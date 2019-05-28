Aging Bull May Be Put To Pasture

VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (MUTF:NDRMX) tactically adjusts its asset class exposures each month across global stocks, U.S. fixed income, and cash. It utilizes an objective, data-driven process driven by macroeconomic, fundamental, and technical indicators developed by Ned Davis Research ("NDR"). The Fund invests based on the weight-of-the-evidence of its objective indicators, removing human emotion and decision making from the investment process. The expanded PDF version of this commentary can be downloaded here.

Weight-of-the-Evidence Summary

Indicators suggest end of bull market may be close:

As of the beginning of May, almost all the technical indicators are bullish. The 120-day relative momentum indicator, changing from bearish to bullish in April, allowed the Fund to transition to a moderate overweight equity position.

Macroeconomic and fundamental indicators are mixed. Economic activity and earnings growth is slowing, and the cyclical sectors are outperforming, which is a bullish signal.

Sentiment amongst analysts is improving. More analysts are revising upward their estimates of future earnings.

Performance and Positioning

The VanEck NDR Managed Allocation Fund (the "Fund") returned 1.93% versus 2.07% for its benchmark of 60% global stocks (MSCI All Country World Index) and 40% bonds (Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index) in April.*

Stock investors reaped the benefits of another great month. Global stocks returned 3.55%, far outpacing the 0.03% return from bonds. The asset class positioning of the Fund was neutral relative to the benchmark. The largest relative overweight equity region positions were in both the U.S. and Pacific ex. Japan. The largest relative underweight equity region positions were in Japan and the U.K. Within the U.S., the Fund was overweight growth, underweight value, and overweight large-cap and small-cap.

May sees the Fund increasing its equity allocation to 72%, and reducing its bond allocation to 28%. At the end of April, the evidence pointed to higher stock prices in the near term. However, given the mixed indicator readings, we believe the Fund is now well positioned to quickly react to any potential future shocks.

Average Annual Returns (%) as of April 30, 2019 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.93 7.27 0.36 6.17 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -3.91 1.10 -5.42 4.08 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. 2.07 10.78 5.76 8.24 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 1.69 9.13 2.39 5.86

Total Returns (%) as of March 31, 2019 1 Mo† YTD† 1 Year Since Inception Class A: NAV

(Inception 5/11/16) 1.20 5.24 -1.85 5.65 Class A: Maximum 5.75% load -4.61 -0.82 -7.49 3.51 60% MSCI ACWI/

40% BbgBarc US Agg. 1.56 8.54 3.93 7.72 Morningstar Tactical Allocation

Category (average)1 1.11 7.14 0.27 5.17

The tables present past performance which is no guarantee of future results and which may be lower or higher than current performance. Returns reflect applicable fee waivers and/or expense reimbursements. Had the Fund incurred all expenses and fees, investment returns would have been reduced. Investment returns and Fund share values will fluctuate so that investors' shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost.

Returns less than a year are not annualized.

Expenses: Class A: Gross 1.83%; Net 1.36%. Expenses are capped contractually until 05/01/20 at 1.15% for Class A.

Weight-of-the-Evidence

The Fund celebrates its three-year anniversary this month. Much has happened over this time, including significant geopolitical events and severe market corrections. The Fund got some calls right and some wrong, but since inception, it has delivered a strong absolute return to our investors. Going forward, we believe that the Fund is well-positioned to navigate this aging bull market.

The bull is certainly aging. Soon enough, it will likely be put out to pasture. This chart contextualizes the magnitude of the run-up in asset prices. Specifically, it shows the frequency of 10-year returns for the S&P 500®Index since 1929. The average 10-year return for the S&P 500 Index is 105%. We are significantly above that number. As of April 30, the 10-year return is 238%.

The Aging Bull: Current S&P 500 10-Year Return Significantly Higher Than Average

Distribution of 10-Year Returns (April 1929 to April 2019)

Source: Bloomberg, VanEck. Data as of April 30, 2019. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Charts are for illustrative purposes only. Investors cannot invest directly in an index.

An even more dramatic figure is 305%. That is the 10-year S&P 500 Index return, from the market bottom, on March 9, 2009, to March 9, 2019. The only other time period when the 10-year market return exceeded 300% was the boom and bust cycle of the 1990s. After that, investors endured what became known as "the lost decade" for stocks, with the S&P 500 Index posting abysmal returns for the next 10 years due to two major market corrections. It is our view that much of that pain could have been avoided through a disciplined approach to tactical asset allocation.

At the start of the month, technical indicators were bullish, but here we are now. It is mid-May and the markets are starting to rumble, again. This time, it is over concerns about a trade deal with China. Will it turn into a meaningful drawdown? Maybe. The model is already picking up on the risks. Here are a few of the indicators which we are paying the most attention to:

Since the end of April, the 120-day relative momentum has been flirting with a bearish reading. When long-term technical indicators struggle to maintain a bullish reading, it is a good indication that we may be in a bear market.

Long-Term Technical Indicators Flirting With Bearish Reading

120-Day Stock/Bond Relative Momentum (January 2018 to May 2019)

Data as of May 13, 2019. Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

Global market breadth recently turned bearish. As you can see below, the percentage of countries trading above their intermediate-term average is falling. Declining market breadth is telling us that the rally may be fizzling out.

Declining Global Breadth Suggests Market Stalling

80-Day ACWI Market Breadth (January 2018 to May 2019)



Data as of May 13, 2019. Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

Realized volatility is also another indicator that we are watching closely. Right now, this indicator remains subdued. This will change very quickly if the recent surge in volatility continues.

Volatility Subdued For Now

Annualized Standard Deviation (January 2018 to May 2019)

Data as of May 13, 2019. Copyright 2019 Ned Davis Research, Inc. Further distribution prohibited without prior permission. All Rights Reserved. See NDR Disclaimer at www.ndr.com/copyright.html. For data vendor disclaimers refer to www.ndr.com/vendorinfo/.

We write and speak often about how we are in the late stage of the market cycle. Economic and earnings growth are slowing, volatility is rising, and the long-term technical indicators are warning that we may be in a bear market. But that does not mean that stock prices must fall from here. There may be a little more fight left in this old bull. The Fund has a 72% allocation to stocks. If the turmoil in the markets continues, you should expect us to respond quickly by reducing our equity exposure.

NDR Indicator Summary, May 2019

Macro/Fundamental Technical Overall Stocks, Bonds, or Cash Stocks (vs. Bonds) Bullish Bullish Bullish Bonds (vs. Cash) Bullish Bullish Bullish Global Regional Equity U.S. Bullish Bullish Bullish Canada Neutral Bullish Neutral U.K. Bearish Bearish Bearish Europe ex. U.K. Bearish Bullish Bearish Japan Bearish Bearish Bearish Pacific ex. Japan Bearish Neutral Bearish Emerging Markets Neutral Neutral Neutral U.S. Cap & Style Large-Cap Bullish Bearish Bullish Small-Cap Bearish Bullish Bearish Growth Bearish Bullish Neutral Value Bullish Bearish Neutral

Asset Class Positioning vs. Neutral Allocation, May 2019

The neutral allocation, which is provided by Ned Davis Research, Inc., represents the starting point of the Fund's model absent an alternative recommendation once the model takes into consideration the indicators that yield the global tactical allocation model. These are not recommendations to buy or sell any security.

