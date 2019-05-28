Tieto: Finnish IT Services With A High Yield

I show you why you should consider adding Tieto and putting the company on your watchlist.

The company is rarely undervalued, but when it is, deserves your attention due to its above-average rate of dividend and its tradition of bonus dividends.

IT companies aren't exactly common in my portfolio. My positions in leading semis are mostly negligible, and I don't own a whole lot of software/IT services company either. Tieto (OTC:TCYBF) (OTCPK:TCYBY) is one of the exceptions here, coming in at almost 1% of my portfolio. In this article, I'll begin by presenting the company before showing you what makes this company great, some key risks, and some valuation data before closing with my recommendation.

Suffice to say, the company currently shares the Scandinavian market trend of being somewhat overvalued historically, but that shouldn't stop you from putting this company on the watchlist, due to its superior quality, thanks to characteristics.

Let me show you why, and what characteristics.

(Source: Tieto)

Tieto - 15,000 employees developing Scandinavia's IT systems

The company is one of Scandinavia's most significant IT developers, founded in 1968 under the name Tietotehdas Oy. From the very start, it developed IT systems for Finnish companies, and the globalization of the 21st century saw the company broaden its scope to include the international market. The focal point has mostly remained in northern Europe, with the exception of services aimed at certain sectors, such as telecommunications.

The company is structured into the following business segments:

(Source: Tieto 1Q19 Report)

Digital Experience , overseeing data-driven innovation/services, including service experience, architecture adoption, and application renewal.

, overseeing data-driven innovation/services, including service experience, architecture adoption, and application renewal. Hybrid Infra, overseeing capacity services/cloud orchestration and managed security.

overseeing capacity services/cloud orchestration and managed security. Industry Software handles Tieto's portion of, as the name suggests, industry software.

handles Tieto's portion of, as the name suggests, industry software. Product Development Services focuses on continued delivering of software R&D and development. Currently, the focus is telecommunications, but the scope is expected to expand. This is the smallest of the company's segments.

The company's operations are represented in virtually every corner of the globe, with certain key markets, as mentioned before and presented below.

(Source: Tieto Annual Report 2018)

Main markets are northern Europe, Scandinavia specifically. It's crucial to understand just what sort of market penetration Tieto has in these markets, in order to understand my stance and positivity on the company. This isn't just any software company. Their customers include/are:

Public institutions, such as Social Services

Municipalities

Important societal functions/institutions

Hospitals and National Pharmacies

National Energy/Water organizations

Some of the largest natural resource companies in Scandinavia

National Postal Services

And, these are beyond the usual customer segments such as retail, energy, industrial, and financial. Naturally, the company is active here as well.

This company's operations, however, span the core markets, and its products can be found everywhere. In some cases, they are not replaceable at this time due to existing integration and end-customer dependence on the systems. Given the company's recent positive development in terms of earnings and new contracts, it signals that both home and new markets consider Tieto to be one of their primary go-to's when designing new applications/software for their needs.

I like companies such as these - companies who've created a small field of expertise wherein they are unlikely to be replaced. The only company similar to Tieto on the market locally in this regard in this geography is the Canadian company CGI Group (GIB).

Ownership Structure

Tieto is headquartered in Finland. And this is me doing the article - those of you who read my material know what this indicates. Does the company have part state-ownership?

(Source: Tieto Annual Report 2018)

Why yes, it does.

10% of company shares are owned by state-owned investment firm Solidium. State pension funds and mutual funds in Finland own several more percents of the company. The largest shareholder is Cevian, a large Swedish investment firm with long traditions of company ownerships like these.

Recent Results, Markets, and Financials

Simply put - recent results are good.

(Source: Tieto Annual Report 2018)

The company's goal is to achieve sales growth above market CAGR. For 2018, this was achieved with a 4-7% growth in local currencies.

The company's goal is to achieve a >10% EBIT and adjusted margin. For EBIT, this was nearly achieved at a 9.7% (9.0% in 2017), and adjusted margins were above the target at a rate of 10.2%.

Tieto is very big on values I consider to be "soft" or less relevant in evaluating a company of this sort. While others may view them as relevant, I elect not to bring them up in this article to, as I believe, muddle the picture of this company.

Suffice to say, in terms of gender equality, greenhouse emissions, equal opportunities, employee engagement, turnover, and other things, Tieto is looking rather positive when put next to other company's in the industry. (Source: Company Annual Report 2018)

These values are an advantage in the context of one customer group - the public/national sector. Given Scandinavia's forward-looking stance on things such as equality, equal opportunities, and other soft variables, Tieto's adherence to these values makes the company a primary choice for these organizations in part because of these policies.

