Bank of America Corporation's (BAC) Management Presents at Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference (Transcript)

All right. We're ready to get started here. Up next is Bank of America. And with us today is Dean Athanasia, President of Consumer and Small Business Banking. His team is responsible for the small business, the consumer of Merrill Edge which has over $200 billion of assets. Dean has got a handful of slides to start and then we are going to fireside chat format. So Dean welcome back.

Dean Athanasia

Thanks Matt. All right. Just quickly these are really just background slides about the business and about our strategy over the last three years. So give you a little bit of point of reference for some of the questions Matt is going to ask and then I'll talk about our strategy going forward. And I'll look and love to hear some of your questions.

So first up, who we are? We're a top consumer bank in the world. Top -- and we have a top nationwide network. Some of the things on the left are the attributes 63 million clients, 16,000 ATMs, 4,300 financial centers, over 24,000 client professionals and over $25 million client interactions a day which is really important over 9 billion interactions every single year.

And on the right hand side is some of the performance. If we were in the S&P 500 as a stand-alone we'd be top 20 most profitable out of that group. We have the number one deposit share -- consumer deposit share in the country of any bank with the number one digital bank, over $400 billion in assets and are completely digital bank.

We won over 43 industry awards in 2018. And then we have record client satisfaction which is really a key point of everything we do. If you look at the top left, 63 million clients. We measure client satisfaction every single day across those 24 million interactions.

We have a computer system that actually does it, gives feedback to every single person and every single area that hits a client. So our clients already 83% of the 63 million clients grading us a 9 or 10 on a 10-point scale. Now we want to go higher, but again client satisfaction is just we are on it. It's the bedrock of everything we do within the consumer bank.

Just to look at performance over the last three years. Using our responsible growth strategy revenue up over 20%, up over $6.3 billion to $37.6 billion. Net income in a timeframe is nearly double to $12.1 billion. We have kept expenses down, they're actually down over 5% over that timeframe. So very good in terms of managing every single dollar and helping it drop to the bottom line.

Credit quality which is not on here, we're a prime super-prime shop so we don't give anything back in terms of losses and that's helped all the revenue drop to the bottom line as well. Our client assets to $1.1 trillion, over $232 billion deposits, investments and loans added during this time frame.

Responsible growth, I know it sounds like just a buzzword or a sort of a strategy around it, but it actually has four principles for us. One, client satisfaction. Everything we do make clients happier they stay with us longer, they bring us their assets, they trust us, they move their assets over from whatever institutions they're at we grow assets. Assets grow revenue. Obviously it's not all about just the transaction. We won all of our client assets so that's a key point.

They are quality assets so they don't give it back. We don't pile them on in the good times and then give it back in the bad time. So prime, super-prime sort of asset class and asset quality and then we watch our expenses and all of that drops to the bottom line. So that's our responsible growth strategy in a nutshell those four principles.

On the right I'm going to talk about some of the key strategic themes that we've done over the last three years and then just take you on into the next three years in terms of we'll still follow these, but we're going to change them slightly and give you a little bit of a preview of that.

But overall 21, counting this first quarter, 21 consecutive quarters of positive operating leverage. Revenues growing faster than expenses. So when we talk about the client strategy we live by it. We are not organized by product groups, we're organized by clients.

We take care of three basic type of client segments; retail clients, we have less than $50,000 in the household income so those are the mass market clients you see out there. They're not necessarily low income they are -- they could be students, they could be -- yes, they could be low income but they could be people just starting out. 45% of our client base makes up that group.

Heavy digital and to make them and to be able to serve them economically you've got be highly digital in terms of how you do their transactions. Move over to the right preferred clients. Those are clients that have greater than $100,000 in assets that's about 35% of our client base. They hold 85% of the assets of the consumer bank. So everything I'll talk about are held within this client base. Very important to what we're doing, they skew older.

And again we have to get in front of them and be the best at giving advice because they use everything. They buy homes, they buy cars, they spend a lot, they save a lot, they invest a lot. So we've got to be critically focused on that group of clients.

