CenturyLink: Why I Doubled Down On This 9%-Plus Telecom Play

For many investors, CenturyLink (CTL) has been a horrible investment - including myself. The large dividend was not nearly enough to keep investors from plummeting into a sea of red especially, after the dividend cut. My initial investment in CTL was in August of 2018 at a share price of $18.81. I had collected three dividends since my initial investment, two of which were prior to the dividend cut. By reinvesting these dividends my price per share decreased to $17.45, still leaving me underwater on this investment. The dividend cut from $2.16 to $1.00 per share stung quite a bit, but it was necessary for the future of CTL’s business. At some point you must ask yourself if you made a bad decision, admit you were wrong, sell and move on. After doing the homework I decided to double down at $10.88 instead of selling bringing my price per share down to $14.29 after figuring the three dividends into the formula. My reasons for adding to the position instead of admitting defeat and selling revolved around the company’s metrics, their business prospects, the once again large dividend and equity in the company. Most companies trade at a premium to the equity in the company while CTL shares are so depressed, they trade at a discount. At the very least I see a 22.9% upside with a juicy 8% dividend.

(Source: CenturyLink)

Large insider purchases by the CEO & CFO could be a signal that shares are too cheap

The CEO and CFO are the top brass at any corporation. The people in these positions know all of the dirty little secrets, where the skeletons are buried and the direction the corporation is headed. These C-level executives should have the most insight on current and future operations while knowing what perspective deals are on the table.

On May 23rd, 2019 the CEO of CTL Jeff Story purchased 50,000 shares of CTL at a share price of $9.8296 per share. CTL’s CFO Dev Indraneel also purchased 15,000 shares on the same day. Mr. Indraneel’s purchase was in two blocks 11,900 shares at $9.8 and 3,100 shares at $9.85. When the top brass of an organization is putting up their own money to buy shares and not simply waiting for shares to be awarded to them through bonus can signal that they feel their companies’ stock is simply too cheap. When the CFO and CEO purchase $147,155 and $491,480 of company stock it should be taken as a positive sign. In my opinion, this is signaling a buy sign because they are putting their personal capital where their mouth is so if the common shareholder gets burnt they are right there alongside them feeling the pain.

(Source: CTL Insider Filings)

(Source: CTL Insider Filings)

CenturyLink Growth Prospects

The digital revolution has overhauled the business landscape to drive efficiency and innovation. CTL operates 450,000 route miles of fiber across 60+ countries through a global network to provide solutions across networking, security, cloud, voice and managed services. There are currently 80,000 devices controlled and 2,200+ public and private data centers directly accessible across CTL’s network. CTL also monitors more than 1.3 Billion security events daily.

At the end of Q1 CTL delivered an adjusted EBITDA margin of 40.1% which was a 460 basis point improvement since the close of the Level 3 acquisition. The last time CTL posted an EBITDA margin over 40% was the fourth quarter in 2015. CTL is expecting continued growth built off the current progress from the integration of Level 3’s business into their ecosystem.

CTL operates over 450,000 miles of fiber globally and is expanding its footprint of customers. CTL is continuously investing in expanding their network and capabilities to capitalize on their forward momentum. An example of their commitment is that CTL expanded its edge computing capacity and added significant incremental capacity to its existing Intercity network. In addition, CTL also enhanced their product and service capabilities in cloud management, hybrid networking, dynamic connections, and security. In Q1 of 2019, nearly 4,500 new fiber-fed buildings were connected to CTL’s network.

One of the strongest prospects that people tend to overlook is that CTL owns and operates nearly all the major next generation long haul fiber networks ever built in the US. CTL has more than 150,000 on-net enterprise buildings on its global network. Their fiber lines connect customers to more than 2200 public and private data centers while allowing the connectivity to approximately 60 web-scale data centers. These assets put CTL in a strong position to be a front runner when organizations are assessing their connectivity partner for cloud, data, phone, and security.

CTL is also in a position for one of the larger players to acquire them. While they are saddled with debt, Verizon (VZ) and Spectrum are both focusing tremendously on their business connectivity assets. While AT&T (T) went the road of digital content with their acquisition of Time Warner (TWX), Verizon or Spectrum may decide to acquire CTL and add not only their current customers and contracts to their portfolio but also their expansive global network.