(Source: Tieto Annual Report 2018)

A basic year-by-year comparison shows a rather flattering picture in terms of profit development, margins, earnings, dividends, and other key metrics. The company has taken on somewhat more debt, yet still retains a conservative <1.0X Net Debt/EBITDA ratio for the year, down since 2017. Since 2014, the company has completed a turnaround from a rather poor number of years, back to an impressive growth rate and an impressive set of return-based metrics.

(Source: Tieto Annual Report 2018)

At those numbers, the company bests the metrics of competitors like CGI, who for 2018 show RoE numbers 5-7% below those of Tieto (Source: SimplySafeDividends), in addition to CGI during FY18 having almost twice the leverage of Tieto.

As far as market developments go, the most sectors within Tieto's target market/s, from Financial to Public, to Healthcare/Welfare, to Manufacturing, are going through what the company refers to as the digitization of current services and offerings. This creates market opportunities for the company, where customers want new solutions to existing problems.

In sectors such as Forest and Pulp/paper, companies are preparing for modernization of enterprise-level applications, further providing Tieto with potential catalysts for growth looking forward 1-3 years. The same is true for Retail & Logistics, where Scandinavian companies are investing in commerce, automatization, marketing, and payment capabilities. Here, Scandinavia is less developed than NA. As far as the telecommunications sector goes, 5G will bring new VAT's (Value-added services) which will further enable the company to capitalize on related growth opportunities in 2019 and beyond.

In short, the market outlook for Tieto is good, in no small because it's a company that has many customers representing national or municipal/regional institutions and organizations. While not immune to recessions entirely, their budget isn't governed by the market climate but by the nation where they operate, and they require the services of companies like Tieto regardless of economic fluctuations.

In fact, these customers currently account for large portions of the sales growth, together with Industrial and customer services.

(Source: Tieto Annual Report 2018)

Looking forward, the company expects that:

Tieto expects its full-year adjusted operating profit (EBIT) to increase from the previous year’s level (EUR 168.0 million in 2018) added by the impact of IFRS 16 to maintain the comparability after the adoption of the new standard. (Source: Tieto Homepage)

Recent Results

Recent 1Q19 results are as positive as the FY18 results. Among other highlights, we have:

Continued operating margins of ~10%, supported by strong performances in one of the companies largest segments, Industrial Solutions

A strong order intake, shown by a 2% growth in local currencies

Strong growth and profit in the smallest of the company's segments, Product Development Services.

On a company-macro scale, strategic implementations are going as planned.

So, once again, Tieto manages to impress by delivering good results and, in doing so, maintains its outlook for FY19.

Segment-by-segment results and margins are as follows:

(Source: Tieto 1Q19 Report)

The quarter was once again strong for Public, Healthcare, and Welfare, a segment which saw a sales growth of 5% for the quarter. Only Product development services saw greater sales growth at approximately 8% for the quarter.

The company continues to hold a strong order backlog of approximately €1.7B, 47% of which will be invoiced during FY19. Major customer orders were filed during the quarter, among others:

Goodyear (GT), for the development of Goodyear TPMS, a predictive tire management solution.

Ahlström-Munksjö (OTC:MNKKF), with a 7-year contract for business applications covering availability, maintenance, and development.

The Swedish Health And Social Care Inspectorate, a 5-year contract for developing strategic solutions for enhancing digitalization and business development.

The city of Stockholm, for Business process management and digital support for welfare, healthcare, and public services. Contract active until 2027, with another extension option for yet another 7 years.

Folksam, one of Sweden's largest insurance firms, to future-proof the entire company infrastructure, worth over 0.5B SEK.

GetSwish, to deliver the newest SIAM iteration of the current dominant payment system Swish, including constant service 24/7/365. This is a continuation of the current agreement made in 2017 and covers another 5 years. Swish is the most significant digital consumer payment solution on the market in Sweden.

So, in short, results continue well, and this showcases the company's strong connection to the public service/wealth/healthcare sector in Scandinavian countries. Because of our large, publicly-funded sector, this is a never-ending strong customer base with ever-changing needs, and Tieto has managed to entrench themselves firmly with many of the major players here.

Risks - They Exist, But Come with a "But"

Normally, one could point at risks specific to IT companies and apply them to Tieto as well. These risks would include things like software-specific developments and a high degree of competition on the market. They would also include risks like economic macro risks, such as recession/s or downturns delaying technology switches - especially now that we're entering a period of potential volatility.

So, looking at risks, we do need to be aware of the existence of the economic cycles, the competition, software developments and the like, but I believe Tieto warrants a bit of an exception here.

I'm not saying that Tieto is immune to these risks. I'm saying that Tieto is less likely to be heavily affected by them. Many of Tieto's core customers and contracts are with clients who are less affected by economic developments, and whose end products cannot await the end of a recession or see which way an economic cycle turns. A country will not accept the delay of a new payment system because the economy slows down. A municipality will not await a new implementation of a CMS because the stock market is in the red.

