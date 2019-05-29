The Easy VIX: VIX Futures Curve As A Risk Mitigation And Market-Timing Tool - An 11-Year Back Test

A recent cycle signaled sell on May 6th and reentry on May 16th for a.6% advantage; another sell signal arose at the market close of May 24th.

Importantly,the algorithm uses no a-priori knowledge; decision parameters were calibrated multiple times each year and only applied to subsequent decisions. Signals were executed at the next day’s opening price;

The shape of the VIX futures curve provides an excellent indication of equity market conditions that should be avoided;

In my first Seeking Alpha article of May 9th I described an algorithm that used the shape of the VIX futures curve to call exit points in the equity market. In that article I called a sell signal based on the May 6th close using one year of historical data, and I commented that “I would like to back test this methodology over a longer history but have yet to find a user-friendly source of VIX futures curves.” Today I will update readers on both issues.

First, I did find VIX futures data back to May-2008, and that data enabled a long‑term back test of the methodology described in my May 9th article. In this case I constructed a basket of broad-based ETFs consisting of SPY, DIA, QQQ and IWM to better reflect the way I deploy the methodology. The results of the eleven‑year back test through May 24, 2019 are tallied in the table below:

Table 1: Eleven-Year Comparison - Easy VIX Algorithm vs. Indexed Returns

Returns exclude dividends Results Annual Return Last 12 Mos. Indexed ETF Basket 7.2% (0.1%) Managed Algorithm 15.5% 12.0% Advantage 8.3% 12.1% Calendar Years Beat: 60.0% Rolling Quarters Beat: 50.8% Comparison of Best & Worst Rolling 12 Months Return Ending Indexed ETFs' Worst 12 Months (44.7%) 31-Mar-2009 Indexed ETFs' Best 12 Months 73.9% 08-Mar-2010 Algorithm's Worst 12 Months (6.4%) 23-Feb-2016 Algorithm's Best 12 Months 56.0% 10-Mar-2010 Other Managed Metrics Average Sell Calls / Yr. 4.7 / yr. % of Trading Days in Cash 25.7%

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity and VIXCentral.com

The most eye-catching result is the enhanced returns. Over the eleven‑year period the algorithm returned 15.5% per year while indexed returns were only 7.2%. That represents an 8.3% annual return enhancement. I’ll show the compounding effect of that difference graphically a bit later, but some subtleties and background are worth noting first.

Notice the comparison of the worst periods. The indexed returns were down 44.7% for the twelve months through March 31, 2009. By comparison the worst twelve months for the managed portfolio were down only 6.4%, and that occurred in the period ending February 23, 2016. It’s not shown in the table, but the managed portfolio for the 12 months ending March 31, 2009 was up 2.1%. That actually represented 10-1/2 months under the Easy VIX algorithm; the first 32 trading days were tallied at index values since VIX futures were not available prior to May 2008.

Here is a graph of the May-2008 through Dec-2010 period showing how the algorithm successfully navigated the ugly period following the financial crisis:

Easy VIX Algorithm vs. Indexed Performance Following the 2008 Financial Crisis

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity and VIXCentral.com

This is a good opportunity to explain the philosophy driving my efforts here. My primary goal is risk mitigation and I view the enhanced returns as a happy consequence of attaining that goal. I am not trying to call each turn in the market; I’m simply trying to avoid the bad times. The better returns are not driven by capturing every dollar in up markets but by avoiding significant losses in down markets. Therefore, the methodology will sometimes forego small gains in exchange for safety, but on balance the results become far superior to a buy‑and‑hold strategy. Further, by building confidence in the ability to avoid big losses, I can increase my equity allocation and produce even better results.

A look at the last twelve months will reinforce the point. As shown in Table 1, for the last twelve months the algorithm produced a 12.1% better return than the indexed ETF basket. The benefits accumulated mostly during the December 2018 downturn and to a lesser extent in October-2018 and early May-2019. But notice that the indexed returns were marginally better for the first six months. False sell signals tend to forego small gains, while big advantages can accrue on valid signals.

Easy VIX Algorithm vs. Indexed Performance – Twelve Months Ended May 24, 2019

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity and VIXCentral.com

The astute reader might notice that for the last twelve months, results are not as dramatic as those reported in my earlier article. The methodology utilizes the same factors – the shape of the VIX futures curve and rate of change in that shape over two look-back horizons - but the results are somewhat different.

The reason is that the artificial intelligence (“AI”) built into the long-term model produces different sell-and-buy trigger calibrations. To illustrate the AI methodology, the first 90 days in 2008 might use arbitrary trigger metrics, but looking back at those 90 days a new set of triggers could be calibrated and then applied to days 91 through 180, and then looking back at the first 180 days a new calibration could be applied to days 181 to 270, etc.

This is a rudimentary artificial intelligence algorithm which is fully replicable for future deployment. The calibrations are now relatively stable, based on the accumulated intelligence from the 2008 starting point, so now I have far greater confidence in them.

So, having explained some of the philosophy and underlying workings of the model, here is a view of the entire eleven-year comparison.

Easy VIX Algorithm vs. Indexed Performance – Eleven Years Ended May 24, 2019

Source: Michael Gettings Data Sources: Fidelity and VIXCentral.com

Look at the power of compounding superior returns. Starting in May-2008 with $1 million, the indexed ETF basket would be worth $2.18 million in May-2019, while the managed portfolio would be $5.0 million. And once again, the model uses no a-priori knowledge. The AI routine only applies the evolving calibrations of sell-and-buy trigger to subsequent decisions.

Finally, in my first article I stated that a sell signal had been indicated at the market close on May 6, 2019 to be executed on the May 7th opening. How did that play out and what does the long-term model indicate now?

At the close of May 15th the long-term model called for reentry and if executed on the opening of May 16th would have produced a .64% advantage compared to holding the 4-ETF basket. Since May 16th, the model had been marginally bullish, but with the close on May 24th another sell signal has arisen.

Every sell call spawns an instinctive moment of doubt, but I try to recall my philosophical approach. High‑risk environments might or might not turn into significant market declines, and under this methodology, better returns are not driven by capturing every dollar in up markets but by avoiding losses in down markets. The methodology will sometimes forego small gains in exchange for safety, but on balance, over time, the results become far superior to a buy‑and‑hold strategy. So now I sell.

If you find all this promising, as I do, please follow me for further updates, and thanks to those readers who already do so.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am currently long SPY, DIA, QQQ, and IWM but plan to sell in the near term.