Nutrien Ltd (NTR) CEO Chuck Magro Hosts 2019 Investor Day (Transcript)

Chuck Magro

Thanks, Richard. Good morning everyone. It’s great to see a full house here today and hello for those that are dialed into our webcast. Thanks for joining in our first Investor Day at Nutrien. I fully accept that this is a large time commitment for all of you and we believe that we shouldn’t have these unless we have something important to say. So today, we after 17 months of working through the merger, the management team and the board of directors now feel we know the full potential of the Company and we can see it actually unfolding rate before our eyes. There are still some moving parts, but we’re going to share with you our latest thinking around the five-year potential for the Company.

I do want to start by saying, no matter what market conditions we’re facing in an agriculture as you all know to the season for the same. We believe that Nutrien is the best positioned company to create long-term value. We have significant leverage to the upside of the cycle, the financial strength and stability to allocate capital more effectively than any of our peers and there is significant downside protection because we are less volatile than most of the industry.

So here’s today agenda, you’re going to hear from our business leaders this morning Mike Frank, Susan Jones and Raef Sully, who will talk about the plans and objectives that they have for each of their business units. We’re going to show you a demonstration today of our digital platform for retail. It’s part of our multiyear journey to become the ag retailer of the future. And then Pedro Farah our new CFO, so close up the day with long-term financial outlook and how we plan to deliver the long-term value.

Now before dedicating the day to our long-term plans and investments, let me quickly give you an update as to what we’re seeing in the market today along with a bit of a longer term outlook. It's been three weeks since we released our first quarter earnings. The weather has improved in some areas but has remained challenging in many others.

The passing rates have improved but are still well behind the five year average. While it is likely that some corn acres will go unplanted, there remains strong conviction with growers to plant corn. So, we will have to wait and see what happens but during this crop prices have firmed over the past few weeks and the recent U.S. government announcement around farmer aid packages are really going to help farmer economics especially in the United States in 2019.

Fertilizers prices are firmed and holding in most major markets. So overall, we expect a solid year and a solid first half, and we are holding our guidance ranges that we provided to you in the first quarter. However, some earnings could move from June to July especially in retail because of the planting and how late it is. And if we do see significant acres shift from corn to soybeans or not get planted then we will trend to the bottom end of our first-half guidance range.

The longer-term outlook, the fundamentals look very good and for the financial plan that we showed you this morning, we are expecting crop prices to improve, but only modestly with grower economics also improving slightly. In stable to higher fertilizer prices, our supply demand fundamentals continue to tighten over the five-year window that we're going to talk to about today.

So, with that market update, let's talk about the future of Nutrien and the prospects going forward. So, there are two key messages we would like to leave you with. Nutrien is the best positioned company in the ag sector. We have created a leading integrated platform that has unique competitive advantages and we have a focused strategy to deliver shareholder value through the cycle, and I'll touch on each of these in a little bit more depth in the next 15 minutes or so.

We believe Nutrien is the positioned company in ag sector. Why? Two reasons. Our position in the ag value chain and our integrated business model, it starts with our direct connection to the farmer. It's our people and equipment on the farm, providing independent crop advice and full agronomic solutions. That means we have more data, insight and perspective on what farmers need and will need to grow a crop. And we have the supply chain capability to bring products, services and technology to the farm quickly and at a lower cost than anyone else.

The second reason, we feel we're the best positioned company is our business model. We are both integrated and diversified. We are truly a one-stop shop. This allows us to have significant leverage to improving ag fundamentals, but be more stable and resilient as the markets turned down. And when the markets to do turn down, we will have the capital to allocate to create value. And certainly, we have created a proven track record of success. We take pride in delivering on what we say we're going to do.

Back in January of last year, we made a commitment to deliver synergies, complete the required divestments and continue to grow the business all while completing a very complex merger. We achieved all of this. We successfully stood up the organization. We have assembled a fit for purpose leadership team with extensive industry international experience and you will meet many of them today. We delivered $621 million of synergies compared to the 500 million we originally committed to and we did that in just 15 months.

We completed the necessarily divestments, capturing $5.3 billion of net proceeds about what most people thought we could deliver, and we continue to deliver growth in the base business through retail acquisitions, record nitrogen and potash sales volumes. At the same time, we continue to effectively allocate capital. We funded accretive retail M&A transactions that consolidated our core markets while bringing value to our former customers. We returned more capital via dividends and buybacks in any of our peers and we strengthened our balance sheet to be ready for future opportunities.

We started to show our adjusted EBITDA since the merger. In 2017, the pro forma EBITDA was $3 billion. 2018 the first year of Nutrien, we delivered $3.9 billion through a combination of synergies, growth and the market fundamentals improving, now 2019 guidance mid 4.6 billion, again a mix to higher prices and controlling our controllable. So overall expect a 55% increase in EBITDA since the merger started, the strength of our business model and the execution of our strategy clearly shown in these results.

Let's look at the integrated network. We already have a leading integrated ag business in North America. Today, North America accounts for 80% of retails earnings and retail makes most of its earnings in the second quarter of North America. So, there is still seasonality to the retail earnings stream. The second and third quarter always be important to North American retail business but it would be nice to have higher earnings and cash flows in the first and fourth quarter as well.

And we should see that after the Ruralco transaction is complete in Australia and as we continue to grow our South American business, our earnings and cash in retail will continue to diversify and smooth out, which will de-risk our business overtime. Also as this platform continues to grow, we can send potash and nitrogen to different parts of the network to take advantage of seasonal premiums in the different markets improving our overall margins. This North America, South America and Australia platform would be truly unique in our space, providing us the significant integration opportunities, reducing our volatility and risk and smoothing our overall earnings in company cash flows.

So now let's talk about the specifics of what we see benefits for our integrated model. To us there are two types of benefits, both operating and financial with the integrated business model. Fertilizer integration was important because moving both commodities is very expensive. So keeping us many times closure to our production facilities that bring significant value, but this test isn't about fertilizer and retail, it also includes our Loveland proprietary products business.

Loveland today is a business with 2 billion in revenue, over 300 products, primarily in crop protection and specialty nutritional with 12 manufacturing facilities around the world fully integrated with our retail network to ensure optimal value creation. All of these businesses they share logistics providers, warehouses and distribution infrastructure like mobile fleets helping us to be more efficient and have lower cost to serve our customers.

Since the merger, we have increased our asset utilization rates across the board because we have more products to our retail network and that has helped us lower our overall cost to production as well as our delivered logistics costs. You can see that we have increased total fertilizers sales to retail by almost 1 million tons last year alone, and we still don’t have followed this fully optimize quite yet. We are seeing logistics cost savings of $12 to $14 a ton on the Nutrien supply fertilizer ton to retail. This was a significant advantage in any commodity business and it is one of the reasons why we were able to exceed on our synergy targets.

Now switching gears to the financial benefits of our integrated model. This simple chart explains it well. Nutrien is designed to create value throughout the cycle. The first part of this equation is just how the Company has built. Around two-thirds of our earnings are levered to the fertilizer markets, which historically have been more cyclical in nature. The balance comes from retail, a business that has a proven track record of stability through the ups and downs of the market. In essence, shareholders get upside opportunity with production leverage and protection on the downside because of the stability of retail. This is truly unique in our industry.

The second part comes from how we’re able to deploy capital differently than our peers to deliver shareholder value. The stability of our earnings and the strength of our balance sheet allowed us to invest through the cycle. This means we can have opportunistic opportunities when it comes to invest into the production assets. We can invest with other don’t have the capacity and that’s at the bottom of the cycle and still have the capital to invest in retail growth throughout the ups and downs of the market.

We have been following this playbook for years, just look at the merger. It’s no coincidence that it happened at the bottom of the cycle when we combine two large production businesses. Since then we have been allocating capital primarily to retail and returning capital to shareholders. This is how we plan to create long-term shareholder value. This morning we announced an almost 5% increase to our dividend the second increase since the close of the merger, and now we have take the dividend from $1.60 a share to $1.80 per share on an annualize basis. Over the past 17 months, we’ve also repurchased more than $3 billion of stock because we have the confidence to do this because of the integrated model.

Okay, so let’s talk about what you can expect as we continue to allocate capital in this manner and the value we expect to create. While business plans and strategies are anchored and think we can control like operating excellence, strategic execution and capital allocation, we have significant leverage to Nutrien prices. For every $25 a ton fertilizer price goes up, our EBITDA will increase by about $650 million. The earnings scenarios we will walk you through today include what we believe is a realistic view of fertilizer pricing.

When you consider that we are still well below mid-cycle level, we simply see more upside than downside and the supply demand fundamentals for fertilizer are improving. So for the five year plan which will share with you in just a minute, we have assumed flat to up $25 a ton in potash pricing over the five-year window relative to where we ended the first quarter of this year. And for nitrogen, anywhere from flat to up to $50 a ton from Q1 levels.

You can see that that will still have us slightly below mid-cycle pricing levels. Now, this may be conservative, we really don't know because as always forecasting commodities can be tough. But what we do know is we do not need significant improvements in fertilizer price to drive shareholder value. Let's have the look. This is the first five year plan we have built for Nutrien. We believe it is clear and a very simple plan. Each business has aligned to key objectives and you'll hear from those leaders today, but I'd like to walk you through the big picture and how it all fits together to create value over the next five years and beyond. So here we go.

By the end of 2023 with our current view of the market and our strategic priorities, we see a pathway to grow our EBITDA from $3.9 billion in 2018 to about $6.5 billion in 2023. You can see the full range of the numbers outlaid from the chart. This equates to almost a 70% increase from 2018 or about $2.6 billion of EBITDA growth. That's about 10% compounded annually. Now this increase comes from a combination of what we can control and market prices, we believe can grow our earnings by 45% to 50% with management actions only to independent of market prices things like growing retail, optimizing our crops and our cost across all three business units, brownfield expansions and further integration opportunities across the network.

Fertilizer prices could add another $700 million to $1 billion of EBITDA or 20% to 25% to the overall earnings growth in this period. Now in every plan, there are assumptions, there are three that I would like to mention this morning. First, farmer economics, our view is that margins for growers will expand slightly over this outlook window. For example by 2023, corn prices are between $4 and $4.50 a bushel from where they are today. Fertilizer demand continues to grow at a long-term historical average. For potash, that's between 2.6% and 3%. Andd nitrogen and phosphate, that's around 2%.

And finally, the third assumption, long-term demand for grains and oil seeds remain steady like we've seen for decade. So a few high level comments on each of the businesses. In retail, strategically, we want to consolidate and digitize the industry, while growing our market share in our core markets.

In order to do that, we plan to allocate more capital to retail then it will actually generate in this period to deliver on this strategy. But, we believe that this will have long-term shareholder benefits. So by 2023, retail EBITDA will be between $1.8 billion and $2 billion, up nearly 60%. In retail, it will be about a third of our total Nutrien EBITDA. But retail will not only be bigger it will be better and Mike Frank, our CEO of the Retail Business will discuss that in just a minute.

In potash strategically we plan to fortify our industry leading position. By further network optimization and cost reduction. We do plan to sell some of our excess 5 million ton that we have today as the market needs it, and we are preparing to add low cost incremental brownfield capacity over the next decade. By 2023, we expect potash EBITDA will be between $2.3 billion and $2.7 billion, up around 60% with cash cost of somewhere between $50 and $55 per ton across the network.

In nitrogen and phosphate we plan to continue to optimize our network from the merger leverage our retail integration and work towards optimizing our product mix and energy consumption. We plan to grow our nitrogen sales volumes by almost a million tons by 2023 through new projects and improve efficiencies. By 2023, we expect nitrogen and phosphate EBITDA will be between $1.9 billion with flat pricing and up to $2.6 billion with increase market pricing.

So here is the high level of capital allocation plan for Nutrien. In the next five years, we expect to generate between $20 billion to $25 billion of cash from operations depending on the price of fertilizer and we expect about $4 billion in 2019 alone. We will invest about $6 billion in maintaining our existing and growing asset base over that period of time, so about $1.2 billion per year. After sustaining capital and supporting our existing dividend at the level we announced today, we believe we have about $11 billion to $14 billion to invest in the business and returned to shareholders over the next five years.

About half of that amount or $5 billion to $6 billion will be invested back in the business, primarily in retail and the remaining capital is $6 billion to $8 billion is unallocated today. We will assess the best use of capital over time, certainly some of the capital will be returned to shareholders in the form of higher dividends and buybacks like our track record has already shown.

So this is our current thinking today. For investors, I would consider this to be a high level framework and not a definitive commitment because the board and the management team obviously need the flexibility to adjust our plan as market conditions change and opportunities present themselves. So to wrap up my opening comments a few take away with modest market set of assumptions, farmer economics improving only slightly, fertilizer pricing increasing but staying below the mid-cycle levels. The Company has the ability to generate very significant cash flows.

We have used the same capital allocation playbook for years and it has proven to create value throughout the cycle. Today, we believe we have some investment options in our core businesses that you will hear about and even after that we have significant unallocated capital which can be returned to shareholders over time. All this is possible because of the people, the assets and the business model we have created from the merger.

Now, I’ll turn it over to Mike Frank to talk a little bit about the retail plans.

Mike Frank

Yes, all right. Thank you, Chuck, and good morning. So this morning I’m going to walk through our strategy to build the ag retailer of the future. How we’re going to bring new and unprecedented value to our customers and building Nutrien Ag Solutions into a larger more efficient and more profitable retail business? What you’ll hear from me is that ag retail is changing and Nutrien Ag Solution is leading the way.

So, I’ll discuss the micro market very briefly because mostly I want to focus as Chuck talked on what’s in our control. I’ll show you how we’re going to become more efficient, how we’re going to better serve our customers, leads the digital and finally how we’ll consolidate the industry all in a highly value creating strategy that will benefit our customers and our share owners.

So, we believe we’re at the bottom ag cycle in the U.S. and in the last three years has been challenging for our customers and everyone that serves them. But despite that we’ve been resilient and have seen our EBITDA margin increase in four of the past five years. We do anticipate some recoveries in the next five years as Chuck mentioned and when coring over $4 a bushel that leads to grow our strategies whether not just trying to minimize risk, but they’re back in the economics of trying to maximize deals and maximize their profitability.

I think this is a great chart that really shows how over the cycle of corn prices our business continues to grow. And when you look at this chart, you’ll see that over the last eight years to be proven we can successfully grow our retail business in good years and bad years for commodity prices and our success at growing EBITDA margins in the past several years really bestowed the strength and resiliency of our retail business.

So, we’re talking about the ag retailer of the future. So on the next several slides, I’ll show you what this is, how will transform the ag retail industry, and finally why we are uniquely able to lead this change and why it matters to our customers and our share owners. So, we are transforming ag retail to scale, efficiency, digital leadership and whole acre solution selling and this change will take investment and it will take focus execution.

We expect to invest $4 billion to $5 million in our retail business over the next five years and we have four key focus areas where we will invest our capital dollars and the rest of my presentation will build out these four focus areas. Firstly, we’re in a continue to consolidate the retail industry, this is where the majority of our investment will go likely over 80% of it and our focus as Chuck mentioned is in the Americas and also Australia. At the country level, our focus is really in the U.S. and Brazil.

Secondly, we will build the leading digital ag retail platform, we’re achieve the combination of our local agronomist and the digital platform that will drive core value and increase our business with them. Thirdly, we will drive organic growth and increase our network efficiency, and finally, we will enhance our proprietary products offering through innovation, collaboration and focused acquisitions.

Today, our retail competitors are operating in the 1980s model of ag retail. In fact most co-ops and independence don't have the resources or scale to make the investments needed to serve the growers of today or the future and that's why our leadership in these four areas will also become a catalyst for further consolidation.

For the grower of the future will have new demands, and in fact, we are already sharing this for large growers today, they will expect an even more robust and responsive efficient supply chain, a supply chain that is both local for in-season service and also, global in scale for product portfolio. They will also expect a digital experience that allows one-stop shopping from price discovery to agronomic tools and connectivity with their local agronomist.

And they were expect to seamless omni-channel that allows them to do business where, when and how they want. But more than anything and this is our most important point of differentiation, they want someone that can bring this all together in one holistic approach, an integrated solutions offering including products, services, digital, finance offerings and dealing with people that they know and trust.

Growers want full acreage solutions to minimize risk and optimize their outcomes. This integrated customer experience is our growers will expect from ag retailer and this is where you create solutions is going. So let me break into those four buckets that I mentioned previously, starting with our plans on driving organic growth.

So over the next five years, we will invest in foundational capabilities to drive organic growth and our investments will be focused on digital, supply chain, marketing excellence and Nutrien Financial. And we expect this investment will translate into a 2% to 3% organic growth cedar between 2018 and 2023.

So, let me dive deeper into each of the specific areas. So the first is digital, and I'll get into much more detail in our digital presentation, which is just to keep up, we have three pillars in our digital strategy, crop planning, digital agronomy and omni-channel, and omni-channel is e-commerce and a whole lot more.

So we are leading the industry today and we're making significant strides in the tools that we're now offering our farmers and our agronomist, and you will see a much more detail in the presentation just following this we will dive deep into digital and will also show you a video so you can see exactly how it works today.

So let me move to supply chain. We have the largest supply chain in global inputs agriculture bar none. Our network and capabilities are second to no one. Our model in the past has been to optimize the supply chain at the local branch level and other than purchasing power we have been truly leveraged the size and scale of our supply chain.

