Have You Ever Seen Another Microcap With Leadership Like Boxlight's?

A business plan to match, well calibrated to both the education market and the realities of the classroom.

(Unless otherwise noted, all statements from management are drawn from the 2018 10-K or the Q1 2019 earnings call (transcript).)

Boxlight (BOXL) develops, sells and services a range of integrated tech tailored to the needs of global K-12 classrooms. They have a long history in the display industry and are a top-ranked brand for interactive displays. Over the past three years they have built “the most comprehensive suite of interactive products in education” and have established themselves as a leader in creating smart classrooms through acquisitions (of both products and executives) and internal development.

(from Boxlight)

I began my career in the education industry—managing editorial for textbooks. Part of my work was reviewing educational products. That was before Boxlight’s time—we’d call a CD-ROM with a table of contents “interactive.” But I did learn something about the educational industry. Some teachers have some discretionary funds to buy products (sadly, in many cases it comes out of their pockets). Principals can make larger purchases. Major purchases may involve a technology director, but they are finally decided by boards and, most importantly, the superintendent. So decisions tend toward the conservative, first looking to what has worked for other districts. As Boxlight management often and more simply puts it, “nothing succeeds like success.”

Boxlight’s core offering is their interactive flat panel display. Flat panels are the current state of the art for interactive displays: by the end of 2018 83% of sales of interactive displays were flat panels. Two-thirds of classrooms now have some form of interactive display, but most still need to upgrade from projectors or whiteboards (or “chalk and talk” for the remaining one-third) to flat panels. The global interactive flat panel display market—in all industries—is forecasted to grow over 39% annually to approximately $27.1 billion by 2021.

(Before their 2017 IPO Boxlight did have a presence in the projector market; it seems like their quality was good but remarkable mostly for the simplicity of their interface.)

Boxlight has established their status as an ed tech brand, and their presence in school districts and classrooms internationally, by selling their flat panels at a low margin. Their long-term success is contingent on selling their other products and services, which generally carry a margin close to 50%. One key competitive differentiator is that their products very easily integrate with each other, as well as with other tech, including Chromebooks, tablets, and all common software platforms. It has been estimated that 34 cents of every instructional dollar are spent on the cost of integrating technology. Boxlight products directly address that wastage.

That ease of integration also facilitates Boxlight’s growth by acquisitions. Its other products include touch boards, a STEM lab (here is a review of their Labdisc Gensci), and the Mimio software and product line—which was created by a group of MIT students and acquired by Boxlight in 2016, effectively announcing its transition to an education-focused tech company. Mimio provides something akin to Boxlight's operating system. (Mimio products have won over a dozen education industry awards: here's the PR about Mimio's recent win in the EdTech Awards.)

Boxlight’s most recent acquisition (March 2019) was Modern Robotics and its STEM products centered on programming and robotics. These have the potential for huge impact on the company’s bottom line: The global educational robot market is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 28% from 2018 to 2023.” They also capitalize on the “maker” trend in education. Boxlight's margin on those products is close to 50%.

Allied Market Research forecasts that the smart education and learning market as a whole will grow from $240 billion in 2017 to $994 billion in 2024.

To reach national and international markets Boxlight has a network of resellers: approximately 800 at the beginning of the year. A key relationship is with Troxell—the top distributor for educational technology in the U.S.

Boxlight’s Business Model

I hesitate to call Boxlight’s business model brilliant—it’s not like they wrote Ulysses—but it is excellently tailored to the idiosyncrasies of the educational market and the needs of the classroom and teaching staff. Because their products easily integrate with products a classroom already has districts can buy Boxlight without having to account for mothballing previous purchases. This makes a district’s decision that much simpler. Boxlight products also offer easy administrative control and switching between users—all additional benefits further demonstrating their understanding of the particular needs of the classroom.

Selling interactive flat panels at a low margin has earned Boxlight an impressive market penetration and established them as a respected educational brand. It has also likely played a role in the exit from the market of competitors such as HoverCam and In-Focus (this is the link Google now produces for In-Focus displays).

