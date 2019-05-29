Ultra Petroleum: Some Debt Reduction Progress, But Natural Gas Prices Remain Below What It Needs

Net debt is projected at 4.0x 2020 EBITDAX, assuming that it receives $260 million back from its make-whole litigation appeal, and also completes its third-lien debt exchange.

Rockies natural gas prices continue to be lower than what Ultra needs to be able to grow production without cash burn, even if it can improve capital efficiency a bit.

It is also continuing to whittle away at its debt and interest costs via debt exchanges.

Ultra Petroleum (UPL) appears to be doing a decent job with controlling its costs and may also be able to reduce its debt and interest costs a bit via a third-lien debt exchange. However, it also needs help from the natural gas markets, as Rockies gas prices are currently too low (from now until 2021 at least) for it to be able to maintain production levels without cash burn. This is true even if it can continue to reduce costs and improve capital efficiency a bit.

Q1 2019 Results

Ultra Petroleum reported solid results in Q1 2019, with its production coming in at 691 Mcfe per day, compared to its guidance range for 675 to 695 Mcfe per day. As well, Ultra's combined cash LOE and G&A costs came in at $0.35 per Mcfe during Q1 2019, towards the lower end of its $0.33 to $0.40 per Mcfe guidance range. This combination is used since Ultra changed the allocation of some overhead costs so that it hits G&A rather than LOE.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

Ultra's hedges prevented it from seeing much benefit from strong Rockies natural gas prices during the quarter though, resulting in its average realised price per Mcfe (including the impact of derivative settlements) coming in at $3.07 in Q1 2019, compared to $3.10 in Q1 2018. This includes the value of its oil production.

Ultra did reduce its net debt by $80 million in Q1 2019, although that was helped by $75 million in cash provided by net changes in operating assets and liabilities. I still forecast Ultra to burn cash in 2019 at current strip prices, excluding the effect of changes in operating assets and liabilities.

Debt Moves

Ultra is also attempting to exchange some of its $225 million in 7.125% Senior Notes due 2025 for up to $90 million in new 9.00% Cash / 2.50% PIK Senior Secured Third Lien Notes due 2024.

It is uncertain how much of 2025 notes will be tendered by the early participation date and overall. The exchange could result in a $90 million reduction in debt and a $4.7 million reduction in annual cash interest costs if $180 million in 2025 notes get tendered with an average exchange consideration of $500 in Third Lien Notes for $1000 in 2025 notes.

Source: Ultra Petroleum

2020 Outlook With Improved Efficiency

I decided to take a look at how Ultra would fare in 2020 at current strip prices if it managed to achieve strong performance with its controllable cash costs and also improved its capital efficiency.

The result is that Ultra is still likely going to have a bit of cash burn in 2020 if it wants to maintain production levels. The cash burn situation is due to relatively weak natural gas prices (both for Henry Hub and Rockies) and Ultra's significant cash interest costs.

The 2020 Henry Hub futures are currently around $2.68 per Mcf, while the Rockies basis futures are at around negative $0.44 per Mcf. This results in a projection that Ultra would receive around $2.40 per Mcf in 2020 after adjusting for its BTU factor.

Ultra would then generate around $674 million in oil and gas revenue at 2020 strip prices.

Units $ Per Mcf/Bbl $ Million Natural Gas [MCF] 232,750,000 $2.40 $559 Oil [BBLS] 2,041,667 $56.50 $115 Total Revenue $674

For expenses, I've assumed that Ultra is able to keep controllable cash costs (cash G&A and LOE) to $0.33 per Mcf versus its current guidance for $0.33 to $0.40 per Mcf. I've also assumed that Ultra can improve its capital efficiency by 10%, bringing its maintenance capex budget down from $335 million to $302 million.

This still results in a projection of $694 million in cash expenditures for Ultra, and cash burn of $20 million at current 2020 strip prices.

$ Million Lease Operating Costs $69 Facility Lease Expense $27 Production Taxes $73 Net Gathering Fees $71 Cash G&A $12 Cash Interest $140 Capital Expenditures $302 Total Cash Expenses $694

This illustrates the challenge that Ultra Petroleum has. Even if it makes a decent amount of improvements to its capital efficiency and costs, it still requires an improvement in natural gas prices (compared to strip prices) for it to be able to maintain production without cash burn. The 2021 strip prices for Rockies natural gas are slightly lower than 2020 strip prices as well.

Without production growth, Ultra is unlikely to be able to deleverage enough to be able to refinance its debt maturities. Assuming that it completes the third-lien debt exchange and also receives $260 million back as a result of the make-whole litigation appeal, it will still end 2019 with around $1.7 billion in net debt. This is around 4.0x its projected 2020 EBITDAX at strip prices.

Conclusion

Ultra Petroleum reported decent Q1 2019 results with slightly stronger production and slightly lower costs than it guided for. It may also be able to reduce its debt and interest costs through its third-lien debt exchange. However, even if Ultra can continue to reduce costs and improve its capital efficiency, it will still need help from the natural gas markets. Current strip prices for Rockies natural gas are below what Ultra needs to maintain production without cash burn in both 2020 and 2021. Ultra will need production growth in order to deleverage sufficiently to eventually refinance its debt maturities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.