So in the past 12 months, we have set up a new central supply chain team and we are now looking at all our assets our inventory, our logistic across the entire network and we have found significant opportunities from procurement to transportation, distribution and warehousing. We believe there is a significant margin opportunity here but this will take some time but we got started. Let me just give you two examples.

Now in our 2019 we have set up 18 distribution centers across our business in North America that we can reduce the inventory that were holding at the branch level. This will help us to increase returns, lower overall inventories and also reduce obsolescence. The second example is now completely centralized our supplier purchasing, we started this year with over 800 crop protection suppliers.

Today, we have 650 and by the end of the year, we expect to be down to 500. These are just two examples of how we got started, there is significant opportunity to create a more efficient linear supply chain and to do this successfully, we really believe we need to scale, resources and focus and uniquely we have all three.

Let me move now to marketing. As retailers were great at selling but historically we haven't developed our marketing excellence. So we now created a central capability and we're using and data science to improve our pricing effectiveness, our portfolio management and skill management and ultimately, our solution selling and our full acre solutions.

We are now mining our vast customer data to bring analytics and tools to reduce churn, to focus our sales team on the highest customer opportunities and ultimately engaging our customers uniquely and individually based on their own needs and the key attributes that they are trying to sell forth. So we will continue to be a great sales organization but we've now added marketing discipline and this will help us grow customer share, satisfactions and grow our margins.

And finally, on the organic growth area, we are building a captive lending unit within the Nutrien company, Nutrien Financial, and our objective is to professionalize and scale our grower lending for inputs that they purchase from us. Based on our pilot over the last two years we know this strategy creates the opportunity to increase our share of wallet with our key customers and also add value to Nutrien.

So over the years we have built our retail business largely through M&A, and we believe there continues to be a significant consolidation opportunity in the industry. Going forward, we are targeting an average of $100 million of acquired EBITDA per year through accretive acquisitions.

The last 12 months has proven this opportunity with 26 acquisitions closed and $55 million of year one EBITDA which doesn't include Ruralco, the third largest retailer in Australia. We expect that deal to close in Q3 of this year and in 2020 the EBITDA contribution from Ruralco alone should be over $70 million.

As a reminder, these tuck-in acquisitions are highly accretive as we bring in the value of proprietary products, the overall purchasing power of Nutrien Ag Solutions and our proven business model. Our acquisition focus will be dialed in on our core geographies, the U.S., Canada, Australia and Argentina and as we’ve been saying for a while, we will also now target Brazil.

However, the vast majority of our activity and investments will be in the U.S., the U.S. is a $40 billion ag inputs retail market and it still have highly fragmented and its where we also have our highest EBITDA margins. So in the U.S., we are targeting to have 25% to 30% market share by our 2023 five-year plan timeframe.

In Brazil today our presence is small but we have proven our model of full service retail to growers at farm in that 100 to 2,500 hectare size area and we will target approximately $1 billion of investment in Brazil in our five year plan. The current market for high service retail and specialty nutrition is approximately $7.5 billion and so that’s the addressable market that we’re targeting in our five year window.

And lastly, our proprietary products portfolio differentiates our product offerings. They solve real grower problems and they enhance margins. We’ve continually increase the percent of gross margin from our proprietary products and we believe that the runway continues. At the end of the five year plan, we see our percent of gross margin from proprietary products at 29%. Some of this will come from increase penetration from our existing portfolio and some will come from continue strategic acquisitions like the Actagro acquisition earlier this year.

This reason -- this part of our business is also critical because it really drive synergies on acquisitions and it gives us unique differentiation and value creating opportunities in front of our customers. Our proprietary products are often combined in the tank with branded products along with our services that really create those whole acre solutions. For the final section brings us all together into our financial metrics. So, here are the new retail metrics for the five year window from 2018 to 2023.

Firstly EBITDA margins, we will continue to focus on EBITDA margin improvement and our target by 2023 is to have across our global network over 10.5% EBITDA margins and over 11% in the U.S. Secondly, average non cash working capital to sales ratio, our supply chain focus will help us reduced working capital and we have a plan to drive our working capital to sales ratio down to 17%.

Thirdly, cash operating coverage ratio, our scale gives us the opportunity to be more efficient and even with the investments that we’re making in our organic growth, transformational initiatives, we believe we can reduce our cash operating coverage ratio to 59%. And fourthly, U.S. EBITDA per location so this is a new metric, in the past we’ve shown adjusted same store sales as a proxy for organic growth and while this may make sense in a typical consumer retail business, we don’t think it’s a right metric for ag retail.

However, we’ll continue to report address the same store sales but now we’ll start reporting this new metric that EBITDA per branch, which we believe is a better measure of true organic growth and strengthened our business. More back of branches that have been acquired in the past 12 months, so that is a good quality measure. As you can see here in 2018, our EBITDA per branch is right at $900,000 and by 2023, we will drive this to greater than $1.1 million per branch. This leads proprietary products as a percent of total margin, which I mentioned earlier, we are targeting 29% by 2023.

And finally, we've added two new digital metrics, which we believe reflect utility and the value of our digital platform and I'll get into that here in the next presentation. So, the first metric is total digital platform generated revenue at greater than 50%, what that means is that, over half of our business will be ordered online in our digital platform and those orders come in from growers or from our sales agronomist, since this is an omni-channel re-gnostic to where and how that will orders get put in, we fundamental belief that when that digital platform is the gateway into ordering products that will help to increase our business.

And secondly, grower engagement on a platform and so this is growers themselves going into the platform and using it to do something use one of the more important tools, like ordering products or putting their firm plan in the tool, paying bills online or using one of the digital agronomy tools. And so, that's how we'll measure engagement and we see that at greater than 65% of the growers that are on the platform by 2023.

So when this all comes together, as Chuck mentioned, we are targeting $1.9 billion of EBITDA in our retail business by 2023 and depending on both commodity prices and the level of M&A activity, we would range bound 2023 from $1.8 billion to $2 billion of EBITDA. So, you can see that our strategy is clear. We are building the ag retailer of the future, which will serve farmers of today and tomorrow and we are uniquely positioned because of scale and resources to consolidate and professionalize ag retail. We have a winning strategy and a winning team.

So with that, we me transition into a focused presentation on our digital platform. So, this presentation is going to be a little bit of show and tell. I'll show you where we are today, with our digital platform and where we're going and then we'll run a video that will help you see exactly how it works. I think what's important to know is that, we are already have the leading ag retail digital platform, no one else is close, and in fact in 2018, we were awarded the top innovation in U.S. agriculture for our digital platform, which we launched on July 1, 2018.

And since then, we've added numerous features. So, when you think about our position in the value chain, we have the relationship with the grower. We have the most grower data, no one else is close, and we have the ability to sell and service the whole acreage solutions for the grower. So, when you think about that, I think that, you will conclude as we have that, the digital interface with growers is most naturally owned between the retailer and the grower, not at the basic manufacturer level, and not with a digital only company that had that really doesn't have a relationship or supply chain at the local level.

So not only that, but you will also see that this digital interface between grower, the grower and the trusted retail advisor, has the opportunity to make our relationship with our customers, even tighter and stickier. Our digital platform will be a strong source of organic growth going forward. So let's get started. So this is the same wheel that I showed on the previous presentation. And this wheel I think really captures the complexity of farming, and why we are unique and how we can simplify the complexity and bring one solution, one cohesive and holistic approach to how we serve our customers, solving their problems and being their trusted advisor and partner.

And in that way, digital is both an enabler and an accelerator of all the elements of the Nutrien retail platform. Again, this model is different than the retail model of the past, which was really selling one product at a time. Now we will pull together all the information, services, products, financing, and economic advice into one whole acre and a whole farm solution, and the digital platform becomes the glue.

So I think it helps if we start this by really thinking like a grower. Our customers business cycle starts with the planning window, we really believe that there's five separate windows over the course of the growing season that's shown at the top of this slide. So the planning window, not the planting window is where it all starts and this happens right after harvest.

So the ability to look back after harvest and review the latest information, how that each field perform, what drove yields up or down? Did we select the best seed for the field? Do we have a right amount of fertilizer? Do we effectively control pests and diseases? And the planning window looks back but then it looks forward. It's in this planning window that our agronomist will sit down in the office or sometimes at the kitchen table with our customers and plan the next year's game plan.

So I'll be coming back to this order, but when you think about it, it starts with planning. Then there's all the activity right before planting, there's the planting window. Then there's the in season window where they're monitoring for pests, and making sure they have the right amount of Nutrien in the field. And then finally harvest and then it repeats itself. So our digital tools are linked together to help across each one of these windows.

Our digital platform itself has three distinct pillars, farm planning, digital agronomy, and the omni-channel. And by connecting these three pillars in a seamless way, I'll show you why our customers will benefit through better decision making, a more simplified and convenient buying experience and a deeper relationship with our sales agronomist and with Nutrien Ag Solutions. So here's how to think about it. As I said, it all starts with a planning phase. This is where the grower and agronomist sit down to plan each field for the next year.

And over of course this takes place in the farm planning tool that's now digitized. This digital tool can be pre loaded with a good better best recommendation. We call it our bronze silver gold plans. And so when our agronomist is sitting down with the grower, it's already preloaded on a field by field basis with what the data science is suggesting that grower could or should do for the next season.

But then we also as we’re sitting down, we use our digital agronomy tools to customize it even further from seed selection, variable rate planting, soil sampling and variable rate fertilizer plants and then of course all of the crop protection nutritional seed treatments and everything else that goes into the field that create a successful harvest. So, once you build that plant you have in every field then you have a plan across your farm or what we would called a farm plant, and the farm plan eventually is your playbook for the next season, but it also becomes a business plan and you can take that plan into a third party lender and apply for credit or you can seamlessly apply for credit for Nutrien Finance.

So, those are the first two parts of our pillars the farm planning and the digital agronomy, and then comes the omni-channel, which is the e-commerce tools that are all linked to the farm plan, so you don’t have to go back in at every time you want to buy a product, add a product to your cart you can simply go to the farm plan and buy it all or buy a select products in that farm plan to activate our supply chain. So these are the tools that are hearing now and I’ll show you how it actually works.

So, seed selection is a critical decision, so what’s on this slide is our proprietary Find My Seed tool, which we think is the best tool in the industry. So, we’ve pull together all of the public data and private data on seed products and we have an algorithm that selects the top seeds for each field and it shows to grow our multiple brands. And so other seeds will today in the marketplace are showing the one brand that company is trying to promote where we’re agnostic because we have the broadest portfolio of seed brands in the industry. So, we show them the options for any of the brands that they could purchase.

So, we also have a proprietary tool for developing variable rate heating and fertilizer recommendations. So using data science, we can sharpen these decisions which are really critical when it comes to the field. So our growers enable to choose the best seed directly into the farm plan. So the old modelling if you think about it, they use to be a heat only seed that would go out and with knowledge in their head trying to recommend the best product for the grower.

Now, we know that our digital tools can outperform the seed men every time. We beta tested the tool this past spring and for 2020 Find My Seed tool will be available across North America for corn, soybeans and canola seeds selection. Here’s another example of our agronomy tools. So last year we acquired a company called Waypoint Analytical. This is the largest and most capable soil and tissue testing company in North America. They have 18 labs across the U.S. and we’re now using their capabilities to improve our speed of turnaround.

But more importantly, we have now built a seamless interface with our digital platform for the soil and tissue testing results and come right into the digital agronomy interface and will provide fertility recommendation and variable rate script seamlessly. So now our customers are in control because they can use the data uploads into their Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform. Simultaneously, our sales agronomist also received the data into their employee experience portal which allows them to follow with their customers and confirm the fertility plan on each field.

And for those growers that don’t do a bridge soil test we also have our Echelon HD satellite program that will analyze the past several years of crop density and weather to predict the facility needs on each field. Again all of this is uploaded in a seamless interface in our customer portal. Our customers can then buy it now without exiting the portal, one site, one stream, adding custom application and delivery options.

So as we get closer to the planting window, our weather stories have become very popular as growers are watching the forward weather and that's especially been part of this year. These videos provide not only forecast information, but also the throughput how the various atmosphere events like the precipitation temperature are impacting their growing decisions.

Another helpful tool are Tractor Time feature, which model soil and moisture temperatures for moisture and temperature levels for each of the growers fields and lets the grower know when conditions are conducive for fieldwork. The same information benefits our field sales organization to have a real-time view of the weather and field level conditions faced by each of their customers.

We continue to build several grower engagement tools which gives our customers a reason to come back into the portal every day, we want the Nutrien Ag Solutions portal to be there key source of information for their farm. So once the crop is planted it's all about ensuring that that crop has the right nutrients and protection from pest. It's a combination of our agronomist in the field using the scouting app and satellite and drone imagery that are part of our Echelon package that allow us to monitor and manage the fields for our customers.

Taking plant tissue samples and running them through our proprietary new prescription, analysis tool at our labs also identifies any nutrient deficiencies, and then finally implementing the plan with the click on the platform to get our custom application units into the field in a timely way to help our growers optimize their yields. It's really the combination of our high-tech sales agronomist, our local supply chain and our digital tools, if this combination that differentiates us from everyone else.

And then the final part of the growing cycle is the harvest. As the grower completes its harvest, yield data is streams from the grower's equipment right into the Nutrien digital platform where as recorded in the digital farm plant. This yield data together with the records of all other activities that have occurred on the grower's field enable the grower and the Nutrien crop consultant to comprehensively review the results of the growing season and this review leads directly into the finance activity and the cycle repeat itself.

So I hope you can see how our strategy combining our three digital pillars, fields and farm planning, digital agronomy, and omni-channel brings the platform that will help our customers and our sales agronomist year-round. We formally launched the platform back in July of 2018 and unless in 12 months we've seen great execution by our team and strong engagement from our customers.

As of today, we process more than $174 million in online payments from our customers and this past January we rolled out our e-commerce capabilities starting this year with crop protection products. And to date we have more than $32 million in digital orders for those crop protection products and so far in Q2 with that 5.9% of our orders come in through the portal and every week, we see the adoption rate and the uptake in this tool increase over the previous week.

We've also seen tremendous engagement from our growers. We now have customers that represented 58% of our revenue, signed on to the portal. So, as we continue to add new functionality, we're seeing strong and growing engagement on the digital platform from both our customers but also from a sales agronomist. So I think what will do now is, we will show you a short video that will walk you through these tools. You'll see that this isn't a marketing video. This really is just a video with some screenshot and narrations to help you understand how our agronomist will work with our customers to use these tools, if we can roll the video.

[Audio/Video Presentation]

Alright, so I think by watching that video hopefully it gives you the perspective that. Look the grower can go in and use all these tools by themselves, if that's what they choose to do, but the agronomists that serves them also has access to all that same information. And what we're experiencing right now is, is that combination of the agronomist bringing these tools to the grower and then using it together is really creating a lot of value for the grower and for our agronomist.

So to-date as you can see, we've made significant investments and we've created a very interactive, seamless and quality tool, but this is really early days and we still have more to do. So this just kind of lays out some of the work that lies ahead. So as we build out our Nutrien Finance business, we will build more capability in our digital tools to make financing and purchasing and really go hand in hand and be easy and seamless for our growers.

We also believe we're in the early days of digital agronomy, we are now building tools that will provide more insights for fertility both macro and micronutrient and we're also working with other companies to bring their digital agronomy tools onto our platform to help our customers and agronomists make more informed decisions on plant health, insect outbreaks and weed detection.

We believe that our digital tools need to be extremely intuitive and simple to use, and so we started with this goal in mind but we're also getting feedback every day from our users. And so, we'll continue to improve our tools to make them more convenient while also improving utility for the growers, and our agronomists to serve them.

Commercial optimization is about how we leverage the tools and the data to really help our sales agronomist. In fact, I believe for the next several years, these tools are going to be a most benefit to our agronomist, improving planning, agronomic recommendations, customer targeting, and overall improving their efficiency, ultimately creating a unique insight that leads to even stronger relationships with our customers. It's really been impressive how quickly our sales agronomists have embraced the digital platform.

And finally, we believe the leading digital platform and Ag Retail won't be built by one company. That's why we built our platform with an open architecture to allow us to bring other tools and solutions onto our platform. The collaboration with Lindsay Irrigation is an example of that where our customers through the Nutrien Ag Solution portal, and our access to water management tool that's been developed by Lindsay.

We have API set up with John Deere with Climate and many others and we're working closely with our large basic suppliers as each of them are developing digital agronomy tools, our objective is to put the best agronomy tools on our platform. And our approach is to make by or partner approach, whichever is more efficient, creates more value for our customers and for us.

So finally, I want to bring it back to organic growth, creating leading the leading digital life platform and retail will help us acquire new customers because we believe that this will be a significant point of differentiation when we look, what's happening in the marketplace today. As we introduce our capabilities to new customers, we believe we have a great opportunity to convert them to become a Nutrien Ag Solution customer because they can't get these same digital tools from the retailer that we're working with today.

However, our main focus right now is getting our existing customers engaging in the portal and training our sales agronomist and how these tools can help us create whole acre solutions. Today most farmers by inputs from multiple retailers and we believe we can increase our share of wallet with existing customers by bringing them onto the portal and changing the conversation from a product sale to a solution sale.

