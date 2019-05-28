Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (NGTF) CEO Sean Folkson Hosts Investor Conference Call (Transcript)

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:NGTF) Investor Conference Call May 28, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Sean Folkson - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Smith - SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc.

Well, thank you very much for joining us here today for the May 28, 2019, NGTF Investor Conference Call, that's NightFood. We're speaking today with the CEO once again, Sean Folkson.

Well listen, it seems like we’re getting more and more questions every quarter, Sean let’s jump right in. In most cases we have had that issue of several people asking the same questions with a different nuance or framing it a little bit differently. So, we have grouped a lot of these questions together. Sean, first off, thanks for taking the time to be on this call.

Thank you, Stuart. My pleasure as always.

All right, absolutely. Well the first question is about the initial sales velocity and the ability to remain on track for 2020 distribution targets.

Right, if I were an investor this is the key thing. [Technical Difficulty] if you had to boil the call down to one question, I think this would be it. So we finished [indiscernible] for just over three months now, we don't get detailed reports. I want investors to understand that, there's no store-by-store, week-by-week, flavor-by-flavor reports. We were able to get some of that information from Meijer for the first few weeks. But it's not available to us on an ongoing basis, at this time, and we are going to be paying for that debt when the real activity starts when [indiscernible] distribution, I'll talk about that in a minute. But what we're looking at this time, and what I think investors should be looking at is signals. Right? So when after two months, Meijer increases our distribution to an additional 15% of their location, that's a signal, when a new chain takes us on, brings a nice product line, that’s the signal.

The reviews coming in from consumers are so positive that's the signal and that's what we're looking for now. So I remind investors our first in-store promotions with Meijer just started this weekend and we’re working on additional promotional events, like demonstrations and things like that with both Meijer and Lowes as we enter into the summer season here. Were the initial numbers good? Absolutely. Are more people buying products, more products now? Yes. Do we expect July revenues to be higher than June, June to be higher than May? Absolutely. So we're very much on track for our distribution goals and we project month over month revenue growth that will allow us doing our first million dollar quarter this year. And also, I believe our first $3 million quarter this year 2019.

So when you look at the top supermarket chains Meijer is number 7 on the list, Lowes and Woodman’s the other two major chains that we're currently in. They're also in the top 50. So you got 3 top 50 chains, including number 7 that puts NightFood within, really just a few months of production or [indiscernible] in January.

Towards the top of the list of supermarkets, you see chains that are household names, from coast to coast, there's Kroger, there's Albertan, there's Publix, there's Whole Foods. We’re in touch with almost all of them. And in fact, the buyer for one of those chains, told me in an email, and I think I mentioned this on a previous call with you Stuart was that, that buyer had the idea for a sweet, friendly, nighttime ice cream a couple of years ago, and they told me "I'm glad someone made my dream come true". So, we're very confident, the buyers are really excited about the product as our consumers and with what we've accomplished so far, what's going on now, and what we've project in the next few months. We're feeling great about our ability to establish distribution in 10,000 stores next spring, as we fade it as our distribution target.

Excellent. Well, I haven't seen -- here's the next question. I haven't seen anything from Jarvis Landry or your other influencers about NightFood. What's the plan and why are they so quiet?

Sean Folkson

We haven’t activated our influencers yet, because we're waiting for the right moment, which I promise everybody is coming soon. I mean, we also went up [indiscernible] our ad spend promotional, but all that is coming. Basically starting in June, so we're just a few days away.

As outsiders, my questions from investors, which I'm happy to answer, but just everybody should understand that I think they do in their brains that you don't know and you can't know all the details of what's going on. And there's an old saying, don't shoot until you see the white of their eyes. I know that's not very politically correct these days, but the point and the message is that you need to time things properly to get the most return from your resources and we know the strategy is just going to trump activity every time. So we're on top of this, again, we're very much on track, our influencer team, which by the way we're growing like over a 100 new influencers a month, and which works, I think at least one major addition very soon. This program is going to be a tremendous asset for us. And in fact, we're actually talking to two potential ambassadors right now. Either one of which would immediately become the most recognizable, a celebrity of our team.

