3 High-Yield Blue Chips That Could Be Set To Soar

Never forget that all my stock recommendations are meant for the equity portion of your portfolio and to always use good risk management (diversification and proper asset allocation).

In the short term, a trade deal that averts recession and boosts energy prices could serve as a great short-term catalyst for rapid capital gains.

Today all of these stocks are 7% to 40% undervalued, offering safe and growing 4+% yields, and are likely to deliver long-term, double-digit total returns.

Exxon, Chevron and Marathon Petroleum are some of my favorite high-yield energy recs right now, courtesy of strong dividend safety, great long-term growth potential, and their recent pullbacks.

Given that recession fears are rising and some analysts are predicting a bear market might be coming relatively soon, many readers might wonder why I still recommend companies to buy today.

The answer is two-fold. First, all investing is probabilistic, and all analyst forecasts are based on models about an uncertain future that often prove incorrect. None other than famed investor Peter Lynch (29% CAGR total returns from 1977 to 1990, second best investing record behind Buffett) said "In this business, if you're good, you're right six times out of ten. You're never going to be right nine times out of ten."

Furthermore, as Lynch pointed out

Time is on your side when you own shares of superior companies...Far more money has been lost by investors preparing for corrections, or trying to anticipate corrections, than has been lost in corrections themselves.” - Peter Lynch (emphasis added)

Lynch's advice to steadily invest in quality companies is backed up by 159 years of market data, which Vanguard analyzed and found that putting money steadily to work is usually the optimal strategy for most investors.

And given that most analysts/economists expect a trade deal to be reached this year, and a recession to be averted, the stock market's recent decline (especially in quality energy stocks) could create a strong short-term catalyst for quick capital gains.

For example, according to FactSet Research, analysts expect energy earnings to fall the most in 2019 (about 9%) but come roaring back next year, about 30%.

(Source: FactSet Research)

Which, after last week's 7% oil crash, is why I wanted to point out three opportunistic high-yield blue-chips that I consider good to great long-term buys today.

Exxon Mobil (XOM) - level 10 quality SWAN stock on my 11 point quality scoring system (and a dividend aristocrat)

Chevron (CVX) - level 10 quality SWAN (and another aristocrat)

Marathon Petroleum (MPC) - level 8 blue-chip (but with the fastest dividend growth potential by far)

These are three high-yield stocks (all offering 4+% current income) that I consider safe or very safe in all economic/industry/market conditions, and that could be poised for sharp short-term gains from today's attractive valuations (7% to 40% undervalued).

More importantly, each of these dividend growth stocks is likely to deliver not just generous, safe and growing income over time, but also double-digit total returns (10% to 26% CAGR over the next five to 10 years) that should put the S&P 500 to shame.

Exxon Mobil: One Of The Best Times In 25 Years To Buy This Dividend Aristocrat

(Source: YCharts)

First I should point out why I'm back pounding the table about Exxon yet again. Thanks to the recent freakout in oil prices, mainly due to fears of slowing global growth (trade war-related) causing another oil glut, Exxon is now trading at its highest yield in about a quarter century.

But more importantly that generous yield, normally only seen with pass-through stocks like REITs and MLPs, is one of the safest on Wall Street.

Company Yield TTM FCF Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Exxon 4.7% 97% 86 (Very safe) 5 (Very safe) 10 (NYSEARCA:SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 40% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

You might not think that given the very high free cash flow payout ratio, which is very close to unsustainable levels. However, the thing to remember about Exxon and all dividend-paying oil companies is that their cash flow is naturally cyclical over time.

During periods of low energy prices, debt must be used to both pay dividends and invest in production growth. That's a natural part of the business model, which is why a fortress-like balance sheet is so important.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Debt/Capital Exxon 1.3 26.1 AA+ 1.8% 21% Safe Level 1.5 or below 10 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 30% or less

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

Exxon has very manageable debt levels, as seen by its AA+ credit rating (tied with CVX for the best in the industry) and rock bottom average interest costs (made better by borrowing overseas at much lower rates).

