Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - May 26, 2019

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

The biggest winner for the week was Spark Therapeutics (ONCE), up 2.50%. This deal is still some way from obtaining the required number of shares to be tendered. The latest extension to the tender offer is expected to close June 7. The deal from Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) values the stock at $114.50, giving a spread of 3.78%. However, in accordance with previous guidance, we assume the companies have refiled under the HSR program. There were no official SEC filings made during the week and news has been light. We suspect with this rise, traders are looking for profitable opportunities in deals which have recently sold off. Deals which do not come with associated baggage such as the uncertainty of foreign regulatory clearance. We maintain our small long position.

Quantenna Communications (QTNA) was the other significant performer with a gain of 1.09% or $0.26. The spread on this arb is now at 1.37%. ON Semiconductor (ON) has offered $24.50 per share. It was announced during the week that ON Semiconductor had filed for Chinese regulatory approval of the QTNA purchase. Although we did not originally plan to take a position, we did so on the market pullback. We decided to exit this position during the week. With the reduction in upside, we felt we could re-purpose the funds elsewhere for a greater return. At these current levels, we maintain our previous advice on this stock.

The biggest loser this week was Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (BXG), down 18.11%. Following the announcement of BBX Capital's decision not to pursue the deal, the stock plummeted. The decline continued until reaching the $10 a share area. Keeping in line with our policy of deal breaks, we used the first realistic price at which we thought we could exit a long position if required to do so. This was at a price of $12.25. This represents a substantial loss to arbs involved in this deal. With BBX still owing 90%, there is not much chance of a rival suitor. Problems with BASS Pro may encourage BBX to exit their holding completely, but this is unlikely.

This spread has serious consequences for the process of merger arbitrage. A deal which was almost considered a slam-dunk has now fallen apart. The losses for some investors may be as high as 30%. Even with a well-diversified portfolio, this hit still means a long way back to profitability. A number of commentators have already claimed to have seen this situation occurring. However, the size and speed of the drop seem to imply the market was caught unaware. We shall be publishing further comment on this situation in the near future with general advice as to how the negative effects of situations such as these can be minimised.

The broader market saw large losses during the week, but there followed a partial recovery by Friday. The US-China trade war and the consequences of higher tariffs continue to weigh on global markets. The S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 1.07% for the week.

Surprisingly, the MNA ETF provided the one bright spot for merger arbitrage this week. At the close for the week, the MNA ETF was up by 0.60%. We attribute this rise to the short positions implemented to hedge the long target stock positions. You can read more about the MNA ETF in the "Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website.

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage spreads saw 8 winners and 12 losers this week with 0 non movers. The top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by mergerarbitragelimited.com declined by 1.19%. The standard deviation of returns was 4.30%, much, much higher than the 3-month and long-term averages. The negative performance of the portfolio was attributed to the collapse of the BXG deal and ongoing Chinese regulatory concerns.

The portfolio of cash spreads widened during the week. The top 20 discount spreads now offer an average of 4.11%. The T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. The return figure is less broadly based than recent times as specific spreads have widened considerably.

Possibilities for positive portfolio performance going forward can be found in a number of opportunities. Investors have a number of options to choose from for a healthy return. Specific deal issues give the investor the opportunity to focus on certain parts of the global economy and diversify risk.

We had extensively warned for some time of the failure to resolve the US-China trade talks. We hope investors have previously taken our advice from this column and kept some powder dry for when the spreads widen. Investors can sometimes be in too much of a rush to leverage up when spreads are thin. This not only takes on unnecessary risk but also forces spreads to narrow. This makes the inevitable drop all the more painful for those who did not have patience. The recent market decline has presented the opportunities of which we speak. We have continued to increase our long positions during the week to take advantage of this weakness. This action echoes our sentiments from last week's report.

The deal spreads on our top 20 list (available from the Merger Arbitrage Limited website) have now risen substantially above the level of return available for simply holding cash, circa 2.40% pa. We have previously spoken of the need to accurately identify closing time frames to enhance profitability. (We discuss deal closing schedules in a previous article). However, with the current market turmoil, we maintain our analysis of this area but shift our primary focus to deal specifics and how they may become embroiled within the wider political scene. We maintain our positive outlook for the profitability of merger arbitrage but see continued P&L volatility in the near future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ONCE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk.