Natural Gas - Lower Prices Cure Lower Prices

Lower 48 production growth y-o-y is also decelerating while LNG and Mexico gas exports are expected to climb this year.

A storage report of +100 Bcf would be higher than last year's +96 Bcf and higher than the five-year average of +97 Bcf.

We expect a +100 Bcf change in the storage report for the week ended May 24.

Lower natural gas prices cure lower prices

Despite bullish fundamental revisions over the weekend, natural gas prices are selling off by ~1%. July's premium over June has narrowed materially over the last week and now trade at just $2.58/MMBtu.

Traders took on the long positions today because a more fair value for July is around ~$2.7 today as opposed to $2.58. We are now starting to see power burn match last year's level while industrial demand is increasing. All of this is happening as natural gas production increase year-over-year is decelerating.

Lower 48 production growth y-o-y

But the more important fundamental variable appears to be the decelerating production growth.

Lower 48 production has failed to meaningfully average above ~90 Bcf/d. Our forecast was for ~91 Bcf/d average in June and this looks increasingly unlikely. If so, we estimate that the demand increase coupled with the low gas prices will eliminate the ~3.6 Bcf/d surplus over the summer excluding weather variables.

This would be bullish for natural gas prices as we think fair value is closer to $2.85 to $2.90 if the surplus is eliminated, but the weather will be a driving force in oscillating this.

Another demand variable helping to driver overall demand higher is the exports:

Combined LNG and Mexico gas exports will easily surpass ~11 Bcf/d over the summer. This along with additional increases of ~3.5 Bcf/d of export capacity from LNG should help the market rebalance.

All of this is just to say that if Lower 48 production fails to grow, the surplus will dwindle away and turn into a deficit. So we need to keep a close eye on the production side.

Traders we talk to are pointing to lower flows and potentially disappointing well results. Capex guidance from producers also indicated much more disciplined spending this year. All of this combined with the fact that the Northeast is still draining DUCs lead some traders to believe that well productivity will start to stagnate and more wells are needed just to offset declines.

Could we be at the peak for Lower 48 production? Not likely, but accelerating declines will keep a lid on growth at least.

On the weather side, ECMWF-EPS has now turned into the bullish weather model showing much warmer than normal temperatures 15-days out, while GFS-ENS is the bearish one. (Please see the weather model updates in the chat.)

This divergence is leading some to believe that the confidence of a warmer than normal June is low, another likely reason of the sell-off we are seeing in gas today.

For now, we are not going long with the traders. But if we see positioning increase, then we may take a small-sized long position.