And then last the small business owners, sort of a subcomponent of everything. But you got to remember that these people derive their income in a different way than I do than you do than a lot of people that are out there. They own their own business so you get that side of it. They also have their own personal assets. So you got to take care of both and they are -- it's critically important. These are -- because if you have the both the business side and the personal side some of the most profitable entities at the bank and we have to align ourselves to do that.

And on the bottom right you can see where client satisfaction. You focus on these attributes, focus on these clients every single day, in every single way, customize the products and services delivered you can see their client satisfaction going up from where we were in first quarter 2016 to where we ended up at the end of 2018. So tremendous progress and we have to keep driving that forward.

Just in to jump into that second principle, High Tech High Touch. When I talk about that we want to be the best on the ground. We want to have the best network out there. We believe we do the number one consumer deposit share. The top positions in the 30 most critical markets in the U.S. more number one positions than anyone else.

We serve 82% of the U.S. population. We'll bring that to 85% this year where we're adding 500 new financial centers in the next three years. We want to serve 90% of the U.S. population at the end of three years. That is the highest of anyone in terms of proximity to the U.S. demographics out there of any financial center.

So we are well placed. We continue to grow. And we continue to put centers where we need and we can serve our clients best. We're also the number one digital bank both the -- our app and our online applications are certified by J.D. Power, but highly innovative. We built all kinds of security payments vehicles. We can deliver education. We can do financial advice.

Anything you used to be able to in a financial center two, three years ago you can do on your phone today. Over 75% of all the activity that's going on in terms of deposits are coming through phones and ATMs. In the phone alone, we're making -- the clients are making as many deposits as we used to have in over 3,000 financial centers.

So that phone is very critical to the strategy -- very critical to the digital client base here. But the two work together both High Tech and High Touch combined. We want our clients to use all of our channels.

If you have not been in the financial center and I'm guessing you haven't in the last couple of years, it's true here. But we are remaking them. This is what the new financial centers look like. Not only the new ones as I said, but also we're renovating. We've renovated over 1000 to look like this over the last three years. We're renovating another 1500 over the next three years. We're doing 500 this year. But they're built around the client. They're built for advice. They are far different than we ever had before.

And one of the things you don't see in there is a teller line. Because the job of the financial center going forward, yes, we can service people through a teller line, but that's sort of not the highlight of the center. We want to provide advice and guidance invite people in to make sure we can manage our assets in a great location, a great place, in a great facility like that.

In addition, we have all the high technology that you could want. We can run centers on their own without people. We can run them without vaults. We can run them without tellers. We can have all this high-tech in centers combined with people, so we run variations of different centers across the United States.

We're looking for the future here. What is the future of banking over the next five years for financial centers? So, we are experimenting a lot of different ways. But the technology is top-notch. It is -- the clients love it, we're getting great interaction. We have advanced centers clients come in. They can use the facilities themselves, especially the younger and the millennial and the Gen Z and they love the concept and they tell us every single day how to improve this and what they need.

But, again, this will be the wave of the future of financial centers going forward, both in terms of advice and guidance, but also in serving every single need that they have in the future.

Just to give you some sense I said we're the best. But we look at the power ratio for our financial centers before I switch into digital, it's the ratio of the share you have in deposits over the share you have of financial centers in that market. So, a true ratio will be 1:1. If you look at our network, it's more or like 1.75:2, meaning we're getting in twice as many deposits as we reasonably should given the number of financial centers we have.

That is the best of any bank out there large, small, regional, you name it, our network is the best highest performing and most efficient network because of all the things I talked about there before.

That’s just our financial centers, almost done here Matt. And then digital, digital has to always be coupled with our financial centers because it helps us reach not only clients we reach them 24/7. Again it fills in the holes in some of our markets they were not. It fills in the areas where clients just want to use us digitally or want to use both digital and financial centers.