This platform will also help us create efficiency and expand margins from order entry and processing, supply-chain forecasting and planning, the target account management. We believe we can become more efficient because of these schools across our entire enterprise. And finally and most important, our customers will win. They'll win in the field, will gain greater convenience and ultimately, they will win in their bank account. All of this will help drive organic growth.

So, we're at the beginning of our digital journey and the engagement and results so far have really been outstanding. In the coming years, our digital platform will become central to our growers business operations and we have too simple but powerful KPIs that I mentioned earlier. The first is platform generated revenue again. As I mentioned in the last presentation, we're targeting over 50% of our revenue will be ordered directly into the platform either from the growers themselves or through our sales agronomist, and second is grower engagement.

We're building a platform that, we believe our customers will come into on a very regular basis to really help to manage their farm, gain important insights and then conveniently do business with us. So we believe that, when we are in 2023 and we're looking back, we'll say that, Nutrien Ag Solutions digital platform changed what farmers expected from their Ag retailer and it was the defining element in creating the largest and most profitable ag retail company in the world.

So, thank you, and I'll ask Chuck to come back up and we look forward to your questions.

Chuck Magro

And I'll actually ask Jason Newton, our Head of Market Research to come up. We have a short question-and-answer period before the lunch. We will have a longer one at the end of the day after our Head of Potash and Nitrogen Phosphate and our CFO present their piece of the pictures. So, I tend to focus this Q&A session more retail or on the ag shorter term. So, please put your hand up and there is lots of them. Go ahead.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Wong

This is Andrew Wong from RBC Capital Markets. So, the $100 million EBITDA t per year for M&A is pretty high relative to the historical rate that you guys have had. So, this is a multi-part question. So first, are there enough opportunities in the pipeline? And where would they come from? Is it among independents, the co-op may be the larger competitors? Second is what's driving your desire to kind of accelerate that spend? And then just third is what the expected return rate on these investments? Thank you.

Chuck Magro

Yes. So, Mike why don't you give your perspective and then I will give mine.

Mike Frank

So, real quickly, is there the opportunity to achieve a $100 million of EBITDA? We believe there is and in fact the challenging market conditions of the past three years and this year is not different in fact it may be even more challenging. You know that part of the catalyst for the consolidation opportunity.

And then I think as retailers understand how ag retail is changing and large farmers, especially are expecting more from their retail, they know they need to invest, and so I think a lot of retailers are making that decision on do they want to invest and try and survive for the next 10 or 20 years or is it the good to exit. And so, you know we are very active as we've mentioned in the past 12 months. We have been very active in the marketplace and we think we can continue to be.

Now look I think, just like this year, some of our acquisitions in Q1 were larger ag retail, Security Seeds that were based at Kentucky and Van Horn out of Illinois, these are well-established, well-run companies. And the fact that they decided that this was the exit window, I think that sent some shock waves into the industry as well. So, we're optimistic that we can continue to consolidate the industry as we have.

Chuck Magro

And just one other commentary, so Brazil is part of that now, right. So 200 million a year that'll be both 20 million to 25 million of EBITDA year coming out of Brazil. So if you take that off the 100 million, yes, it's an increase in our core businesses, but what we've seen is the pipeline is quite robust right now, And we do believe that we are at a tipping point when it comes to at least the North American retail business where with the advent of the digital tools and just the supply chain efficiencies that are needed now to be effective in this business. We're seeing a lot of independent owner operators beside that now is the right time to exit the market, so in many industries, we've seen that and I think the ag retail industry is posed for a ramp-up in consolidation especially in the U.S.

Mike Frank

Maybe one last point on that I mean the last six months, we've seen unprecedented mergers waiting by the co-ops and so the co-ops system as well which is over 30% of the U.S. market it stood by co-ops that model is not working and so co-ops were combining today to try and get scale but were also having conversations with co-ops, and so I think there could be opportunities to consolidate and not just the independent side of retail, but also selectively with some co-ops as well.

Chuck Magro

The returns expect, we expect the same returns we have seen in our -- certainly in our North America business, which would be high-teens IRRs. Brazil, we've said would be -- we need the higher returns in Brazil by forward taking a little slower. But the one thing that was on the slide that Mike covered was also in Brazil will be around build. So, we think that there's a lot more opportunity to actually build greenfields in Brazil, so we get a fit for purpose facility in the core markets that were looking for. And so, that's expect the same returns that we've seen in the last three to four years.

Andrew Wong

Mike just two questions on digital. You've talked about how farmers use multiple retailers in addition to Nutrien Ag Solutions for their purchases. How did they benefit from the digital platform when you don’t have a full history of what they've done in the past? And sorry -- and maybe Mike my second question you showed two KPIs one on total platform generated revenue and the one on grower engagement. But can you talk about the return on investment. It seems like that's hard to measure for the digital platform?

Mike Frank

Sure. Yes, so look today the average farmer uses about three retailers, and they are doing that for multiple reasons. When we -- you know when we read and try to understand the reason -- the more invasions use multiple retailers it's usually because of price discovery and also supply chain capability now that they can get price discovery on our tool they know they're getting a fair price. And we also have the largest supply chain going on and so we can serve the entire farm operation.

You're question was if we haven't been serving the entire farm, how does the digital tools help. So we have capability in our digital platform or we can go back and looking through satellite data. We will know what they've done in the fields over the last several years from -- at least from a crop standpoint. So I get this a starting point and then we can also look at plan density it also gets an estimate on yields. But of course, they can come in and share with us their yield data.

And so we can easily upload that into our system. And that gives us and our running starts to preload their crops sign with that good better best us bronze silver gold plan. So it's, it's quite simple. Most farmers have their data on a data sick, and so they can bring it in and we can upload it. I think on the question with regards to like, how do we know we're going to get a good return?

You know, ultimately, this will be judged based on our ability to grow our share of wallet with customers and acquire new customers. And because we'll be able to look at our customer growth with growers that are online engaging with us, versus there'll be some growers that won't be online and engaging with us, but they'll still be customers, so we’ll be able to look at both groups that really understand, what kind of value are we driving from the digital tools, and the digital investment.

Chuck Magro

Just one other comment on that, so Mike answered that question very well in terms of the returns, but the overlay is the strategy. And I think that's really important. So today, our businesses high value at high touch and we've got 3500 agronomist. So, we've got this direct on the farm relationship that is really important. Now we're going to layer on top of that, another mode, if you will, which is the digital relationship with the farmer.

So, you have this direct relationship, now you have a digital relationship, and then in the next year or so we'll build more financial relationship with them with the Nutrien, financial. So we're building these multiple, multiple relationships strategically around the grower. Why are we doing that because we fundamentally believe that the Company that has that relationship with the grower will be successful, so digital, part of that overarching strategy to really build a solid relationship on multiple fronts with the farming community.

Chris Parkinson

Chris Parkinson, Credit Suisse. Clearly, digital ag is a lot of facets that you can go down and explore ranging from kind of seed selection to CPC applications et cetera. How would you assess your own to better positioning right here right now versus some of your other larger competitors who are pursuing the same opportunities the WinField, the BSH is the world obviously FBN? Are there pieces where you think you could be a little bit stronger? Are there pieces where you think you have large competitors with load? And then also, would you be open to further collaboration down the road as well? Thank you.

Chuck Magro

Yes, so you know, if you look at our platform versus our retail competitors, I mean, there's really no one at least in traditional retail that’s build out a comprehensive platform that links up farm planning, digital agronomy, and the omni-channel parts that we have. And so I think, you know, we're the only retail company that's made that investment and has those tools in the field today. You mentioned FDN obviously it's a digital only platform, and it's -- we believe that if our high touch along with the digital platform that really differentiates us, which is I think why they haven't had much traction with the tools that they're bringing.

From a collaboration standpoint, we're investing the majority of our dollars are going into the farm planning tool and the omni-channel tool. That's where we really believe we can get a good return on investment. There's a lot of money going into building digital agronomy tools, which is why we're more interested in partnering in that space because we have access to so many growers.

Everyone we talked to, that's investing in that space wants to come onto our platform. And so we believe that there's going to be likely more partnerships in digital agronomy, then in the farm planning and the omni-channel side of this. And so that's how we're thinking about this at this point in time.

Steve Byrne

Steve Byrne, Bank of America. Does your seed selection algorithm include seed genetics of seeds that you don't sell that your growers buy direct from a seed company? And just curious, what's the breadth of the seed genetics you have? And then, is the algorithm just driven by yields? Or is it also incorporate price? And just wondering how you think that might impact the selection of Dyna-Gro versus others seed brands?

Chuck Magro

Yes, good. So, Steve, actually your first question, yes, our algorithm shows all two brands. And so this is as tool that we acquired last year when we acquired Agrible. And Agrible wasn’t a retailer, so they were agnostic as to what brand farmers were choosing. So that’s the tool that we’re putting on our platform. Because we believe that, so firstly, we do have a widest selection of seeds bar none because we have brand seeds. We have [indiscernible]. We have pioneer in a lot of areas. We have our Dyna-Gro brands, and so we have the widest portfolio.

And we also think this credibility, if there is a seed that we don’t sell and its one of the top 4, 5 seed choices, we think that helps our agronomists have that conversation with the grower. And in some cases there may be a seed that they should go across the street to buy, but we're still trying to sell the whole the rest of that solution around it. So, we talked about that a lot and we actually think at the end of the day, we don't want to use these tools as to drive more sales of what we sell. We want to use these tools to build stronger relationship with our customers to make them successful with the belief that when we do that they will buy more from us, enabling us.

On the price question so the tools today toggle between yield and commodity price and expected than both revenue and gross profit, that’s one of the changes that we're working on for the future. So today what you need to do, you can select to see when you can run your profitability tools it's in the same platform but its two separate toggles today. Ultimately, we like to have this sort of you could select to see, know the price, run those maps that mathematics right on that screen and then use some other seeds. So, you can then make that seed selections both based on yields other agronomy trades and price of the seeds.

Adam Samuelson

Adam Samuelson, Goldman Sachs. Question on the longer term operating metrics, so look at the targets for the EBITDA margin expansion kind of 50 basis points prior to modest improvement in cash operating coverage ratio, some reduction in working capital, so trying to make sure I’m thinking what the pieces because the mix of proprietary shift towards digital. I would think that those would have more operating leverage associated with them and maybe that’s helpful kind of segue to look back where the retail business didn’t hit all the targets from the 2016 Analyst Day on operating coverage or working capital intensity and maybe some of the drivers of where there were surprises on the cost either?

Mike Frank

So, Adam, I would say, look you know the last three years have been though for growers from a commodity price standpoint and if you go back to the second or third slide I show like in the U.S. Each of those years the market for seed came in fertilizer sales in total have declined. So it's been a very challenging market. So our organic growth measured in the past in terms of same store sales, we kept our same store sales above flat in the declining market.

So we know we're gaining share. Even in the first several months of this year, crop protection market in the U.S. is up 0.9% or we're up over 7% year-to-date. So, our strategy is working. We're gaining share in a very tough market and I think you know I was here back in '16, but the expectation was that the market was going to be a little bit stronger than what it actually been.

And as he said in our assumptions going forward, we're expecting modest recovery, now the recovery we seen just in the market in the last two weeks, with December quarter over 420. Those are good prices. Those are prices where our customers can make money and they're going to maximize their yields and when they do that they also buy more products, and so I think, we are investing in these initiatives to grow our organic growth. They got a good return on investment, but they are also increasing our cost basis. And so, that's a strategy we're pursuing it.

I think when were successful through this five year window, there will be more leverage, we will be a bigger company. And some of these investments will be needed in this period like our supply chain investment, but once you make them they should then have leverage beyond that. So, that's how I would think about it.

Chuck Magro

Yes, just as a couple more comments on that. So, when I look back on it, we hit our EBITDA targets, which I think was a pretty aggressive target when we set back in 2016, where we fell short was on working capital, the biggest one that we fell short on it. There is a whole host of reasons why that is, but the primary reason is in the last for example, if you look at the metrics that we're on the chart, last year we didn't have a fall season. Even the spring we comparing a lot of inventory going.

So on a normalized basis, we certainly think we're closer to it, but we need to invest in some more supply chain efficiencies and really consolidate the number of places that we actually hold inventory in the U.S. let's put it coming down to. In order to do that, we need the technology and we think that having the planning window for the digital interface, will really help streamline the overall supply chain.

The last comment I'd make is this, you're seeing a, what I would call a marginal increase in EBITDA margin by 2023 going north of 11% in the U.S. but there is a tipping point for the digital tool that once we get the numbers that Mike has outlined, we think there will be a significant margin enhancement cost reduction opportunities, because the transaction costs is a lot less when you do to the digital platform then you do in a manual ways.

But you need a significant portion of the retail today is $12 billion or $13 billion in revenue. So, we need to see $5 billion or $6 billion of revenue coming into digital platform. At that point, I think you are going to see significant leverage I think but will probably come at the end of the five year window or even over beyond 2023.

John Roberts

John Roberts, UBS back here. Chuck, you've started the meeting with some cautionary comments about how much planting still yet to be done? How's the retail footprint of Nutrien look versus what we see for the overall North American market? And then, does this set up South America for really strong year? And are you going to be chasing acquisition -- you want deploy $1 billion down there and to what could be really strong market so I guess maybe things won't be available for sale there?

Chuck Magro

Yes. Why don't you, Mike, just give you a perspective on what he seeing right now in the markets and then I'll come back and answer the South American question?

Mike Frank

Yes. So John, I think, if your question is on whether and does it impact our retail footprint more or less than kind of overall U.S. market which probably mean, we have a large share across U.S. at around 20%. We're probably affected just like the entire market. We have a little bit higher share in the Southeast. Strong share in California, which is wet there, but you know, the markets still strong. But I would say we're probably a pretty good reflection on the overall market.

I think your point on South America, you're right, and in the sense that they've had good both corn and soybean crops for the most part. Their local currencies devalued against the U.S. dollar. And so, their costs and local currency, versus the commodity prices that they sell, really in U.S. dollars and export out of those countries, on the economics are pretty strong today in Brazil.

So we've been talking for the last year about our investments in Brazil. And so far, we've only made one, which is a company called agriculture. And so we're going to be, but that being said, we also have about five greenfields that were in various stages of building. And so we're going to be smart in terms of the acquisitions we make, we're not going to overpay.

We know what multiple makes sense. We also know that in the early days, we won't have as many synergies there, because we have a smaller footprint. We don't have as bigger of a proprietary products business. And so we will, again, over the five year window, we've got our targets, but we'll take our time. Right now, as we think about the acquisitions that are in the pipeline, they're much heavier in the U.S.

Chuck Magro

And just a few more comment. So the one differentiation I think in North America for us is, Nutrien really doesn't use the river. So that the river isn't an issue, there's a lot of flooding product hasn't been able to flow to the right market, that's why you see a lot of in-market premiums. Our distribution business has really built this having physical inventory in those markets. So that is the one advantage that I think Nutrien has is that when the markets are ready to go, we don't have to rely on bringing products up the river. And that has been a major issue for some of our other retail competitors.

Mike answered the question well. In Brazil, we have no intentions of chasing multiples or companies. We've got a slow and steady investment thesis. We've now stood up an office in Brazil. So we have people on the ground. We're getting very smart in terms of which assets are the ones that go after. But the reason we haven't pulled the trigger is we haven't found the right combination of assets and values. And we don't plan to accelerate that just because we've decided we're going to invest in Brazil. We are building which I think will put some creative tension I think when it comes to valuations, and it gives us another option, which I think could be interesting in a market like Brazil.

Joel Jackson

Joel Jackson, BMO. Just a few quick questions on digital and retail. Just on you've given the guidance, our 2% to 3% organic growth CAGR. That's about I think $30 million to $40 million a year for the organic growth. Is that net or gross of the $60 million to $70 million spending on digital? My second question is, can you talk about 50% of sales revenue will be trading retail by digital orders by employee or [indiscernible]? In that scenario much of you've vision actually been grower physically pulling the trigger on the sale for the employee doing for him? And then the third question is, thinking about all that. How will you're doing work differently? What type of employees you need? You need to see numbers of store brining density of stores where employees would be in hub in their call centers? How does that all change?

Chuck Magro

So, on your first question real quickly. It's net of the investment. So, hopefully, that takes care of that. So, they are large investments, but they're good investments based on the 2% to 3% CAGR growth. Look, I think on the 50% of orders that we expect to come through the portal, in the early days and we're seeing this right now, most of this is coming through our sales agronomist.

So during the field, they're talking to the growers and the grower said, this is what I need to make that plan, and then the agronomist puts the orders while they're standing there. And as they are doing that, the growers are saying, well, that's pretty cool. And our sales agronomist says, look, you've got this power tool as well. And so I think over time, over this five year window, there'll be some shifting towards the grower. But if I were to estimate it today, I think that 50% will still be more coming through our agronomists than the growers, but look it's early days, and we'll see how this plays out.

Yes, and so then your point on how will this change our branches? You know, as Chuck mentioned, this creates a lot of efficiency when the orders are coming in, online, when bills are being paid online. This changes a lot of the work that we've traditionally done at the branch level. And so can our branch had serve a larger geography, that's probably true over time. Do we need fewer people to service the same amount of business over time, that's probably true as well. But we believe we're going to grow business. And so this isn't about getting rid of people. But we do think we have more leverage with the organization we have as we grow our business with the digital tools.

