TRON Could Be A Major Altcoin Pick For 2019

Its team has proven its marketing capabilities and technical advancement to make TRX an intriguing buy for interested altcoin investors.

While it has had its share of controversy, it has continued to gain exposure and use cases among decentralized application on its platform.

TRON's TRX cryptocurrency continues on its mission of being the currency for a decentralized internet and gaming platform.

TRON (TRX-USD) is a decentralized application platform and a blockchain-based operating system. Founded by the Tron Foundation, the initial objective of this platform was to help resolve issues in the global entertainment sector. Nonetheless, they later expanded the scope of their vision to tackle the whole DApps market.

The platform enables digital content creators to cut out middle-men such as Google Play Store and Apple Store. As such, they can obtain payment directly from content consumers. At present, a lot of traffic and user data is controlled by a few companies, namely, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). The platform aims to place this ownership in the hands of the creators.

The coin's price is at $0.026170, with a market cap of $1,745,054,555. Moreover, with the recent surge in price following Bitcoin's price increase, TRON has shown clear signs that it will peak to greater heights. Below are the main reasons why:

TRON Was Recently Exposed to 300 Million Users

Just recently, Opera Mini, a popular internet browser announced its support for TRON and its tokens based on the TRC standard. According to the company, it has plans to expand its cryptocurrency portfolio as a commitment to make the Web 3.0 ecosystem more user-friendly and inclusive.

After integration of TRON on this platform, hundreds of millions of Opera users will manage to access the same.

Krystian Kolondra, the Opera EVP, stated:

"TRON is a popular, quickly developing blockchain with a swiftly growing dApp ecosystem. We are happy to open our browser to it. By opening products to multiple blockchains, we are accelerating the mainstream adoption of Web 3."

This mass exposure by Opera is within a reaching distance for the coin. The firm integrated its cryptocurrency wallet functionality in its Android app in 2018, and it has further extended this feature to its desktop app. Additionally, the iOS version is expected to be released soon. The internet browser has about 300 million users, and this sets up the coin for a decent exposure.

The Growing Number Of Users

According to a recent report published by DApp.com, TRON is one of the coins with the fastest growing DApp user base. The report looked at the growing number of DApp users throughout the first quarter of 2019 and concluded that TRON has the fastest growing momentum.

TRON DApps have more than 350,000 users, followed by EOS, with an active user base of 250,000. Additionally, the report noted that around 20% of the TRON wallets created this year during the Q1 belonged to DApp users, and this accounted for a 50% increase since the beginning of 2019. This clearly shows that more users are purchasing TRX and also taking part in the DApps.

Moreover, the TRON DApps are outperforming Ethereum, which was once a leader in this filed. One of the main reasons is that Ethereum is the most primitive network compared to TRON's network.

For instance, the Ethereum network is very slow, which is a major drawback since making a move on decentralized applications entails making transactions. Additionally, it has issues of scalability, which means slower processing time and high fees.

On the other hand, TRON's decentralized application network is very fast, cost-effective with very low transaction fees. Additionally, TRON offers many gambling DApps, which is currently a massive trend in the decentralized applications sector.

As a result, TRON is performing better in this field and this is a clear explanation of the platform's increased adoption, which will attract massive gains in the near future.

TRON Has One Of The Best Teams In The Cryptosphere

For every project that wants to achieve success, the team and their vision constitute vital starting points. TRON has one of the best teams in the cryptocurrency industry.

Perhaps we could state that of all the projects started in China, TRON's team comprises the best professionals. The extraordinary team was sourced from big international tech companies and from the whose-who in the country.

The team's leader is yet another bright mind in the shape of the platform's founder and Chief Executive Officer Justin Sun. The team has managed to achieve several successful milestones, namely, the Mainnet launch, the Decentralized applications, as well as the Project Atlas, which have all succeeded thus far.

The TRON team and its CEO have played a significant role in its success, and in the race to gain massive adoption, with a goal to revolutionize the entertainment industry.

The team has also managed to secure several high profile partnerships, which have helped the coin penetrate the entertainment industry and other sectors such as the gambling industry.

These reasons and more prove that TRON is set to gain massively in the future, as the developments continue to achieve more success and attract users to the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRX-USD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.