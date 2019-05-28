Embrace Uncertainty: Apple Vs. Amazon

What MMs pay (and demand) for protection tells whether AAPL or AMZN has more price-loss Risk, or more price-gain Opportunity. Let’s find out.

Who knows (BEST)? Da Shadow do? Nah! The Market-Makers [MMs] do, putting their capital at risk providing “market liquidity” to “fill” volume block trade orders of big-money clients.

How much Risk, and how much Opportunity is present NOW in the uncertain proposition (stock investments) being presented?

But neither Risk nor Opportunity are static in amount or in proportions to one another, across the changing circumstances of TIME.

Premise: Reward is the payoff for Risk exposure, while Uncertainty contains both Risk AND Opportunity for Reward.

But before we do, what’s wrong with uncertainty = risk?

Using conventionally-proposed investment analysis practice, uncertainty is calculated by taking long multi-year periods and finding the statistically-defined “standard deviation” of securities prices within those periods. Unfortunately, the statistics involved includes, without distinction, the positive deviations from the mean of price changes involved, along with the negative ones.

And the calculation assumes (forces a) symmetry between up and down experiences.

Further, the practice assumes no prospect of making any useful distinction of a-symmetry of deviation directions or recognition of the intensity of deviation frequency during periods shorter than the overall uncertainty measurement. Usually longer periods are asserted to be preferred over shorter ones.

Our over-50-year professional experience shows the conventional practice to be far shy of what can be usefully obtained. Other noted investment professionals, including recognized academics, likewise have been concerned about this problem for over a decade.

Today’s market bets on AAPL & AMZN = > $ 10 Billion

The one-day’s bets involved over 30 million shares, many worth over $1,800 each. They all involved a whole lot of uncertainty.

Uncertainty is over what those shares might sell for before the next 3 months are finished. All the buyers hope those prices will be more than the shares sell for now. But some worry it might be a whole lot less.

Some of the AAPL shares today got traded for AMZN shares, probably. And some AMZN shares may have been swapped for AAPL shares (and cash, maybe). Differences of opinion are what make markets work.

But behind that curtain of activity there is a lot of intense thinking (and guessing) going on. With no guarantees, or even assurances, of being TB2Bwrong. That’s why the MMs pay for hedging insurance and why other informed players in the transactions game charge what they must, to provide the necessary protection, as they think about the future.

Each market day at blockdesk.com we determine what the MMs’ actionable current views are on those extreme price limits. We keep score on how well their daily forecasts of the past two decades have guided subscribers using our lists of their top ranked, odds-on price gaining stocks and ETFs. The lists consistently outperform market-index ETFs – by a lot, according to the dominant repeat-buys of our subscribers.

What we get from the MM’s hedging actions is a truthful sense of just how far each security’s price may go in a bounded time period. Bounded by the legal life of the derivatives contracts providing the protections. Those extremes, compared to the current market quote at the time of the forecast, define upside and downside price prospect limits.

Figure 1 pictures those extremes for AAPL and AMZN, along with market-average-tracking ETFs of SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) and SPDR Dow Jones Industrials ETF (DIA). Also pictured there are other securities of relevant interest. For each subject security on which data is requested, Yahoo Finance also “helpfully” lists symbols of the five stocks most frequently asked-for by the subject’s requesters.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com have been approved for this article)

Intersections of these expected Reward (green horizontal scale) prospects and experience-demonstrated Risk (red vertical scale) exposures are the products of the current self-protective actions of the best-informed investment market professionals.

Most-favored positions on this trade-off map are down and to the right. Note the locations of AAPL at [7], AMZN at [5], SPY at [2] and DIA at [6].

These extreme price-change prospects are defined by looking forward in time, not by looking backward at past prices. If history is important to you, then use it to tell how frequently the forward-looking MM forecasts from prior circumstances actually earned profits, and how often they cost a loss. We do that and tell the results as Win Odds, the number of profitable forecasts out of 100.

Have you ever seen a parallel measure by any chartist “technical analysis” promoter? In over 50 years in the investment business I never have, only assertions of widely-held beliefs and catch-phrases.

We also show how big the “wins” have been from prior forecasts like today’s. And for those same forecasts, what has been the worst-case percentage price drawdown from the entry cost in each of those prior forecasts. With those you have a true cost-benefit comparison, measured just during the periods where risks were being taken and rewards were being earned.

That trade-off of cost and benefit can be refined further by recognizing the frequency of Wins (Odds), in comparison to the losses. Have a look at those measures for AAPL and AMZN in Figure 2. Also shown is the data for SPY and DIA, along with those securities symbols Yahoo notes “people also watch” when looking at AAPL or AMZN.

(Interestingly, the “also watched” stocks by lookers were the same for 4 stocks of interest, while the other of our subject pair was included as their 5th.)

