BlackBerry: Another Selling Round

Back in 2017, I published an article about BlackBerry (BB) noting how major holders of the name were selling the stock. Since then, I have updated the situation a number of times as the trend has continued. During the first calendar quarter of this year, the company closed its major acquisition of Cylance, but the finalization of the deal did little to sway sentiment.

In the graphic below, you can see the institutional ownership data at the end of calendar Q1 2019. However, there is one major firm, Norges Bank, that did not update its position size. That is significant because this holder had an increase of just under 3.5 million shares in Q4 2018, so if you take that out, the "increased positions" value would be about 20.85 million.

(Source: BlackBerry institutional data, seen here)

Even if you factor in that new positions had a larger amount of shares than sold out positions, the total institutional ownership amount declined by about 1.4 million shares from my prior update. That's not a major change, but it is still negative, and it was a continuation of the trend. Remember, in my first article, institutions owned more than 338 million shares, and now we are down to just 281 million. That's a significant drop in less than two years, and don't forget the outstanding share count has risen thanks to stock based compensation as well as no buyback program.

As I've continually discussed with the stock, investors have been fed up with the turnaround that took much longer than expected. Management was supposed to turn around the hardware business, and although they finally made the right decision to exit the segment, it cost precious time and resources. Total revenues have gone from $20 billion a year to less than $1 billion, which resulted in the major Cylance acquisition to get the top line growing again. As you can see in the chart below, BlackBerry shares are up just a little bit over the past five years, while the overall market has soared.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Just as we've seen a number of times before, BlackBerry shares jumped right after earnings then quickly reversed. This time, it was because management gave a total organic revenue growth forecast (ex-Cylance) near zero, while the newly acquired business was going to add a lot to overall losses. Additionally, most of BlackBerry's cash pile, a key part of the bull case, was spent on Cylance, so there is not as much room moving forward to make more big bets without a major debt or equity offering.

Since BlackBerry reports earnings late in the quarter, there isn't a lot of time for everyone to digest each report. Thus, I'm more curious to see what happens with institutional ownership in Q2, given investors will have more time to digest the initial guidance given regarding Cylance. Perhaps if the company reports a little earlier this time around, the first full quarter including Cylance results can be digested as well. In the end, the trend continues however, and that is that institutional ownership continues to decline. Faith in BlackBerry is at its lowest point in a while, and thus shares continue to be a major laggard behind the overall market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

