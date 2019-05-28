Netflix: Priced For Perfection, Yet Competition Looms

Netflix faces increased competition, in particular, from Disney+ and Hulu and also from ad-based services like Amazon's IMDb Freedive.

Let me begin by stating the obvious. I have written about being short Netflix (NFLX) four times over the years; beginning with this article in August 2013 - at which time, NFLX was trading at a split-adjusted $40/share and ending with this article in 2015 (with NFLX >$100/share) when I threw in the towel and actually apologized for my analysis/criticisms. In other words, historically, my NFLX shorts have been notable losers.

So, I can empathize with anyone discounting or even fading my opinion now. But, for what it's worth, I think I've learned a lot about waiting for a catalyst (as I explained in this article and subsequent short missives). In particular, rather than just pointing out overvaluation and potential problems in the distant future, I now think the time to begin a short position is about 6 months before knowing the timing/catalyst event. As I explain in detail below, I believe that Disney's (DIS) launch of Disney+ on November 12th marks a milestone in increased competition for NFLX and is, thereby, a catalyst for a short-biased position.

Before I delve into the new competitive landscape, however, let me quickly establish NFLX's bull case.

Insightful Commenters & The Bull Case as a Foil

Among the best things about Seeking Alpha are the knowledgeable and insightful commenters to many articles. For NFLX, in particular, I've learned a lot from prolific commenter nerd_rage who has a very well thought out bullish stance on NFLX. While I disagree with him on the direction of the stock price, his comments are must reads. Similarly, commenter ShermanMcCoy has a very astute bullish view on NFLX which he defends quite ably and freely. For example, here's his back of the envelope defense of a quadrupling of NFLX's stock price by 2024:

There is a simple roadmap to $1,000/share. It is pointless looking at trailing metrics. By 2024: Subs: 300mARPU: $15/monthRevenues: $54bnContent: -$18bnSG&A: -$5bn FCF: $31bn FCF yield: 5% Implied MCAP: $620bn Implied share px: $1,416 Implied 5Y IRR @ today's share px: 32%

(For context, in 2018, NFLX had revenues of $15.8B, costs of $14.1B, and interest charges of $0.42B.)

The point of the "roadmap" isn't to get the numbers exactly right, rather it's to highlight the fact that NFLX's bullish case rests on substantially increasing subscriber count and simultaneously increasing ARPU while getting content and SG&A costs under control.

Now personally, I think looking at trailing numbers is instructive in establishing the likelihood of future forecasts, and I will engage in some of it here, but the broader point remains that it's the future numbers that ultimately set NFLX's current share price.

As I discuss the competitive landscape, I will revert to some of these bullish numbers and arguments - particularly, the ARPU assumption - and test how likely I believe they are to coming true.

Current Competition and State of the Market

NFLX already operates in a competitive landscape, and if you avail yourself of the company's take on this, competition amounts to anything that a person might choose to do in his/her free time. Thus, Fortnite (and even sleep) were cited as competitors, with Reed Hastings famously noting: "We compete with (and lose to) Fortnite more than HBO".

But for my purposes, I think it's best to restrict the definition of competition as other video services, particularly those showing movies, TV shows, and user-created content as opposed to live news and sports.

Also, let me state from the outset that I'm not arguing that there will be a sole winner, rather consumers will certainly subscribe to several services simultaneously; nonetheless, competition matters at the margins for both subscription growth rates and pricing.

Currently, the domestic competition includes YouTube, Hulu (which is greatly evolving as I will discuss below), Amazon Prime Video, HBO Now (and GO), and the many linear network broadcasters (and aggregators of these such as Sling TV and others).

According to USAToday (as of May 14, 2019):

Netflix is the current streaming leader, with 60.2 million paid U.S. subscribers and, according to research eMarketer, 157.3 million viewers. Hulu has the third-most viewers at 63.9 million, behind Amazon at 96.6 million, eMarketer estimates.

That's by paid subscribers, however, as cited by NFLX itself, YouTube dominates mobile internet traffic:

YouTube

Obviously, the bulk of YouTube's offerings are short duration and low quality content, not really direct competitors to NFLX; however, it's worth noting that in building up a huge and loyal audience, YouTube has positioned itself to begin competing in offering movies (and some TV), whether ad-based, or pay per view. It's conceivable that it might eventually also offer a subscription service, but we'll discount that possibility for now. Here are a few screenshots of its current TV and movie listings, which I believe will slowly begin to compete with NFLX at the margins:

Yet, while YouTube has a gargantuan audience and does offer consumers another choice in streaming movies and TV, I think that currently, it's not much of a competitor to NFLX. Much bigger is Hulu, but because it's evolving so rapidly, I've elected to discuss it in the emerging competition section below. Next is Amazon Prime.

Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime has a relatively small but growing offering of third-party and original movies and series. Here are a few examples:

In my opinion, the biggest competitive threat that Amazon poses to NFLX is that Amazon has deep pockets and thus can drive up the cost of content, particularly original content. Thus, while it may not be seen in NFLX subscriber count, it will be seen in the content costs which, as we've seen, are fundamental to NFLX's bull case.

Others

TV aggregators such as Sling TV are also driving down costs which (again at the margins) will pressure NFLX to keep its subscription costs low and thereby impact ARPU growth.

Thus, NFLX already has real competition but it's about to become greatly ramped up as Disney enters the field, Hulu steps up its game and eventually Apple TV and networks like NBC Universal field their own offerings.

Disney+ Launches on November 12th

As The Verge reports:

Disney's streaming service, Disney+, will launch on November 12th for $6.99 a month or $69.99 per year, the company confirmed on Thursday. Disney's Kevin Mayer, head of the company's direct-to-consumer unit, gave investors their first look at the Disney+ app and interface. Similar to Netflix, Disney+ users are greeted by rows of recommended content, new TV series or movies added to the platform, and genres. Unlike Netflix, there are five hubs that sit at the top of the page, which will bring users to designated areas for Disney's various franchises: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ will be available to stream through smart TVs, web browsers, and on tablets, mobile devices, and game consoles, according to Mayer. The streaming service has already secured deals with Roku and Sony for availability on their respective platforms. [...] The Hollywood Reporter previously reported that Disney would launch its streaming service with "500 films from the Disney library ... in addition to around 7,000 episodes of Disney TV." Netflix had 4,335 movies and 1,197 TV series in 2016. Iger told investors in November 2017 that they were planning to "walk, not run" into streaming, but they would ramp up production on original series and films over time. Disney+ is the company's big push into streaming to take on competition from Netflix, Amazon, and Apple. The company also has a majority stake in Hulu following its acquisition of 21st Century Fox. Disney also confirmed that it would "likely" combine subscriptions for Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu.

To emphasize Disney's competitive heft, contributor From Growth to Value points out that Disney's content includes almost half of the top 100 grossing movies ever!

We all know the extremely strong branded franchises of Disney: Star Wars, Avengers, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles, The Lion King, Mickey Mouse, Frozen and so much more. Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm make up for almost half of the top 100 of highest grossing movies ever. With the acquisition of 21th Century Fox, it also gets X-Men, Deadpool, Avatar, Titanic, The X-Files, This is Us, Modern Family and 30 seasons of The Simpsons.

The Many Implications of Increased Competition

Broadly speaking, increased competition will negatively affect NFLX on three fronts:

decreased subscription growth rates

increased content costs

decreased growth in ARPU (or even an absolute decline in ARPU)

Disney+'s launch will have impacts in all three categories.

On subscription growth rates, the Streaming Observer had a newsworthy poll with the sensational headline that up to "8.7 MILLION US NETFLIX SUBSCRIBERS COULD LEAVE SERVICE FOR DISNEY+ LATER THIS YEAR"

I don't for one minute believe that the headline number is close to being accurate (people notoriously say they'd like to spend less but rarely follow through in practice), but I do think the 2% of those surveyed who claimed they'd definitely cancel Netflix is credible.

Similarly, I think it's possible that we'll begin to see a small fraction of subscribers begin to cycle through services on a monthly basis, consuming the most interesting content of one service one month then moving on to the next one in a month or two. In particular, as Hulu increases its move into original content creation, moving between Disney+, Netflix, and Hulu becomes more likely. (Amazon Prime wouldn't be impacted as most people have the service for the other Prime benefits.) Indeed, I wouldn't be surprised to see an app or service launched that would make such switching easier.

Obviously, outright cancellations and intermittent service switching will negatively impact NFLX's subscriber growth rates, though the effects are likely to be relatively small.

Content costs will be more dramatically affected as NFLX is forced to increase its content library to compete with the fantastic Disney offerings. Moreover, as Hulu and Amazon Prime compete for existing and original content, prices have been and will continue to be driven up.

