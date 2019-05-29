The TJX Companies Weather A Tough Quarter

On May 21st before the market opened, The TJX Companies (TJX) reported earnings for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2020. Shares rebounded hard in 2019 after a dramatic two month drop in November and December of 2018. Bottoming out at $41.49, TJX neared its 52-week high of just over $56 in late April. However, since then trading has given off two bearish technical signals crossing below its 20-day and 50-day simple moving average and is close to giving off another, as TJX threatens to cross below its 200-day average. The technicals are difficult at the moment, but TJX may have the fundamental strength to stage a rally.

From Finviz

After a subpar end to fiscal year 2020, this quarter’s report provided some optimism for investors looking at TJX. Both EPS and revenue were higher than Wall Street expectations. Year-over-year growth was 6.78 percent this quarter which was a positive improvement from the 1.52 percent growth in FY 2019 Q4. However, both were significantly slower than the 2018 calendar year growth rates which averaged 12.80 percent. The key to deciding if TJX has a bullish case is whether or not the weak FY 2019 Q4 was a temporary derailment or a sign of continued weakness.

From Census Bureau

As a retail firm, the larger question is whether or not TJX can continue to thrive in an environment that is getting increasingly difficult. According to the Census Bureau’s monthly retail reports, sales growth has slowly descended into contraction for the two categories which describe TJX. The trend of struggling global growth combined with a weakening of traditional brick-and-mortar retailers has weighed on the industry.

Despite this, TJX was able to maintain moderate comparable store sales growth of 5 percent. Its largest segment, consisting of TJ Maxx and Marshalls stores, grew 6 percent which shirked the trend demonstrated above. HomeGoods comparable sales of 1 percent though suggests that not every part of the TJX business was affected. Foreign sales segments were split with Canada seeing no growth and Europe and Australia seeing 8 percent growth. Compared to the periods of high revenue growth in 2018 when comps grew across the board, performance in this quarter seems split.

Although sales were mixed, TJX saw margin problems across the board. Both domestic segments saw margins contract; Marmaxx profit margin fell 20 basis points and HomeGoods profit margin fell a harsher 180 basis points. Overall, pretax profit margin fell from 11 percent to 10.1 percent. On the conference call, management said these costs were mostly caused by “higher freight costs”; in particular, tariffs that are now expected to have a potential impact on full-year guidance.

The exact effect was claimed to be uncertain, but a suggestion of unpredictability is probably an attempt at TJX leadership to avoid tarnishing sentiment. In reality, a prolonged trade war will probably have a significant effect on profitability. In an analyst question about how much trade TJX does with China, management would not give out specific information, but there was mention of some “third party vendor” concerns.

As far as long-term plans go, TJX plans on its continued investment in brick-and-mortar expansion. The company has introduced e-commerce platforms but doesn’t report on the growth there. In fact, the 5 percent comp growth didn’t factor in e-commerce growth suggesting it doesn’t want to focus on that segment. In the first quarter, TJX added 75 stores to reach a total of 4,381 stores. With management seeing “the potential to grow TJX to 6,100 total stores,” investors can expect aggressive brick-and-mortar investment. The current quarter saw $316.9 million worth of property additions in which was $50 million more than the year before.

Is this strategy enough to make a TJX bull case? Brick-and-mortar platforms will never fully be outdated. There are certain products that need to be physically sampled like furniture and other home furnishings. Even though the HomeGoods segment was weak this quarter, that line of retailers should have some longevity because its products are not as e-commerce friendly. Based on the Census Bureau’s E-Stats 2016: Measuring the Electronic Economy, furniture manufacturing only accounts for 0.3 percent of all e-commerce sales reported and 1.0 percent of furniture sales reported.

In the case of TJ Maxx and other clothing and apparel retailers, the e-commerce trend might be more threatening. In the same report mentioned above, e-commerce clothing sales market share was only slightly larger than furniture, but its year-over-year growth was 16.5 percent. TJ Maxx and Marshalls could see this trend drag on the segment’s sales, and investors should monitor the sales performance as its TJX’s largest operation. Management hopes that its “treasure-hunt shopping experience” can help it thrive amongst its peers. There is hope yet as TJX’s past year of revenue growth surpassed Ross Stores (ROST), Kohl’s Corporation (KSS), Target (TGT), Macy’s (M) and Nordstrom (JWN).

TJX posted a solid quarterly report with an EPS and revenue beat despite a tough economic landscape. Most pessimism came from a strong contraction in domestic margins, which saw overall pretax margins drop 90 basis points caused by tariffs. Tariffs are likely to only be a short-term effect but could become a more material threat to its aggressive brick-and-mortar investment plan. TJX, however, continues to grow faster than other premium retail firms. At the moment, its valuation makes it more expensive than most of its peers, so it would be worth a buy if the stock continues to drop.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.