Exxon's conservative corporate culture prioritizes a strong balance sheet which is why it has the second best dividend growth track record in the sector (one of three aristocrats). Even more impressive is the fact that its dividend growth has been steady over the decades, at 6% to 7% annually.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

What's especially impressive about that is that Exxon's dividend has grown at a rapid rate despite

six oil crashes of 40+%

four recessions (including the Financial Crisis)

five bear markets

interest rates as high as 14%

But as the saying goes, past performance is no guarantee of future results. So here's why I'm such a fan of Exxon and consider it my favorite integrated oil major right now.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

This comes down to the best management team in the industry (Chevron's a close #2) which always takes the long-term view. In this case, the natural 6% decline rates in legacy oil fields combined with continued slow growth in oil demand, means that massive new investments in oil production are required to keep global supply and demand balanced.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

The International Energy Agency estimates that $21 trillion in new production capex will be needed by 2040, and even if Paris climate agreement limits are strictly enforced (thus far no major economy has tried to), that figure is still $14 trillion.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

That's because, even if the world got serious about climate change, the IEA estimates that the world's energy mix would remain virtually unchanged through 2040. In other words, the age of oil & gas isn't likely to end anytime soon.

No other major oil company has announced plans to meet its share of that massive capex budget, except Exxon which is planning on ramping up production spending to about $33 billion per year by 2020.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

But unlike many oil companies in recent years, Exxon isn't just planning to throw nearly $200 billion into capex spending for its own sake. The company is famous for its focus on disciplined capital allocation, which means investing shareholder cash into projects in which it has a competitive cost advantage that can deliver superior margins and rates of return. Current CEO Darren Woods, who has been with Exxon for 27 years, plans to continue that tradition.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

Exxon's industry-leading capex plans are all focused on boosting its profitability and cash flow significantly. In fact, by 2025 the company thinks it will be able to more than double returns on capital. But actually, management describes today's investing climate as "the best in 20 years" and thinks that most of its projects will deliver 20% returns on capital in the coming years.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

More importantly, free cash flow is expected to soar (up to 150%) to an average of $27 billion annually over the next seven years.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

53% of that will go towards the generous, safe and steadily rising dividend with $90 billion left over to repay debt, repurchase shares, and make strategic investments such as investing in renewable energy.

(Source: Exxon Earnings Presentation)

Exxon has been making numerous discoveries in Guyana offshore, which has increased its reserve estimates by nearly 500% since 2015 (to over 5.5 billion barrels).

That includes no less than three discoveries in Q1 2019, bringing the total discoveries since 2015 to 13. What's more, at just $60 Brent oil ($69 today) Guyana will deliver about 40% internal rates of return with a break-even price under $40. Exxon expects to be producing 750,000 barrels per day in Guyana by 2025, up from zero today. (Source: XOM investor presentation)

Brazilian offshore will similarly deliver industry-leading profitability (about 25%) at $60 oil, with 10% rates of return at $40 crude. Exxon owns 2.3 million net acres off the Brazilian coast.

(Source, Rystad Energy, RTLR S-1)

Meanwhile, in US shale, the company is betting big on the mighty Permian basin, which Rystad Energy estimates could hold close to 250 billion barrels of recoverable crude and oil equivalents. That would make the Permian potentially the single largest oil formation ever discovered, larger than even Saudi Arabia's Ghawar superfield.

(Source: XOM Investor Presentation)

In the Permian, Exxon has 20,000 wells to be drilled with an estimated 10 billion barrels of reserves, with about 35% of those wells estimated to generate 10% returns on investment even at $40 oil. By 2024 management expects Permian production, already forecast to boom last year, to rise to least 1 million bpd (potentially as much as 1.4 million) and make up 20% to 25% of the company's total production.

(Source: XOM earnings presentation)

Of course, management teams are famously bullish and the question investors need to ask is "what evidence is there Woods and company can execute on this rosy forecast?" To which I'd point out that for most of its major growth catalysts the company's execution has been excellent, with guidance steadily rising over time, as cost-cutting via new technology allows for lower breakeven prices. Meanwhile, Exxon has remained on track with its Permian growth plans since 2015, including a 19% production increase in Q1 2019. All while steadily driving down costs.