While Tieto does have customers who will be affected, a large part of their base will, in fact, be almost unaffected by the advent of the next recession. This forms, in my opinion, one of the company's largest moats.

Valuation

Looking at company valuation, we'll look at a few different things, focusing on comparing valuation to other companies in the same business, as well as comparing yields and a few other key metrics. Hopefully, this will give you a picture of where this company is in terms of valuation, and what you should pay to own this company.

(Source: Börsdata)

In this chart, we'll look at the Swedish listing. Tieto has listings on the Finnish stock market as well, apart from the American ADRs. Valuations are more or less identical, however, as are the yields.

Tieto is currently traded at a P/E ratio of 16.0. This can be compared to SAP (SAP), trading at roughly ~41 and CGI trading at ~23. In addition, the company yield is roughly 5.6%, including the bonus dividend for the year and around 4.8-5% excluding this bonus dividend. CGI has no dividend, and SAP is yielding 1.32% at this time.

Over 10 years, the company has increased its dividend by 145% at a fairly regular rate. Please note that the chart below includes bonus dividends.

(Source: Börsdata)

There is no doubt that SAP and CGI are larger companies here. Of course, larger does not always equate better - and in this case, it's my opinion that it does not.

The stock price tends towards volatile movements as we can see on the chart. However, very clear undervaluation is still, I argue, rare when it comes to Tieto. When I buy a stock, especially in this market, I want to buy it at obvious undervaluation. Going by Gurufocus data, we can see that most IT stocks trade in the realm of 10-20 P/E ratio, making the current Tieto valuation "average", and not in any way undervalued, insofar as this metric goes. (Source: Gurufocus)

In terms of P/B, the company is trading as high as it rarely has, at almost a 5.0 P/B ratio. Similarly, this ratio does not signal undervaluation at this time. My own position in the company was initiated at a fairly cheap valuation of 210 SEK/share, equating ~€22/share in the Finnish listing and a P/E of about ~12.5.

We could also look at competitors such as Oracle (ORCL), Accenture (ACN), and Capgemini (OTCPK:CAPMF). Once more we find valuations around 20+ in terms of P/E ratio and annual yields below 2%. As far as this goes, Tieto's yield and current valuation in terms of this metric does stand out somewhat.

Given the company's history and current valuation in terms of other key metrics, however, as well as the current state of the Scandinavian stock market, I believe the company to be overvalued. For Tieto, I believe your entry should be around 12-13 in terms of P/E to add an extra layer of safety to your investment.

Thesis & Wrapup

Taken into consideration what I consider to be a very strong moat for Tieto in the form of its public connections in Scandinavia as well as the fact that the company is a small fish in a large pond, I do believe today's share price offers "fair" value in the larger context for what the company will "be" 2020 and beyond.

However, realizing that a comparatively small Scandinavian IT company is not every international dividend investor's idea of a "safe" or good investment, my assurances and presentations notwithstanding, I do believe you should spice your potential investment with more safety.

Safety, in this case, in the form of a lower valuation. Certain key metrics do indicate overvaluation, and I think an appealing entry here really is around 12-13, when considering the long term and taking into consideration the possibility of a recession.

Much like with my Swedbank (OTCPK:SWDBF) and Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) articles, however, I want to emphasize something here. This company provides services and products to Scandinavian society which, by and large, are essential. It's hard to convey this moat to someone who's unused to the homogenous societies we have here. The risk of say, Swish being replaced, is virtually nil. The chance of another company replacing software such as Tieto ProCapita for 50-60% of Swedish Social institutions is extremely low.

It's not just that the existing software is hard to replace. I worked at an institution that tried to procure a different software to replace an existing program - including offers from non-Tieto/IT firms without experience in the market. Without fail, the competing companies failed at every avenue to understand or meet customer (public institutions) demands. The private sector and the public sector, at least in Scandinavia, are vastly different worlds. Tieto has a moat because they've worked in them for 50 years.

Without these public moats in these key markets, Tieto would be just another IT/Software company in a large market filled with excellent companies. These specific customers and contracts, however, many of which have run for 20+ years and just keep renewing, are the reason why many investors up here flock to this company. It's one of the primary reasons I own the company and will likely increase my exposure during the next recession or downturn.

And this - a top-tier, albeit small, IT company with the added moat of servicing Scandinavian public sectors to fall back upon as safety during less profitable times - is what you're getting when you're buying Tieto.

And that, I believe, is worth having in your portfolio.

Recommendation

At current valuations of a P/E of ~16, I believe Tieto to be slightly overvalued. Given the company's size, the international dividend investor could wait for a P/E valuation of 12-13 before starting to invest in this small, but extremely profitable IT company with a very large moat in key markets.

In the light of new facts and results, I will change/adjust my thesis and recommendations accordingly.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCYBF, TCYBY, SWDBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.