Vincent Andrews

Thank you, Vincent Andrews from Morgan Stanley. Just another question on retails, if we've got to sort of identical farms in a particular state and one grower wants to be the analog guy and the other guy wants to go super digital, but the analog guys using your high touch service model and they ultimately ordered the same suite of products from planting through harvest. Is one of them paying more as a function of the higher touch service it analog versus digital? And then that those baskets of goods, which one is more profitable to you and I understand Chuck what you said about over time, you need to scale and digital, but how will that play out?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So Vincent, the answer to your first question is, neither one will pay more, if you're buying the same suite of products. And so again, our whole vision with our omni-channel is to give the power to our growers to buy how when and where they want, whether they want to call an agronomist to place an order, where they want to sit in a cab or the kitchen and place orders, they're going to get the same price. And we're bringing a lot more disciplines and I talked a little bit about a marketing focus to how we price the growers and we're going to continue to have individual grower pricing.

And so the grower logs on, if they're using the digital approach and they get individual price, which is based on the size of their farm, the loyalty of the business, the creditworthiness, how much service they get. And so we'll have customers at the same branch that will get a different price depending on some of those things. But if two growers are exactly the same, and one is analog, as you said, and one is digital and they're buying, the same suite of products, will get the same price and the same service opportunity.

And what was the second question, Vincent, sorry…

Vincent Andrews

Profitability.

Chuck Magro

Yes, well. Look, we want to make the right decision for the grower. Our digital agronomy tools are obviously going to be set up to make both the right agronomic choice, but they're also going to feature our proprietary products wherever that fits on the farm. And so over time, we could see a little bit more proprietary products being driven through the digital channel I think from a mix standpoint.

Chuck Magro

Yes, a lot of growers will say, I've got a pest problem or have a weed problems just make it go away. They don't have a preference on the chemistry that's used for that. So at that and that point, we will obviously use our proprietary products. But some growers will want certain brands and that's okay too. That's why we have the full service in the certain products on all the shelves is because all -- not all growers are the same or want the same thing.

P.J. Juvekar

This is P.J. Juvekar from Citi. This is -- you're the right guy to ask this question when your background at Monsanto. When they bought Climate Corp, they had taken the early lead but now we have a full suite of products and now Monsanto is owned by another company. I guess how does -- how do you guys complete -- where do you stand competitively? And then my second question is on your price discovery tool. So, how does that work? Can a grower go to your discovery tool and compare prices of at your very sites across countries or regions? Could just tell us how does it work?

Chuck Magro

Sure. P.J. firstly on the question with respect to Climate, I mean, again our strategy is very different than what I think the Climate strategy is based on how they talk about it today. We’re really building this so that we can plant the farm and ultimately implement that plan. And as I’ve said, there is a part of this that’s digital agronomy and we have our Echelon tools, but we’re also agnostic, if we have somebody else for BSF or Climate or Corteva or a start up comes up with a better digital agronomy tool, we’ll put it on our platform. If they charging, we’ll charge a rent for it and we’ll expose it for our grower.

And so I think our ability to work with whether it’s Climate or whether it’s Corteva or anyone of the other large basic suppliers, I think this fits hand in glove. I don’t see this as a competitive space between us and them. They’ve got their seed tools, we’ve got our seed tools and we’re testing both and ultimately again we may have some agronomy tools that we have to retrieve an options, but overtime I think we’ll be tools that will perform in some geographies and that’s what our agronomist will get comfortable with.

On price discovery, so today our growers can go online and they can discover the price of all of the crop protection products that they can buy from us. Once we get into next season, so the end of this year as we start heading into 2020, they're be able to do price discovery from us on a crop protection, fertilizer, seed and services. So, they'll be able to order their full suite of business from us and do it online and get pricing, but it's their individual pricing, Now, so, we don’t compare it to a price of farmer and another area or another geography.

Again, we’re running pricing software that helps us determine what the right price for that grower. And that’s how we’re setting up the pricing. Now, we also are sales agronomist also has some flexibility that if they want to work with the customer and adjust the price down a little bit they can do that as well. And so we still have given some flexibility and ownership of this with our sales agronomist.

But what we don’t want to happen is, the grower goes online get their price and then call the sales agronomist and gets a lower price. So, we’re trying to create really discipline on that, but that the grower can have trust if they’re ordering online that is the best price that they can buy from us.

Jacob Bout

Jacob Bout, CIBC. Just a question on investing in Brazil and some of the inherent risk there, namely the barter system that they have there and the extension of the credit to the farmers, talk about how you plan to dealing with that risk? And then maybe a secondary question here just on nutritionals and the importance of that in Brazil?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So, Jacob, I'll let Mike talk about the nutritionals. The barter system in Brazil is very summered Argentina, well versed in it and it actually is a good way for us to manage currency risk. So we actually think that that's helpful and we have experienced with doing that. Credit is always going to be an issue in Brazil. It's one of the things that we're taking a careful look at. And are there alternate ways that we can get credit available to growers not expose our balance sheet?

But I say to you right now is that is an area that we're still spending a lot of time, it's one of the things that that Pedro is working on now and that in some other key risks in Brazil. But we do think that there is a pathway others have been very successful Canadian companies actually going into the ag business in Brazil, and not exposing their balance sheet overly and where we've talked to those companies. But that is an area that we're still working through the final touches on how much credit how to limit the exposure and we do think there is a pathway for that, but we're not quite ready to kind of roll that out yet. Talk about nutritionals.

Mike Frank

Sure. So we think of our growth opportunities in proprietary products. I mean the 2 biggest areas are nutritionals and the space of biologicals and so both of those areas are very interesting to us. Of course, there's a Nutrien company, we're very interested in continuing to grow our footprint with the micronutrient and product like that. And so when we look back over the last 3 or 4 years, it's by far the fastest growing segment within our proprietary products business.

And so we see that one way continuing. Now, we're also going to continue to grow our post-packing chemistry, our adjuvant business, our seed treatment business. And so, we actually think there's growth opportunity across our portfolio and proprietary products, but Nutrien for the nutritionals and micronutrients is definitely growing business for us.

Richard Downey

I know there are some questions out there, but we've got to have time for lunch. We're already over time. There is going to be another Q&A session again at the end of the day. And there's quite a bit of time for that. So, I will ask everyone to be back and ready to go at in 35 minutes here for quarter to the hour and rejoined us online at that time. Thank you.

Richard Downey

Good afternoon, everyone. Please take a seat. If you need more food, there is more chicken out there and dessert and coffee. For those of you online, we're going to get underway here and walk through the plan and the outlook and the strategy for potash and nitrogen phosphate. And then, Pedro, our CFO will come up and talk about capital allocation.

So, I'd like to introduce Susan Jones, Head of Potash.

Susan Jones

Good afternoon, everyone.

Today, I plan to take you through Nutrien’s potash advantages, both as an industry and as a company specifically. We will then take a look at what we accomplished in 2018 and why we were so successful in our execution. And finally, I will summarize our five-year plan including our new targets, and as part of that, highlight our next generation of potash and initiatives we’re undertaking.

So, moving to Nutrien's Potash Advantage. The potash industry is unique industry. Resources can only be found in limited geographies, and potash has a long-term sustainable growth trajectory. Further, it is highly consolidated industry with significant barriers to entry including the time it takes to bring on new projects, as well as significant capital required to do so. Within this industry, Nutrien is best positioned to create value.

We're the largest Potash producer in the world with assets located in superior geological region and centuries’ worth of reserves. We have an experienced team that has been in the mining, distribution and sales business for over 60 years. Our team operates the safest, most reliable and efficient assets as part of a diverse and flexible mine network. We're able to maximize our margins by supplying our products through Nutrien's integrated business model right to the grower, meeting our customers’ product needs while minimizing costs. We possess an additional 5 million tons of extra capacity, as well as additional brownfield opportunities that will allow us to position product into the market as demand grows.

So, looking at 2018. 2018 was a very successful year for Nutrien's Potash business, in which we achieved lower costs, record production and sales volumes, and all the while, our net selling price has improved 17% on a year-over-year basis. This resulted in an increase in our EBITDA of over $500 million over 2017.

In addition to this, post-merger, we successfully integrated our Potash Network and delivered on $80 million per year in potash related run rate synergies, as we’re able to bring the Vanscoy mine into the broader network of six Potash mines. We have a long history of successful execution and we expect to continue to see our volumes increase and costs decrease as we maintain and improve upon our position as the number one potash producer in the world.

So, moving on now to our five-year plan. We expect demand to grow at rates of 2.5% to 3%. As you can see on the left hand side of the slide, demand has grown at an annualized rate of more than 4% over the past five years, well above the long-term average of 2.5% to 3%. This growth has been driven by strong potash consumption trends in all major potash markets. Going forward, we expect growth to refer to more of a long-term historical average of 2.5% to 3%, and we believe that we will see this consistent growth coupled with the stable pricing environment.

As you can see on the right hand side of the slide, we see higher demand coming from key growth market such as China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia and Brazil but also in the FSU and Africa.

In China, potash application rates are increasing as a result of increased soil testing and improved agronomic practices. And we have seen domestic production been reducing last year and we expect it to reduce as well over the coming years. This will need to be offset by imports.

In Southeast Asia, we view the Indonesian government’s mandate to increase fuel power plants with biodiesel from palm oil, constructive to demand as we move through this five-year period. In Brazil, we expect further crop year expansion to continue in nutrient deficient regions. And although India continues to face political barriers to significantly growing potash demand, the agronomic need and willingness of farmers to improve yield, persists. We also see greater demand for NPK application, particularly in Africa. And although temporary pauses can occur in certain countries, the underlying fundamentals of food demand that encourage increased pot application and the need to address declining soil fertility levels will enable strong potash demand growth in the years ahead.

So, in this demand environment, we plan to be selling 15 million tons with upside to 17 million tons into the market in the year 2023. The upside will realistically be achieved if demand is greater than expected, new supply ramp-ups are slower than announced which we're currently seeing, or competitor supply falls short. We have the largest, most diverse and flexible potash network in the world with the proven track record to supply quality product to the market, as needed. And we are investing in our supply chain to ensure we continue to effectively and efficiently do so.

We will increase our tons as the market grows and plan to have approximately 2 million tons of available operational capability that we can quickly move into the market through increased demand or competitor shortfalls as we did and you saw in 2018. We are uniquely positioned through our integration with retail and expect to grow as our retail business grows. Ultimately, our customers have ambitious growth plans, and we will continue to grow so we can be there to support their business.

So, I thought it would be worthwhile as we think about our five-year outlook to reflect back on the last decade. During 2011 to 2015, we saw slow demand growth and increased supply into the market. In that time, our volumes held flat and prices declined. Looking at 2015 to the current year expectations for 2019, we’ve seen good demand growth alongside a number of supply side delays and closures. In this environment, global inventories remained fairly tight.

As we look forward to 2023, we see a balanced market with stable prices. We also see a number of scenarios where demand surpasses expectations or supply falls short of the market’s needs. As we saw on the previous slide, historically, an average of approximately 7 million tons is removed from the market each decade, as a result of ore depletion, poor economics or production issues such as inflow, and history tends to repeat itself. In these scenarios, we are the only producer with excess capacity and flexibility to sustainably capture demand needs. We do intend to strategically utilize our excess capacity to ensure we remain in a stable pricing environment throughout the period. We know that escalating prices are not in the best interest of growers and we intend to ensure the prices remain stable.

So, I'd like to highlight for you, a robust supply chain that exists today to efficiently move our product into the market. Starting with North America on the left hand side of the slide. We are the most reliable potash supplier in North America. We have over 1.5 million tons of storage capacity, which enables us to strategically position potash in the market in time for the season. When the season is delayed as it has been this year, this is the time we shine, due to our supply chain and close relationship with all of our customers who we have built a trusted relationship with over many years.

We have a dedicated rail fleet and strong working partnerships with all North American class 1 carriers. And if you look at our offshore markets, they are serviced by Canpotex who has an experienced sales team with five offices around the world. They have rail, marine experience, and we leverage our key port assets in Vancouver, Portland and New Brunswick to ensure that product reaches international markets in a timely manner.

We are known globally as providing quality Canadian potash to customers in time to meet their needs. And a significant amount of our increase in sales last year was due to our ability to position potash into the international market when our competitors were unable to do so.

So, as I mentioned, we expect to increase our tons as the market grows, and plan to operate with a buffer of capacity ready to move product into the market when needed. We have 5 million tons of capacity in place at existing operating sites that can be quickly brought on for minimal capital.

In other words, all of this available capacity has already been bought and paid for over the last decade, putting us in a unique position as the only producer with available tons to move into the market quickly, nimbly and flexibly as needed.

So, as you can see from this slide, we’ve been very successful in driving down our cash cost over the past five years, and we expect this trend to continue. We expect our cash cost of production to be in the range of $50 to $55 per ton as we ramp up our volume and realize significant benefits of our next generation potash initiatives that I will describe in the next two slides. At these levels, we expect to have a lowest cost potash network in the world.

So, moving to the next generation potash. Potash mining and the massive use by producers today are not dramatically different from those that have been used for decades. We are moving potash mining into the next generation, bringing together operational excellence, digitized operations, and technology leadership. We will be the safest and lowest cost potash producer network known for innovation and industry leadership. And to do this, we are creating proprietary means to create higher levels of productivity, lower cost and create a safer work environment for our people.

So, firstly, we’ll do this through operational excellence. We are going to be leaning out our supply chain from the cutting face in the mine through the mill as well as our logistics channel out to our customers. So, what does this exactly mean? It means we’re going to run more options. It means we’re going to be producing more tons where we’re running. So, examples of this are increased realized ore grade and increased bore hours. We’re going to recover more in our mills for optimal seed rate, and we’re going to be doing everything we can to lower our cost including energy management and reagent assumption. As we lean out our supply chain, we will streamline our current processes, leveraging technology like big data analytics and automation to drive even more value from our existing processes. Over time, we will provide a leadership role in technology through precision ore management, advanced process control, real time worker connectivity, fully automated operations, predictive maintenance and remote operations and visibility.

So, now, let’s take a look at how these initiatives will drive down our network cost. While our cost position benefits as we increase our volumes, and you can see that on the slide, we expect our increased volumes to simply offset the cost of inflation over the five-year period. The controllable cost savings directly attributable to actions we are taking through next generation potash initiatives are expected to drive our cost lower by $7 to $12 per ton. And the great news is as we expect to achieve these savings in a multitude of ways by leveraging volumes across all of our sites. This is the real step change that will be achieved through our initiatives.

So, what are we seeing with next generation. Our next generation potash work is already well underway. We will be investing $500 million over the next five years with expectations of an IRR more than 25%. We’re leveraging our world class expertise to deliver material impact by 2023 by reducing our cash cost and unlocking latent capacity with minimal capital. We are redefining our mining methods, which will improve safety and environmental outcomes. And we are also integrating our network with our transportation, distribution and retail to manage our supply chain to meet any market scenario quickly and cost effectively. And as you can see, we are already seeing results. For example, at our Rocanville site, we have more than doubled the time our boring machines spend capturing optimal ore. This provides higher production output for the same time and cost. We have also increased tailings recovery by 10%, which retains tons we would otherwise lose. And these two initiatives alone are forecast to result in an additional 180,000 tons of potash per year without additional costs.

So, with the expectation for significant cost savings from our next generation potash initiatives, the opportunity we see for volume growth and a flat pricing environment, and what I mean by that are today's prices, we expect EBITDA to be in the range of $2.3 billion to $2.7 billion in 2023. And we expect to generate between $11 billion and $12 billion in EBITDA over the five-year period.

Now, there is also an opportunity and leverage on price in our five-year window. You can see with prices increasing by only $25 per turn over the period, our expected EBITDA in 2023 would be $2.7 billion to $3.1 billion.

So, now, looking beyond 2023. We do see continued opportunities for growth. Not only do we have the ability to increase our production to 18 million tons it's been bought and paid for, we have line of sight to add an additional 5 million tons of brownfield expansion opportunities, given the size and scope of our current network.

Our brownfield expansion can be brought on for $500 to $700 per ton, which has an expected IRR of approximately 20%. And this, as you can see, is equivalent to a current pricing environment. This is significantly cheaper than greenfield expansions. Our view is that in order to achieve an IRR of 10% expansions would have to be executed for $800 to $1,000 per ton.

There are two key reasons why our expansions can be done for cheaper and have a higher IRR. Firstly, our previous expansions required sinking of shaft, multiple greenfield mills and major infrastructure. And our next wave of brownfield expansions will not require that significant work. We can leverage from the half capital deployed.

Secondly, we have the benefit of bringing on this additional capacity quicker than anyone else, and certainly much quicker than traditional expansions. This will be done in increments across all of our sites, with the first additional 3 million tons spread across three different sites and expected to take only three years.

This contrasts with greenfield expansions, which in our experience, take 7 to 10 years to bring on. We have a track record of success with our expansions over the past decade, and we will utilize this experience to efficiently bring on these additional tons with minimal risk. We are the most experienced, lowest cost and most diverse producer to bring new tons to the markets, and we will be evaluating these brownfield of opportunities as we increase our sales volume over the next five years.