For example, Exxon previously thought Permian breakeven prices ($80 back in 2014) might be able to decline to $20 courtesy of Fracking 3.0 technology (which includes AI driven real-time drilling analysis). That long-term cost estimate is now $15 per barrel, which effectively means a future OPEC price war becomes incredibly unlikely since it would bankrupt the oil cartel to try to drive crude that low for several years.

Basically, Exxon is one of the largest, most diversified and best-run oil companies on earth (Morningstar agrees it's #1 in management quality). Its conservative management team has a proven track record of great capital allocation that's delivered the best dividend growth track record (by length and growth rate), and now the most ambitious growth plan by far.

Which makes it easy to recommend this dividend aristocrat when it's trading near the highest yield in a quarter century and is about 20% undervalued (see valuation section).

Chevron: Anadarko Deal May Be Dead But This Aristocrat Has a Bright Future

First, it should be pointed out that on May 9th Chevron said it would not raise its offer to buy Anadarko Petroleum (APC), which Occidental Petroleum (OXY), backed by Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B) (BRK.A) will likely end up buying. Chevron will likely gain a $1 billion breakup fee and still plans to increase its annual buybacks to $5 billion per year.

Previously I'd explained why I was a huge fan of this $50 billion deal (including debt) and why it would make this legendary oil dividend aristocrat even better.

But while Chevron won't be gaining the short-term growth boost that APC would have given it, I still consider it one of the best high-yield blue-chip oil companies you can buy.

Like with Exxon, much of that bullishness is over the safety of its dividend. The payout ratio is much lower than Exxon's (due to lower capex spending) and the safety ratings, both from me and Simply Safe Dividends (where I'm an analyst), are virtually identical.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Chevron 4.0% 51% 85 (Very safe) 5 (very safe) 10 (SWAN) Safe Level (by industry) NA 40% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's because, like Exxon, Chevron has long been known for its conservative balance sheet. Today, Chevron has the lowest net leverage ratio in the industry and is tied with XOM for an AA+ credit rating, which is the best of any oil major.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Debt/Capital Chevron 1.0 17.6 AA+ 2.7% 17% Safe Level 1.5 or below 10 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 30% or less

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

And while Chevron's dividend track record is slightly shorter than Exxon's, it's similarly managed to maintain a long-term payout growth rate of 7% which is slightly faster than the S&P 500's 6.6% over the past 20 years.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's courtesy of superior management, which is behind only Exxon's when it comes to a commitment to long-term growth. For example, Chevron has long been known for its dedication to efficient discoveries, which is why its reserve replacement ratio over the past decade has been almost 150%, one of the highest of any oil company on earth.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

It's also courtesy of the vertically integrated nature of its business, which includes both oil & gas production, plus refining and petrochemicals (for which margins tend to rise when crude declines). As measured by the Nelson Complexity Index, Chevron's refinery score of 12.7 means it has the most advanced refinery system of any oil major and thus is capable of maximizing higher margin refined products from its upstream production.

Management, led by CEO Michael Wirth, a 37-year-veteran of the company who previously ran chemical and refining units for a decade, remains dedicated to highly disciplined capex. For 2019, that will amount to $20 billion and about $20.5 billion is planned through 2023. 70% of that spending is focused on short-term projects (like Permian shale) that will deliver cash flow within two years.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

Management has managed to achieve remarkable capex efficiency, the best of any of its peers, and its 2023 growth plans are designed to deliver about 18% returns on capital, potentially surpassing Exxon as the most profitable integrated oil giant.

2019 guidance is for 4% to 7% production growth (excluding asset sales) this year, which continues the company's industry-leading production growth of recent years (7% in 2018). Beyond 2019 the company expects to grow organic production by 3% to 4% annually (through at least 2023).

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

The biggest growth driver is the Permian, where Chevron enjoys very low-cost or no cost leases for 80% of its production. Over the past two years, Chevron's Permian reserves are up 70%, which is also helping to drive its RRR ratio to those sky-high levels. 5 billion barrels of reserve gains were in 2018 alone, as the company's drilling kept discovering vast oceans of oil under its 2.2 million net acres in the Permian.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

And just like Exxon, Chevron's Permian production costs have been falling rapidly, down 40% in the past four years. But while Exxon only hopes to achieve $15 per barrel production costs by 2024, Chevron is basically already there.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

And while Exxon's Permian growth plans are impressive, Chevron's are even larger, with about 650% production growth through 2023, for which the company remains on track.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

The Permian is part of the company's long-term strategy, which like Exxon, is focused on only the most lucrative opportunities. Asset sales of European production sources are being used to invest in the Permian, low-cost deep water (breakeven costs under $30) in the US Gulf of Mexico, and LNG production in Australia. In total, Chevron's core assets hold up to 68 billion barrels of potentially recoverable oil and oil equivalents.

