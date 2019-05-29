How We Saw Annaly Capital's Call Coming

The reason we highlighted this idea for traders is that it was entirely possible for NLY to announce a call for NLY-H, NLY-C, and NLY-D in one swift move.

ARI-C (ARI.PC) and NLY-H (NLY.PH) were both called during the last few weeks. We identified these risks and managed our price targets around the potential call risk for each share.

How to protect yourself against calls

Many investors think the only way to protect themselves from call risk is to only purchase preferred shares trading below $25.00. While that technique can work, it forces investors to leave several great opportunities on the table. It's possible to find great opportunities that are trading above $25.00. Often, these opportunities are ideal for an investor who wants to trade in and out of the position quickly. However, there are also opportunities for buy-and-hold investors.

A recent example

When we picked NLY-D, we highlighted the call risk across the NLY preferred shares in our article to subscribers, "CWMF: Preferred Share Week 149":

NLY-D (NLY.PD) has a risk rating of 1. Normally that would make it a perfect fit for the buy-and-hold investor. However, we need to draw attention to the worst-cash-to-call at a loss of $.07. This is our estimate (won’t be perfect) for how much the investor would stand to gain or lose if shares were called ASAP after writing our article.



With Annaly’s (NLY) quarterly earnings coming up and NLY-H running out of call protection, there is elevated call risk. For traders who are willing to speculate on a call not being issued or not including NLY-D, there is plenty of hope. NLY-C (NLY.PC) and NLY-H carry higher coupons than NLY-D and calling them would be a higher priority. If Annaly wants to maintain the same ratio of preferred shares to common shares, they could look to replace NLY-H, NLY-C, and NLY-D with shares of NYL-G. If they didn’t expect enough demand for NLY-G, they could either issue a new series of preferred stock or limit the call to either NLY-H or a combination of NLY-H and NLY-C.



Note: When we look at “worst-cash-to-call”, we are comparing the current share price with the expected total proceeds from a call. In this case, we are suggesting that our estimate for total proceeds on a call would be about $25.30 if the call were issued right away. Compared to the current price of $25.37, that would be a loss of $.07. Therefore, we will regularly refer to it as a “worst-cash-to-call of negative $.07”.



In reaching the worst-cash-to-call metric, we consider the current price, the call value of $25.00, the dividend accrual so far, and an adjustment to match the dividend accrual (using ex-dividend dates) with the dividend accrual calculated by the REIT (using dividend payment dates, rather than ex-dividend dates).

Why investors should’ve considered NLY-D

Here were the prices when we published our week 149 article:

We were considering placing orders on NLY-D. Our worst-cash-to-call would be negative, but we would treat it as a trading position.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see our guide to preferred shares. We also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

Rather than staying in indefinitely and hoping not to get called, we would look to exit when the worst-cash-to-call went back somewhere in the negative $.20 to negative $.30 range. That would imply that we would expect a gain equal to the regular rate of dividend accrual (around $.03-.04 per week) plus something in the range of $.13-.23.

If the share price falls, we would be happy to have more at a lower price (unless the entire sector plunges). If it rallies, we would get out because of the call risk.

For comparison, NLY-C had a worst-cash-to-call of about negative $.28 and NLY-H had a-worst-cash-to-call of about negative $.40. That’s too much call risk. That’s the kind of pricing where we like to sell and walk away.

The reason we had to highlight this as an idea for traders is that it is entirely possible that NLY announces a call for NLY-H, NLY-C, and NLY-D in one swift move. If the worst-cash-to-call were positive, we would be highlighting this for buy-and-hold investors also.

If NLY-G were trading above $25.00, the call risk would be elevated even higher. In that scenario, we wouldn’t be comfortable with NLY-D carrying a worst-cash-to-call of negative $.07. Since it isn’t, we would be interested in taking the risk on NLY-D. However, we still wouldn’t venture into NLY-C or NLY-H at these prices.

Note: NLY-D at $25.37 is $.02 above our official target buy range (starts $25.35), but target values don’t need to be followed down to the exact penny. They are meant to be a clear guiding post to help us establish which shares are the most attractive.

How NLY-D played out

The most recent data is shown below:

NLY-D’s worst-cash-to-call is negative $0.36. A rapid rally in the share price brought it back to the top end of the range we would expect. Consequently, NLY-C and NLY-D are both carrying too much call risk for us to be comfortable.

Note on our price targets changing

We do the price targets though comparing the risks across each mREIT. After setting the price targets, we designed them to adjust for stripped dividends automatically.

Then, about once per week, we review the change in Treasury rates for the impact it should have on other yield investments and we adjust the prices accordingly (this is usually done over the weekend). As a baseline, we move the targets together. Then, we go in and manually adjust individual targets based on the changes in the scenario. For instance, we don't want to let a maximum price get too high above call value for a share with little call protection.

The process is a mix of art and science. It relies on the experience and understanding of each share to come up with what we believe is a reasonable target.

A note on our holdings

We do have a large position in NLY-F from when prices fell recently. At current prices, NLY-F is just out of our buy range.

What does it mean for NLY?

By calling shares of NLY-H, NLY is removing its most expensive source of borrowed capital. Removing NLY-H puts it in a better position for achieving returns in the future. However, we can see NLY setting new 52-week lows. If the call is good news, what is driving shares lower?

NLY announced a dividend cut during its Q1 2019 earnings release. As investors learn about the pending cut, they are looking to get out the door before the retail investors find out. We argued that NLY's dividend was too high for about 18 months prior to the cut. Our current rating on NLY common share is neutral, but we will be watching it carefully and may change it. Absent a surge in the share price, we would be much more likely to upgrade it than to downgrade it. When we do issue a change to the rating, it will come out on The REIT Forum first.

We also see some pressure on book value again. Despite rates moving lower so far in the second quarter, we are seeing some "spreading" between agency MBS rates and Treasury rates. It is demonstrated in the following chart:

Pressure on book value could combine with the pending dividend cut to put pressure on the share price. Yet, the valuation has come down far enough to mitigate a significant portion of the downside risk.

Final thoughts

We pointed out the call risk for NLY preferred shares. We saw NLY-D as being a good investment for investors who were willing to trade once the price rallies a bit. It’s important for investors to understand what they are purchasing when buying a preferred share. It is not as simple as seeing if they are trading below or over their call value.

With proper insight into how preferred shares functions, investors can make educated decisions to make money within the preferred share space. We believe there are great opportunities for both traders and buy-and-hold investors.