You know, I saw the video a few weeks ago of a guy, you've probably seen these Stuart. I should have asked you before the call. [Indiscernible] picture, right? And it looks like just a bunch of splotches and random shapes and he's painting and painting. And then he flips the canvas, he flips the picture upside down and you can see clearly that it was Jimmy Hendrix, perfect painting. A whole bunch of these people doing this kind art, I'll tweet on my personal Twitter, so anybody can see what I'm talking about. The point is, when you're standing there watching, it just seems like a bunch of random paint with no random reason. And then when they do the big reveal, everybody gets to see exactly what the artist was doing all along. I'm not saying that we're artists, but I think there's a moment coming very soon. And I'm not talking about next spring, but about sooner in the next 6 to 12 weeks, where everybody is going to say, wow, I see now what they were working on. But when all these pieces are fully revealed to the public.

All right Sean. Quite a few people have asked about financing strategy. Loans, revolving lines of credit, receivables financing, were all suggestions in the question, when we got last week. Let's talk a little bit about financing and what you can tell us there?

Sean Folkson

Sure. So, as the company continues to grow, we're going to have a lot more financing options available to us. It's kind of like the consumer market whether you're financing a car or getting mortgage. The banks are much more willing to lend for those people who need it the least. So as revenues continue to grow and cash flow turns positive this year. We expect to be in a position to use other sources of financing and we'll evaluate what makes the most sense for us then.

We've been asked, and this wasn't part of this question, but we've been asked, I think on a previous call about up-list and that's another thing for people to consider when you're moving to the NASDAQ or the New York Stock Exchange. One of the criteria for most companies when they up-list is you need to have a few million dollars in shareholder equity, basically, a few million dollars in the bank.

So it's pretty common that an uplist also comes with a big equity infusion. And since an uplist is certainly in play, if we execute over the next couple of quarters, the kind of equity cash infusion that comes with an uplist, that could also provide us along with cash flow with all the capital we need to successfully continue the national rollout. So we expect lots of additional options to be available to us this year, as time rolls on, like I said, we'll do what's best in terms of financing the company going forward.

Excellent. Well, Jake asked the next question. He said, how will your company thinks it will compete with other large already known brands of ice cream who end up entering this market in the coming future?

Sean Folkson

So the other question we get all the time, in fact, I was asked this question rather in a chatter a couple of weeks ago on the floor of the exchange. So it's natural that the question is going to pop-up as an important one in the mind of the observer. But when you really give it some thought, there's a few things that when you think about, you might look at it a little differently. So first, it assumes that bigger companies will come into this space, which I think is perfectly valid, I'm sure we all agree. But the question is when, right? When will these companies decide to enter the space? Isn't when the whole category is doing $150,000 a quarter like our first quarter this year? Is it $500,000 a quarter to $3 million a quarter? Until we pulled out the category to some degree of substantial consumer spend. Why wouldn't establish company enter this unproven space? And they certainly might, but especially with the team that we've built, I think it's most likely and reasonable to think that the others. They'll take up their cues from the success that we have or don't have on the marketplace. So because of that, I think we've got a little bit of a safe space here over the next few quarters to prove the category out. We think we're going to get really big during the time frame and by the time, by the time we're big enough to where the category entices other brands to enter this sweet family space, it's reasonable to think that these nutrition and [indiscernible] might prefer to own brands [indiscernible] own the NightFood brand rather than compete with it.

So it'll take even the big guys several quarters to get on shelf from the time they make a decision if that’s what they want to do. And other than just dive right in, right by extending an existing brand into sweet friendly or introducing a new an entirely new brand. We think the current business climate and the consumer goods space take pace that an acquisition is likely to be explored first. I mean, we saw, we've talked about this in the past. [Indiscernible] was acquired by a huge serial [indiscernible] company like [Indiscernible]. Or this is what you see Justin's Nut Butter being acquired by the owners of Skippy, right? These are big companies, they're not so keen to just launch a line extension or even a new line into the peak of a category dominant brand, no matter how much resources they have at their disposal.