LNG (about 12% of total company production) is a great business due to its use of long-term contracts (up to 20 years) and annual decline rates of virtually zero, with minimal marginal capex requirements.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

By 2023 Chevron expects to grow its low-cost production by 1.5 million bpd, which surpasses even Exxon's ambitious 1 million bpd production growth goal by 2025.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

Thanks to its increasing focus on low-cost production, Chevron's cash flow breakeven, the price of Brent oil at which its capex and dividends would be covered by operating cash flow, is an industry-leading $51, which helps explain why it's a dividend aristocrat and such a reliable source of income even for retirees. At $60 per barrel, Chevron's cash flow even covers its enhanced buyback program.

(Source: CVX investor presentation)

Over the next five years, Chevron estimates that its larger buyback program and steadily growing dividend (6% hike in 2019) will consume about 45% of operating cash flow. That will leave plenty for investing in the business, repaying debt and potential strategic acquisitions.

Basically, Chevron is giving Exxon a run for its money when it comes to conservative management, with a strong track record of good execution and smart capital allocation.

This means that, after the market's latest pullback, today is a potentially good time to initiate or add to a position in this high-yield oil SWAN.

Marathon Petroleum: One of The Most Undervalued Blue-Chips In America

Despite its name, Marathon Petroleum isn't an oil company, but America's largest independent refiner. It was spun off from Marathon Oil (MRO) in 2011 and today is trading at its most attractive valuations in history.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

That's largely due to negative short-term headwinds that caused refining industry margins to hit a near 10-year low in Q1 2019. As its CEO explained at the Q1 conference call

The beginning of the year was difficult for the entire U.S. refining industry. Inventory levels were high as the industry came off a strong fourth quarter and a seasonal lack of demand as well as several weather disruptions led to challenging gasoline margins."

However, these are likely temporary headwinds (margins expected to rebound in the second half of the year) which don't detract from Marathon's otherwise appealing long-term income growth thesis. That thesis begins with a safe payout, courtesy of management's stated policy of paying out about 50% of FCF as buybacks/dividends.

Company Yield TTM Payout Ratio Simply Safe Dividends Safety Score (Out of 100) Sensei Dividend Safety Score (Out of 5) Sensei Quality Score (Out of 11) Marathon Petroleum 4.2% 29% 70 (safe) 4 (safe) 8 (Blue-Chip) Safe Level (by industry) NA 60% or less 61 or higher 4 or higher 8 or higher

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends)

This, when combined with the competitive advantages it has (more on this in a moment) is what makes Marathon a level 8 quality blue-chip.

Company Net Debt/EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Average Interest Cost Debt/Capital Marathon Petroleum 3.6 4.9 BBB 4.4% 41% Safe Level 3.0 or below 8 or above BBB- or higher below ROIC 40% or less

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Gurufocus, Morningstar)

Now the one area of concern some may have with this company is the high debt levels. That's a result of its $23.3 billion 2018 purchase of Andeavor. Moody's liked that this deal was 85% financed with equity, but it still added about $11 billion in total debt to the balance sheet.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

However, Moody's recently reiterated its BBB equivalent (with stable outlook) credit rating and actually upgraded MPLX's (MPLX) credit rating after the announcement of MLP's $14 billion all-stock buyout of Andeavor Logistics LP (NYSE:ANDX), the other MLP that Marathon owns due to its Andeavor acquisition.

Management plans to rapidly deleverage down to a debt/EBITDA ratio of under 2, which would be a nice safe level for this industry.

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends)

Analysts expect that by the end of 2019 the net leverage ratio will decline by about 1.0 to 2.6. Why are analysts, credit rating agencies and I so confident that Marathon can deleverage so rapidly? That's where the smart Andeavor acquisition comes in.