Figure 2

source: blockdesk.com

In this table the MMs’ price range forecasts are in columns [B] to [C], with the then current market quote [D] splitting those ranges into upside [E] and downside prospects. The % proportion (of the whole range) to the downside is told by [G], the Range Index [RI] measure.

How well the MMs’ current-day forecasts have guided investors in the past 5 years is what occupies the rest of Figure 2, using prior same RI-level forecasts as proxies. Of particular interest is what % proportion of those priors [L] were profitable [H], by what net profit payoffs [ I ] and how long the holding periods [J] took to produce the CAGR [K] annual rates.

These CAGRs relate only to the time periods where the [L] sample prior RI forecasts were involved, not to some long, indiscriminate buy&hold multi-year trend. Differences between what these Active Investing strategy reward outcomes can (and do) provide and the reward-costly outcomes of Passive-strategy Investments like buy&hold is what are of keen interest to those retirement-aiming investors who have been mauled by mutual funds and other passive investing strategists. Time, once spent, can never be recovered. Use it or lose it.

For we pathologically-quantitative investors, columns [O] to [Q] use the Win Odds of [H] and its complement (100 – H) to weight column contents of [ I ] and [F] to get a refined (?) net tradeoff %. That Net figure, treated by [J] is converted into basis points per day of price change (bp/day) numbers in [R].

In [R] the ranked “speed of net rewards” may be of use to those hard pressed by oncoming (retirement?) financial demands. Employment this way of otherwise wasted periods produces hard-to-believe advantages over market-average acceptances.

Those who are well self-provided for and instead are comfortable need not be concerned with these later columns.

How much uncertainty can be defined?

Advances in competitive practices, information technology, communications, and global international involvements make forecasts of longer than a year an exercise in continual revision and updating in this 21st century. Investor notions of what may be probable (instead of just possible) are even more acute.

We show “uncertainty” not as the conventional standard deviation of many past price changes over long periods of time, but in the column headed [E – F], where the combined (asymmetrical) changes in those columns provide histories of maximum likely impacts relevant to the presently seen outlook. Here, reflecting on the current prices and current expectations of MMs within 3 months, AMZN’s uncertainty level of a stock price range of 20.5 is less than AAPL’s, of 23.1%.

The extreme MM expectations values in column [E – F] span from 10.8% [DIA] to 36.3% [TSLA], as compared under issue circumstances as of this day. (Which is all most folks can deal with at this point in time, since opportunities and prices will likely change tomorrow.)

As a contrast, conventional “Risk” comparison measures are represented by column [b] next to [E – F]. It shows what Yahoo Finance reports as “beta” price change sensitivity to S&P500 index price changes taken from the now largely-discredited CAPM hypothesis.

Look at the contrast of comparisons between AAPL and AMZN in these two columns. AAPL is seen as a low relative volatility beta of .89, compared to AMZN’s larger, presumably more volatile beta of 1.74. But is your choice of investment action between AAPL or SPY or is it between AAPL or AMZN? Is the action choice between AMZN or SPY or is it between AMZN or AAPL?

The notion that SPX (or SPY) should be a helpful intermediary in a choice between two specific securities alternatives is one of academia’s worst (for investors) concocted ideas. Attempting to reach reliable comparisons on an overly generalized hypothesis has proven through decades of failure to generate meaningful advantage be a pitiful mistake. But academics love the apparent elegance its confusion can make. So have institutional investment managers loved the snow job its confusion can sow among less-astute pension or endowment fund committees.

Figure 2 shows that in hundreds of prior Risk~Reward tradeoffs like today’s [L], AMZN’s Realized Payoff Rewards [ I ] were 3 times as large as those of AAPL when AAPL was offering a beta-risk measure [b] only half the “severity” of AMZN.

What is the recent-past price behavior for these two stocks?

Figure 3 shows how Market-makers have sought to protect themselves when urged by big-money clients to provide near-instantaneous market liquidity in filling volume block trades. The vertical bars span the range of price extremes implied by the MMs' hedging actions, each market day over the past 6 months.

Figure 3

The rows of data under the large pictures are essentially repeats of the top two rows of Figure 2. Currently it appears that big-investor intentions have had more appetite and stronger price support for AMZN in the past 2-3 weeks than they have had for AAPL. Both upper and lower ends of the forecast ranges at AMZN are resisting declines. Less so for AAPL.

The small "thumbnail" pictures of the distributions of daily Range Indexes in the past 5 years shows AMZN currently more toward the left lower side of its distribution, while AAPL is clearly more toward its upper-price right side.

Reversions toward the means of these distributions would be more share price favorable for AMZN holders than for AAPL investors.

Conclusion

The present choice between a fresh capital commitment in Apple, Inc. (AAPL) or one in Amazon.com (AMZN) favors AMZN when several measures of prospective reward are considered. The widespread notion of AMZN being the more uncertain positive price reward outcome of the two according to flawed price volatility turns out to be denied when more careful analysis is pursued.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. First months of 2019 to date have produced over 1100 profitable position closeouts at +140% annual rates.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.