So, we've invested heavily and you can see over the last three years where our digital users have gone, payments have gone, the mobile channel up over 66%. Erica that was just a press release out there it says 6.3 million. This is the first quarter number. It's already crossed over the 7 million mark. That's the only AI application in financial service industry today.

So, again, more and more clients using it, more and more clients using Zelle. Zelle would be up over 6 million as well. But again that continues to grow. It continues to work with our financial centers not against it and that's a powerful combination.

So, our goal is to be with high-tech and high-touch. High-touch is to be the resources, the local delivery. We have to beat the local players, the regionals and the local banks in every single market large, small, medium-sized markets. We've got to be there every day and be able to beat them on the ground.

And on the right side in high-tech we've to beat the best of the Fintechs and not get [dis-intermediated] [ph]. Then we have to move fast, we have to invest quickly, and our motto was to be better than any Fintech out there, but then couple it with the high-touch side and the high -- and all of our financial centers. The two together is a powerful combination that not many people can beat. We can beat the smaller banks with that digital combination and the local combination. We can -- and we can beat the Fintechs because we have all the presence out there and then we compete against all the large and regional banks with that combination to beat them every single day in our market.

We won 43 awards in 2018. I don't know what that is, that's about 16 -- I think that's about 28. So, you get the picture, 43 awards across validating our strategy for both high-tech and high-touch.

So, where we're going over the next three years? We're going to continue to invest in digital in our financial center network. The same thing keeps driving our 500 new centers, 1,500 renovated centers, new outlook, new format, on the same time, investing heavily in digital over and over again. And again we finished all of our mainstream applications.

So, our main large platforms -- we've already built in deposit platform credit card platform, mortgage platform. We do not have to invest in that. We have to invest it to maintain it and keep it upgraded. But every single dollar that we spend on technology goes into value-added capabilities in the digital space.

We leveraged our high-tech, high-touch capabilities and start to disrupt the disruptors. So, going back after those people who have tried to take share from us in the digital sense and using our size our scale our locations and our physical assets plus our digital assets to start to disrupt them back and I'll show an example of that.

We're going to remain focused on our clients, the segments, the behaviors that small business. We think the small-business-owner segment could be double what it is today. It's already $15 billion in revenue for us. So, we can continue to focus on that group. Customize our products and services and go after that client base a little more. And then last complete obsession with our clients.

In the next level this is going to be every single person that touches our client in the Bank of America Consumer Bank whether that's operations, collections, you name it anyone that touches a client, has to be the relationship manager and take care of that client. You can do the math. We have 24,500 client professionals. We have 63 million clients. There's no way we can run a pure relationship model and have a one-on-one relationship between a client professional and 63 million clients.

So, every single person that touches that and I don't care if its operations, client service, collections automation whatever it is, becomes a relationship manager, and must take care of that client. Every single group gets scored on their client satisfaction. They get it daily and we continue to do that and drive it every single day. I'm just going to pull up our number three and I'll sit down and join Matt.

But just disrupting the disruptors, and you guys have heard about some of the platforms that are out there in terms of wealth management. We built that wealth management platform a completely seamless integrated banking and investing platform. It's a managed portfolio it's not done by the FAs it's done by our managed assets group. We're rolling that out. We're rolling that out starting this year. We're going to have eventually 6,000 financial solutions advisors on that platform and try to ramp up to 9,000. It's going to be both in our financial centers and in our Merrill Lynch offices over 200 across the company. So, everyone on one platform delivering that out. Clients could use it in a self-directed way.

They can get a great price they could do it on their own they can get an advisor to help them out and guide them through it or they could do some place in between. And the beauty of that is it beats all the robo-advisors out there because it has the same pricing scale, the same range. But again it's giving you the option. If you need some help you can come get it. If you don't need any help you can do it yourself. If you want somewhere in between you want start over on your own and then try to ask for help and try to get some professional guidance later on we can deliver that as well.