When the ANDV acquisition closed in October 2018 Marathon Petroleum became America's largest independent refiner with

3 million barrels per day of refining capacity

12,000 total gas stations (about 1/3 company owned)

60% ownership in two midstream MLPs

Roughly half of its cash flow is coming from its MLPs, whose toll-booth like business model is far more stable than its core refining business.

Not just does the new larger MPLX (which MPC will own 63% of) represent a self-funding way for it to profit from the secular boom in US oil & gas through 2025, but the US Energy Information Administration expects America's energy renaissance to continue for several decades.

(Source: EIA)

MPLX is the king of gas gathering and fractionation capacity in the prolific Marcellus/Utica shale, courtesy of MPC setting up the $15.6 billion merger of MarkWest and MPLX back in 2015. This means that US gas production rising through at least 2050 (and total midstream infrastructure demand hitting about $1 trillion through then) gives MPLX a massive growth runway which MPC shareholders will benefit from.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

And the new Marathon now owns 16 refineries located in virtually every part of the country. This allows it to source oil from Canada, the Bakken and the booming Permian, where insufficient takeaway capacity has resulted in discounted crude that should lead to industry leading profitability once crack spreads stabilize in the second half of 2019.

Meanwhile, the price MPC paid for Andeavor was so low (7.3 times cash flow) that the company expects it to be a great deal for shareholders.

immediately accretive to EPS and cash flow per share

over $1 billion in expected synergies through 2020 that will allow for ANDV purchase to boost long-term cash flow by $5 billion (driving 15% CAGR FCF/share growth long-term)

Allow for a $5 billion buyback program (at today's rock bottom prices) while still deleveraging quickly

drive long-term dividend growth of 10+%

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

So how exactly does management plan to drive the ANDV purchase cost down to 3.9 times cash flow (a crazy profitable deal for shareholders)? Through 1.4 billion in annual cost synergies which it now expects to deliver by 2021.

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

Now it's certainly true that synergies are something all managements claim they will deliver and many fall short (one of the reasons about 80% of M&A fails). However, in Q1 2019 Marathon delivered $133 million in cost savings, which puts the company on track to achieve its goals.

But there is one final way that Marathon plans to become a cash-minting machine that's far more stable than your typical refiner. That would be the company's four-year, $2-billion investment plan which is designed to upgrade its refineries and boost their complexity and thus increase their profitability (via an enhanced mix of higher margin refined products).

(Source: MPC investor presentation)

Initially, management had planned for a minimum of 20% rates of returns on those projects, but it recently upgraded that outlook. As a result, MPC now expects to gain $1.1 billion in annual EBITDA (about 16% boost) from this capex backlog.

Basically, Marathon Petroleum is one of the most diversified refiners in the country, courtesy of its Andeavor acquisition, and 50% of cash flow coming from stable and thriving midstream (MPLX is guiding for double-digit cash flow growth in 2019 and 2020).

And with management actually delivering on those ambitious $1.4 billion annual cost savings and upping its guidance on its $2-billion growth backlog, I'm confident that Marathon Petroleum should achieve its long-term plans to deleverage, while aggressively repurchasing shares at extremely attractive valuations thus boosting FCF/share and allowing for stronger dividend growth over time.

In fact, Morningstar's conservative analysts agree with me that Marathon is one of the most undervalued high-yield blue-chips you can buy right now (a 5-star stock = very strong buy).

But the truth is that Exxon, Chevron and Marathon are all potentially great long-term buys right now.

Valuation/Total Return Potential: Generous, Safe and Growing Yield Plus Double-Digit Total Return Potential From Today's Attractive Valuations

My goal is always to recommend dividend stocks that offer safe and growing income over time, and total return potential that's likely to at least beat the S&P 500 but preferably deliver double-digit total returns. This is why I look at yield, long-term growth potential and valuation.

