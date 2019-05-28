Wheaton Precious Metals: A Streamer Of Choice

It is perhaps the right time to slowly accumulate WPM whenever possible and hold until gold turns bullish again.

The company's precious metal interest generated 5.6 million ounces of silver, 93.6K ounces of gold, and 4.7K ounces of palladium in the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $225.05 million, representing a 12.9% increase from Q1 2018, and up 14.5% sequentially.

Courtesy: Wheaton Precious Metals

Investment Thesis:

The Vancouver-based Canadian company Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) has started 2019 on the right foot. The stock enjoyed a nice reprieve at the end of last year after the favorable settlement regarding the long-standing tax dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency CRA, which is now auditing Franco-Nevada (FNV).

Under the terms of the settlement, foreign income on earnings generated by Wheaton's wholly-owned foreign subsidiaries will not be subject to tax in Canada.

The long-term view of Wheaton is still pretty straightforward. The company is a long-term "keeper," as I said in my precedent article, and I continue to recommend a long-term approach when it comes to investing in this streamer. The business model is working, and the growth potential is visible. Above all, management is doing a great job. The business model can be described in four simple points:

First, the company is offering the right growth profile, with a substantial portion concentrated in the Americas, which offers extra safety and more visibility.

One great acquisition in 2018 was the Sibanye-Stillwater palladium-platinum stream with a steady increase expected in production with the Blitz expansion project, and San Dimas gold stream.

Second, the company is dealing with reputable mining companies such as Vale (VALE), Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Barrick Gold (GOLD), Sibanye (SBGL) and many more, which qualifies Wheaton as a low-risk investment with a record revenue of $225.05 million in 1Q'19 with the majority of it coming from the sale of gold.

Third, the company holds high-quality assets portfolio with low costs and long-life production, and a proven and probable reserve of 33 M Au Oz.

Finally, the company is giving a yearly dividend of $0.36 per share or a dividend yield of ~1.8%. It is not stellar, but it is about the maximum you can get in this segment. For instance, Franco-Nevada, which is Wheaton's main rival in this segment, is paying a dividend yield of 1.4%, and Sandstorm Gold (SAND) is not paying any dividend.

Below is the chart comparison for revenues in 2018 between RGLD, FNV, and WPM.

Source: WPM Presentation

Randy Smallwood, the CEO, said in the conference call:

the first quarter of 2019 has provided a solid start to the year. We believe our production remains founded on the highest quality portfolio of precious metal streams in the industry, underpinned by very low cost mining operations such as Salobo, Antamina and Peñasquito. And we look forward to our recent acquisition Stillwater contributing to a full year of both gold and palladium production.

Highly Diversified Portfolio With A Strong Presence In The Americas

Source: WPM Presentation (partial)

Wheaton Precious Metals: Financials And Production In 1Q 2019

Wheaton Precious Metals 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 199.7 203.0 242.5 199.3 212.4 185.8 196.6 225.05 Net Income in $ Million 67.6 66.6 -137.7 68.1 318.1 34.02 6.83 57.35 EBITDA $ Million 133.6 134.8 -55.1 130.7 383.3 112.8 102.13 140.06 Profit margin % (0 if loss) 33.9% 32.8% 0 34.2% 149.8% 18.3% 3.5% 25.5% EPS diluted in $/share 0.15 0.15 -0.31 0.15 0.72 0.08 0.01 0.13 Cash from operating activities in $ Million 124.7 129.1 165.1 125.3 135.2 108.4 108.5 118.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 0.0 0.0 0.8 0.2 614.5 510.4 0.5 0.2 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 124.7 129.1 164.3 125.1 -479.3 -402.0 107.9 118.02 Total Cash $ Million 76.6 69.9 98.5 115.6 92.7 119.4 75.8 125.8 Long-term Debt in $ Million 953 854 770 663 957 1,381 1,264 1,184 Dividend per share in $ 0.10 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 0.09 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 442.4 442.5 443.0 443.2 443.8 444.1 444.3 445.1 GEOs/SEOs 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Production in Gold Equivalent K Oz GEO 176.8 194.0 189.9 170.2 162.5 178.1 178.2 165.8 Production in Silver Equivalent Oz SEO 12,913 14,728 14,491 13,495 12,840 14,394 15,044 13,888 Gold price realized $/Eq. Oz 1,263 1,283 1,277 1,330 1,305 1,205 1,229 1,308 Silver price realized $/Eq. Oz 17.16 16.87 16.75 16.73 16.52 14.91 14.66 15.64 The gold/Silver ratio 73.0 75.9 76.3 79.3 79.0 80.8 84.4 83.6

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow, Debt, And Production Details

1 - Revenues and trend

Revenue for the first quarter of 2019 was $225.05 million, representing a 12.9% increase from Q1 2018, and up 14.5% sequentially. Gross margin for the first quarter of 2019 increased 2% to $87 million, primarily due to the higher sales volume. Gary Brown said in the conference call:

Net earnings amounted to $57 million in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $68 million in Q1, 2018, with the decrease being the result of higher interest and PSU expenses. Basic adjusted earnings per share decreased 19% to $0.13, compared to $0.16 per share in the prior year.