And then on the left or your right I guess or my right. On the small business platform, again, we've rolled out a new platform, it's called Business Advantage 360. It handles both the personal side and the business side of a small business owner. Everything integrated at once.

Again so going back after some of these platforms that apply to small business we can do everything for you. You don't need to go outside. You can have your whole relationship here. You can have all your payments here. You have all your accounts here.

You can also get all your loans in a digital fashion here. You can manage everything. It gives you a cash flow every single day, because we have all your receipts and your payments going out. And you can see your financial position every single day.

We've trained advisors, not to handle just the personal side or just the business side they handle both the business and personal side. And again we're putting those advisors in our financial centers, in our Merrill Lynch offices across the country.

So new platform, integrated around the client segment, trying to get after and disrupt the disruptors that are out there that have taken share of the market. And so we're using our size, skill and advantage to go back after them. So, just a little example there.

And Matt that's all I had, but we can sort of come back here and talk about anything you'd like to hit on.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Matt O’Connor

Great. Thanks, Dean. May be just start on the technology I've some follow-ups there. You've won a number of awards, a lot of recognition for ATM, the mobile. What is it that you think differentiates your offer in the technology side so much from others? And you mentioned mobile a number of times. That I think was an early push for Bank of America. So I guess that's number -- or that's one of them. But what is it about your mobile that's so good? And what is it that you think that you technology is better than others?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah. Well, first we have this principle, it’s called one-app principle. So we want everything built within one app. So, doesn't matter what you do, you have all your checking accounts, your savings accounts, investments, loans, mortgages, HELOCs, auto loans, all the Merrill Lynch side, every -- all the trust assets, everything is built into an app. So you don't have to go into separate apps to get it it's all integrated. Every time I press the button I can get a balance sheet of where I am and what my activity is. So it's an all-in-one app. We keep investing in that, it's got a great security around that.

And then we tie it into the financial centers as I said we leverage our physical assets. So people actually -- 17% of the activity in the financial center is driven by people booking appointments through the app. So they come in, they look at some of our products and services and solutions they decide they need help they can sign up right there and come in and book an appointment. They don't have to wait in line or anything and it goes right in. So it's the capabilities itself within the app. We've built it so you can do anything on that. It's all integrated but it's this connection to the physical world that puts us even more upfront overall.

Matt O’Connor

And you mentioned you have new systems for a card, mortgage, deposits and it's kind of more investing for maintenance and the keep up. Are there any major outlays that you need to do in terms of other systems or technology offerings?

Dean Athanasia

No. That's a -- it's a great -- and that's where I was going is that we've already made those. We decided to do that first five years ago, four years ago and we invested. And if anyone that's worked in this industry knows you can get bogged down. You only have so many technology dollars, so if you're spending them on big, massive systems that are multiyear projects it just takes up a lot of capacity and a lot of your investment. So we've got that out of the way. So even if we're spending the same amount every single year all of it, 100% of it, you could cut out some for risk and compliance but other than that 100% of its going to value-added services for our clients.

Matt O’Connor

And Bank America overall, it's been aiming to keep costs flat for a couple of years now, very ambitious goals that you've been delivering on. But do you have enough capacity to invest where you want to?

Dean Athanasia

Oh, sure. Yeah, we're investing, I mean like I said 1,500 renovations. We're adding 40% more client professionals that we did in the next three years that we did over the last three years. So we continue to invest and the reason we could do that is because we have such a natural cost, I mean why don't we watch costs overall. I don't think you can work here for Brian if you don't do that. But just the digitalization of the business is going so fast.

Over -- close to 50% of our clients are completely paperless, meaning no paper, no statements, no checks, no cash, nothing, just completely paperless right? And as that number grows, it takes cost out of the system because it costs us to process check, it costs us to send them out, it costs us to collect them. There's fraud on that.

So any time you get this automation going whether it's payments or collections or just pure statements, it's just taking your costs down. What we're doing is taking a little bit of save there but reinvesting a portion back in the business. And we don't -- if I needed more, the company would invest. I just haven't had to reach out and ask for more above what we can already generate from within our own P&L. I mean, we have a $17 billion expense base. It's using that every day every year more efficiently.