Company Yield 5-Year Expected Earnings Growth Total Return Expected (No Valuation Change) Valuation-Adjusted Total Return Potential (5-10 Years CAGR) Exxon 4.7% 6% to 8% 10.7% to 12.7% 12.7% to 16.9% Chevron 4.0% 6% to 8% 10% to 12% 10.0% to 14.8% Marathon Petroleum 4.2% 8.8% to 10% 13% to 14.2% 17.6% to 26.3% S&P 500 1.9% 6.6% 8.5% 1% to 7%

(Source: Simply Safe Dividends, F.A.S.T Graphs, Morningstar, management guidance, Yardeni Research, Yahoo Finance, Multipl.com, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, Dividend Yield Theory, Moneychimp, analyst estimates)

All three energy blue-chips are yielding at least double the S&P 500 and as we've seen, those are safe dividends, even during future recessions. Exxon and Chevron are likely to continue growing their dividends at their historical 7% rates while analysts expect Marathon's long-term growth to be between 9% and 10%.

That faster growth rate means that ignoring valuations entirely, Marathon offers the superior return potential. But since valuation always matters this results in all three high-yield blue-chips offering highly attractive total return potentials over the next five to 10 years, though once again, Marathon is the clear winner if maximum returns are what you're after.

To adjust for historical valuations, I turn to my favorite blue-chip valuation method, dividend yield theory or DYT. This has been the only approach used by asset manager/newsletter publisher Investment Quality Trends since 1966. DYT, which compares a stock's yield to its historical norm, has been the only approach IQT has used for 53 years, and only on blue-chips, to deliver market-beating returns with 10% lower volatility to boot.

(Source: Investment Quality Trends)

According to Hulbert Financial Digest, IQT's 30-year risk-adjusted total returns are the best of any US investing newsletter. Basically, DYT is the most effective long-term valuation approach I've yet found, which is why it's at the heart of my retirement portfolio's strategy and drives many of my article recommendations.

DYT merely compares a company's yield to its historical norm because, assuming the business model remains relatively stable over time, yields, like most valuation metrics, tend to revert to historical levels that approximate fair value.

Company Yield 5-Year Average Yield Estimated Discount To Fair Value Upside To Fair Value 5-10 Year Valuation Boost (OTCPK:CAGR) Exxon 4.7% 3.7% 22% 28% 2.0% to 4.1% Chevron 4.0% 4.0% 0% 0% 0% Marathon Petroleum 4.2% 2.7% 36% 57% 4.6% to 9.4%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Dividend Yield Theory, Gordon Dividend Growth Model, F.A.S.T Graphs, management guidance, Moneychimp)

Chevron appears to be about fair value right now under DYT, though that's still a decent buy under the Buffett principle that "it's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

However, Exxon appears about 22% undervalued and MPC a stunning 36%, showing that, if you only have money for one of these, XOM and MPC are likely superior choices to CVX right now.

But while DYT is a time-tested valuation method of blue-chips like these, it does assume that a company's future growth rate will remain constant. Which is why I also like to confirm a reasonable valuation range by checking with Morningstar's highly conservative three-stage discounted cash flow models.

Morningstar analysts typically use some of the lowest future growth estimates on the Street, sometimes even below that of management's official long-term guidance. If they say a company is fair value, then you are unlikely to overpay for it.

Company Current Price Estimated Fair Value Moat Management Quality Discount To Fair Value Long-Term Valuation Boost Exxon $74.10 $90 (low uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) Exemplary 18% 2.1% to 4.2% Chevron $118.71 $136 (medium uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) Exemplary 13% 1.4% to 2.8% Marathon Petroleum $50.29 $89 (high uncertainty) narrow (stable trend) Standard 44% 5.9% to 12.1%

(Source: Morningstar)

In this case, Morningstar generally agrees with DYT on XOM and MPC but considers Chevron to be 13% undervalued. For my official recommendations, I average Morningstar and DYT's estimates to conclude

Exxon: 20% undervalued

Chevron: 7% undervalued

Marathon Petroleum: 40% undervalued

Which makes all three high-yield blue-chips at least a buy, while Exxon is a very strong buy and Marathon is a table-pounding buy.

Of course, that's only for those who are comfortable with their risk profiles, including the naturally cyclical nature of their cash flow and high economic sensitivity.

Risks To Consider

While I consider Exxon, Chevron, and MPC to be great high-yield blue-chip choices, that doesn't mean they don't come with a fair amount of risk, both to their businesses and short-term share prices.