This article at Investopedia delves into this aspect noting in particular that (my emphasis):

The growth of internet-based television has made it more difficult to purchase licensing inexpensively, and the company's current content licensing budget reflects this truth. In a statement to shareholders, Netflix revealed that its budget for content would exceed $7.5 billion in 2018. It was nearly double that. Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos made remarks at MoffettNathanson's Media & Communications Summit 2018, saying that the company has 470 originals scheduled to premiere by the end of the year, bringing the total up to around 1,000. He also estimated that the company will spend 85% of new spending on original shows and movies.

- Source

Finally, on ARPU, Disney's choice to price its offering at a very low $6.99 per month will, in my opinion, drastically impact NFLX's ability to raise subscription prices going forward. This is another factor (more below) that puts the bull thesis of increased ARPU at great risk.

Unfortunately, for NFLX, Disney+ isn't the only important competitor.

Hulu is Transforming Itself and Growing Rapidly

At the beginning of 2019, Hulu declared that it was growing faster domestically than NFLX and could potentially surpass it in subscribers. As reported by CNBC (my emphasis):

Netflix may have double the number of U.S. subscribers as Hulu and spend billions on programming, but Hulu CEO Randy Freer told CNBC on Tuesday he thinks it's "absolutely possible" to catch up to the streaming giant. He pointed to 2018 as a "good view" on how that's going to happen. Hulu announced on Tuesday it added 8 million U.S. subscribers in 2018, bringing its total to 25 million. "We added more subscribers in the U.S. than Netflix," Freer said in an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin.

As one important competitive advantage, Hulu's CEO further noted that its 85,000 episodes of on-demand television represented twice as many episodes as are available on Netflix and Amazon combined.

Note that TV episodes/series are incredibly important to NFLX as they represent a significant portion of subscribers' viewing. The Vox has a very powerful graphics showing series viewing as a percentage of all NFLX views, with red bars indicating content that may be leaving NFLX as Disney+, Hulu, and others ramp up:

Source

I think it's also worth pointing out here that NFLX's reluctance to fund series for longer terms (see Why 'Netflix And Cancel' Could Be A New Streaming Reality) prevents it from ever having a series like Friends or The Office. Long term, this too will affect its subscriber retention and growth rates.

Yet, as promising as Hulu was at the start of 2019, it got a lot better when in May of 2019, Disney took full control of Hulu, finally ending the uneasy union of several co-owning and co-managing companies. Gizmodo reported on the details including:

Disney now has "full operational control" over the streaming service effective immediately after Comcast agreed to sell its Hulu stake for, at minimum, $5.8 billion. While the deal reportedly states that NBCUniversal will license its content to Hulu through late 2024, it also gives the media conglomerate permission to make what was once exclusively licensed content for the streaming service available nonexclusively for a fee starting next year, and in 2022, it can cancel "most" of these licensing agreements. [...] "We are now able to completely integrate Hulu into our direct-to-consumer business and leverage the full power of The Walt Disney Company's brands and creative engines to make the service even more compelling and a greater value for consumers," Disney chairman/CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Hulu & Ad-Based Subscriptions

Hulu has ad-free and ad-based pricing plans, and it's the latter that is important in that they can fund the content acquisition and other costs. Other companies are following suit, which I think will keep the lid on subscription pricing, again greatly threatening the growing ARPU story told by bulls. As the New York Times points out in an article aptly titled "As Netflix Contends With More Rivals, Hulu Stands Out" (my emphasis):

Hulu, on the other hand, has three products that may better reflect what the future of streaming will look like. It has a live-TV service that replicates a small cable bundle at $45 a month; a video-on-demand service that sells for $12 a month without ads (this one acts most like Netflix); and a streaming service with advertising that costs $6 a month. The last one is Hulu's most lucrative business and points to future profits. Even though it charges $6, the service generates more than $15 in revenue per subscriber each month, because of the high-cost advertising sold against those customers, according to two people familiar with the business. That would explain why Hulu lowered the price of the ads-based service by $2 this year - and it might also explain NBCUniversal's interest in starting its own ad-based streaming network by 2020. Roku, the maker of streaming boxes, is also experiencing fast growth from its advertising-driven Roku channel, a free streaming app. And in January, Viacom spent $340 million for PlutoTV, another ad-based streaming provider.