So, to reiterate my key points today. We have the largest potash network in the world with a proven track record to supply quality product to the market. We expect demand to grow at 2.5% to 3% in a stable pricing environment, and we will strategically place volumes into the market to ensure prices remain stable. We plan to sell up to 17 million tons of potash in 2023 if demand warrant it, and we will have 2 million tons of cushion within our network at any given time to take advantage of opportunities as they arise, as we did last year. Our next generation potash initiatives will allow us to continue to aggressively drive down our costs, increase our capability and improve our reliability and flexibility. We will be preparing within this five-year period for growth beyond 2023 with additional brownfield expansions that we can bring on quickly and in increments. We will be setting the bar and improving upon our position as the potash industry leader and the largest underground soft rock miner in the world.

Thank you. And I will now turn the floor over to my colleague, Raef Sully, who is our Executive Vice President of Nitrogen and Phosphate.

Raef Sully

Good afternoon. Thanks for coming and listening to us. We appreciate it.

Susan said, I'm Executive Vice President of Nutrien and I lead the Nutrien's nitrogen and phosphate business. So, what I want to do this afternoon is just talk through high level Nutrien’s assets and the opportunities we see in them, give you some perspectives on what we've accomplished in 2018, provide an overview of our five-year plan and describe some of the high return investments we see -- we think we have in Nutrien -- in nitrogen.

Let me start by introducing Nutrien's nitrogen and phosphate assets. You can see from the map that with the merger, we’ve brought together two very complementary businesses. Our nitrogen business is now the third largest globally and second largest in North America, producing nearly 8 million tons of ammonia and 11 million tons of nitrogen product sales. Our phosphate business is now the second largest in North America with annual P2O5 production of close to 2 million tons with a much lower cost base and more profitable product mix. We think, it's now a stable and profitable business, which is something neither party could say about their legacy phosphate businesses.

In 2018, we achieved the combined EBITDA of $1.5 billion and sold over 14 million tons of product. And we consider that we're in the early stages of the price recovery in the fertilizer cycle. We're excited by the cash flow potential that we think this business has to offer.

We also see great opportunities to reinvest some of that cash into our nitrogen assets in the low-risk, low-cost, high-return investments. These include brownfield debottlenecks, expansions and energy efficiency projects, and we'll come back to those at the end of the presentation. The nitrogen and phosphate business delivered growth in EBITDA of 41% between 2017 and 2018. And we expect to see further growth in 2019 around 12%, which should see us hitting a midpoint of earnings range.

Turning to the product mix portfolios of nitrogen and phosphate. We see the two portfolios are well diversified and competitively advantaged, providing the potential for solid earnings and cash flows under range of different scenarios. In nitrogen, our product portfolio is weighted slightly towards agriculture with 55% of volumes going into fertilizer and 45% going to industrial customers.

Industrial business provides good ratable demand throughout the year at attractive margins and allows us to run at higher rates out of the agricultural season. From a product mix perspective, and nitrogen profile is balanced between ammonia, urea, and downstream products. As we look forward, some of our key investments will be in our downstream capacity and in increasing the flexibility of our asset base to ensure that we are capturing the maximum possible value from our portfolio.

In phosphate, our product portfolio is heavily weighted towards agriculture, with about three quarters of our sales volumes going into fertilizer. From a product mix perspective, our phosphate portfolio is balanced between dry and liquid products on a volume basis but most of the business’s profits come from the liquid products, which include like high-end phosphate-based products and purified industrial products. In North America, we are the largest producer of these liquid phosphate products, a position we don’t have in the solid phosphate market. Although the phosphate business is relatively small in the overall portfolio, the merger has allowed us to create a stable, profitable business with more opportunity for improvement than either company would have had with the standalone phosphate businesses.

I want to outline now for you the major elements of strategy within nitrogen phosphate. There are three pillars of the strategy that apply across nitrogen and phosphate. First is operational excellence. This is our bread and butter. And whatever other strategic moves we make, we have to stay focused on this. We have a good scale now in both business, particularly in nitrogen, and also have a good cost position that we need to use. Our focus will be on safe and reliable operations and driving productivity and efficiency improvements. Reliable operations are safer, more productive, lower cost. And obviously we want to make as much as we can for as little cost as possible. We have made good progress on both of these efforts recently, with existing legacy efforts being accelerated by the merger.

The second pillar is executing the synergy plan. We need to make the most with our complementary assets. Here the focus is on optimizing a newly combined production footprint and product mix, leveraging our extensive retail chain where it makes sense and optimizing our extensive newly combined distribution and supply network, and then delivering the remaining synergies which are now mostly in the phosphate business. Putting the assets together has allowed us to change where we make products and improve our margins through better product mix. It also allowed us to sell more products to retail because of the proximity of the retail chain to our production assets.

The third pillar is making targeted expansion investments. We don’t think it’s economical to build new greenfield nitrogen plants in North America, but we do believe that there are some bottleneck and brownfield expansions as well as energy efficiency projects in nitrogen that make sense, and I will talk about those a bit later. In phosphate, we think there are some low cost opportunities to move our focus away from solid products to more liquid production.

Now, let's focus on nitrogen. And let me start with the view what we think is going to happen from a global supply and demand perspective. We can break the global nitrogen market into two distinct periods in the last 10 years. During the period 2009 to 2014, demand growth which nearly doubled supply growth as limited capacity growth was met with robust demand growth. Prices moved up strongly with NOLA urea peaking at around $700 per short ton in 2012. During the next five-year period from 2014 to 2019, supply growth clearly outstripped demand growth due largely to the large volume with new capacity coming on line in the U.S. Again, price action was strong but on the downside with NOLA urea prices moving from the low 400s in 2014, the trough levels around $160 to $170 a number of times in 2016 and 2017. As you know, 2018 was weighty [ph] with average NOLA prices moving from around $210 upto $260, and currently we see them in the range of $250 to $260.

Looking out over the next five years, the supply-demand dynamics of the global nitrogen market give us the reasons to be optimistic about the outlook for nitrogen prices. We see stable demand growth outside of China with overall global growth close to 2% per annum. On the supply side, we see limited new capacity coming on line as prices remain below greenfield replacement economics.

Let me remind you that many of these announced projects are in unstable regions of the world or in regions lacking the infrastructure required to access the necessarily raw materials. As a result, we see a tightening in global nitrogen supply over the next two years and stronger pricing, as a result. Our own analysis would suggest greenfield ammonia production in North America would cost between $2,000 and $2,500 a ton of production, which will require pricing to be consistently well over $400 to justify the investment.

Turning now to our low cost position in the market. You will note that our supply comes from three of the lowest cost jurisdictions globally. Over a third comes from Western Canada; it’s on AECO guess, which often trades well below $1. This provides a great cost advantage into the northern plains area of the U.S. as well as in Western Canada. One third comes from U.S. on Henry Hub. Now, it's important to point out here that in the U.S., like in Canada, our asset locations allow us a competitive advantage. Our sites are mostly away from the direct competition with river-borne product, which allows us to experience less price volatility than we typically see in areas closer to river. This was particularly so this year. As a result of an application hang-out from last year, the late planting this year due to weather and river access above St. Louis being delayed, NOLA experienced a lot of price volatility. At our sites, we did not see this. Whilst we experienced delayed volumes, prices were higher and more stable than our competitors experienced.

Finally, less than a third comes from Trinidad. Now, Trinidad is not as good as the U.S. or AECO, but it is good, compared with the rest of the world and allows us to access many of the growing global markets, like Brazil and Africa. All three jurisdictions allow us to make good margins on our product compared with our competitors. Over 70% of our supply is in North America. And as a result of our physical locations in market, our margins are excellent. We believe our cash margins in North America are the best in the world.

As I mentioned previously, asset reliability is a key part of our operational excellence strategic pillar. Reliable plants are safer, lower cost and allow us to keep our customer commitments. Overall performance starts with good reliability in our ammonia asset base. Looking back over the past number of years, we’ve seen a sustained improvement in reliability of our ammonia. Our performance in 2018 was very encouraging, and we achieved the utilization rates in ammonia of 92%, which was a 6-point improvement over 86% we achieved in 2017. Going forward, we expect to see further improvements in this key metric. Our target for 2019 is 94% and our medium-term goal is to achieve the utilization rate across our asset base of 96% by 2023.

To achieve our goal of 96% utilization, we're driving three important initiatives: Leveraging best practice in engineering and maintenance and reliability across the network; improve market access by supplying Nutrien’s retail channel more effectively, this will allow for higher sales and a reduced incidence of asset curtailments due to high inventory; and then finally, optimizing our turnarounds. The combined business now has 13 ammonia plants at 9 sites. These large numbers will allow us get a space for turnarounds and smooth our production profile. It also lends itself to increase learning. We fully expect the cost of turnarounds to come down in real terms as we make them shorter and more effective.

The payback on this improvement in reliability is attractive. Without any additional sustaining capital, we are able to deliver a meaningful uplift in production of 200,000 tons of ammonia or 350,000 tons of urea, now which equates to increased earnings in the order of $70 million.

Prior to the merger, both legacy companies reported different costs and production metrics. Going forward, we will be transitioning to report the controllable cash cost of our ammonia production. Ammonia controllable cash cost is defined as cost of production, cost of product manufactured less the cost of natural gas and steam input costs and less depreciation and amortization. Through a combination of improved ammonia asset utilization and the strong focus on cost reduction over the past few years, we’ve seen a meaningful reduction in ammonia cash cost production, as you can see from the graph. Looking forward, we expect to see further improvement in our ammonia cost and introducing a target of $41 to $42 by 2023. We will report against this metric on a quarterly basis, starting in quarter two 2019.

Next slide highlights the strength of our combined nitrogen production footprint and route to market by our retail distribution channel. We think about business in two distinct systems in North America, which we refer to as east and west, and our Trinidad export base. There is little overlap between east and west manufacturing basis and supply chains, the ovals on the chart provide an indication of the geographic reach of each system.

There are four points to note here. One, both systems benefit from being in market and away from regions directly accessible by river based product, providing logistically advantages and superior netbacks and profitability. Two, all of the sites have access to low cost, reliable gas supply. Three, the combined network now gives us sourcing flexibility in the key Midwest locations, increasing our flexibility to supply and ability to optimize the network in the season. And fourth, production basis backed up by the extensive retail network, shown in green dots, which allows us to sell more product to retail. I should note here that legacy PCS or our east system predominantly, sold zero tons to retail prior to merger. It should not be surprising therefore that the merger has given us an opportunity to sell more product to retail at lower cost because of the proximity the lower cost coming from lower transportation cost. In 2018, we sold 1.7 million tons of nitrogen products to retail, which was an increase of about 200,000 tons. Looking forward, we see an opportunity to increase those sales to retail by additional 200,000 to 300,000 tons.

I’m going to talk briefly now about what we see as our nitrogen investment opportunity. We currently have about $300 million in approved projects. These are small but high return projects at a number of areas of sites. There are seven projects here across five sites. There are a combination of energy efficiency, small brownfield expansions and product mix optimization. Together, they will conservatively give us over $100 million in extra EBITDA with IRRs for the individual projects ranging from 20% up. We’re also currently considering a couple of larger projects. These are again brownfield expansions and product mix projects. Again, they have a return of over 20% and a low cost compared with greenfield sites and have the potential for substantial increase in EBITDA, should we decide to do them. We hope to make that decision on these by the end of the year.

Compared with Greenfield products, these projects are much cheaper, running $460 to $500 a ton of production compared with $2,000 plus and so have a much higher return that can also be completed much quicker. All the approved projects first will be completed in early 2020.

Let me now turn briefly to phosphate. The merger has arguably had a bigger impact on our phosphate business than any of the other business units. We closed Redwater met production on the 8th of May, this year. Late last year, in December of 2018, Geismar was shutdown. The Nutrien no longer needs imported rock and has now aimed at its Western Sahara rock contracts. The remaining phosphate production at White Springs and Aurora is fully integrated.

Going from three sites to two, and ramping up production at White Springs has allowed us to reduce our cost of production by $80 a ton or early 25%. Although 50% of our product by volume, liquid agricultural products and industrial products, they make up 90% of our gross margin. The merger has allowed us to change our product mix, improving overall margins as we push more P2O5 into our liquid agricultural and industrial products.

In addition, we're now producing a sulfur enhanced met product at our White Springs facility. This product should command the premium in the market over standard map and allow us to improve margins on the remaining solid product that we will produce. We think this is an excellent product and will compete strongly with Mosaic MES product in the market. You can expect us to ramp up marketing on this product in the fall application season. We're also exploring additional industrial opportunities.

Let me now touch on the phosphate synergy projects. We remain on track to deliver merger synergies of $80 million and increased EBITDA. Most projects are complete. And of the three main projects, the Aurora poly expansion was completed on time and under budget; the White Springs Y train restart was completed on time on budget and is currently in production; doubling Redwater ammonium sulfate is on track to finish on time and on budget with the ramp-up starting at the end of quarter three this year. Effective 2019, ammonium sulfate is reported in nitrogen and therefore nitrogen will realize the EBITDA bump in the Double AS project.

Realizing our phosphate synergy plans, optimizing our production portfolio and completing the several investment projects I mentioned will add approximately $250 million in EBITDA. This plus our current 29 pricing will take EBITDA in 2023 up to $1.9 billion. We also believe that prices will increase modestly over that period. Another $25 increase in prices across all products will add $400 million in EBITDA and additional $25 per ton increase in nitrogen products will add an additional $300 million, so we can see EBITDA for nitrogen and phosphate in the range $2.3 billion to $2.6 billion. This does not include the other potential projects that we’re considering that could have additional EBITDA, with the numbers shown on the chart. All-in, we could nearly double our EBITDA from 2018 levels in the right pricing environment.

Let me conclude by summarizing. Between 2019 and 2023 nitrogen phosphate should generate between $9.5 billion and $11.5 billion in EBITDA. We'll be able to do this because we have direct, that they have distinct geographic advantage for assets being located in markets with access to low cost reliable gas.

We have access to our own extensive supply chain as well as retail network. We have numerous opportunities to continue to lower cost and improve efficiency and productivity. We have a number of attractive low cost, high return projects in nitrogen to invest in. And we're on track to complete our phosphate business integration.

Thank you very much. I look forward to your questions later. And I'm going to hand it over now to Pedro Farah, our Chief Financial Officer.

Pedro Farah

Thank you, Raef. Good afternoon, everybody. My name is Pedro Farah; I'm the CFO for Nutrien, new CFO.

And earlier today, you heard Chuck speak about how Nutrien is best positioned -- is the best positioned Company in the ag sector due to our strategy, the success of the merger, the advantages of our integrated model, and our path to create significant shareholder value. I'll be hitting on the same points but through the financial engine. And I will then summarize and aggregate the financial impact of the previews as presented by Mike, Susan and Raef.

To start and on a personal note from someone who has worked in different industries and large companies, I continue to be impressed with what I see at Nutrien. I joined Nutrien because of four factors: Its scale, leadership position in the industry; international ambition; incredible growth prospects; and management quality. And if I was surprised by anything, it was to the positive on each of these factors.

Nutrien is not a reluctant industry leader, but a determined one. Nutrien has a scale with the financial capacity and the skills to deliver on multiple fronts. It recognizes that international growth opportunities need to be responsibly explored. It is focused on providing high-quality growth opportunities by balancing immediate shareholder returns with long-term strategic objectives. It has an experienced and balanced team that is aligned around a common purpose. So, it's not cliché that I'm very happy to be part of this Company.

And now to the presentation. So, first, I will highlight how we think about capital allocation. Then, I'll address how our integrated model provides unique advantages. And lastly, I will walk you through how we are going to focus on growth that is aligned with our strategy to create superior shareholders value. So, let's get to it.

We believe that we have the best assets in the industry and a disciplined capital allocation approach that position us for success. So, let me illustrate that by describing our 2018 capital allocation. We deployed our operating cash to first sustaining our assets and second to provide a predictable growing dividend. Nutrien has a large cash inflow from divestments in 2018. We allocated this discretionary capital in order of priority.

First, we invested in high-return organic projects; then, we completed high accretive M&A; and finally, we returned excess capital to shareholders as the valuation of our Nutrien shares supported this action. We finished the year with above normal liquidity and low leverage and we have since announced $1 billion in retail acquisitions this year and announced another 5% buyback program, in which we are very active.

So, while we received a large cash inflow last year, the approach we took to allocating capital was not atypical. I’ll further describe our capital allocation model and the advantages of our integrated business model in the coming charts.

You heard about this again from Chuck, but I'd like to offer the benefits of the integrated model from a CFO perspective, focusing primarily on the financial benefits including Nutrien’s low risk profile, our management approach to sustaining capital, and our approach to dividends and consequence robust financial flexibility.

So, first, I would like to acknowledge how difficult and volatile the last few months have been for agriculture in general and our sector specifically. While the whole ag industry has been impacted, Nutrien has outperformed its peers, which we believe is a testament to our business model. And not only we have produced comparatively stronger shareholder returns in this difficult market, but we have also done so at lower risk versus our legacy companies and also versus most of our peers.

Our lower EBITDA volatility, which is shown on the left, translates into lower share price volatility which is shown on the right. Chuck mentioned that one of our main advantages of our integrated business model is Nutrien’s resilience through the cycle. Lower volatility is a great expression of this resilience and we believe that it will result in a lower cost of capital over time.