For Exxon and Chevron volatile oil prices are the most obvious risk but Exxon also faces the biggest execution risk in the industry courtesy of that enormous growth capex plan.

Between 2008 and 2018, the 15 largest global oil megaprojects suffered a total of $80 billion in cost overruns. And it's hardly only the biggest projects that often lead to larger-than-expected costly delays.

Analyst firm Wood Mackenzie says,

“The scale of underperformance was staggering...Surveying the last decade of project delivery, the average development started-up six months later than planned and US$700 million over budget...That is a huge amount of value destruction." - Angus Rodger, Wood Mackenzie

However, there is good news for oil investors in general, and Exxon investors in particular. First, as Wood Mackenzie found, between 2014 and 2018 most new projects actually came in ahead of schedule and under budget. That's likely due to greenlighting less complex projects, such as shale projects in the US, which are far easier to accomplish than previous megaprojects overseas or in deep water.

(Source: XOM investor presentation)

Not just is much of Exxon's growth focused on less risky projects such as the US Permian basin, but the company has the best long-term track record of returns on capital and the lowest total impairments (from failed M&A and project overruns). Thus I have confidence that Exxon management will be able to deliver on its growth potential without making costly mistakes.

For Chevron there is the risk that the company will attempt to buy someone else now that Occidental appears to have won the bidding war for Anadarko.

According to the Harvard Business Review, 70% to 90% of mergers fail to deliver shareholder value. Big oil mergers are even tougher to pull off due to the unpredictable nature of oil prices. The good news is Chevron's long-term capital allocation track record is second only to Exxon in this industry and while some argue the Anadarko merger was fairly priced, few analysts claim it was an example of blatant overpaying for quality assets.

For one thing, Chevron waited until the ratio of its share price/Anadarko's was at highly attractive levels.

(Source: CVX merger presentation)

Which would have meant that the deal would have been accretive to FCF/share within 12 months of the deal closing, and assuming Brent oil prices of just $60 per barrel.

(Source: CVX merger presentation)

Cost synergies, which management has a good track record of achieving, would have made the deal even more profitable for shareholders and made Chevron a much better long-term dividend growth stock.

Basically, Chevron's management is a very strong and disciplined capital allocator, which is why Goldman (NYSE:GS) recently added it to its conviction list, specifically citing the company's willingness to walk away from the APC merger, rather than get into a costly bidding war with OXY.

Similarly, the Marathon Petroleum acquisition of Andeavor appears to have been a great deal. Even assuming no synergies are achieved (the company has already accomplished $133 million in the first quarter alone) Marathon paid 7.7 times cash flow for Andeavor. If management delivers on its full synergistic cost-cutting plans that will mean it will have paid just 3.9 times cash flow for ANDX, a private equity valuation that would represent massive accretion for shareholders.

However, there is also the risk that Marathon might one day roll up MPLX, should that MLP's valuation continue to languish in its five-year bear market. There is good and bad news regarding this potential roll-up.

First, such a large deal (about $40 billion in total size) would not likely be attempted unless MPC's share price was much higher (making it more cost-effective). Second, gaining 100% of MPLX's highly stable cash flow would be a long-term benefit to MPC investors, making that ambitious 10% dividend growth guidance easier to achieve.

However, the downside of the deal is that with MPLX guiding for 4.0 leverage post-ANDX merger, it would mean that Marathon would once more be boosting its leverage, which income investors always want to keep an eye on.

I'm not predicting MPC is going to attempt to buy out MPLX anytime soon, and management has given no indication this is a serious consideration. However, I just wanted to point out the potential due to the fact that all large scale M&A comes with execution risk.

But of course, while I'm primarily focused on dividend risk (my quality scores are based entirely on the safety and sustainability of the payout throughout all economic/industry conditions), most investors also care about short-term price risk.

There is no mincing words, all three of these stocks are likely to be volatile, especially during today's rising trade war/recession fears.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management recently told clients "We don't see the US or China hurrying to reach a deal, and the risk of miscalculation is growing."

And Yardeni Research recently told CNN "When you actually look at some of the major economies outside the United States, many of them have homegrown problems...It's not all about trade."

However, Moody's Analytics, which initially estimated a 60% probability of a trade deal by the June 29th G20 trade summit, is now downgrading that to a 45% probability.