Flat panels were also excellent choice for an entry product because classrooms in aggregate are in the midst of upgrading from interactive whiteboards to flat panels as the display technology of choice. As opposed to the older technologies—projectors and white boards—flat panels are portable and provide better imaging, especially at sharper angles and in variable lighting.

Boxlight’s (and BOXL’s) success is contingent upon its ability to sell its additional products, software and professional services (which generally have margins of around 50%). Once their flat panel is installed in a classroom, later purchases will likely be made specifically to work with it. This article explains one teacher’s use of a competitor’s flat panel, and illustrates its centrality to the classroom experience. Boxlight also very smartly provides suites of lesson plans for its flat panels that use its other products.

Competitors

Boxlight is one of the top vendors in the overall interactive flat panel market. They do still compete with big names like Hitachi. Among the other top vendors only UK-headquartered Promethean is education specific, and they are a Boxlight partner (and Boxlight's CEO was formerly Promethean's President). Benq is a key competitor, but their educational products don’t go beyond displays. It is important to note that overall, integration and connectivity are central issues educators have with flat panels—additional problems Boxlight products address.

Lego's makes a good array of educational products, even encompassing robotics (Lego’s robotics program was partially developed by Stephen Barker, who is now the Vice President for STEM Education with Boxlight). However, they are distinct products, not integratable to the level of Boxlight’s, and don’t include flat panels. And though the Lego's brand is an asset in early education it is a liability at higher levels. You’d rather not propose teaching an AP science course with Lego’s. And, true to the brand, Lego's educational products tend to be more toy-like. Though they are audience friendly, Boxlight products are hardcore education, even including archives of lesson plans.

No other company I've found offers Boxlights comprehensive suite of ed tech, nor promise such classroom-friendly use.

Allstar Leadership

I have also never encountered a microcap with a leadership team at Boxlight’s level. I have to assume they joined Boxlight with the firm belief it would grow to be a leader in smart education—or be acquired by a larger company for several multiples of the current market cap (maybe Apple, which has an education segment that is mostly confined to their tablets). Most importantly, Boxlight leadership brings together an impressive range of skills and experience. The CEO was formerly Senior Director at Apple, while the Marketing VP was a Senior Manager at Apple (and a manager at top educational publisher McGraw-Hill). The CFO was Controller for GE. The President is an M&A professional.

(from Boxlight Investor Presentation of February 2019, page 7)

The BOD seems assembled with an eye an M&A and easing adoption in educational systems. In addition to top-level experience in finance and diversified corporations it includes the CEO of the Oregon Department of Education and President in the City University of New York system.

(from Boxlight Investor Presentation of February 2019, page 8)

The depth of finance experience on the team suggests that selling the company may indeed be part of their long-term plan. There is real value in the integrated suite of educational products they have developed, as there is value in the fact that their products are installed in school districts throughout the country and around the world (they have some presence in at least 50 countries). This is certainly a point to note once again that Boxlight’s products are also easily integrated with Chromebooks and hardware and software from other major tech companies.

That finance savvy is likely reflected in Boxlight’s acquisition of Modern Robotics in March with a $70,000 promissory note and 200,000 shares of Boxlight common stock. As the CEO of Modern Robotics also joined Boxlight, he is someone else that believes in the company’s future.

Boxlight has also used acquisitions to gain access to foreign markets (e.g. their acquisition of UK-based Cohuba in May 2018). Boxlight has repeatedly affirmed that companies regularly approach with requests to be acquired, likely because those companies see greater growth for their products as part of the Boxlight juggernaut.

A key point in Boxlight’s evolution was its acquisition of Mimio in April 2016—quickly followed by Genesis Collaboration LLC in May 2016, Qwizdom in July 2018, and Eos Education in August 2018.

Q1 Miss… and Buying Opportunity?

Q1 2019 revenue was $5 million, decreasing $1.0 million from Q1 2018. Gross profit for Q1 2019 was $1.6 million, an increase of $0.1 million from Q1 2018. After the release, the stock dropped from the 3.85 close in extended trading, down as low as 2.9. But shares rebounded the next day, even briefly trading green (after the earnings call) before closing down 3.9% (at a price of 3.7).