Matt O’Connor

And you mentioned the 500 branch build up that you're doing in the next couple of years here. But I think you're also still cutting branches. So what's the net impact if you look at the next few years?

Dean Athanasia

I mean, we don't -- we believe -- I mean we have 4,300 centers, Matt right now. We're holding the number one position. I think somewhere in the range could be -- it will be above that -- slightly above that. But it's just better placement. So I don't think we ever -- we've taken out centers where we have duplication and proximity. We do a lot of proximity services. So I don't -- a lot of the centers I have if they're within two, three miles of each other, I can move one farther out. And so you're seeing a lot of that let's take some down and move it to a different location. There's not a whole lot of markets that we get out of wholesale. It's a lot of -- the ones you see coming down for the most part is us moving them around to better locations and better spots.

Matt O’Connor

And you mentioned about disrupting, some fintech players. And do you worry about disrupting yourself? So for example you've got obviously very large debit, credit card business but you're also a leader in Zelle and other kind of person-to-person and business-to-business payments. And over time, if you worry about cannibalizing some of the debit and credit card business?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah, that's a good question. I think the way we look at it is that as I said in the beginning we drive assets, we want the client assets. So deposit loans and investments and that drives the activity. We find that there’s a balance payment capability like Zelle. What it's doing now is chewing up all the cash and all the checks. So it's largely a cost-takeout play for us at the moment in terms of driving.

In the future, would it take away credit card? It might take away some but I think credit card and the use of credit card is really about borrowing money that you don't have and Zelle is more -- there has to be money in the account for you to send out a payment. So I would look at it that way. But still going to be the need for our clients to borrow in the short-term through a card and all of that will not get replaced through a Zelle or any other payment capability that's out there.

Matt O’Connor

I want to follow-up on your comment about small business. I'm not sure I heard the revenue number correctly. So how much did you say the small business revenue is?

Dean Athanasia

If you added up everything within on a -- it was a small business owner. If you add up everything ,it's a good $15 billion in revenue.

Matt O’Connor

$15 billion kind of?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah. So we think -- and we don't have 100% of their business assets. We don't have a -- obviously we don't have 100% of their personal assets. But I'm just saying, it's that big of a segment for us and it's this, hey look you have -- when you have 63 million clients, you find ways to analyze them, to group them. We've got business intelligence, we've got analytics, and all of that we're using to make better connections with our clients.

So if we can do that successfully, there's great benefits from it. And that's not the only segment I was just using that as an example, where within our own client base we've got such a tremendous opportunity to grow our assets and to grow revenue. We love new clients come in that's great, but again, we've got some incredible deepening opportunities.

Matt O’Connor

And the $15 billion is a bigger revenue stream than I would have thought in. You mentioned that doubling of that. Is there a time frame that you have out there for that? And is that combination of loans and deposits?

Dean Athanasia

Yes. I wouldn't write it down -- I was saying, the potential is to doubling that. So it is every single business owner that comes to see us we have to think of both serving their business side and their personal side. And it's just incredible repetition over and over again to make sure we approach them in a different way.

And realize, again, I don't want to gloss over the point, they do earn income much differently than you and I. I mean, they -- and they have different needs, different requirements, they're concerned about different things. They have an employee base, they need to maintain. It's usually that the CEO, the Chief Marketing Officer, the Chief Techno, they're everything. So taking care of those individuals in the right way is critical for us to grow.

Matt O’Connor

So I made a quite a long time without asking about deposit betas and deposit flows, but obviously, an area of interest for investors. And I guess, the first question will just be, when you saw the Fed kind of go neutral and may be at first it wasn't kind of widespread belief if that was the case. But as that has settled in, have you seen any changes in consumer preferences in the way that you're thinking about the business? And the backup of course, you've had very little if any re-pricing among your consumer base?

