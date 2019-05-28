Buy Allergan After Recent Dip

Stock's dividend income is on the low side, but the company is buying back billions of dollars worth of shares.

Fresh after the company rejected the idea of replacing its CEO, markets continue to send shares of Allergan (AGN) lower. At a recent price of $133, markets signal a lack of confidence in the company's future. The stock trades at a forward P/E of below 8 times, while the stock offers a dividend yielding 2.18%. Income investors will look elsewhere. When Pfizer (PFE) has a 3.43% dividend yield and AbbVie (ABBV) is even better with a stock yielding 5.35%, Allergan is less compelling to buy and hold. Ultimately, those investing in the company are betting on management change and/or acquisitions paying off. New product launches may lift long-term revenue.

Allergan's revenue stabilized despite a backdrop of continuing product LOEs (loss of exclusivity). The core business grew by 4.4% Y/Y in the first quarter. Several brands continue to drive long-term growth. This includes Botox, Juvederm, and Vraylar. R&D efforts will refill the pipeline. Unfortunately, positive news like the FDA's approval of expanded use of Vraylar to treat BPD episodes barely moved the stock. Later this year, a muscle toning system from CoolSculpting may reverse the unit's underperformance. Yet, investors are still unhappy over the $2.4 billion spent on acquiring Zeltiq Aesthetics and the returns from it.

Allergan enjoys a high customer satisfaction rate for CoolSculpting, but the product's success limits the revenue total per patient. For example, after around five treatments, customers do not need further follow-up. Unless doctors insist and get 6-8 treatments, investors should expect limited revenue growth from the product. CoolTone, the next generation CoolSculpting system, might re-accelerate growth later this year.

Allergan's Product Pipeline

Allergan has 46 programs on the pharmaceutical side and 30 programs on the device side in the pipeline. With sales from familiar brands like Botox growing 17% and 8% internationally, investors may wait patiently for new products coming to market. On Mother's Day, Allergan launched a digital marketing campaign to promote Botox. In its next earnings report, investors will find out if the company successfully attracted tens of thousands of new users and loyalty members, as management expects.

Headwinds

Falling revenue from CoolSculpting is a clear miss and questions the company's M&A record. Pricing headwinds for its glaucoma business in the United States hurt results in the last quarter. The company expects overall stability in the business for the full year. Lower pricing for Restasis is an ongoing concern, offset by Allergan fixing the back-order situation by the second half of the year to lift sales.

Flat revenue growth in the first quarter would explain the persistently low valuations for AGN stock. Revenue was $3.6 billion, with promoted brands up 5.3% but revenue from LOEs and divestitures fell 27%.

Strong Cash Flow in First Quarter

Allergan reported operating cash flow at $1.2 billion and expects it will top $5-5.5 billion in 2019. This will allow the company to buy back shares, maintain or raise its dividend, and reduce its debt levels, even though debt/equity is just 0.38 times. Allergan authorized a stock buyback of $2 billion for the year. As the stock approaches its 52-week low, its underperformance is a favorable development for the buyback plan.

Even though Botox faces generic competition, a generic superior product development from Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) did not materialize yet.

As Allergan's Botox revenue grew, shares of Revance fell steadily as hopes for a better version from the company faded. Allergan will continue to protect its Botox brand and will continue supporting the product as an aesthetic and as a therapeutic product.

Valuation and Your Takeaway

Allergan is a clear value play with strong cash flow. Its growth potential may take at least a year to play out. And when drug stocks are out of favor and the industry faces drug pricing pressure, investors could suffer for a while longer. Despite the near-term risks, value investors should still consider watching this stock for now.

Thank you for your time in reading this article. For a limited time, I am inviting you to sign up for risk-free trial access to DIY (do-it-yourself) investing. This invitation will close after reaching capacity. Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted biotechnology stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.