Oil prices (and thus oil company cash flow and stock prices) are so volatile because their prices are set by global markets at the margin. This means that even slight changes in demand (or expected changes in demand) can be amplified into much greater commodity price swings. This explains late 2018's 40% oil crash despite demand still rising steadily.

With no trade deal in sight, it's possible that slowing global growth (due to uncertainties surrounding business planning) could cause oil prices to fall further and potentially retest the $40 lows seen in December.

And given that FactSet Research is reporting that 77% of Q2 guidance is for below analyst expectations (already near zero growth) that points to earnings potentially coming in negative should the trade war continue, we might be facing a year of zero or even negative EPS growth in 2019.

(Source: FactSet Research)

Given that the energy industry is already expected to post the biggest earnings declines this year, Wall Street's famous short-sighted nature could easily cause share prices in all three of these blue-chips to decline significantly in a broader market sell-off.

Goldman Sachs' most recent estimate is that failure to get a trade deal will see stocks fall 4% more, though Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) estimates range as high as 20% to 30% (full bear market). BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) is warning clients they should own bonds as "ballast" for their portfolios to protect against short-term volatility.

Goldman's rather optimistic assessment might be due to the fact that the forward P/E on the S&P 500 is now down to 16.1 to 16.4 (depending on the earnings estimate sources), which is near the 25-year average of 16.2 (so basically fairly valued).

However, the key to good long-term investing is to be prepared for not just the most probable outcome (no recession and bear market) but also the lower probability but adverse scenario (long-tail risks).

I'm pointing out these three blue-chips and SWANs due to the most likely outcome being the US avoiding a recession after a trade deal is reached within two to four months, and oil prices and the broader market recovering by the end of the year.

However, this article is also meant to point out these three dividend payers as potential watchlist stocks in case we do end up with a recessionary bear market in which case the S&P 500 might end up declining 30% to 37% from its May 3rd peak. That's the most likely decline range based on bear markets going back to 1946.

The blue-chip/SWAN rating doesn't mean I'm claiming their share prices won't decline during a bear market. It rather means the dividends will remain safe and growing (though likely at a far slower rate).

If you want to sleep well at night then you need to build a properly diversified and constructed portfolio, because risk management is crucial to achieving good long-term investing returns.

Here are the rules of thumb I tell my readers to use, though obviously the exact position sizes and asset allocation (mix of stocks/bonds/cash) that's right for you will vary on your personal situation/time horizon/goals.

As J.P.Morgan Asset Management's research clearly shows, good diversification and asset allocation are far more valuable to protecting your wealth from inevitable market declines than market timing. In fact, terrible market timing is precisely why the average investor's 20-year average return was just 1.9%, worse than literally any asset class, or even an ultra-conservative 60/40 bond/stock portfolio.

All my recommendations are merely meant to provide good current investing ideas for the equity portion of your portfolio and are NEVER meant as a bond alternative.

Bottom Line: Buying These 3 High-Yield Blue Chips Is A Low-Risk Way To Earn Great and Growing Income No Matter What The Future May Bring

I'm not claiming that a trade deal is guaranteed, nor that we will avoid a bear market. The future is uncertain which is why it's important to invest your hard-earned money wisely, using good risk management and always remembering my mantra of "quality first, valuation second, and patience and discipline always."

Should we avoid a trade war-induced recession (likely to be far milder than the Great Recession) then Exxon, Chevron and Marathon Petroleum are likely to stage strong rallies from today's attractive prices.

Should a recession and bear market hit in 2020 or 2021, then income investors will have locked in safe, generous and steadily rising income that can be used to meet expenses and calm their nerves during what's likely to be a scary time for stocks.

With Exxon, Chevron, and Marathon you're owning partial stakes in some of the best managed and largest names in their respective industries. Each company not just offers an attractive current yield, but has a solid long-term growth plan that I'm confident can result in much stronger income in the future.

That's why I can confidently recommend each of these today, though Exxon is my top choice (for valuation reasons) for ultra-conservative income investors like retirees. Marathon Petroleum is my personal favorite and what I'd be buying if I wasn't already so overweight energy (remember sector diversification is important).

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.