The other main advantage is Nutrien’s simple, clear capital allocation strategy. And you can think about that as a Maslow pyramid. And our first priority is to sustain the assets we own to certify that we have safe and reliable operations. The next layer above is protecting the balance sheet. We target an investment grade credit rating throughout the cycle which provides reliable access to capital and financial flexibility to be opportunistic. Then, we look to secure a stable, predictable and growing dividend stream to our shareholders and which can be funded entirely by our retail earnings and cash flow. And the balance sheet would be allocated -- sorry. And the balance will be allocated on a compete for capital basis. Our internal approval process and strict hurdle rates ensures that we’re allocating capital to the best alternatives on a risk-adjusted basis.

So, let me drill down on sustain. Sustaining our assets is our number one priority because we believe that safety and integrity of our assets are critical to our reputation, our brought on line results and predictability of our earnings. The stability of our operations and consequent earnings also gives us confidence to allocate the funds required and avoid unproductive accelerations or decelerations in capital deployment. Our sustaining capital spending is supported by a robust benchmarking process where we evaluate each of our production facilities against comparable assets in the industry and establish an appropriate level of spending to accomplish our priorities. Our 2020 to 2023 spending forecast calls for similar level of spending, adjusted for the expected growth in potash production volumes and significant growth in retail operations. Our sustained capital is of similar scale to our core depreciation and amortization historically.

Another top priority of our capital allocation strategy is to provide stable, predictable and growing dividends over time. And Nutrien’s current dividend yield including today’s raise or yesterday announced raise is approximately 3.7%, towards the upper end of the peer group range. Our dividend is very affordable and represents just 42% of the Company free cash flow or approximately 85% of retail free cash flow based on the current guidance. Importantly, Nutrien’s dividend payout represented approximately 25% of the total dividends paid by our broad peer group in 2018. And in 2018 our share buyback represented the 40% of all buybacks by the peer group, and I believe the percentage for Q1 was about 47%.

So, let’s complete the capital allocation discussion with the balance sheet. Nutrien's balance sheet is in excellent condition and provides the Company ample access to capital and strategic optionality now and well into the future. The finance capacity shown in the chart is illustrative of our ability to debt fund some significant investment options. The predictability of our earnings gives us confidence to stretch our balance sheet temporarily if and when attractive opportunities surface.

We believe that our business will support meaningful amounts of additional leverage with $14 billion to $20 billion depicted may be in fact conservative. To be clear, we target investment grade rating, and by that I mean BBB flat. So, while we illustrate leverage levels on the slide that could be above acceptable levels for debt rating, we believe that this would only be temporary and associated with a potential large acquisition, which would allow us to quickly delever to return to investment grade levels.

So, let me close by summarizing and quantifying our path to create superior shareholder value in the future. We believe that Nutrien is going to create significant value for shareholders to increase returns on capital, through three key levers, quality and disciplined growth. Enhanced margins and improved asset utilization. And you heard about our success to-date, which includes a highly accretive retail acquisition strategy, merger synergies that have delivered in excess of $650 million ahead of schedule and increased operating rates and reduced costs in our NPK business. And looking the future, we see quality growth with our continued focus on retail consolidation and efficient nitrogen and potash volume growth. Enhance margins with the transformation of the retail business through digital, and expanding our proprietary offerings, potash technology initiatives, which will further lower our costs. And finally, asset efficiency in which we retail will optimize its working capital position and the optimization of NPK business, which will create more profit from the existing asset base.

And I will briefly frame each of the business in a glance according to these three drivers of returns. So, starting with retail. As you head from Mike a little earlier, our retail business is positioning itself for the next wave of agricultural productivity through investments in digital and new products and services.

In summary, we expect that over the next five years. The retail business will grow EBITDA by 50% to 65%. It will improve U.S. retail margins to over 11% by 2023. Meaningfully increase proprietary product sales and will accomplish all of this while becoming more efficient, as measured by a lower cash operating coverage ratio. In addition, we expect to lower our working capital to sales ratio. And for perspective a single day improvement in managing inventory, receivables or payables is worth about $25 million to $35, million to Nutrien.

Susan told you earlier about her plans to optimize potash operations and our network. And from my perspective, potash has great growth potential and optionality, which is not being appropriately seen [ph] today. This business can and will provide significant earnings growth with little to no further investment. Today 5 million ton capacity can be brought to market when required at minimum costs. New technologies and initiatives will further reduce our per ton cash costs. A further step up in capacity is under consideration. And this will provide additional future growth with attractive returns at current prices. In summary, potash is positioned to generate significant incremental profits even at flat prices.

And you heard from Raef that he has plans to optimize our production at work and pursue high return investment opportunities in nitrogen. Optimization plans will increase capacity utilization across nitrogen and phosphate business and will both provide additional volumes and improved margins. We expect IRRs of over 20% on the future investments. And so far, we have located $300 [ph] million of capital [technical difficulty] investment capital, which we increased our net production capability by over 0.5 million tons. Most of this incremental volume will be directed to the industrial market and to our retail operations. So, a smaller portion will be sold into the spot market. The nitrogen and phosphate business will continue to be a significant profit driver for Nutrien. And as you can see from the chart, we foresee marginally more potential price upside in nitrogen than we do in potash and phosphate.

So, to put it altogether, the business unit plans I previously referenced support our path to significant long-term value creation. Without NPK price appreciation, we can foresee a 50% increase in EBITDA by 2023. We call this controllable as there are specific actions that can be taken to achieve these results.

With moderate price upside, we see a potential to achieve $700 million to $1 billion of additional EBITDA by 2023. And we accomplished all of this while being disciplined in the way we deploy capital. The good news is that we do have a large amount of capital to deploy as you see from our next slide.

To that point we expect to generate $22 billion to $25 of billion of operating cash flow over the next five years. And deploying this capital will follow our simple and clear capital allocation strategy. Sustaining our accounts would account for about $6 billion or 25% of the expected cash flow. Next not depicted on the page but consistent with our capital allocation strategy, we ensure that our balance sheet is protected through -- protected and we don't foresee any material debt reductions in the five-year window. It will support our existing dividend, which amounts to $5 billion or 25%. And we have identified several, highly accretive investments which would account for $5 billion to $6 billion or 25% to 30% of the expected cash flow.

And lastly, we will deploy the balance on a compete for capital basis. We will measure returns to shareholders against future investment opportunities and that accounts for $6 billion to $8 billion of 25% to 30% of our total cash flow.

So, based on our forecast, we believe we can reinvest in our business and return significant more cash to shareholders. In aggregate, on a compete for capital basis between growth and grassroots acquisitions and additional returns to shareholders we’ll deploy $11 billion to $13 billion over the next five years.

So, before I turn to Chuck to wrap up the day, here are my takeaways. Nutrien's accomplishments in the last 18 months are impressive, but we’re only getting started. Today was intended to provide you with Nutrien's capitalization plans, and its potential to raise cash flow generation and return to shareholders. Clearly, Nutrien's a free cash flow generating machine. This will be further strengthened as we deliver results and continue to prudently grow our business. We will leverage our unique position across the value chain and focus on innovation and technology to be a leader and consolidator in the ag retail market, continue to return value to our shareholders, further consolidate our leadership position across the wholesale business. Thanks.

Chuck?

Chuck Magro

Thanks, Pedro.

Look, I'll be brief with my closing comments so that we have enough time for Q&As. Today was our first Investor Day. I hope we’ve provided you with a perspective that the entire management team and the Board shares that Nutrien is a great business with a strong investment thesis. That was really the focus of today's discussion. We believe, we are best positioned in the ag sector with the unique and value-enhancing business model and a clear plan to focus on creating long-term shareholder value.

Personally, though, I believe that Nutrien is more than just a great business. We’re also a great Company with great people. We are a company that is working hard to ensure we are more sustainable than we -- and that we minimize our impact on the environment, and that we welcome and acceptable people that we work with.

Today, we are working hard to baseline ourselves across these areas. Before we set bold targets for improvement, we first need to know where we are today. So, in the future years, you will not only see us set costs, earnings and other financial metrics, but will also set sustainability, environmental and diversity targets. But that will be a topic for the next Investor Day.

So, with that we’ll open up the floor for questions. And I'll ask the ELT speakers to join us on the stage here.

Question-And-Answer Session

Jonas Oxgaard

Jonas Oxgaard from Bernstein. You had a page 10 early on to show the cycle and your strategy based on the cycle. But, if I were to take the picture as a transit, you are showing that in a declining NPK environment that we should be focusing on retail and dividends. Where do you see the cycle is? And that’s somewhat leading question, but could you talk more about the cycle overall?

Chuck Magro

Yes. Actually, the interpretation is a little different than the way you described it. So, in a declining cycle and let’s just talk about the peaks in the valley, but the bottom of the cycle that’s when we believe production assets will be undervalued and there will not be a lot of competitive pension to buy those assets because most of the peer plays will not have the balance sheet. Retail is a little different in our view. Retail is something that we should invest throughout the cycle. What we’ve seen is that valuations really don’t change between the peaks and troughs, they’re readily available and consolidation of the retail business in the strategic perspective is really important. But the bottom of the cycle you’ll see us allocate capital to production. At the top of the cycle, we will look at repairing or making sure that the balance sheet is strong and throughout the cycle we will invest in retail. And we think we have the liquidity, the cash flow generation potential and the balance sheet to do all of that.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, hi. It’s Charles from [indiscernible]. Chuck, strategically over the years you’ve added a lot of pieces to the puzzle to deepen the mode, increase the stickiness with the farmer. Is the digital platform the last piece of that puzzle or now that you pretty much do it all except the harvesting pipe, is there an opportunity in the mid to long-term to maybe go full outsourcing or you would have maybe some compensation related to yield or profit. Does the farmer really care how much he buys from Nutrien or in a world maybe all through a millennials are not into farming as much as previously?

Chuck Magro

Yes. It’s a great question. I’ll give my views and then I’ll have Mike comment. So, in the five year window, so we’ll break it up between what’s in the five year window and what’s beyond the five years? In the five window, we think digital and Nutrien financial are the next pieces to fortifying that relationship with the farmer and building what I’ll call these really important modes around the farmer. We do think that there will be a period of time probably within the five year window but most likely past that where we will switch from just being an inputs company to be more of an outputs company. But with our investments in digital and data science and analytics, we think that we’ll be able then to work with farmers, to share the risk, but also share the return of working with them on a yield security. So, this is where I think the industry is going to head towards is those that just provide inputs will become quickly commoditized and the real value we think will be in having has taken the game when it comes to farming outputs. And we think that we’re going to be the best positioned company and some of the investments we’re making today is to prepare us so when growers are prepared to share that. I mean I just want to have Mike, he’ll give you the next level of detail.

Mike Frank

Sure. While, it’s probably same to what Chuck said maybe just in a bit of a different way. I talked a little bit about the retailer of the past, I mean retailer of the past was retailer that sells product-by-product, in fertilizers season he is selling fertilizers, then he sell seeds, then he sell crop protection and it’s one off transactional and we’re moving to a model as I shared in my presentation where we’re now creating whole acre solutions and so we see the next way to be solution selling. I think the way that of that is outcome based selling where using data science and all the data that we’re putting together where we can certify or guarantee certain outcomes in the field. And I think we’ll have to have an update where we can partner with the reinsurer or where we can go to a grower or neither a guarantee a yield or guarantee a financial outcome. And so I think that’s the next level evolution past solutions.

Alexandre Falcao

Hello. Hi, Alex Falcao from HSBC. Just following up on the ag economics. Can you talk a little bit about two issues, one is competition, with [SQM] becoming part of an aggregator and partnering up with some of the distributors, how is that a threat to your business model?

And the second is on connectivity. It's like, more and more you're going to demand, more connectivity to reach to your final clients. And it doesn't really depend on you, for that to happen. So how do you cope with that? And if I may just add one more question. On the -- when you talk to farmers, most of them seem to think that you'll actually have too much technology, right now with all the technology that they need. And they don't necessarily see the final results there. So how are we going to be able to show him that it makes sense [indiscernible]? Thank you.

Chuck Magro

Sure. So Alex, I missed your second question. So let's come back to that here at the end. So the on the [SQM] front, look their model is very, very different than our business model. And so we don't see them as a competitor. And we can probably talk a lot about what they're doing and the success or lack thereof that they are having. But, we just don't -- we don't feel those impact in the business, we have some of our customers at buy their annual subscription, which we think is fine and they can bring the data in, help make seed decisions or help with pricing discussions. But we're very proud to stand in front of our customers and talk about our pricing. And that's why, in the last two or three years, we've seen our EBITDA margins increase and we've seen our profit section margins for the most part to be flat, and so, there the threat that I think some people thought maybe was coming with that being hasn't played out for us from our perspective.

Your point on, are the growers seeing technology, I guess my experience is different, and I was in the field last week in Illinois. And, as growers are now thinking about planting into May, or early June, they can look back over the last decade or two. And, a couple decades ago, planting in June in Illinois meant that you were definitely going to pay a yield penalty, for us today they don't expect that they still expect that they're going to generate yields over 200 bushels an acre if they can get their corn in. And it's because of the seed, it's because of the traits, the fertility management and all the other tools and technologies that we can bring to bear in. So I actually think farmers understand today that, all of the tools that we can bring to them in our toolbox is really helping them be more productive and really manage the risk in tough years, like when we're in right now.

Steven Hansen

Steve from Raymond James. Just for you Susan on the potash side, what are the triggers that you see in the market that really will green light the need for these incremental new tons? I don't know if it's a demand side issue. It's a supply issue or combination thereof. But you know, what do you need to see in the market the green light, the new incremental rental tons, you've highlighted? Secondarily, what assets do you see these vessels going into? And how long does it take to bring them it online? I think you have given us cost estimates, but timeline and market milestones would be helpful? Thanks.

Susan Jones

Yes, Steve great question. So in terms of I mean, you've hit both of them, which is, we see it will be a combination of demand and supply. And really, let's just talk on the supply side for a minute. We have seen, even just very recently, what was expected of supply coming into the market hasn't come on as quickly as some expected. What I would say from our expectation is we know that not only do these expansions take a long time to come on, but when they actually start to come online, it does come on gradually and that's what we are seeing now. We have built-in in terms of our supply scenario, supply coming on as it's been announced. But if there are factors that cause if there is a mine flood, if they don't come on as quickly as people have announced, then that's what we're saying we will be ready to move our supply and I just want to reinforce the reason we talk about a buffer of 2 million ton to move into the market, is because these supply gaps I'm going to call them can happen in big chunk and we're not talking 100,000 tons we’re talking 1 million, 2 million tons that can come on and we want to be ready to feed the market.

And then certainly on the demand side, if you look at the appendix, we do have a bit of a outline of what we expect to see for supply as we get demand and in 2.5% demand scenario we really expect that to be balance with supply coming on. So, we do see greater demand coming out of China. If we do see greater demand out of Africa, out of Brazil, really out of any region during this time frame, we are going to need to be ready with our volumes to move into the market. And then I guess just one final point I'd like to add is, from our perspective, and I did talk about this in my presentation, the focus on supply chain I cannot under estimate. Those that have supply chain and we have the disciplined approach both in North America but also a well oiled machine moving out to the international market, the supply chain is really going to provide that competitive advantage and that's where I do believe that we are there and we can serve this market in the short windows because we got supply chain that we are continually focused on.

Chuck Magro

Steve, what you are asking about our incremental 5 million tons from 18 to 23?

Susan Jones

Oh, sorry. Now I talked about whole different story. So, about the 18 million tons. Yes. I mean, we see that really coming across our entire network and I would say you can think of it as fairly evenly distributed. So, the great piece about that and, as I mentioned, it can be done in increment, it could be done in short periods of time. This isn't a binary decision where we say anything about 18 million tons, we bring on 5 million or nothing. So just think of it across of sites excluding Patience Lake, so across five sites, we can bring that on pretty equally.

Chuck Magro

And then, just to give a little bit of color, so, that 5 million tons requires no shafts, requires no mills. This is really important. This is just new hoist, more mining equipment, more people and a little bit debottleneck in the existing mills. That's why it's so cheap. That's why it's so fast. And that's I think a unique advantage we have because we have already spent $8 billion or $9 billion over the past decade building that hardware.

Ben Isaacson

Ben from Scotia. So, just to kind of continue on that same frame of thought, so $500 to $700 per ton of CapEx for 5 million tons is $2.5 billion to $3.5 billion. You just did a write down for $1.8 billion for the New Brunswick mine. So, can you just kind of triangulate the need to spend that incremental capital when you just shut down New Brunswick?

And then the second point is, Chuck in your openings slides, you talked about higher crop prices over the midterm, but now you're looking for a deceleration of the potash demand growth rate from 4.2% in the last five years to I think you said 2.5% or 2.6%. Where's that coming from? And why when you're expecting crop prices to increase over the midterm?

Chuck Magro

So I’ll have Susan talk about the market. On the New Brunswick and we kind of rationalize that with the new ton. This is pretty simple in our views. New Brunswick would cost inorder of magnitude more to try to get tons out of it. This is, like I was saying, the six mines, as Susan was saying the 5 mines, we already have the shafts, we already have the mills. And this is so much lower costs than trying to do anything in any of our other assets.

Now, if you look at when the tons are needed, I think it's important to look at that. If you think about our 18 million tons, we will be out of capacity. The 18 million tons will be in the global market, somewhere between 2025 and 2030. Depending on the growth rate and how Susan just articulate why we think it's 2.6% to 3%. So we have some time to make these decisions. There's no rush here, because we can do this fairly quickly. But it is truly the lowest cost tons that we've got to put into the market over the last 15 years will come now.

