IAC: This Modern Day Berkshire Is A Long-Term Buy

Ignoring the fact that Berkshire (BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) doesn't spin off businesses, there isn't much difference between IAC (IAC) and Berkshire. Just like Berkshire, IAC buys companies on the cheap and waits for these companies to compound in value in the long run before spinning them off to shareholders. Under the leadership of CEO Barry Miller, IAC has bought, held, and spun off some of the largest brands of the decade, including LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE), Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE), and more recently Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH), allowing IAC to compound value at 14% annually, significantly above the S&P's 9%. At its current price, this seems like a great entry point to buy IAC and hold for the long term.

Current holdings

Within the IAC umbrella is an 81% Match Group stake and an 84% ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) stake. These companies are public companies currently, so their valuation can be measured easily.

IAC also owns a large number of private companies including Vimeo, Dotdash, Apalon, and more. We'll elaborate on some of IAC's crown jewels in the next section.

Source: IAC investor presentation

Vimeo: A giant in the video industry

Vimeo is the crown jewel of IAC currently. It is a SaaS video platform that integrates all the tools needed for video into one platform. Unlike YouTube, which primarily caters to smaller creators, Vimeo also caters to large companies.

Source: IAC investor presentation

In the most recent investor presentation, IAC revealed numbers for Vimeo, shown below.

Source: IAC investor presentation

These numbers show that Vimeo has been growing steadily over the past years, and growth has sped up recently.

Given the current troubles with YouTube, with advertisers deserting and creators complaining, some people may see Vimeo as a valid alternative to YouTube. Although Vimeo isn't really a competitor to YouTube currently, we believe Vimeo will grab the opportunity if YouTube ever falters.

We believe Vimeo should trade at the multiples of a SaaS company due to its similarly recurring revenue stream and the SaaS-like business model. To be conservative, we used larger, more mature salesforce to value Vimeo. Using P/S of 8.7x, Vimeo should be valued at $1.4b.

Dotdash: A major online media company

Dotdash is a gigantic online media company, with websites targeting most sectors of the internet, and with over 100m users a year, Dotdash is definitely a force to be reckoned with. Within Dotdash's umbrella are notable brands including Investopedia, Verywell, and other such companies.

We did a back-of-the-envelope analysis using BuzzFeed as a comparable company and using pretty conservative assumptions, we believe Dotdash should be worth at least $600m.

Source: WY Capital

Unlike BuzzFeed, we believe Dotdash is primed for longer term growth as it provides higher quality content and has a more long-term minded management team than BuzzFeed. Since the acquisition of its subsidiaries, under IAC's management, these subsidiaries have performed extremely well. We believe IAC's strategy of providing quality content without much monetization should do very well in the long run.

Source: IAC investor presentation

Applications

Source: IAC investor presentation

IAC has two application categories, Mobile and Desktop. Desktop contains Ask Applications and, according to IAC, is a steady source of cash flow. Assuming a 15% operating margin (conservatively below Alphabet) and 8x P/E, Ask Applications would be worth $550m.

Mobile should be worth a higher multiple than desktop. Since Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU), a similar app company, is worth 3.3x revenues; to be conservative, we'll value IAC's mobile applications division at 2x revenues or $250m. This would bring the total value of the applications division to $800m.

Emerging and Other

These are some of IAC's smaller brands. To be conservative, we'll value this segment at 1x revenues or ~$600m. This segment consists of everything from news sites (Daily Beast) to original content (Dropout).

Valuation

IAC currently owns a majority stake in Match Group and ANGI Homeservices, and these assets alone are worth $255 per share, moderately more than IAC's current share price of $222 and excludes valuable assets like Vimeo, Dotdash, and more.

If you include these assets, it adds another $3.4b to IAC's valuation, making IAC's total valuation around $25b or nearly $300 a share. This is huge for a pretty safe company valued using pretty conservative assumptions.

Takeaway

IAC is a long-term compounder trading at a cheap price today. However, we would recommend saving up some dry powder in case IAC gets cheaper, as this is a great company to buy on a dip. IAC is well positioned to benefit in the shift to mobile, has some of the best brands today, and has a great management team to bring those brands to the next level.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in IAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.