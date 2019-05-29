Summit Hotel Properties: An Attractive Select-Service REIT

This is part of a series of articles devoted to REITs. Some of my articles were on mortgage REITs, with the others on equity REITs. The focus of this article - Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) - falls in the latter category. Summit Hotel Properties is a hospitality REIT, more specifically a select-service REIT. I believe the company, at its current valuation, is an attractive one for investors. What particularly attracts me to the company is its dividend yield which, although currently at 6%, still has much room to grow. One other select-service REIT which I have previously covered is Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE: APLE), and the link to that article can be found here. A list of all my other articles can be found here.

Source: Google

A Background

Summit Hotel Properties went public just over eight years ago, in February 2011. As mentioned above, the company has a focus on select-service hotels in the United States. Select-service hotels refer to hotels which offer only limited services and amenities. The properties in the company’s portfolio include prominent brands in the hospitality industry such as Marriott - Courtyard by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott; Hilton - Hilton Garden Inn; and Hyatt - Hyatt Place. Following the disposition of eight hotels earlier this year, the company’s portfolio comprises 69 hotels (10,714 rooms) as at the end of April.

Premium-Branded, Select-Service Focus

Summit Hotel Properties has several elements to its business strategy, chief among which is a focus on premium-branded, select-service hotels. When compared to full-service hotels, select-service hotels have lower operating costs as a result of their limited services and amenities. All things considered, this means that select-service hotels generally have higher operating margins compared to their full-service counterparts even though select-service hotels charge lower daily rates.

By focusing on premium-branded hotels, the company is able to tap on the strength of these brands. Apart from being well-known (few people would not have heard of either Marriott, Hilton or Hyatt), these brands also have their own membership programs, providing the company with an existing pool of customers.

Source: INN December 2018 Investor Presentation

Growth through Acquisitions

Another aspect of the company’s business strategy is to grow its portfolio through the acquisition of existing hotels. When acquiring hotels, the company has several criteria it looks at; hotels must fulfill at least one criterion before the company considers an acquisition. These criteria include the hotel’s brand, its location and also its cost.

Apart from the acquisition of hotels, the company also reviews its portfolio of existing hotels periodically to determine if the hotels continue to fit its initial aim. The proceeds from the sale of these hotels will then be used to either fund subsequent acquisitions or reduce its debt.

This aspect of the company’s strategy seems to be working pretty well for the company - while its overall occupancy rate has declined slightly, its revenue per available room (RevPAR) and average daily rate (ADR) has increased. The company has clearly been able to identify underperforming hotels. However, one potential challenge it might face is improving its current hotels. Looking at its same-store portfolio alone, the company actually observed a decline, albeit only slightly, in its RevPAR.

Source: INN 2018 Form 10-K

Geographical Diversity

Summit Hotel Properties has hotels spread across the United States. Though the image below is accurate only up to September 30, 2018, it tells the same story - a portfolio of geographically well-diversified hotels. This ensures that a downturn in a single market will not have a disproportionate impact on the company’s overall performance.

Source: INN December 2018 Investor Presentation

It is worth noting that the bulk of the guest rooms (~90%) are located in the top 50 Metropolitan Statistical Areas, and not just simply scattered across the country for the sake of it. This will in turn mean a greater demand.

Balance Sheet

Summit Hotel Properties has been working towards reducing the debt on its balance sheet. The company has recently reduced its outstanding debt by over 13%, from approximately $965 million as of December 31, 2018 to $835 million as at April 24, 2019. Having paid off part of its debt, the company has no remaining debt maturities until November 2022.

With no commitments in the immediate future, the company is free to deploy its available cash on any acquisitions it sees fit. In fact, the company has $375 million available from its unsecured revolving credit facility for such a purpose.

Dividend History

The company pays out quarterly dividends, with its $12 share price as at May 24, 2019 giving it a forward dividend yield of 6%. While the company has not increased its dividend of $0.18/share for the past six quarters, the company has increased its dividends almost every year, even if only by a bit. Thus, it would not be a stretch to say the company will increase its dividend within the next two quarters. Nevertheless, even if the company maintains its dividends at the current rate, a 6% dividend yield is still pretty decent.

Source: Figures obtained from INN website

Financial Performance

At first glance, the company’s income statement does not make for good reading. The company’s net income has been on a downward trend, from $125.2 million in 2015 to just $91.1 million in 2018, a 27% decline. However, a closer look reveals this is largely due to depreciation and amortisation.

A look at the company’s EBITDA for real estate (EBITDAre) is in fact a better reflection of the company’s performance. The table below tells a markedly different story from the company’s income statement.

Source: Figures obtained from various INN Form 10-Ks

The same holds true for the company’s funds from operations (FFO). As at December 31, 2018, the company has an FFO/share of $1.26. Combined together with the yearly dividend of $0.72/share, this places its dividend payout ratio at a fairly conservative 57%, meaning the company has room to increase its dividends.

Source: INN December 2018 Investor Presentation

Valuation

The company’s stock took a beating in 2018, falling to below $10/share during the market sell-off at the end of the year. While its share price has recovered somewhat, it is still a long way from its high of $19/share back in June 2017.

According to Morningstar, the company’s price-to-book (P/B Ratio) currently stands at 1.07, meaning the company is currently valued at the cost of its assets. While this is not a discount by any means, it certainly seems like an attractive entry point after taking into consideration the above factors, including the company’s previous share price.

Conclusion

All things considered, Summit Hotel Properties seems to be an attractive proposition at present. What appeals to me most about the company is its low dividend payout ratio - this indicates the company has the means to increase its dividends or, at the very least, maintain it. Furthermore, the company has a record of increasing its dividends, meaning it is not averse to increasing the amounts given to shareholders. These two factors mean the company is more likely than not to increase its dividend yield.

Apart from its dividends, I believe the other factors mentioned above mean the company is currently well-placed to perform well in the future. Of course, nothing is set in stone, but at its current valuation Summit Hotel Properties seems to me to be a great buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in INN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.