We know where those projects are. And we don't need to make those decisions tomorrow. In fact, if you look at our capital outlay, we don't have significant capital at all in the 5-year plan. Simply because, we don't need the tons, but we want to keep the 2 million tons of buffer. So we have to start making decisions I guess answer the question directly, when we have to make the decision. We think we need to make the decision on some not all of the 5 million, most likely in 2020 or early 2021. Now you want to talk about the market?

Susan Jones

Yes. And Ben so you're contrasting it to the last 5 years. Is that what you're? Yes, I mean, look, the, you can think about it by market and in the appendix that has broken out our views by market. But the way we look at it is, we do expect to see a similar growth trajectory, as we saw in the last 5 years in certain key markets. But we had, China significant growth in the last 5 years, we expect to be going to more normal levels. We expect India to be quite similar, we do expect to see an increase in African consumption over the next number of years and good consumption in Brazil.

So really the appendix lays out by market, but what I would say is, the key for us is to ensure there isn't demand destruction is that, you don't have prices heating up in the market. And that's why, I talk about ensuring that either inventory build-up doesn't happen and you have demand destruction or you have significant prices heating up. And if you think about the context just go back to 2008, 2009, when we had significant increase in prices, we didn't have excess capacity in those days to place in the market to ensure the prices remain stable.

We have that today. And that's why, I'm reinforcing the importance of that, because we believe in a stable pricing environment will continue to see that growth. But you should see it as a stable incremental growth and then as there is extra need with gap to supply we will place those large volumes, so does that help?

Unidentified Analyst

Raymond Golby, Independent Analyst. I have 2 questions for Mike. And the first is that I wonder if the increasing resistance of weed to glyphosate is a threat or an opportunity for Nutrien? And secondly, I think it was Jason about 4 years ago made a presentation comparing the demographics of farmers versus the demographics of famers’ use your digital products. Have you updated that?

Mike Frank

Sure. So Raymond firstly on the glyphosate resistant weeds. Obviously, this is a growing issue across all crops in all geographies, and I would say you know, even though we wouldn't wish it on anyone. It is an opportunity for us because at the end of the day we’re really strong in agronomy. We have very broad portfolio in inclusive products and so now you know most growers are using multiple modes of action on every acre and we've got the ability to both recommend and service that. As we showed in the presentation over 40% of what we sell we custom apply and so you know we’re well-positioned to be able to mix 2 or 3 products in the tank and really solve the growers’ problem and so I think our customers would view us as helping them solve a challenging weed issue.

In terms of demographics so look I mean today the average farm age in the US is 57.5 years. We've done a lot of research to understand on the digital tool is it a demographic either based on farm size or farm age where these tools are going to be more or less adopted and it's interesting obviously larger growers are more interested in digital tools and so there's clearly a size and the more sophisticated the grower is the more he is interested in these tools. On the age piece there is less of a correlation and in fact, when we did the research growers under 35 said that they want mostly talk to an agronomist and so because they were early under a career they get a lot of value from talking to a trusted agronomic advisor to really help to make that decision, growers from 35 to 75 age bracket are very interested in digital of growing the tools and over 75 it drops off again, so the -- so there is maybe a little bit of a play there, but it's not exactly the way you think, I mean a 25-year-old coming into farming isn’t likely going to say give me all the digital tools and leave me alone. Our experience in the research would say those young farmers coming in really want to talk to a trusted advisor and again that's strength of our network we can do both.

Chris Parkinson

Parkinson, Credit Suisse. Regarding your nitrogen assets there have been two challenges, one is gas availability and the other is potentially trade. On the gas availability side can you just give your perspectives on near-term, what you mean was some sort of improvement over the next few years due to new pipeline capacity, but obviously some plans has been in Venezuela sell through so it’s a long-term, it's a little more let' say? And on the trade side obviously you have some issues with exports to Europe and then also with the potential for intermediate long-term new West African supply, which has been a kind of a newer market for that. So could you just set on those two perspectives separately? And then also are these still essentially core assets to you or are they potentially something you've look to divest in the long-term? Thank you.

Raef Sully

So let me just answer the question about supply. We were experiencing and continue to that we are experiencing cut down to 10% to 15%. And the last two years as we have settled the contract, the new contact with the government and new investments have been made to cut downs have dropped-off quite nicely. We are running at about 5% this year, about 5% last year. Just to say it whether between BP, Shell and EOG there is $11 billion in investments earmarked for the period through 2017 to 2021. Including 1.5 BCF a day around in ‘17 and ‘18 and so that projects is progressing now. Obviously the investment has to overcome the decline in existing fields which in the next three to five years we would expect to see curtailments where they are today. So approximately we expect to see slightly better, longer term we don’t actually need the Venezuela and the government doesn’t need the Venezuelan fields to be hold, we would like it if that happened, if happen to five years in the next three to five years also improved gas, I am not sure right about the supply there, it’s a lot bit of headway for us to go.

And the other question was about marketing. So all the opportunity that comes, we have that 40% of the production on the island, all of those tons, with about 5 million tons we're going into the US. Of those only a small proportion actually goes into the US, depend on the [indiscernible], we have been quite successful marketing something and to moving Europe and into African market and we don’t see issues with that -- the marketing is in particular very interesting, continues to do and so we’ve some good cash with it in Northern Europe but are looking for alternative supply from conditions supply in marketing in Russia.

So to that is a very good stable market for them, very good stable supply continues and we don’t see any issues. As to where is the core asset, I think it remains under review and continue to remain under review. The contract we got now has got another four years and I guess as we come into discussions in next three years we will review where we are at.

Andrew Wong

Hi thanks it’s Andrew again from RBC. So just two questions one is on share buybacks, given the current share price right now I'm sure you're looking at that and thinking you could probably get a pretty good return on share buybacks versus other projects, so how aggressive would you want to be on that verses depending on other project or delaying your spend on some of these growth opportunities? And then the second question would be on potash pricing going back to that. What price levels do you want to see are you talking about pricing that you wanted to be too excessive, so what does that actually mean?

Chuck Magro

Pedro will talk about share buybacks and then Susan and I can answer your potash question.

Pedro Farah

So I think on the share buyback we do have an active program right now and I agree with you, I think we do have a non-linear share buyback. So the more the prices dropped, the more we buy that’s kind of how the program was designed, it accelerates as the price goes down. And so the program is on board and I think the good news is that we have enough cash to do share buyback and the investments especially because we are trying another trade off 20% IR investments for the long-term, with a short kind of return on share buyback, we think we can do both. So that’s what we will continue to do as long as the valuations are attractive.

Chuck Magro

And Andrew on the potash question, I wish it was a simplest things we had a magic dial, we don’t trade but we learned some things from the boom and the bust in the potash industry and I think that's what we're trying to articulate. We've learned that if you have significant acceleration of price, it incents for behavior and it’s very difficult for farmers. And at the same time if the price gets too low the opposite happens. So our perspective is: one, we think that -- we certainly think that we can make very good returns for our shareholders and that’s what we’re really focused on. By optimizing our network, driving cost out and growing volume what I would call responsibly as the demand calls for it. And last year is probably the perfect example. We increased our sales by 1 million tons and the market price enough by 50 bucks. So, I do believe that we are very good when it comes to understand how to optimize value but I wouldn’t want to give a number except to say that obviously if we get into the territory to incent greenfield build, I don’t think that’s good for the industry. And the good news is we’re far away, greenfield builds right now in the potash industry makes absolutely no sense. We are a long ways away from talking about that and you’d have to have brownfields probably $800 like we articulated today even for brownfields. So, I think that having that in the back of your mind will give you sort of the framework of how we’re thinking about our potash business.

Susan Jones

Yes. The only thing I’d add to that is the real benefit we have having integration to the grower is, I have real time discussions with Mike in terms of what’s going on in grower affordability and I think that’s where we start from as grower affordability and how we can ensure this is sustainable.

Andrew Wong

Hi. I just want to follow up a little bit on incentive pricing. So, BHP recently they gave out some figures on their Jansen projects. Does that CapEx change the way you think about incentive pricing or how that does that be incorporated?

Susan Jones

Well, look I think I don’t want to speculate on what BHP is doing. Our own view is that over the next five years for grower affordability prices should be remaining stable with what we can see today. And certainly from a greenfield perspective in Saskatchewan today our own view is that prices need to be significantly higher sustainably to justify that return. So, that’s kind of really what I’d say on that.

Steve Byrne

Thank you. Steve Byrne, Bank of America, wanted to ask about your level of conviction in your 2% CAGR on nitrogen demand. Do you see potential upside from that in some regions as a world to have the lower average yields are getting above average genetics and maybe potential downside from new technologies that could be erode the nitrogen demand?

Chuck Magro

Yes. Steve, I’ll introduce Jason Newton, our Head of Market Research and he’ll answer your question.

Jason Newton

Yes. Steve, historically we’ve seen a nice in demand, the prices are pretty steadily overtime and we’ve actually gone through a period over those last few years where nitrogen growth has been below those historical levels which are in that 2% annual range and typically historically when you go through a period of time where nitrogen demand growth is below 2% and you see it rebound above that level. The 2% that we’ve referenced in the presentation excludes China and we do expect the Chinese growth will be relatively flat and brings overall global nitrogen demand growth below that level. And it should be noted also that nitrogen in whole globally is about 80% ag and 20% industrial. And we don’t expect the ag demand growth to be below the 2% level and industrial demand growth to be above that level and bring up the total global rate to 2%.

Chuck Magro

And, Steve, I'd also just add that, look we test extensively all the new products that are pre-commercial, whether they'd be from startups or from big R&D companies in terms of the microbials, and the biologicals and there's lots of claims out there about products that can help reduce overall nitrogen use. I mean, we haven't seen technology yet in our testing that would play out the claims that some folks are making. And so from a retail standpoint, it's a technology that can help our customers, where we want to be on the front end of it. And so we're testing extensively those technologies.

Mark Connelly

Mark Connelly, Stephens. Two questions, first for Raef, can you talk a little bit more, you said that you're working on projects that were going to improve your nitrogen flexibility, but the slides you have listed weren’t really that focused on maybe optimization a little bit. But it didn't look like you're putting a lot of money into flexibility? So that's my first question.

And the second question is on Loveland, which really didn't get much attention here today. Can you talk about the plans for Loveland? And specifically about the importance of exclusivity? You've talked about exclusivity a number of times, and I'm curious, how critical is it in your mind for Loveland's products to be exclusive? I think that that would tend to limit growth.

Raef Sully

So the projects are seven of them, that 300 million. There are five sites and they're a mix of ammonia, urea and nitric acid. And to the urea and nitric acid, we're in situations where with the combined network, we figured out we've got some additional ammonia we're going to operate with. And then so it's just a mix of those that allow us to be in the market and either put the molecule into ammonia directly or more urea or more nitric acid or urea.

Chuck Magro

Yes, so then Mark on Loveland products and for those of you that don't know we talk a lot about proprietary products in our retail business. The chemical side of proprietary products are branded Loveland products, the seed side we have a couple of seed brands [indiscernible], and proven and so we have different brands for our proprietary products. Our chemical products are largely under the umbrella of Loveland. And I would say exclusivity is very important because we have a broad footprint where we can access growers. And this gives our sales agronomists something unique, that competitive retailers don't have. And again, you can think of this in the categories of adjuvants, nutritional, seed treatments, post patent chemicals, biologicals and microbials. And so there's a whole portfolio of products and of course seed. And so having a differentiated product with deeper margins is very motivating for our sales organization. And that gives us a lot of fuel in our tank and so we like the fact that we've got access to the market, and we can bring those products exclusively through our channel.

Now we also do distribution in some places. And so we do look for opportunities where maybe we have gaps in the market, where we will sell our products through a third-party retailer. And then recently with some of our acquisitions, like Actagro, those products have opportunity beyond North America and beyond some of the countries where we have a retail footprint. And so we also are actively looking and talking to other companies about taking those products internationally. And so I would say from exclusively standpoint, in North America, specifically we like our position, outside of North America where we don't have a retail footprint if we have technologies that fit, we're looking for those market opportunities as well.

Joel Jackson

BMO again, I'm going to ask two questions on potash one by one if you allow me. The first one on potash costs. As you scale up potash hopefully 13 million to 15 million and 17 million tons, you talked about lower costs, if we understand your portfolio, you've optimized the portfolio within lower cost line, have you working on that? As you go more high utilization rates aren’t you now producing higher costs tons, it's great that you're going to sell more but wouldn't that actually lead to optimization?

Susan Jones

Yes. It's a great question Joel and really leads to why we're doing the next generation potash. So, we didn't anything today, and we weren’t leaning out to supply chain and adding that technology and really moving it to the next level, you're absolutely right to get to a step change and if you think what we recently did with our [advanced] facility, we took the volumes down and we basically lifted and shifted that to lower cost mines. As we roll out the supply chain and I should just talk about when I talk about operational excellence and what we're doing, we could go in today and we’ve got the capability by the end this year all of our boring machines Rocanville will be ready to go automated, operator not present. But before we start simply automating our machines, what we are doing is we're saying we want to increase the time we're cutting at the rock base. We want to make sure that all of our conveyer belts are operating efficiently. We want to make sure that we don't have any large jams in our shafts all the way through underground efficiencies in the mill and then we will automate that and all of that is going to drive down our costs. So, you're absolutely right, all we did is ramp up volumes. We would see a step change but by the time we get to that, the overall network cost will be that much lower.

Joel Jackson

You ramped up potentially 80 million tons, that's great. If you do produce 5 million tons more, will you have to pay the usual PBT all the different taxes with holidays, do you agree, actually even good 18 years ago to build more capacity, you got certain benefit some of them caught back and credit in time may be still, right? The next 5 million tons would you pay a lower PBT I guess a lower royalty per ton than your current 50 million ton, if prices sustain?

Susan Jones

Yes. The way the potash taxation and royalty regime exists today on a flat per ton basis, so, we would just continue to pay on a per ton basis. And on a cost per ton, you can expect to see it basically neutralize. You don't get a benefit the more you produce.

Joel Jackson

5 million ton.

Susan Jones

Yes. If we do the next brownfield, yes. Yes, we do certainly for the next brownfield and this is now we're getting in total speculation of what may be the taxation and royalty regime when we did that but assuming all else being equal, we are subject to holidays for that. Correct.

Vincent Anderson

Vincent Anderson, Stifel. I have two questions on retail. First on as you put on a slide that showed pretty large total addressable market for US crop input financing, with the implication that Nutrien is probably underway crop financing versus their actual share of the US retail market. The question there is, how important is it that you grow the capacity for crop input financing that actually get farmers to use Nutrien as a one-stop shop? And how big do you get in that before you have to worry about risk management on the crop marketing side of the equation?

Chuck Magro

Can you just restate your question, so we Pedro can hear it?

Vincent Anderson

Yes. Sorry. So, with regard to crop input financing, you probably have fairly large total addressable market there. How big do you think, or I'm sorry, how important is growing your share of the crop input financing arena in the US? How important is that to gaining adoption for Nutrien as a one-stop shop for cost inflection, and is there a point where you get large enough from that where you have to start worrying about crop marketing risk management on the other side of the equitation from the borrower?

Chuck Magro

Okay, so why don’t you start with financing and Mike can kick it on?

Pedro Farah

Maybe Mike can help trying me outline, how important that is and I would say how we do it, Mike to you.

Mike Frank

Yes, so one of my charts we showed that the US market for inputs at the retail levels is about 40 billion and we know that on average growers more or about 60% against their farm inputs and so it's about as a 24 billion to 25 billion book of business where farmers are borrowing in order to buy input. When we look at our business we are borrowing about 20% of our sales to growers when we give them more than 90 day term and so that's what we run through today kind of our extensive credit process. So we know that our customers today are buying some inputs from us but they going to a bank or another third-party lender and as we've piloted over the last two years is concept of Nutrien finance where we more professionalize our credit processes and work with growers to finance a whole book of business for inputs they are buying from us, they give more business, and so what we -- we again we think it's a very important part in combination with everything else we're doing to create more organic growth and so our experience in this has been successful, and we think we can do more of it.

Pedro Farah

So just as a supplement from the point of how we will do that and why we would be competitive so obviously on our existing balance sheet today we will have some limitation from the point of view of leverage to compete with different financial institutions. So we are into discussions with credit agencies so that we would be able to leverage Nutrien finance without impairing any of Nutrien corporate credit rating.

So in essence we will be able to leverage them we believe at least 7 due to potentially up to 10 times, so with that view is that we will start measuring that business on a return of equity basis like any other financial institution and that will allow us to reduce the cost of financing to our growers and have access to better credit because today we don't want to be sort of a creditor of last resort, we will like to be a poor creditor. So that will both expand the credit are reduce the risk for us at the same time.

Vincent Anderson

So you want to take one more?

Pedro Farah

Sure.

Vincent Anderson

So still in retail, we feel a number of large crop consumers like Kellogg and General Mills investing in programs to source more sustainably growing crops directly from farmers, but up until now I've always really seeing them partnering a very small agronomy companies to really work with them on the data side. Do you see this as a place for Nutrien can really monetize their ECHELON program by starting some of these programs and offering them new farmers and consumers alike?

Chuck Magro

Yes, it's a significant opportunity for us. One of the reasons why we bought Agrible and Mike will explain I think where this is heading it's still a small part of the US market but this is growing and I think it could be quite an opportunity for us.

