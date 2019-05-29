Best Of Breed: Southwest Airlines Is A Strong Buy

It has high free cash flow generation and is buying back lots of shares.

Southwest Airlines has an enviable track record of profitability as compared to peers.

Southwest Airlines (LUV) has distinguished itself from competitors through its reduced cost structure and greater level of profitability. LUV also has a strong free cash flow conversion rate, which allows it to effectively put all of its net income towards share repurchases and dividends. I rate the shares a Strong Buy.

Evolution Of The Low-Cost Operator

LUV has come a long way since the 1990s, when it was just a small competitor, as it has grown in scale and taken significant market share:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

From the beginning, LUV has sought to operate with a lower expense profile than competitors. While low-cost competitors like Alaska Air (ALK) have been able to close the gap, LUV is still considerably leaner than the major competitors:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

The low-cost advantage means not only that LUV can compete strongly against competitors, but also that it can maintain higher levels of profitability even through bad times. Whereas many of the major airlines have been through bankruptcies, LUV has remained profitable for 46 consecutive years:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

Unlike the other airlines, LUV has not yet taken the “low-hanging fruit,” such as charging for baggage fees and change fees. These present significant and easy margin expansion opportunities in the future that would help to significantly boost the bottom line.

As we can see below, the airline's focus on a conservative cost structure has allowed it to survive for the long run and become the nation's largest domestic carrier:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

Best-In-Class Balance Sheet

LUV has the strongest balance sheet in the sector by far:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

This is due both to its long track record of profitability as well as its lower leverage profile. The high and improving credit metrics give LUV yet another advantage in a lower cost of capital and a lower risk profile. Given all the talks of an economic slowdown, I am positioning my portfolio to hold companies with conservative balance sheets. The balance sheet also helps to increase shareholder returns, as we discuss next.

Rewarding Shareholders While Investing For Growth

Because its balance sheet is so strong, LUV is able to direct its cash flows mainly towards improving its fleet and rewarding shareholders instead of paying down debt.

The company's reinvestment efforts have enabled it to both modernize its fleet and increase average seats per aircraft:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

These improvements help to reduce costs even further and improve the customer experience.

At the same time, LUV has consistently distributed its free cash flow back to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

What I found interesting is that unlike Delta Air Lines (DAL), which I looked at last week, LUV’s free cash flow closely follows net income:

(Source: Chart by Author, data from company 10-K)

This means that shareholders could expect to receive most, if not all, of earnings distributed as share repurchases and dividends. This is a shareholder yield play in disguise, as peers typically see free cash flow differ materially from net income.

Valuation and Price Target

LUV trades just around 12 times trailing earnings of $4.22 per share. This is too cheap, in my view, especially for such a high-quality operator.

My 12-month price target is $63, or 15 times earnings. I believe this multiple is justified due to the company's strong balance sheet, more consistent profitability as compared to peers, and high level of shareholder payout. For what it’s worth, LUV trades at a pronounced discount to its historical multiples:

(Source: Morningstar)

This is a name which I believe will have an inevitable multiple revaluation upwards sometime in the future. In the meantime, I am content reinvesting my growing dividends and letting the company buy back all the other shareholders.

Boeing 737 Max 8 And Other Risks

LUV has significant exposure to the Boeing (BA) 737 Max 8 airplane, as its growth pipeline literally is just that:

(Source: 2019 May Presentation)

LUV thus needs BA to fix its issues as well as its public perception, because customers may avoid taking LUV flights due to the airline's association with BA. I, however, view this to be unlikely, as while this may be an unsubstantiated opinion, price usually prevails over history.

LUV is highly correlated to the price of oil because jet fuel makes up around 25% of operating expenses:

(Source: 2018 10-K)

The company heavily relies on hedging to reduce its oil price risk, and there is no guarantee that these hedges will work perfectly as intended. In recent years, LUV has nonetheless shown the success of its hedging program, as its jet fuel costs have been relatively smooth.

LUV is also exposed in an economic slowdown because customers may take flights less frequently. It is unclear if the secular tailwinds of travel would keep business strong in such an environment, but I am confident that LUV’s scale and strong balance sheet will help the company weather the storm.

Conclusion

LUV operates in an industry with some earnings volatility, but its top-notch balance sheet and track record help to increase the quality of earnings. I rate shares a Strong Buy on valuation and emphasize the importance of the company's free cash flow generation and share repurchases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LUV, DAL, BA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.