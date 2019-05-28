Costco: Assessing What Happens With The Stock After Earnings

Costco (NASDAQ:COST) reports earnings on Thursday, and after a nice pop, it may be ready for a little drop. First, we are going to review what our signals are saying before earnings and then dig into the fundamentals and technicals for some added color. Naturally, we want to see what the analysts are saying just before earnings.

Costco Signals

The SID column, our most important signal, shows a numerical grade of 66 out of 100, is tagged with our Hold signal, and is color-coded black. In some places, a Hold is considered a Sell, but not here. Our computer is not afraid to flash a Sell signal on any stock that fails to make the grade both technically and fundamentally. That said, a strong Hold signal would be closer to 79, so this Hold is not that robust.

Right next to the SID grade is a 20-day bar chart of the SID grade. See those red bars about 15 days ago, well those are SID grade sell signals. However, right next to the SID bar chart is another 20-day bar chart showing Demand, green, and Supply, red. Those green bars of Demand helped to change that Sell signal to a weak, but acceptable, Hold signal.

Further, you can see that COST has our Implied Return buy signal, color-coded green. However, it is borderline, just making it above the 10% we require. COST has both our fundamental, FUND column, and short-term technical, TECH column buy signals helping it. Of course, earnings could change these signals, and since our Implied Return, based on earnings, is only borderline, COST needs to have a good earnings report. There is no room for any negatives in this earnings report.

Costco Fundamentals

Finviz gives us the key fundamental metrics to look at, along with what the analysts are saying and showing a nice chart with the trend lines drawn for us. The chart is showing a bullish, inverted head and shoulders breakout and that will definitely need good earnings to confirm. (We will get into a more detailed chart below.)

The fundamental metrics look overvalued and they even color code them for us. The forecasted PE is very high at 29 compared to the 5-year growth of only 10%. As a result, the PE vs. growth, or PEG, is color-coded red to emphasize that COST is overvalued by this metric. Price to book is also in the red as is free cash flow. This overvaluation is not new for COST, which is a popular stock trading at a high premium. You can see where an analyst raised the target to $265 in April, that's bullish. However, consensus, analysts' 12-month target is only $250. On Friday, it closed at $247, which means there isn't much implied reward for buying at this level. Something has to give. COST needs a very good earnings report to move that target up. I think it will only report earnings as expected and there will be some selling on the news.

According to Earnings Whispers, they are looking for $1.84 in earnings and $34.8 billion in revenues. Yahoo is showing $1.82 and that is the same as it was 90 days ago. More important: what is the forecast doing? Yahoo shows next quarter at $2.51 and down from $2.53 some 90 days ago. That does not sound bullish.

Costco Chart

You don't have to be a technician to see whether chart signals are going up or down. You don't even have to understand the signals but just look at how they moved with price in the past on the chart. Our notes on the chart indicate what the signals are telling us.

At the top of the weekly chart below, Chaikin Money Flow has topped out and turned down. This is a lagging indicator and any change in direction is important. This is slightly bearish as the buyers have decided to wait for earnings.

Just below money flow, you can see an indicator that gives us buying and selling cycles. It looks like the buying cycle is over and a selling cycle could start if earnings disappoint.

Below that signal is the price chart and it shows a bullish, inverted head and shoulders formation, with a bullish breakout. But buyers are waiting to see if that is confirmed by a good earnings report. If earnings are only as expected, then we think price sells off on the news and drops back to support at $241.

The signals below price are all positive and pointing up. Any bad earnings news will be a shock to these signals and price could drop down to the 200-day at $226. We don't expect this to happen. However, in a bear market, this could happen because overvalued stocks do worse and drop more than the market.

Conclusion

COST is overvalued by some key, fundamental metrics and this is not a new development. That is why the analyst targets are low. COST needs a positive surprise in earnings and there is no indication of that happening. Analysts need to raise targets much higher than $265. Growth has to improve greatly to justify this high PE. Price is back to where it was before the big market selloff. Lacking any positive surprises, COST will continue testing the 200-day uptrend whenever the market has a pullback. Buyers are waiting to see if earnings will confirm this positive breakout in price or if there will be selling on the news. COST is overvalued, overbought, and vulnerable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in COST over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets, therefore, can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.