Dean Athanasia

Yes. I think I'll go through consumer behaviors as you referred. Consumer behaviors, I mean, there's not enough sort of a trend there. But I will say, almost immediately where you see more activity on the lending side, so more mortgages and more refinances. And so there is -- every move has an offset, right? And you're going to go up and down, so it will be hard for me to give you a sort of a exact sort of forecast and strategy. But we do take advantage of what's going on out there.

So what happens in terms of behaviors, more people borrow, they might refinance, they might do more mortgages. So we may do more small-business loans and things like that so that part of it. And then deposits, just depends on what's going on. So if the market is going down, people regardless move -- shift more money into cash and they'd hold more cash, right?

So, we have both ends of the spectrum. Since we have Merrill Edge, when it goes the other way, the market goes up. And we're in a low rate environment. They switch more into investments and back and forth.

So, in every way, in every scenario we're picking up assets or we're reserving assets, and we're saving assets and that allows us to sort of grow and maintain our strategy in this environment. Or just if rates go up, and mortgage goes down, deposits can potentially go up if the market is down, but it's one of those three scenarios that's occurring. But every scenario, there's an opportunity to be with clients and to grow assets and to deepen with them.

Matt O’Connor

And, I guess, specifically on the re-pricing. I mean, some of your peers have talked about they think consumer deposits will continue to re-price even without any increase in rates, and obviously, now market rates are coming down the tenure below two, three. And they've also pointed to continuing mix shift from lower cost to some higher cost. Is that impacting Bank America? Is that something you think will impact you?

Dean Athanasia

Yes. I know, I think -- how would I answer that? I would answer that there is less given where the rates right now, there's less pressure on sort of the -- I don't see -- you see, we've seen some pressure throughout the first quarter of the year or the fourth quarter of last year. But I mean, that goes up and down, I mean, it's sort of episodic at the moment. I don't see this. I don't think people have increased rates. And if I look out from the beginning of the year, so the end of the fourth quarter, they really haven't increase rates or added more pressure. So it's sort of they sustained where they were going forward.

So that's where we -- that's the competitive environment we deal with every day. But again, we're not -- long ago I moved out at the rate shopper business where we had sort of some high rate CD and put it out there and just won, because if you can get it out there then six months from now that can go away, because somebody else will have higher rate. And that cash movement amongst the small groups of clients goes on out there, we're just not in that -- we're not in that business.

I mean, we're priced pretty well. We're in the middle of the pack, but we're not sort of a single-product high rate player that wants to capture some small portion of the market for a shortened period of time.

Matt O’Connor

And in terms of the fee revenues. I think you've had a strategy essentially of being very consumer friendly maybe giving up some fee revenues, but with the aim of increasing deposits…

Dean Athanasia

Sure.

Matt O’Connor

…and loans and investment assets, but the environment where rates aren't going up or rates are lower and the deposit component is obviously worth less. So do you think a little bit differently in terms of the fee strategy in the lower rate environment or stable rate environment, or is there enough opportunity in the lending like you mentioned before and the investment that pick and still be a good strategy going forward?

Dean Athanasia

Yes. No, no. We -- that's a good question. We -- when you look at our fee lines, every one of them has a different scenario. So it's part of the strategy, not so much reducing fees. But if I go -- let me take a few of these. If I say mortgages, mortgages are going great. We've got strong growth. We've got good quality assets, again, because we stay in that super-prime prime space.

But the more and more we put on our balance sheet, we don't sell off to the market the less fees we have. So we've got great loan growth. We just have less fees, the more we hold on our balance sheet. That is the strategy that has nothing to do with the activity and the volume being driven in the market. It's just a choice of where you want to put the assets and what you want to do with them.

On deposits, as you're talking about service. Our service charges, people are using the monthly maintenance fee will grow because our accounts grow. But behind that we are reducing penalty fees and nuisance fees, because we don't want to -- if we're having a relationship with a client, we want to have -- our goal is client satisfaction, not to ding them for every single item that comes through.

