Climate Change, El Niño Add To Disease Woes For Ghanaian Cocoa

The wettest Midwest spring since 1993 into June is causing a bull market in some grains: disease issues for U.S. wheat and major planting delays for corn.

There is a pretty high correlation when the Midwest sees historical flooding during the corn (CORN) and soybean (NYSEARCA:SOYB) planting season that dry weather tends to cause some summer weather issues to west Africa cocoa crops. If you are a farmer, I do not have good news for you as more flooding will continue into June, consistent with my longer term view. Here is an interesting article I wrote that may help you decide on whether to take crop insurance or to continue planting. From Kansas to Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and Illinois, I do not have much hope for a drying trend for at least 10 more days with a lot more severe weather and flooding. There are some subtle signs that "perhaps" a window of drying could occur for the Midwest after about June 7th or so

Cocoa trees in West Africa have two crop cycles -- a smaller mid-crop harvest that begins during the early spring and the bigger main-crop harvest that starts in the late fall and early winter, during the dry season. The biggest known "bullish" weather development for cocoa prices is the occasional Harmattan Wind known to sap cocoa pods of moisture during the winter months. This wind is often strengthened during strong El Niño events and when then arctic oscillation index is positive.

Cocoa prices are greatly affected, not only by global cocoa production in west Africa and Indonesia, but also by political unrest in Ghana and Ivory Coast, grind (demand) data out of Europe and Asia and fluctuations in the British pound. The weak European economy (Europe the largest consumer of chocolate in the world). However, diseases can also play an issue.

For people who love sweets, Headlines recently claimed that cacao, the tropical tree whose beans contain the raw ingredients for chocolate, was on the brink of extinction as a result of climate change.

Shown above is the effects of a warming climate on West Africa's weather. While global cocoa production has risen the last few years, since the 2015-16 El Niño, which curtailed production and helped prices rise, warmer than normal weather the last 3 years, compared to the period 1980-2016, poses a potential risk for more disease issues for parts of west African cocoa.

Cacao trees aren’t going extinct. But a warmer, drier climate in the rain forests of West Africa — the world’s leading producer of cacao — may soon pose a threat to the region’s farmland.

There is a little known crop disease caused cocoa swollen shoot virus disease (CSSV), which has been worsening in parts of Ghana, causing farmers to cut down thousands of cocoa trees. This disease is spread by warm, dry weather and due to a pencil-eraser-sized insect known as the mealybug that feeds upon the sap of cocoa trees. The bug thrives on warm temperatures and there is very little method for mitigation other than cutting down the trees.

CSSVD was first detected in Ghana in 1936, the disease is caused by varieties of cocoa swollen shoot virus, which can infect cocoa crops at any developmental stage. Infection results in a number of symptoms depending on crop stage, with general symptoms being defoliation, stem and root swelling, plant dieback and dramatic yield loss (abnormal pod development).

In summary, while corn prices have exploded on the historical wet spring I advertised more than a month ago, cocoa prices are affected by many different variables and are not always trading day to day weather like the grain market is during the summer. Nevertheless, the possibility of a dry summer in parts of west Africa and recent disease issues will likely set a floor in cocoa (NIB) prices over the next few months. However, my confidence has been higher being long corn into the early summer with more historical flooding and millions of acres of crops lost. Wheat (WEAT) crops are also starting to become affected and it remains dry in eastern Russia and especially for Australian wheat.

If models begin to show a drier window in the Midwest for planting before or by mid June, then it is possible corn and soybean prices would top out within the next week, though a lot more flooding is likely the next 7-9 days. These short term forecasts and any changes in market sentiment will be available for subscribers only. For now, corn prices could continue to trend higher. Prices have rallied close to 80 cents ($4,000/contract) since I began forecasting an incredible wet spring for corn planting, a month ago.

Finally, taking of a frost scare for Brazil coffee (JO) is exaggerated and not in the cards. However, wet weather in parts of N. Brazil could cause some minor concern for coffee cherries if it continues. Coffee is greatly oversold, but any major immediate weather threat for now, is not in the cards.

Author's note: I have had a lot of requests about doing a commodity weather newsletter subscription service on Seeking Alpha. I may do this come the fall or winter this year. If you have a specific question, please contact me and I would be happy to answer your questions about the present Midwest flooding, El Niño or some trade idea you may be wondering about.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.