If we break down the total revenues per metal, 29.8% was attributable to silver, 66.8% came from gold, and 3.4% was from palladium.

Substantial revenues and production in gold came from the San Dimas gold stream and the Stillwater palladium/platinum stream. Conversely, the silver stream suffered from the cancellation of the silver stream in San Dimas and ceasing deliveries of the Pascua-Lama PMPA.

Note: delivery of palladium from Stillwater mine reached K GEOs in 1Q'19

2 - Free cash flow is still a significant loss yearly dominated by two large acquisitions. However, the company is returning to free cash flow positive now.

The free cash flow was a little skewed in 2018 with the acquisition of the two new significant streams (e.g., Stillwater, etc.). However, the FCF is now showing a return to normal since the two last quarters. Yearly, FCF is still a loss of $655.4 million, but the first quarter of 2019 was $118 million in FCF.

The Board agreed to pay a $0.09 per share dividend again this quarter.

3 - Available capital, net debt, and liquidity

As of March 31, 2019, Wheaton Precious Metals had cash and cash equivalents of $125.8 million and debt outstanding under its $2 billion revolving term loan of $1,183.5 million, resulting in a net debt position of $1,057.7 million.

The net debt decreased this quarter after a rapid increase last year starting in the third quarter of 2018 due to the drawing down of the credit facility to pay Stillwater newly acquired stream (Palladium and Platinum). I expect to see the net debt going down significantly in 2019.

Wheaton has $125.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2019, combined with the liquidity provided by the available credit under the $2 billion revolving term loan. Gary Brown said in the conference call:

During the first quarter of 2019, the company repaid $81 million of debt outstanding under the revolving facility. Overall, net cash increased by $50 million in Q1 2019, resulting in cash and cash equivalents as at March 31 of $126 million. This combined with the $1.2 billion outstanding under the revolving facility resulted in a net debt position as at March 31 of approximately $1.1 billion.

4 - Production in gold equivalent ounce and trend details

The gold/silver ratio is 83.6 this quarter. The company's precious metal interest produced 5.6 M ounces of silver, 93.6K ounces of gold, and 4.7K ounces of palladium in the first quarter of 2019.

Salobo mine generated 60,800 ounces of attributable gold production in Q1, 2019, and Sudbury mines increased 186% to 10,000 ounces.

Guidance For 2019 Of 690 K Oz GEO

Source: WPM Presentation (Partial)

Note from the press release: As a reminder, Wheaton does not currently include any production from Hudbay's Rosemont project nor the announced expansion at Salobo in its estimated average five-year production guidance.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

We can compare Wheaton Precious Metals to Franco-Nevada (FNV) or Royal Gold (RGLD) in this class.

Source: WPM Presentation (partial)

The result is quite apparent and confirms what I said in my investment thesis. Wheaton Precious Metals has the right profile for a long-term investment in gold and can be safely used as an "insurance" against the US dollar.

However, I warned the last quarter about a potential over-valuation for WPM and recommended selling a significant portion of your position due to a possible retracement. It is what happened last month, and the stock corrected to long-term support around $20 (I recommend buying at this level and accumulating on any weakness). I think WPM is back to fair valuation and should eventually trend up again, assuming that the price of gold can find its footing and trades at or above $1,300 per Oz, which is still irresolute. Hence, it is perhaps the right time to slowly accumulate WPM whenever possible and hold until gold turns bullish again.

Technical Analysis

WPM is forming a descending triangle pattern with line support at $20 (I recommend buying cautiously at this level assuming that the gold price keeps trading at around $1,270-1,300,) and line resistance at $20.50.

The two lines are very close (apex,) which means that a decisive breakout is expected very soon.

Descending triangle patterns are bullish short term, and I expect a re-test of the next resistance at $22.25 soon at which point I recommend taking about 15% profit off the table.

However, If the gold price trades below $1,270 per ounce, the breakout may happen on the downside instead, and I believe the next support is $19.

Caution: WPM trades in tight correlation with the gold price, and investors should always look at the price of gold before trading/investing in WPM.

Author's note: If you find value in this article and would like to encourage such continued efforts, please click the "Like" button below as a vote of support. Thanks!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.