Mike Frank

Yes, so Vincent Agrible as Chuck mentioned was one of the digital companies we acquired last year and they had built a really good interface that was being used by General Mills, Pepsico should create traceability from the farm gate to their processing plant. And so we've now expanded that tool and so we’re working very closely with those food companies to help them think through their supply chain, and how they can develop a traceability technology between the grower and the inputs that they are buying. So we see an opportunity there. And again, as we blended in with our retail business, and we also have the ability to sell those inputs to farmers and so it all comes together, kind of into that integrated portfolio of package.

P.J. Juvekar

P.J. Juvekar from Citi. In one of your charts you showed that working capital to sales ratio went up in 2018 and we’re expecting it to go down. Was that simply, because of the bad fall season that you ended up holding a lot of inventory? Or was it something else? And secondly, a question for Jason, Asian swine flu in China. What do you think with that, what impact would it have been on demand in [indiscernible] to the subsequent fertilizer demand. Are you concerned? Are you just watching from the side? Can you just give us your view on that?

Mike Frank

So P.J., I'll take the working capital point. So I think there's probably 3 reasons that our working capital last year was historically at high levels. One is, because if you go all the way back to the insecticide, fungicide window in the US, it was smaller than normal. And so we didn't sell as many insecticides and fungicides, and that's a window and if you carry them over, you're carrying them over to the next season. So that's one.

Number two, as we all know, the fall fertilizer window also was not good. And so our fertilizer sheds, and our and hydrogen tanks, we went through December 31st, with them full.

And then thirdly, with the tariffs coming on crop protection products we also made some strategic decisions and we work with some of our suppliers to secure products into our inventory that didn't have the effect of the 10% tariffs. And so all 3 reasons ended up putting us in a position where we were in the low-20s from a working capital standpoint.

Jason Newton

And the question on African swine fever. Obviously, it's going to have a significant impact on the hard numbers within China. I mean, the estimates are wide ranging, but many in between 20% to over 30% of the hog herd in China to be impacted. We spent a lot of time looking at this. And then what we consider this, there's a lot of uncertainty with respect to what the impact of that will be. We expect it to be relatively short-term in nature, but what you can expect is, obviously the number of hogs in China will decline. And so that's going to have a negative impact on what's being said in China.

We'd also expect that there'll be offsets. And so there's livestock prices have increased and we'd expect that feeding in the big livestock markets like Brazil and Russia and Europe will benefit from an export perspective and US as well. And also within China, that you could see in consumption and also the production of beef and poultry increase that has an offset in addition to receiving past disease outbreaks of the weight of the existing livestock go up.

And so there's a whole bunch of different offsets, we think it'll have a short-term negative impact on the rate of global grand royalty demand growth. But longer term, what we've seen in these crisis in the past is as you see as a very robust growth rate in demand, once the herd size starts increasing again. We know that long-term that meat consumption trends continue to increase in China and the rest of the developing world and we don't see that changing.

In terms of fertilizer demand, I mean that's another thing that's uncertain along with the overall impact. But I mean, if you look at what trade flows will be impacted and has a potential to have a negative impact on soybean imports into China. And from a fundamental standpoint it probably continues to provide support to corn since we’ve discussed. And so from a North American acreage standpoint even if you look into South America it’s the potentially provides support to corn and other seeds grains which is positive for Nutrien in function.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

Jeff Zekauskas, JP Morgan. I have two unrelated questions, the first one I think is for Chuck and the second one is for Jason. In your presentation of the retail business and in the overall company, there has been a stress on EBITDA margins and improvement EBITDA margins and improvement in EBITDA growth. But it also the case that you have a large acquisition agenda and they doesn’t seems to be -- they don’t seems to be explicit return on capital and return on asset targets. So, I was wondering as the first question, if you’re worried that you might skew the incentives a little bit too much in the direction of growth and not enough in the direction of return. And how you might protect yourself against that? And the second question for Jason is, over a five year period when you think about corn and soy yields in the United States given the amount of innovation that’s happening in data, digital and trades, germ plasm, do you have the view assuming rest is the same how much yield has changed over the five year period on some kind of percentage basis? And then do you think that for five year period climate change will make positive difference to yields or a negative difference or you can’t tell?

Chuck Magro

Hey, Jeff. So, look when we look at retail and your question is are we focusing too much on EBITDA or absolute growth and how the incentive programs work around the company. We don’t compensate certainly this table on EBITDA, this table is compensated on TSR. So, we do have to balance and we have those metrics on return on capital. The issue of course is when you’re buying retail assets for those that have been part of the story for a little while, the return on capital is to inspire a lot of accounting, because often we have to write up the assets and you have a lot of intangibles and goodwill because you’re buying customer relationships. So we don’t think that is the best measure for a retail business that is growing by acquisition, but it is something we watch, but we do focus very heavily on discounted cash flow and on returns on that. And we have a strong view that if we get the balance between efficiency targets whether it’s return on assets or some other return metrics that we watch very carefully and the proper IRRs that it will drive what we’re all looking for which is a TSR.

Now as you go deeper into the organization, because there are sales based organization we do compensate them on earnings, usually at the local level whether that’s a division or a branch, but they have to pay for their capital. So if we buy assets in a division that divisional manager has to pay for that capital before their incentive programs kick in. So, there is even a balancing act at the local level, where they can't sort of buy their rates for bigger bonuses and the system won't allow them to do that because they need to have a sufficient return for all the capital even at the local level.

So, hopefully that helps to answer the question. And Jason, good luck with the next one.

Jason Newton

I'll start on it and Mike you probably have some ideas as well but just as you look back historically, the average corn yields in the United States increased by about 2 bushels per acre per year, and that's a relatively long-term trend. I do think if you look back over the past five or six years, there definitely has been what appear to above trend yields and not necessarily years with ideal weather, in some years it's really good weather and in some years it's been a bit surprising how higher the yields have been. But I don't think it's a long enough time period to say that there is a trend.

And if you look back to long-term I mean there always been innovation in agriculture and feed technology and agronomy that have contributed to the trend yield increase over time and I think we're probably getting to the point, where we’re past some of the year within seed genetics and agronomics. Supporting that in digital is really the next step to take the data and continue to drive trend yields higher.

Jeffrey Zekauskas

And the climate change also negative or not?

Jason Newton

I think it's uncertain what impact I mean, obviously climate is changing in may be different parts of the world that have different weather trends over time and climate changes over time, and it could potentially shift what crops are being grown in certain regions of the world. Certainly there is too much uncertainty to speculate the impact.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. So one more from Mike on the retail side, on the digital platform side, sorry. As farmers search for this proverbial one-stop solution as opposed to 20 app, it does strike me that the player or potential players establishes first one or two fully integrated platforms will have some sort of pure competitive [indiscernible] so we talk a lot about them, but could you may be just focus a little bit more on how your platform is differentiated versus the other key distinct retailers in the channel and just give us a sense of may be capability that you have that they don't if you perhaps quantify the time or lead advantage that you have versus market because it does straighten as you start integrating other players as backward integrated in your models well. You are really starting to establish that solution but I don't have a good sense for how you’re positioned relative to other players?

Mike Frank

Yes. So, if you look at traditional retail, the larger retail businesses have some sort of digital agronomy so most of them do. And I would say, kind of, the common elements that most of these companies have would be a variable-rate fertilizer tool and a variable rate planting tool. And so, that's probably where the industry is at today, no one has built a field and farm planting tool. No one else has an omni-channel tool like we do on and as far as I know no one else has built a tool that's built with an open architecture in mind to bring other technologies onto the platform. And so, that's why again in the digital agronomy space, we are investing very little of our capital and our focus in that area other than since we are a Nutrien Company, we want to have the best Nutrien advisor, but when it comes other agronomic decisions, weeds, fungus, insects, we think there is other companies that are going to invest their dollars and most of them are suppliers today which we have very good relationships with, we’re already a root to market for the products, we think put the technologies on our platform and that’s where I think this is going. And so, that’s how we’ve built our platform to be really broad in terms of being a one stop shop. And no one else is doing this.

Chuck Magro

And if you just -- we do think first mover advantage is few in this industry, if we can get an integrated model with our agronomist and a platform that is easy to use and they can conduct business with us when they want, where they want and how they want, it’s going to be very difficult I think to -- for competitors to kind of move our customers away from us. When you map on the Nutrien financial on top of that because our research shows that growers that we lend money to, we get a higher share of their wallet and the turnover is a lot less. But you put those three things together and I do think that there is some strategic urgency to really accelerate the investments in this area as well as what we’ve seen in the last two years, the industry is consolidating more rapidly than even we thought it would. And I think part of the reason is because of this.

Jacob Bout

Jacob Bout, CIBC. When you think about your portfolio of wholesale assets, how important is it to match your wholesale production with retail needs. And will this shape future wholesale for larger M&A decision? My first question. My second question is just simply just on the Chinese potash negotiation, I think you were talking about a price increase last quarter you saw picking up?

Chuck Magro

Yes. So, Susan can answer the potash question, Jacob. For us, it’s part of how we would look at if we were talking about M&A in wholesale, it’s part of the way we would look at our synergy opportunity. So, the merger played out exactly the way we thought it would and in fact a little bit better than we thought. What we knew for example legacy potash corporates aren’t selling much product that all into retail, especially in the nitrogen portfolio. And we showed you today that that’s worth about $12 to $14 a ton. So it’s one of the considerations that helps us when we look at M&A and holds in our overall network portfolio. But for us now, we’re not only thinking about North America we’re also thinking about North America, South America integrated model, because Raef mentioned Trinidad, but we also think there is opportunity to move Trinidad tons into Brazil at the right time if we had more of a network for it so that we don’t have to move as many tons into North America and pressure market premium.

So there is a strong desire for us to build a North American and South American integrated network where we can move production tons in, whether it’s in season in the South or in the North to optimize a market premiums and overall margins. So it is the consideration and how we would model our synergies would be based on that. Can you talk about China contract?

Susan Jones

Yes. So, in terms of China contracts and I’ll reference two things. One is, lots of questions around timing and this is obviously the great debate at this time of year. I think our expectation is that they’ll probably start negotiation sometime after EISA. And yes, our view is that they still are going to need to come up and one of the things that I want to point out is that there is lot of focus on port inventories. Port inventories have started to come down but in-market inventories are very low. That's the intelligence we have. We do believe they're going to have to come to the table and if you go back and just look at the last 10 and 20 year pricing strips, the gap between China, India and Southeast Asia or Brazil is quite large today, they're going to need to come up and we fully expect they're going to need to come up in this next cycle. And then it's just -- it's a matter of them -- right now it's a bit of a watch time. But that's still our view, Jacob.

Chris Parkinson

Parkinson from Credit Suisse. You've mentioned a lot of opportunities for nitrogen brownfield. You do have a facility or shared facility in Argentina, where there's been some we will say optimism in terms of longer term availability and it’s also market where UAN and some of other nitrates are growing, it seems like things are at least moving marginally in the right direction. What's your time to ultimately add to your portfolio there's? Is there something where Tim and Richard have been talking, and unfortunately, that was a waste of time, or is this something that the investment community at least at a minimum have on his radar screen? Thank you.

Raef Sully

So look at, it's a very good facility down in Argentina. We are in half of it. Just as background, one other things that's interesting in Argentina is the amount of non-conventional gas reserves that are being developed. They've gone from situations in the last four years of importing LNG to exporting LNG, and that we're hoping to get to a point where they can export some of the peak gas during some periods. So it's certainly an opportunity that we are looking at with YPA [indiscernible].

Obviously, the consideration for us is, as Chuck mentioned, we've got a network, we've got North American assets, some of which we can export from the Brazilian assets, again, which we are going to export from. Brazil is a growing market, we want to get a network in there to help us market product in there. And the question for us is whether it makes sense to invest in North America property so it's a growing market. So it's an ongoing discussion, and under review that we will make up. And there's no decisions pending. In the near-term we'll continue to look at it. And if we think there's a good opportunity there, we'll discuss that with our partners.

Mike Frank

Yes, just a couple of comments. So that's a little different consideration, because it's you can call it greenfield even though it would beyond a brownfield site, it's really a new plant. We've already expanded it is the bottleneck that plants in the last cycle. So now it would be greenfield economic that's completely different. So everything we're doing in our nitrogen portfolio is brownfield by the purest definition. We think that right now it’s not the time to build greenfield plants, the market prices don't support it. And then of course, the construction risk is alive and well in most of these jurisdictions. So until we get comfortable, that the economics makes sense for greenfield and we can minimize and manage construction risk for Greenfield, it's a very low priority.

John Roberts

John Roberts from UBS, here in the back. Now Pedro mentioned that you might go outside your investment grade criteria for the right opportunity for a short period then they come back down again. Could you give us, would that primarily be for something large in retail? Or do you have a broader scope of opportunistic things that you might look at like crop protection chemicals or even something else in the wholesale fertilizer market that we might not be thinking about, but how broad should we think about what kind of opportunity might take you above your investment grade target temporarily?

Chuck Magro

Yes, I think you should answer the strategic portion of that I think. Pedro can talk to clearly about how much money we think I can spend. May be I'll give you my perspective on that. So like the five year plan is exactly that is what we see here now and we've talked a lot about, should we go sort of outside of our, what we'll call our core portfolio. We wouldn't consider some of what you’ve described as being outside of our core portfolio. So Loveland products today is, there's 12 brand manufacturing facilities, it's 2 billion in revenue, it is a chemical business. And so we will always look to add that to our portfolio. And we do that regularly. Agrichem was one of the acquisitions, Actagro was another.

And so we would consider that to be sort of fair game, when it comes to strategic opportunities. But beyond that entering we've looked at many, many different things, irrigation, insurance, all these sort of bolt-on businesses that we could either sell directly to the farmer through retail or some other mechanism. And we think that that's a better opportunity for others, not for us. So I'd say to you right now, we like this plan, because it creates a lot of value and a lot of the value is in our control in terms of execution.

We will continue to sort of bolt-on to our portfolio, especially in the Loveland product. But we wouldn't shy away from a larger acquisition. But we have to get comfortable that it's better than this plan. It's better than buying back the stock at today's price. And so today is our current thinking. But we always look at all those options, and we wait, what's the long-term value creation, for shareholders? And what we shared with you today is sort of the current thinking. But the other things we talked about a lot, there's just nothing imminent.

Pedro Farah

I mean, maybe I'll come in very quickly, which is, you are talking about the capacity to acquire, which is one of the 3 criteria. I think, Chuck spoke about strategic fit. For us, our [indiscernible] department will need to determine to surprise and they want us to be a willing seller or buyer at the right price conditions. I think what I was referring to is to make sure that we have a wallet that is stretchable for those acquisitions at any point in time that we can see through our way to make this acquisition viable. And we think we have a lot of acquisition power, should anything, be interesting and strategic in the future. So, we're waiting for the right opportunity.

Adam Samuelson

Adam Samuelson, Goldman Sachs. Two questions first, just on the Potash side, thinking about your volume growth potentially given the pay work capacity you have and discussion about brownfields post 2023. I don't think about that in the context of the capital structure. Just it seems like, there's a disproportionate amount of volume growth happening with a Nutrien relative to mosaic and how does can protect what's the value to Nutrien as you get bigger as total percentage of the market? And then second, some more clarification question. How much CapEx over the next 18 months do you have to make final investment decision on of the talked about across mostly the wholesale pieces, just the projects they were scattered around the portfolio? Thanks.

Chuck Magro

Pedro can answer the CapEx. So look, the growth of potash fits well within how Canpotex is operated. So the way Canpotex works quite simply is it goes out to its customers and it brings back a demand plan. And that demand planning comes back to the shareholders in each company that's independently can you meet to your proportion. If one company cannot meet that proportion, the other company can fill it in. So we don't think that we're restricted in any way with what we've shared with you up until 2023. And even beyond with the current Canpotex structure.

And I'll just remind you and I probably goes about saying, Canpotex is still the best marketing and logistics company for potash, it's the cheapest way to get tons to market and have been in this core markets with relationships back for 50 years. So we think that it's a first class organization, we’re solidly behind Canpotex and there's nothing in the Canpotex structure that would impede our growth.

Susan Jones

Yes, and I would just add in terms of the first 5 million tons that we have bought and paid for that within our Canpotex allocation today if we were to go and expand and do other things then the way Canpotex allocation work which you get allocated based on your capacity. So that would be additional.

Pedro Farah

So from a CapEx standpoint and I think Susan and her finance department has there is two to determine what's the next cheapest ton. So the first thing starts with the where the demand is going to come from and how much do we need and by doing that we will be able to analytics determine how much does it come from which mine with what worked for us and what investment and I think given the fact and I think that was mentioned before that we have so much investment already in that the next dollar of investment is extremely efficient from a input to output ratio. So I think that's the reason why sometimes answering especially as more increments where is this is going to come from, it may come from maybe different mines because the steps are relatively small because they are brownfields, so debottlenecking. So they may come from three or four mine and depends on timeframe and depends on how much demand we're going to need and the mix of products as well I should add.

Chuck Magro

But I suspect in the next 18 months it won't be a lot of what I would call that incremental 5 million tons from 18 to 23, in that 18 months window. We're going to take 2020 and like I said maybe even in early 2021 to ensure that that we need those tons sometime between 2025 and 2030.

Richard Downey

