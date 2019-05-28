Dialysis Stocks: A Threat From Left Field

Hence, companies with high exposure to the dialysis business might be facing a severe new threat that hasn't previously existed.

This could be about to change.

Other than dialysis (and the rare kidney transplant), there is no current cure for End-Stage Renal Disease.

There is a potential development in the near horizon which could disrupt an entire industry. The industry that stands to be disrupted is the current treatment for ESRD (End-Stage Renal Disease) Dialysis. The potential development is a drug that might either delay or avoid ESRD coming from several different causes.

The Disease - ESRD

ESRD is the end stage (stage five) of chronic kidney disease. It means the kidneys have lost so much function that they're no longer able to fulfill their role of ridding the body of waste products and (possibly) excess fluid.

At this state, if treatment (dialysis or transplant) is not provided, the patient will die.

The most common causes of ESRD are as follows:

Source: NIH

The Treatment - Dialysis

Dialysis is the only current treatment for ESRD other than an immediate (and unlikely) transplant:

In 2013, 88.2 percent of all incident cases began renal replacement therapy with hemodialysis, 9.0 percent started with peritoneal dialysis, and 2.6 percent received a preemptive kidney transplant.

Source: NIH

Dialysis basically replaces the kidney function by using other means to filter out waste products and excess fluid from the body.

There are two types of dialysis treatments:

Hemodialysis . This is where the patient's blood circulatory system is connected to a machine, usually in a medical setting, 3-4x per week. The blood is then filtered and salt and fluid levels are optimized.

. This is where the patient's blood circulatory system is connected to a machine, usually in a medical setting, 3-4x per week. The blood is then filtered and salt and fluid levels are optimized. Peritoneal dialysis. This is where a patient's abdominal cavity is filled with a large amount fluid (dialysate), and the body then exchanges waste products and optimizes fluid levels due to the presence of this liquid. The fluid is replaced nightly, usually in a home setting, by having the patient connect himself to a machine. It's also possible to do the fluid exchanges manually, but that implies an exchange every few hours.

Dialysis can be a long-term treatment, but it doesn't cure the disease (except in very limited cases where the cause of ESRD is temporary). Ultimately, most dialysis patients will be waiting for a kidney donor for a transplant.

The Industry

The main quoted companies which rely on the dialysis procedure for most of their business are:

DaVita (DVA). DaVita runs dialysis care centers, where dialysis care is administered.

Fresenius (FMS). Fresenius runs dialysis care centers, where dialysis care is administered.

Baxter (BAX). Baxter's largest segment, amounting to nearly one-third of its revenue base, is renal care. This is basically related to peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis.

The Threat - Bardoxolone

Bardoxolone is a drug being developed by Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA). Bardoxolone methyl (Bard for short) is an activator of the Nrf2 pathway and an inhibitor of the NF-κB pathway.

Source: Reata Pharma Presentation

Bardoxolone is already on Phase 3 trials (CARDINAL) for patients with Alport syndrome, a genetic condition that eventually leads to ESRD. The first one-year top-line results from this Phase 3 trial should be available during H2 2019.

Bardoxolone is also starting a Phase 3 trial (FALCON) for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease and is running a Phase 2 trial (PHOENIX) for other rare forms of chronic kidney disease.

Bardoxolone has shown promising results, including large sustained gains in eGFR (estimated Glomerular Filtration Rate) and reductions in serum creatinine, a proxy for kidney function.

Significantly, early PHOENIX trial data has seen a consistently high response rate across many different CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) causes leading to ESRD:

Source: Reata Pharma Presentation

Bardoxolone's effects on stopping CKD progression towards ESRD have been very significant. Not only does it stop the relentless eGFR declines but it actually reverses part of those declines:

Source: Reata Pharma Presentation

The improvement in eGFR can represent as much as 1-2 years of previous degradation. This improvement is typically seen by week 12 of the treatment and is still present at week 48. While longer-term trials are ongoing (and will be required), this opens up two possibilities:

That bardoxolone could potentially delay ESRD by many years.

Or that bardoxolone could eventually even lead to the patient avoiding ESRD altogether. In this case, it would be a cure for ESRD, turning CKD into a permanent chronic condition (though requiring ongoing bardoxolone administration).

These two possibilities are what constitutes the threat to the dialysis-dependent stocks I previously named. Were ESRD permanently avoided, and two of them (DaVita, Fresenius) could even be rendered nearly obsolete over time. Several ESRD causes would still persist, but they'd likely represent a much smaller market.

The Caveat - Diabetes, Cardiovascular Risk

Bardoxolone hasn't always had an easy life as a drug. A previous bardoxolone Phase 3 trial (BEACON) had to be stopped early because of a significant increase in heart-failure events. This trial was trying on type 2 diabetes patients at CKD stage 4, so close to ESRD.

That this happened in a previous trial has a couple of significant implications:

Cardiovascular risk could once again show up in subsequent trials and wreck the drug's market entry.

Diabetes is the most common CKD cause, leading to ESRD. So, a delay in having bardoxolone being administered to diabetic CKD patients "preserves" patients for dialysis.

That said, it was found that a very specific subgroup was responsible for the abnormal heart-failure events:

Elevated baseline B-type natriuretic peptide and previous hospitalization for heart failure were identified as predictors of heart failure events; bardoxolone methyl increased the risk of heart failure by 60% in patients with these risk factors. For patients without these baseline characteristics, the risk for heart failure events among bardoxolone methyl- and placebo-treated patients was similar (2%). The same risk factors were also identified as predictors of fluid overload and appeared to be related to other serious adverse events.

This at-risk population was excluded from further trials, so now, the risk associated to this past event seems to have been dealt with. Hence, while the ultimate population able to benefit from bardoxolone could be reduced by those having these risk factors, it's possible that the drug will indeed help the remaining population as much as expected. This at-risk population would, until some kind of protocol made it eligible for bardoxolone, represent a customer base for the dialysis-reliant companies.

Conclusion

The possibility that bardoxolone might eventually be approved for many different CKD indications leading to ESRD means DaVita and Fresenius could, in the medium term, face a very significant threat to their businesses. Baxter would also be affected by the reduction, over time, of the patient pool requiring ESRD treatment.

Bardoxolone looks likely to deliver on its promises, now that cardiovascular risk has been dealt with. The drug is in advanced trials with initial Phase 3 results being delivered in a matter of months.

If the drug works as expected and cardiovascular risk doesn't again show up, bardoxolone would likely see accelerated approval. After all, there are no other present alternatives (barring kidney transplant) to dialysis in the treatment of ESRD, and dialysis is both expensive and taxing on the patient. Bardoxolone is likely to delay or avoid ESRD altogether for a very large patient pool.