(Source: CenturyLink Interactive Network Map)

CenturyLink Financial Metrics

CTL finished Q1 of 2019 with a net adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.9 times as opposed to 4.3 times when the Level 3 transaction closed. CTL’s CFO indicated that even though the top line decreased by 5%, they were able to grow the EBITDA by 3.7% year over year and are committed to continuing their de-leveraging efforts to hit a range of 2.75 to 3.25 times in the next three years. While CTL has a large debt profile which exceeds $35 billion their recent dividend cut is allowing them to generate between $3.1 - $3.4 billion in Free Cash Flow and roughly $2.03 - $2.33 billion after dividends.

One of the interesting points on CTL’s balance sheet is their equity in the organization. Their total assets are roughly $64.79 billion while their liabilities are just under $51.25 billion. Their current shareholder equity in the company is $13.54 billion, which exceeds their current market cap of $11.02 billion by $2.52 billion. This is a difference of almost 23% which could be a signal that CTL is oversold and currently undervalued. I see value in CTL’s balance sheet as many company’s trade at a higher valuation of the actual shareholder equity on the balance sheet. As CTL continues to generate in excess of $2 billion in free cash flow on an annual basis to pay down their long-term debt, the equity in the organization should continue to increase. CTL does have a massive amount of debt, but they are generating healthy levels of cash to allocate to their obligations after paying shareholders a generous dividend even if it has been reduced by more than 50%.

(Source: CTL Q1 Presentation)

(Source: CTL Q1 Financial Documents)

CenturyLink Debt Profile

CTL has over $35 billion in debt that matures from 2019 – 2057. From now through 2028, CTL has $27.73 billion of debt maturing. If CTL allocates $1.5 billion annually to their debt, they can buy themselves some breathing room while they continue to invest in their business segments and work to reverse their declining revenues while increasing their margins. Paying down $4.5 billion of long-term debt over the next three years allows them to go into 2022 with a track record of paying down their obligations and if needed restructure future payments. From 2022 – 2025 CTL has almost $22 billion maturing, which will need to be restructured if they can’t increase their free cash flow substantially. While the debt is very large, I am not as concerned as others as I see a path to reduce this burden and increasing the equity in CTL, which isn’t that difficult with their current metrics.

(Source: CTL Financial

CenturyLink Dividend

This is not a typical dividend trend I like to see when investing in a company. CTL cut their dividend at the beginning of 2013 and again in 2019. The share price has decreased so much that even with a dividend cut by more than 50% CTL currently has a forward dividend yield of almost 10%. CTL is now allocating roughly 1/3 of their free cash flow to the dividend, and I am not expecting any further dividend cuts unless the decrease in revenues continues to decrease well past the increase in improving margins. While this is not the graph of a safe dividend, it is currently well covered, and even if another cut came of 33% the dividend would still yield more than 6.5% I wouldn’t invest in CTL strictly for the large dividend as it has been cut two times in the current decade. I would look at the overall story, and if you believe CTL can turn the business around, the large dividend could be a cherry on top, which becomes a lower yield as the shares appreciate, which you would lock in at its current level by taking a shot on management's current plan.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

CTL has not been one of my better investments and I fully admit that. Maybe I should have sold earlier but I didn’t. After doing the research I decided to double down, and to be honest I may decide to double down again soon to make my breakeven point even lower. I see value in CTL as their global infrastructure is really second to none. CTL isn’t confined to the U.S to grow their business and they certainly make an interesting takeover opportunity for one of the larger players that can absorb the debt and leverage CTL’s infrastructure offerings. CTL has more than 150,000 on-net enterprise buildings on their global network and in Q1 of 2019, nearly 4,500 new fiber-fed buildings were connected to CTL’s network. As much as I like a large dividend, I love one that is sustainable. This is a management team that learned from their mistakes and made the unpopular decision to cut the dividend and worry more about the long-term organization value rather than the short-term satisfaction of an overstretched dividend payment to shareholders.

I am taking it as a positive that both the CEO and CFO personally purchased shares with their own money as this could signal that they feel shares are too cheap at these levels. They have the best information and have put their money on the line with all the common shareholders. I believe CTL is oversold and new investors could see shares appreciate by at least 22% with the current business metrics. This is in addition to a dividend that has grown to nearly 10% even after the large dividend cut. If CTL can capitalize on their infrastructure and get their debt under control, this could be a good dividend income play with 20% - 40% share appreciation over the next 2-3 years. Current shareholders could also benefit from dollar cost averaging at these depressed levels. I had considered selling, but I am not willing to admit defeat just yet as I see life at the end of the tunnel for CTL. I will sit back and reinvest the dividend and possibly double down one more time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CTL, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.