Amazon via its IMDb subsidiary has also entered the free ad-based streaming arena. Here are a few of the selections currently available at IMDb's Freedive:

Source

This type of free on-demand streaming competition will further decrease NFLX's subscriber growth rates and weaken long-term ARPU growth.

But the biggest threat to overall ARPU is the increase in international subscribers who simply can't afford US or European prices.

International Growth and ARPU

Let's begin by looking at recent subscriber growth numbers and ARPU (in this case, using quarterly revenue and end of quarter subscriber numbers) segregated by domestic streaming, international streaming, and legacy DVD subscriptions.

Source: NFLX financials, graph by author

Source: NFLX financials, graph by author

As we can see, international growth has been outdistancing domestic growth and international ARPU also lags domestic ARPU. That trend on its own speaks to stable or even decreasing ARPU, but the kicker comes when we look at new markets such as India.

As a topical example, Hotstar Premium allows streaming of all of HBO, including Game of Thrones, for an annual price of less than $15US! See here or here. For comparison, HBO NOW costs $14.99 per month in the US. Thus, it's fair to conclude that NFLX subscriptions in new, poorer countries like India will come at pricing up to an order of magnitude cheaper than domestic rates. Moreover, since over time, more and more of the new subscriber growth will come from such countries, I think it's reasonable to expect blended ARPU values to actually decrease over time. If I'm correct, then a very important plank in the NFLX bull thesis actually becomes part of the bear thesis.

Valuation

With competition looming, NFLX is still priced at a great premium to competitors like DIS or Hulu. The previously cited NY Times article compares Hulu to NFLX, so let's focus on DIS here.

Below are valuation snapshots from the Seeking Alpha Key Data sections (with NFLX trading at $354.39 and DIS trading at $132.79):

NFLX valuation numbers:

Source

DIS valuation numbers:

Source

In order to trade a valuation similar to DIS, NFLX's share price would have to be reduced by a factor of anywhere from 2 to 8!

Further undermining NFLX's current valuation, NFLX continues to have negative free cash flows and owners' cash profits as described below.

Free cash flow:

From NFLX's most recent earnings letter:

Net cash used in operating activities in Q1'19 was -$380 million vs. -$237 million in the prior year period. Free cash flow totaled -$460 million vs. -$287 million in the year ago quarter. As a reminder, the gap 2 between net income and free cash flow is primarily driven by our investment in originals and self produced content where the cash spending is more front end loaded than for second run licensed programming (where cash payments are generally spread over the term of the license). We now expect 2019 free cash flow deficit to be modestly higher at approximately -$3.5 billion due to higher cash taxes related to the change in our corporate structure and additional investments in real estate and other infrastructure. We're still expecting free cash flow to improve in 2020 and each year thereafter, driven by our growing member base, revenues, and operating margins. There's no change to our plan to use the high yield market to finance our cash needs. We recently upsized our revolving credit facility from $500 million to $750 million (which remains undrawn) at the same cost and extended the term from 2022 to 2024.

Source

Subsequent to this comment, the company took on another €1.2 billion of 3.875% senior notes due 2029 and $900 million of 5.375% senior notes due 2029 (for a total at today's exchange rate of $2.44B).

Owners' Cash Profits

Another valuation ratio I like to refer to is EV to Owners' Cash Profits (where owners cash profits are defined as:

The cash flow available to be distributed to shareholders if no expansionary capital expenditures are made. It is equivalent to the Cash Flow from Operations less an estimate of the capital expenditures necessary to allow the firm to continue as a going concern.

Here's a comparison of this metric for NFLX and DIS both over their entire existences and just considering the last 3 years:

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Again, NFLX appears priced for perfection.

My Trading Position

Given the looming threat of increased competition and its likely effects on NFLX's content costs, subscriber and ARPU growth rates, coupled with a very high valuation, I'm short NFLX (currently via short calls).

I expect this to be a steady but gradual decline over time, hence, I'm shorting calls to also capture some time premium. I think with the advent of each new competitor (obviously starting with Disney+) and with the pulling of each incremental set of content, more and more bulls will begin to re-evaluate their price targets. Ultimately, I think NFLX trades at a P/S level of 3, but since it will grow in between, I think a reasonable price target is $225 per share in the next two to three years.

The biggest risk to the trade is if NFLX manages to add substantial licensing and merchandising revenues to its core video streaming revenues. Certainly, stranger things can and will be monetized, but if NFLX is able to do it with multiple franchises, then I'll revisit my thesis.

