Yielding Over 10.5%, AK Steel's Longer-Term Bonds Looking More Attractive

While increasing debt in the first quarter, AK Steel should be able to reduce its debt load over the next five years.

Company cash flow was highly impacted by changes in working capital, which should convert to cash later in the year.

AK Steel (AKS) stockholders continue to get beaten down. The company’s stock price recently fell below $2 per share. Fixed income investors, however, have been seeing mixed results. The company’s shorter-term bonds have held up in pricing, while longer-term bond prices have declined to the low 80s. The corresponding increase in yield has left the company’s 2027 bond yielding near 11% to maturity with a 7% (or 8.6% of cost) coupon yield. With stable financial results, AK Steel bondholders can see great returns on the company’s longer-term bonds.

Source: FINRA

Source: FINRA

AK Steel’s first quarter profit and loss was mixed compared to the same quarter in 2018. Despite a lower operating profit, the company managed to increase revenue slightly while keeping cost of goods sold and SG&A expenses flat. The erosion in the company’s operating profit came from the $64 million write off related to the Ashland Works closure.

Source: SEC 10-Q

While AK Steel’s balance sheet displayed no changes in shareholder equity for the first quarter, bondholders should note significant changes that affected operating cash flow. First, the company’s accounts receivable balance increased, indicated that a larger portion of the company’s sales had not been collected for in the first quarter. Additionally, AK Steel’s accounts payable balanced declined, indicated the company used cash to pay bills before the end of the quarter.

Source: SEC 10-Q

AK Steel’s working capital changes negatively impacted operating cash flow by $95 million in the first quarter, compared to no change in the first quarter of 2018. The working capital change drove operating cash flow to negative $8 million. Combined with capital expenditures, free cash flow was negative $53 million in the first quarter. As a result of the cash burn, the company borrowed $45 million from a credit facility, representing the only change to its debt structure in the first quarter. While bond investors may look negatively upon this, the company’s increase in accounts receivable should be adequate to pay the credit facility back down in the second quarter.

Source: SEC 10-Q

Source: SEC 10-Q

For bondholders, AK Steel must be able to pay down its debts for them to feel secure about their investment. During its first quarter earnings announcement, the company announced changes in its annual guidance, which amounted to estimates of $149 million in free cash flow versus the prior estimate of $156 million. While the company is going to need new financing to handle a debt maturity later this year and in 2021, 2022, and 2023, the company should be able to reduce its debt load by between $400 and $500 million by the end of 2024.

Source: Company Guidance and Forward Forecast

While the geopolitical situation regarding trade is likely to impact the company’s share price, bond investors would do better to eye hot rolled coil steel prices. These prices directly impact AK Steel’s revenue and ability to generate cash. Currently, rolled steel prices are below the company’s amended guidance, which could lead to disappointing earnings announcements. None of these headwinds, however, appear to threaten the company’s solvency.

Conservative investors who want safer returns should check out AK Steel’s 2023 maturing secured bond. If the price falls below par, the 7% coupon may be attractive, combined with its senior secured position.

CUSIP: 001546AU4

Price: $81.06

Coupon: 7.00%

Yield to Maturity: 10.630%

Maturity Date: 3/15/2027

Credit Rating (Moody's/S&P): B3/B-

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently own AK Steel bonds maturing in 2021, but may initiate a position on bonds maturing in 2025 and/or 2027.