So we're changing our policy, we're changing strategy. Those fees will come down and come out. We have our account called SafeBalance, which -- where you can't overdraft that's about 30% of our business now. So, it is -- 30% of the checking accounts don't have overdraft anymore, but they do a collective monthly maintenance fee.

So it's just a trade-off and a strategic trade-off that we're making to help continue to grow our assets and grow the clients. So, I mean, we're performing at the top in terms of deposit growth. I mean, we haven't talked about investments, but we've got 16% investment growth year-over-year. This environment in the first quarter was phenomenally well and we've got 5% loan growth.

So it's worked in terms of how we're going about it. And we don't lose those clients. I mean, we have clients in preferred rewards that has like 99% retention of our best clients. So those clients -- sticky assets, they appreciate that we're not hitting them with multiple fees and they stay with us longer. So over the long-term, I think, we win with that strategy.

Matt O’Connor

And what are you seeing in terms of consumer spend this quarter? The first quarter obviously slowed down as for the year ago, it was pretty strong comps. What do you think? And if you could smooth out some of this noise on some of these -- the year-over-year comps? I mean, maybe it's a little bit better than last quarter but just the underlying tone among your customer base is still feeling pretty good?

Dean Athanasia

Feeling pretty good. I mean, great obviously jobs is number one factor and so great employment out there, great growth in terms of jobs and small businesses. So, client are still spending at a very healthy clip. So I think in the 4% to 6% range somewhere in there down a little bit in the first quarter coming back a little bit in the second quarter, but we'll wait for the year, but still seeing pretty strong demand a lot of usage. People managing their debt, which is much different than the last cycle. So they don't have -- the debt to disposable income it is down not anywhere near it was in 2007 and 2008. So you're seeing people pay it off and being responsible about what they're doing out there a lot more than they were 10 years ago.

Matt O’Connor

And any specific lending products you want to call out you talked mortgage benefiting obviously from the drop in rates then if you think about credit card and auto and some of the other consumer lending businesses?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah. Well, I'd start off by small business is going pretty good for us in the anywhere from a 6% to 9% range. So, pretty strong growth depending year-over-year and that continues to grow. Part of that's from taking share part of that's from just strong business growth pretty good. Auto that's picked up again recently that's going at steady clip, card good. Some of the top-end clients and the client base we pay and pay off their debts. So you don't see it reflecting, but the spend is pretty healthy for that group. And mortgage is going as I said pretty strong clip so far. And these dips up and down I'm sure today it's -- with the 10-year move and there's all kinds of activity out there, while I'm sitting here. But that's going pretty healthy overall.

Matt O’Connor

And then I'll ask about asset quality. But, if there's any questions in the audience so raise your hand we'll get you a mic. And I think I know the answer in terms of how's asset quality, it's good. But do you worry that tax reform might be masking some cracks that are out there, right? So there is a big benefit to the consumer from the tax reform last year. As you tax for kind of 6, 12 months you think there might be a little more deterioration?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah. We are not seeing any systematic deterioration. Again, I don't – subprime, I don't touch, right? So there is probably a lot more losses in that space. But for the client base we are dealing with we do not see deterioration, we see little pockets of things and items we had to move off of and out of but nothing on a wide-scale basis. Certain geographies, we sort of get a little tough too hard. In the housing market, we pulled back a little bit. We see a little bit sort of geographic expand in some areas and dipping down into different categories, we'll pull back on ourselves. But we don't see anything systematic across the board from a credit deterioration that would give you pause to pullout wholesale and to ratchet back lending.