So, long story short, by the time we invite completion from the big boy that this investor us asking about, I think we're pretty much already kind of made it in the eyes of our early stage investors. Like people that are on this call, I'd be dead wrong. But I don't think this is a real threat at this very moment in time, but rather something that we're going to be navigating afterwards supermarkets across the country next year.

Well, the next question comes from Mark, and he asked about production costs per unit and when you expect to reach profitability.

Sean Folkson

So production costs vary quite a bit from flavor-to-flavor, and we don't really know yet which are going to be the hottest selling flavors and which ones are not. We've got other things in the pipeline. So we do expect economies of scale to help us reduce costs further, but right now we've got gross margins of over 50%. We believe we'll increase as we grow. And in terms of profitability, our current model and projections show us profitable in Q4 this year. And I think this year, I mean, the calendar year of 2019. So October, November, December of 2019.

All right, well, let's change gears a little bit. We have a question here about MJ Munchies, it reads, if Munchies et cetera are drag and a money loser, why not discontinue items and go all in on the ice cream? Why waste money capital on stuff people don't care about?

Sean Folkson

Right. So I think there's a lot of assumptions in the question. I don't think it's accurate that people don't care about what we're doing with Munchies. But more importantly, I want to make it clear that, to-date we spent less than $65,000 and that's over a period of about 18 month now, to secure and control all the intellectual property related to have paid for our subsidiary MJ Munchies. So that includes federal and state trademark registration fees, legal fees, developing prop to put on the shelf in California, the [indiscernible] dot com domain. The patents work and publications for our proprietary ingredients. We think there's a capital really well invested, this is a low risk and extremely high reward play on our part. And at this point, we don't envision spending any significant capital to advance the MJ Munchies side of things and the next step at this point is to enter into a licensing agreement and we stated just before we're all partners investing their cash to take this valuable asset, this asset that we've established and created, let them put it to work for our mutual benefit.

So with regard to those licensing agreements, we've been close a couple of times, we're close to a deal now, I thought we might be able to announce that on this call. But the bottom line is we don't expect further announcements until it's signed, because we don't want to speculate. But we also don't expect to be investing any more capital into the MJ Munchies side of the business if that is going to be a revenue generator and an income generator going forward. And we think we've got an asset here that's worth significantly more than the $65,000 it cost us to establish.

All right, well, the same gentleman asked about CBD ice cream.

Sean Folkson

Right. So we're looking at CBD ice cream currently, I interviewed on Yahoo Finance, was asked about that. And I stated and it's still true, of course, that we would not bring CBD ice cream to market until the regulations surrounding CBD are more clearly defined. So that's still true, I would never going to jeopardize a billion dollar ice cream opportunity by taking unnecessary regulatory risks.

But it's reasonable to think that at some point there will be clarity with regard to CBD in food products put forth by the FDA. With the existing research about CBD and sleep and consumer sentiment, it's definitely something we plan to be ready for and the time is right. I don't expect to ever let another brand get a jump on, sleep friendly CBD ice cream on the national level.

And for now R&D pipeline in addition to the CBD ice cream, so everybody knows working on additional ice cream flavors of the NightFood ice cream plus, client base and dairy free options, which are also in really high demand right now.

Well, Sean, that's our final question. Any closing thoughts to wrap up this call today?

Sean Folkson

I just think that we are in a position right now to have an explosive next few months and really going all the way into spring and summer of 2020. So we've got 12 to 15 months of just a tremendous explosion in revenue and distribution. And I think, NightFood ice cream is on its way to being the household brand that we envisioned when we decided to move forward with it.

Well you guys all know the ticker symbol or you wouldn't be here to NightFood and that's NGTF. You can reach out to us here at smallcapvoice.com. Send us in your questions or information at the bottom of the press releases or you can just hit me at investors@nightfood.com. Please keep having those questions come. And Sean, thank you again for your time today.

Thanks, as always Stuart.

Alright, that concludes our call.