Disappointing earnings are always…disappointing. But in this case it does little to materially affect the prospects for Boxlight. So I believe it presents a buying opportunity. If they were going to disappoint on earnings any quarter, Q1 is when to do it. Q1 will always be the weakest quarter: not many districts are buying new classroom teaching suites for the end of the school year.

There was also much bullish news. In the earnings call management attributed the small YoY decline to “large contracts that fulfilled in 2018 and several projects that were delayed in 2019.” More importantly they maintained guidance for 25% YoY revenue growth for 2019, claimed to have the “strongest pipeline in company history” and that their sales teams is seeing unprecedented activity. They also continued suggesting that the $4 million investment from Lind Partners will carry them through to positive cash flow (they are “adequately capitalized to execute on 2019 plans”).

They also announced a number of business wins, some major:

Selected by Colorado’s Cooperative Educational Purchasing Council as Preferred Provider for classroom audio visual solutions

Awarded by Michigan’s REMC Association as Provider for classroom technology solutions

Selected by Charter School for Applied Technologies to outfit classrooms with interactive teaching technologies

Selected as official vendor to appear on Federal Purchasing Contracts for all education institutions in Puerto Rico, Peru and Chile

Most importantly gross margins improved to 31.6% from 24.7% in 1Q 2018. This shows that their business plan of selling progressively more high-margin products is advancing. They can’t succeed earnings-wise with flat screens alone.

The Future of BOXL

The annotations on this chart are from early April, but all marked support and resistance levels remain the same. Strong support is currently around 3.

(StockCharts.com)

BOXL did break the uptrend established at the beginning of 2019 a few days before 1Q earnings. That uptrend was giving the stock an average of about 8% in gains every week. That was a good reminder that a sustained break of a trend line deserves attention, even if it's “only a little bit” and that trend line is clearly unsustainable.

With price/sales under 1 valuation here is not an issue. If Boxlight can establish itself as a growing, earnings positive company we should see great appreciation. That multiple alone could expand many times over if the market decides to value BOXL as tech.

I bought BOXL assuming they would have to return to the market and further dilute the stock for funds. I still expect they will. Nonetheless, dilution does pose danger. If they have to return to the market with the stock price at this level, or lower, the market probably wouldn’t take it well. If the stock doesn’t re-establish an uptrend and management can’t reach decidedly positive cash flow in the next few years they might dilute away a good part of the potential gains from future success.

They do continue to guide for “positive cash flow” this year and to refer to the Lind investment as the “bridge.” If 3Q earnings are positive it will be a huge win for the company and shareholders. That is far from impossible if they can maintain margins over 30% through their biggest quarter of the year.

They still have a little under half of the Lind investment in their coffers. It is worth noting that management went out of its way to set a $4 conversion price for the convertible notes, with forced conversions at $6 and $8. They seem to be taking an active role in managing the stock price overall. And if I read the 10-k correctly, they have great latitude in when they record revenue ("The Company recognizes revenue when persuasive evidence of an arrangement exists, delivery has occurred, the sales price is fixed or determinable and collectability is reasonably assured"). Without making too many additional assumptions, I’ll just say it would be better for the company long-term if revenue is concentrated in later quarters and reports get progressively more impressive through the year.

Finally, I have a hard time seeing failure in Boxlight’s future. It is very early in their story—their website doesn’t even include the recently acquired MyBot line. But having established their brand in the conservative educational marketplace I expect Boxlight has surmounted the most difficult obstacles to their growth. They have a great business model and have been successfully executing it.

As to being pushed out by a larger competitor: It seems to me that one of the big tech names would much sooner acquire Boxlight than try to assemble a comparable suite of products on its own.

The core of my belief in BOXL’s success as an investment is the fact that the company brought together such an impressive group of leaders. And with their equity compensation plans, 28% insider ownership and all other current evidence their goals seem to be aligned with those of the shareholders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOXL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.