 5-6% dividend growth to keep you happy.

Valero has historically shown commitment to grow its dividend at a much higher rate.

Dividend Summary

VLO has a dividend strength score of 92/100 and is an ideal candidate for dividend investors.

Even though I believe high single-digit to low double-digit increases will be the new normal in upcoming years, those levels of growth would be satisfying even if the stock yielded only 3.5%, yet it yields 4.7%.

Stock Strength

Focusing only on dividends is a mistake which many dividend investors have made in the past. In addition to the dividend safety and growth factors examined above, it would be remiss of a dividend investor to not look more closely at some of Valero Energy's other fundamentals.

Historical data of nearly a century of stock market performance identifies four factors which dictate stock performance: value, momentum, financial strength, and earnings quality.

I look at these factors one by one to assess the quality of the company which I’m considering investing in.

Value

Put plainly, undervalued stocks fare better than overvalued stocks. Value can be quantitatively assessed by looking at ratio such as P/E, P/S, P/CFO, and Shareholder Yield. Depending on the stock’s ratios, I assign it a value score out of 100.

VLO has a P/E of 11.65x

P/S of 0.28x

P/CFO of 6.23x

Dividend yield of 4.72%

Buyback yield of 3.24%

Shareholder yield of 7.96%.

According to these values, VLO is more undervalued than 98% of stocks, which is satisfying. The stock boasts a massive shareholder yield and only trades at meager multiples of earnings, cash flow, and sales.

Whatever you try and spin it, VLO looks super undervalued.

Value Score: 98/100

Furthermore, I like to draw PE Lines over the stock chart, like Peter Lynch used to do back in his day. Doing so gives investors an idea of the stock's valuation range as a multiple of earnings.

This nuances somewhat the analysis of value. During the past 5 years, the market has on average valued VLO at around 9x earnings. While this is dirt cheap, if the market isn’t willing to rerate VLO to a higher multiple, it might be tough for it to see variations in price diverge from its earnings growth.

Momentum

The trend is your friend. Many investors mistakenly believe that buying trending stocks is reserved to growth investors.

Nothing could be more wrong. Since stocks which have been going down will likely continue to go down, and those which are going up are more likely to continue to increase, one could argue that purchasing on the way down generally isn’t the best strategy.

Valero Energy trades at $76.22 and is down 10.67% these last 3 months, -1.05% these last 6 months and -37.46% these last 12 months.

This gives it better momentum than 27% of stocks, which is awful. Stocks with the worst short-term price momentum tend to underperform the market in the next 12 months.

As dividend investors, we’re in for the long haul. But we really don’t want to get hit with those sucker stocks which look undervalued and then drop 50% more. No amount of dividends makes up for such capital losses. Not to mention, seeing such losses in your portfolio feels awful.

To read more about why we stopped buying stocks on the way down, check out this blog post.

Momentum score: 27/100

Financial Strength

Companies which are financially sound don’t need to increase their leverage dramatically; they also produce high amounts of cash flow in relation to their liabilities.

They also tend to outperform those which are not financially sound. Furthermore, rapid increase in leverage might indicate problems down the line, especially for dividend investors.

VLO has a Debt/Equity ratio of 1.4, which is better than 50% of stocks. The company’s liabilities have increased by 12% over the course of the last 12 months. The company’s operating cash flow can cover 16.6% of liabilities.

This makes VLO more financially sound than 59% of U.S. listed stocks. I appreciate the overall low level of gearing, given the large operational leverage due to the nature of the business.

Financial Strength Score: 59/100

Earnings Quality

Companies which have high quality earnings will have low levels of accruals, will depreciate assets quickly and will have high quality assets which produce lots of revenue.

VLO has a Total Accruals to Assets ratio of -12.0%, which is better than 62% of companies. It depreciates 1.6% of its capital expenditure each year, which is better than 1% of stocks. Finally, each dollar of assets generates $2.2 in revenue, which is better than 96% of stocks. This makes VLO’s earnings quality better than 60% of stocks.

Earnings Quality Score: 60/100

Stock Strength Summary

When combining the different factors of the stocks profile, we get a stock strength score of 74/100, which is encouraging. The stock looks super undervalued despite having slightly better than average earnings quality and financial strength.

But the market isn’t on board, yet. You can decide whether you care about price momentum or not. I have learned to incorporate it into my strategy and to give it as much importance as value.

Doing so ensures I be patient, which gives me the opportunity to review why I want to purchase a stock. Ironically, it also usually ends up in me buying the stock at a better price. As value investors, we always tend to get in too early, only to see the stock tank and flat-line before recovering.

Conclusion

With a dividend strength score of 92 and a stock strength of 74, Valero Energy is on my dividend watchlist. I’d be happy to own the stock anywhere above a 4% yield. I’m waiting for investor sentiment to sway before purchasing any.