Matt O’Connor

And any temptation your targeted customer base that you go after it really isn't a border of super-prime you have good disclosures in terms of the FICO Score. And I want to say across all the products it's like 760 to 780 on average. Any temptation to go down just a little bit maybe not as low as where you were pre-crisis but –

Dean Athanasia

None. It would be – I would add though, we look at – yes we march to FICO that's one of the external sources we use. But we use our own internal data too. So we look at – client asset levels are pretty important when coupled with FICO. And then the debt-to-income we look. We look at their debt with other companies as well as ours, if they have that. We look at it and measure it and monitor it. So I don't think there is no temptation for us to go down and deeper into the credit buy box. I mean, we are pretty – we want to have a less volatile portfolio overall. And so we're sticking to the strategy and not sort of tempted to go down. And we're seeing pretty good activity, pretty good growth sticking with that client base in that range – the same range of FICO's.

Matt O’Connor

Any questions from the audience? One there. Just wait for the mic here. Thanks. They are essentially located.

Unidentified Analyst

Thanks, guys. You talked about ROE's. With 10 years on from the crisis, we're in a pretty healthy position at the moment from across the economy. ROE's across the sector sort of sitting just in double-digit territory.

Dean Athanasia

Yeah.

Unidentified Analyst

Ex any meaningful regulatory reform is this as good as it gets, or do we get like to mid-teens at some point?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah. I mean, well, couple of different questions here. I'm only – I could answer from a consumer sense overall. But I think as far as my – you said ROI, my efficiency in ROE, I mean, I can – we can improve on our efficiency like we are at 45% for the first quarter in our reported numbers. We continue to grow our return on assets because of that. Because we can watch expenses, we can drive assets and grow assets and continue to deepen with our clients and grow revenues. So I wouldn't say as good as it gets.

We always wanted business we're just going to grind it out, and continue to stay on that path. But there is the one thing that's going to, again, I'm coming back to the expense number we're pretty expense conscious overall. We think we can continue to improve on it and continue to run this company more efficiently than we are today and there's plenty of opportunity to do so. So from that sense, I do think we can. This is not as good as it gets. I mean, there's going to be ups and downs of course, but again, we look at it from a positive side to just keep grinding it out.

Matt O’Connor

So we haven't talked much about Merrill Edge. Maybe you can remind us what is it? What's their targeted customer base? And how do you make money?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah. There was one slide I show up there, with the preferred clients that are holding all the assets. Again, Merrill Edge was designed to be used within the consumer bank both from a self-directed standpoint and then also that part I explained about from a managed-assets standpoint with our advisors in the field on One. So, it's going after those 24 million preferred clients that we have every single day and to try to deepen with them on the investment side.

The consumer – so it fits under – it's sort of the lower end of the Merrill Lynch, if you want to look through our wealth management continuum. So we'll focus on those assets focus on those clients and try to continue to penetrate. I think we have a 15% penetration. So there is tremendous growth potential in that platform as we roll it out to more and more clients. And they're coming into our organization and leaving and putting their investment assets there.

Matt O’Connor

And is there any risk of cannibalizing kind of the traditional Merrill model? Do you even know like when the customer comes in –

Dean Athanasia

Sure. Yeah.

Matt O’Connor

Can the banker see if you are a Merrill Lynch customer or not?

Dean Athanasia

Yeah. They can see it. And they have a – we have a certain protocol to serve Merrill Lynch clients anywhere they come into my system. So we work with Andy to do that. But we give referrals back and forth. And so I think it's the contrary. The more we rollout Merrill Edge and the more people use our investment platform and assets when they are at a certain level and they need more sophisticated products and services above what I can offer in the consumer bank that's when I refer them over to Andy. We do that 55,000, 60,000 times a year in moving these incredible clients who are growing their assets. They want the full service advisor and they want more sophisticated products and services that becomes a referral to Andy.

So the more I increase Merrill Edge the more referrals he gets over time. And then, he's given me back referrals from his team for clients that might not exactly fit their model and they get better served in my world, and then we – the clients move back and forth. And that's what we call the wealth management continuum. It's had – we've had great success. So I think we'll continue to serve as a good referral engine not a cannibalization engine for Merrill Edge.

Matt O’Connor

Okay. Well, that was all our time. So Dean, thank you very much.

Dean Athanasia

All right. Thank you, Matt. Appreciate it.