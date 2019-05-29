Rent-A-Gene With Biogen's Spinraza, Or Buy-A-Gene With Novartis' Zolgensma

With last week's FDA approval of Novartis' (NVS) Zolgensma for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), the stage is set for a duel between two rival SMA treatments. The competition could have import way beyond the local competition between two isolated rare-disease gene therapies. If there is ever a clear winner, it could end up having long-lasting implications for the future of gene therapy drug development and pricing.

With Zolgensma's approval, it will square off against Spinraza, developed in partnership between Biogen (BIIB) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS). Spinraza and Zolgensma treat the same disease but in different ways. Let's discuss Spinraza first to understand how it works, and from there, we can understand the main difference between the two drugs.

Spinraza is an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO), which binds to RNA genetic code and blocks gene transcription at that spot. The result is an altered protein from the same, though manipulated, genetic code. Specifically, in the case of Spinraza, there are two relevant genes, SMN1 and SMN2. SMN1 normally codes for full SMN, but in SMA patients, it's mutated and doesn't work. SMN2 is unaffected but doesn't produce enough SMN protein on its own because of a "stop" code right before a critical part of the gene coding for SMN is transcribed. What the ASO is doing then is binding to and blocking this "stop" code, which allows the transcription to continue and produce a full SMN protein from the functional SMN2 gene. So, basically, Spinraza blocks the stop code on the gene copy, causing transcription of the full SMN protein from the remaining functional gene. The full explanation, for those interested, can be found here.

The advantage of Spinraza is that it can treat nearly all SMA cases. The disadvantage is that it does not fix the broken gene. It merely gives the body a new detour to bypass it. Spinraza must be a lifetime therapy with recurring costs three times a year and a dose cannot be missed or the disease can progress. The cost of the initial loading injections is $750,000 for the first year, followed by maintenance doses of $375,000 every year. There is not enough data yet to determine how long the drug remains effective overall and how long patients can keep living while on Spinraza, but treatment over a 10-year period would cost $4.125 million, assuming the price is never hiked.

Zolgensma is different. It uses a viral vector to inject genetic code into the malfunctioning neurons directly. Since viruses are designed to inject genetic code into their target cells, Zolgensma basically uses a virus to do the same, except the virus carries functional copies of the SMN1 gene. The virus injects the gene into the motor neuron cells, which then start producing SMN protein by themselves. The result is a cure from a one-time treatment, and defective genes are effectively fixed. It doesn't work all the time, but in cases where it does, this is how it is designed to function.

The advantage of this is obvious, requiring only a one-time treatment and no maintenance injections. At a price tag of $2.2125 million, it comes out to about half the price of Spinraza over a 10-year period. The clinical data we have so far gives the advantage to Zolgensma. 75% of patients in the high dose cohort of a completed Phase I trial were able to sit without support by 24 months, and 2 patients were able to stand and walk unassisted. All 12 patients in the high dose cohort of this trial were alive after 24 months. The ongoing Phase III trial saw 47.6% of patients able to sit by themselves, and 13 of 19 survived without ventilation for 14 months. With Spinraza, 23% of patients still died, similar to the Zolgensma Phase III data, but only 40% responded to treatment with any motor milestones. This was much better than placebo at 0%, but overall, Zolgensma looks to be more efficacious per dollar spent than Spinraza.

It's less clear when we subdivide the trials between presymptomatic and post-symptomatic patients. SA author Cranium Expert did some good work on this, showing that in presymptomatic patients, 100% were able to sit without support, compared to only 8% in patients already showing symptoms of SMA. This makes sense, because treatment prior to symptoms means that you are saving motor neurons from being destroyed. Cranium Expert does show some evidence that Spinraza may have some efficacy advantages over Zolgensma, but since we don't have specifically presymptomatic data from Novartis yet, it's not a pure apples-to-apples comparison. If we assume that for presymptomatic patients, Zolgensma will perform similarly by saving neurons before they are destroyed, then Zolgensma will probably be more efficacious apples to apples, though we can't know for sure yet. Obviously, in order to determine if this is truly bearish for Biogen and Ionis, we need apples to apples data, though I am assuming that, for presymptomatic patients, results will be similar for both drugs and Zolgensma wins out for price.

There are two significant disadvantages to Zolgensma, though. First, it is not applicable to all SMA patients because some have an antibody against the virus used to deliver the genes. Novartis estimates that Zolgensma can be used to treat about 80% of SMA patients, while Spinraza is closer to 100%, at least in terms of applicability, if not actual efficacy. The other disadvantage is that Zolgensma will come with a boxed warning for acute serious liver injury. Spinraza has no boxed warning but only notice of increased risk of bleeding and mild kidney toxicity.

There is not yet enough data to determine which drug will be better yet, which is why market performance will be fascinating in this case, and could be a watershed moment in terms of what kinds of gene therapies will dominate in the future. Will it be the "Rent-a-Gene" model of Spinraza that manipulates existing genetic code but which requires lifetime maintenance, or will it be the "Buy-a-Gene" Model of Zolgensma that places new genetic code into patients and fixes the problem with one treatment?

So far, it looks to me that Zolgensma is more likely to win this battle. Efficacy is similar, but cost is much lower, and there is no lifetime maintenance required. The issue of liver toxicity is something to watch for, though the incidence of liver toxicity during trials was mitigated with prednisolone, a steroid that slows inflammation. I do not believe the boxed warning will be much of an issue, SMA being a fatal disease and Zolgensma requiring no follow-up treatments, which means hepatic toxicity can likely be dealt with in the short term and overcome with steroids, and probably won't recur.

It seems to me from the clinical data we have so far that Zolgensma could start to displace Spinraza in the market by becoming a first-line treatment, if only because it is so much cheaper and at least similarly efficacious. In the event of any antibody resistance, patients would obviously go on Spinraza instead. But in the end, I believe that Zolgensma will pave the way to the "Buy-a-Gene" model winning out in the market long term, and being ultimately bearish other things being equal for Biogen and Ionis, and bullish for Novartis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.