Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (05/17/19)

Crude inventories and products continue to increase (this week by ~16.8 million barrels), while refinery throughput retrenched last week likely due to weather.

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we’ll take a look at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of May 17, 2019.

EIA reported a crude build of 4.74 million barrels for the week. Lower imports were largely offset by lower exports. WTI/Brent spreads remain healthy, but MEH/Brent spreads have traded near $1.40/barrel, which implies that WTI making its way to the Gulf Coast is stopped from being exported as refiners snap up the barrels. Exports should, however, stay within the elevated 2.5-2.8 million bpd 4-week range until Brent prices climb to pull barrels away.

Refinery utilization decreased slightly by 0.5% as PADD 2 refinery utilization stays depressed. Although, as refinery turnaround season starts and adverse weather conditions in the Midwest fade, PADD 2 and the overall US refinery demand for crude should recover.

Compared to 5-year averages, this week’s report was bearish across the board for crude and petroleum products. Let’s just go through the charts quickly.

Gasoline inventories increased by 3.7 million barrels, whereas distillates should a slightly lower increase (768K barrels for the week). Compared to the 5-year average (2014-2018), both gasoline and distillates are slightly below in terms of inventories and draws in the case of gasoline.

Overall, total crude and products again increased significantly as “other fuel oils” led the build. In total, crude and petroleum products increased by 16.8 million barrels for the week.

As always, we’ll leave you with some food for thought.

Coming on the heels of the OPEC Jeddah meeting, in which the suppliers decided to maintain their cuts until the late-June / early-July (TBD) OPEC meeting, the oil market was throttled by macroeconomic concerns last week. Crude oil dropped nearly 6% in one day, and energy equities sold off unrelentingly. Despite lower production, falling exports and security risks plaguing energy supplies, the market sentiment turned decidedly bearish, and now concerns about a demand slowdown and potential contraction are rippling through the energy complex. Currently, the main questions posed by market participants include:

Falling crude demand due to trade war concerns and macroeconomic deterioration - will falling demand exceed the decline in supplies? Refinery throughput (US and Non-US) - when and where will it return? Are the inventory builds in the US/Asia symptoms of hoarding as refiners maintain elevated inventory levels as we dive into heavier refinery demand season, or are they caused by weak refining margins that are being driven by a fall-off in product demand? China / US / China / US... high-stakes poker.

As leading economic indicators and purchasing manager indices fall further, it’s led oil investors to update their supply/demand models. We believe that absent a contraction in oil demand, supply declines will still exceed demand fall-off. We also think that the current elevated inventory levels are explainable in part by seasonality, one-off demand disruptions, weaker macroeconomic picture and the onset of hoarding by certain countries. The physical tightness is being expressed in the oil prices, and despite the sell-off last week, oil prices are well above where they were in Q4 and holding firm. Moreover, steepening backwardation suggests impending tightness, as refineries are likely bidding up barrels as they begin to ramp, only to find supplies tight as inventories in trading hubs (ARA, Singapore, etc.) and oil on water are low.

Patience, however, is in even shorter supply than heavy crude right now, and with trade headwinds gathering, it’s best for most investors to take a risk-off approach. Yet, if our analysis is even partially correct - we’ll know soon enough - we’ll see it expressed in the physical market (i.e., time spreads), so it’s something to monitor closely in the coming weeks.

