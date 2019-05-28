Bonds are saying something - is it finally time to start listening?

The factors that consensus continues to cite for higher interest rates are not the driving factors behind Treasury bonds.

Bonds Are Saying Something - We Should Be Listening: Part V

As many long-term followers of my economic research are well aware, I have been a bull on Treasury bonds since 2017, citing slower economic growth and weaker inflation.

Interest Rates Will Always Follow Nominal GDP Growth Trends:

Source: BEA, FRED, BLS, EPB Macro Research

I started to write this series on bonds back on February 4th of this year. You can read part I to this series by clicking here.

In each of the previous four parts to this series, which I will link below, the outlook and the forecast on long-term interest rates has been highly consistent; a deceleration in economic growth will bring lower, not higher interest rates.

Part I

Part II

Part III

Part IV

As we sit here today, as of this writing, the yield curve is highly inverted, interest rates are making new lows across the curve, and the consensus remains dumbfounded as to why interest rates are dropping.

The consensus narrative on bonds has always been incorrect and I have pointed that out in dozens of articles, including when bonds were going against my forecast in October of last year; the most painful time for bond bulls in a number of years.

In October of 2018, when interest rates were rising rapidly and "bond pros" were calling for the end of the bond bull market, I was taking the other side of this call, sticking to my data-dependent approach, remaining focused on the rate of change in economic growth and inflation.

Here is what I wrote when rates were rising:

Growth is going to surprise to the downside over the next two quarters. All the gains in growth are from government spending, exports, and inventory. The early indicators of the economy have moved notably lower. Growth and inflation are in secular declines and have been for the past 30 years. Debt, demographics, and productivity will continue to bring about lower rates of inflation, growth and thus, lower rates of interest across the entire Treasury curve. I am a long-term investor and these short-term moves in rates and stocks are for the traders. If you buy long-term bonds today, it will prove fruitful as we have not yet seen the secular low in interest rates. Buying a 3.35% 30-year Treasury (TLT) (EDV) with the potential for new secular lows in interest rates over the next several years has enormous profit potential. I am still a buyer of the long bond. Should You Be Worried About This Rise In Interest Rates? | October 11, 2018

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) has moved significantly higher over the past six months, gaining more than 13.5% in total return terms in that time. This thoroughly debunks the idea that you cannot make money in bonds.

TLT Total Return Price:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Now that the bond bear thesis, which was based on an improper analysis of Treasury bonds to begin with, has been put to rest, let's take a look at what bonds are telling us today.

First, the front end of the curve is deeply inverted. Nearly the entire curve is not only below the effective Federal Funds rate, but nearly the entire curve is below the lower bound of the Fed Funds corridor at 2.25%.

Rates Moving Below The Lower Bound:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

What does this mean? It means the Federal Reserve needs to cut interest rates; and quickly. At the very least, this action is suggesting that the market is pricing in a reduction of interest rates by the FOMC.

Long-term bonds have been soaring on two vectors; lower growth (flatter curve) and interest rate cuts (shift down in the curve).

I discussed these two vectors in a recent note that you can find by clicking here.

In that note, I discussed how for Treasury rates to move lower, we would need to see one of two things; increased odds of an interest rate cut or increased odds of a recession (more growth slowing). We have seen both of these factors push interest rates lower which has caused a sharp rise in the price (drop in yields) for long-term bonds.

I forecast that rates would move lower on both of these vectors.

To summarize, increased odds of a recession or increased odds of a rate cut are likely needed in order to push long-term rates materially lower. In the short-term, there are hundreds of factors that can move interest rates and that is not the game I play in. I update members of EPB Macro Research on recession risk and economic inflection points. Ultimately, I expect long-term rates to move lower on both vectors as the economic data develops. Treasury Yields: Waiting On The Next Catalyst | May 13, 2019

30-Year vs. 3-Month Treasury Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

In short, bonds are saying two important things. First, rate cuts are needed. The market, at this point, is begging the Fed to cut rates as Treasury bonds see economic weakness on the horizon and the prospects for the much-hoped-for "second half rebound" are fading quickly.

5-Year vs. 3-Month Spread:

Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research

Secondly, the long-term rates are coming down, flattening the curve against 3-month rates as the odds of a recession rise with slowing economic growth and a Federal Reserve that is late to act on rate cuts in a decelerating economy.

I constantly update members of EPB Macro Research on recession risk and economic inflection points. This move in interest rates was well forecast and the asset allocation models have profited handsomely from these moves.

When studying Treasury rates, we need to look at the nominal level of the yield as well as the shape of the curve.

Spotting these inflection points is critical. Nearly everyone was on the wrong side of Treasury rates late last year, following the charts rather than the data.

If you understand the economic cycle, you can profit from the opportunities that emerge from its ebb and flow.

Profit From The Economic Cycle If you understand the economic cycle, you can profit from the opportunities that emerge from its ebb and flow. At EPB Macro Research, in addition to the elite level macroeconomic research, model asset allocations, and risk management system, you will gain confidence in your understanding of economic cycles and your ability to profit in any economic environment. You will understand where to put your money and when to move it in all stages of the economic cycle. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial and join the community before the price increase. Sign Up Here

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, EDV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.