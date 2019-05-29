Dyadic International: Hidden Biotech Gem

The 2015 sale of its industrial business to DuPont for $75 million confirmed the value of its technology and also provided cash to fund operations and buy back shares.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) has been in business for four decades, founded by Mark Emalfarb in 1979, starting as a company that pioneered the use of pumice stones to stone-wash jeans. The process further progressed into utilizing enzymes, which ultimately led to the development of a gene expression system termed C1. A gene expression system can be defined as a "process by which the information in a gene, the sequence of DNA base pairs, is made into a functional gene product such as protein or RNA. The basic idea is that DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into proteins. Proteins make many of the structures and all the enzymes in a cell organism” (source: Wikipedia). Further development of the C1 platform focused on industrial uses and, to some extent, biopharma. Over two decades the company and its partners spent several hundred million dollars developing C1 into a gene expression platform for producing low cost enzymes and other proteins at industrial scale. However, the industrial business was sold to DuPont in 2015 for $75 million in cash, enabling the company to focus entirely on biotech, primarily biologic vaccines and drugs.

Biologics differ from conventional drugs by the fact that they are produced from living organisms instead of being synthesized in chemistry. The global market for biologics was over $200 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow to over $400 billion by 2024. As reported, 6 of the top 8 revenue producing drugs in 2016 were biologics. The success of biologics in treating a growing number of diseases has come at a cost to the healthcare system with biologics costing about 22 times more than the cost of small molecule drugs. Much of the cost of producing biologics is due to inefficient methods used in development and production. According to former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, less than 2% of Americans have access to biologics but biologic prescriptions represent 40% of the total cost of prescription drug expenditures in the U.S.

Solution

The Dyadic C1 gene expression platform offers a solution to enhance both the development and production of biologics to address the ballooning cost of biologics that could have wide use in the industry. C1 is based on a modified strain of the fungus Myceliophthora thermophila that has been engineered to express proteins in large tanks. C1 potentially offers a significantly improved method of production for applications including vaccines, VLPs (virus like particles), monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, biosimilars, and biobetters. C1 has the potential to speed up development and lower production costs to improve the performance of biologic vaccines and drugs in a process that can be scaled to demand at much lower costs when compared to viral, bacterial, and mammalian expression systems, such as the commonly used CHO (Chinese Hamster Overy) and other harvest methods. A brief illustration of the underlying scientific advantages is provided in the graphic below.

(Source: Company presentation, May 20, 2019, used by permission)

The CHO medium is the most commonly understood and employed in biologic production. Revenue derived from CHO produced drugs was expected to reach $165 billion by 2018. It was originally developed by Dr. Theodore Puck in 1957 and was used in research laboratories due to its rapid growth in suspension with rapid protein production. However, the CHO medium is expensive and is much more difficult to scale compared to a fungal medium employed with C1. And further expansion of CHO to levels projected in biologics would require a great deal of infrastructure to expand capacity on the scale needed to accommodate growth. Accordingly, an improved method of development and production will be essential to advance the industry to projected levels and the market for a CHO replacement will likely be huge. The graphic below summarizes the key differences between C1 and CHO.

(Source: Company presentation May 20, 2019, used by permission)

Investors are encouraged to access the Dyadic investor presentation referenced above for a much more comprehensive illustration of the C1 platform, advantages, and successes documented, which can be accessed on the company website. Further, to fully comprehend the attributes, dynamics and huge potential with Dyadic, readers are encouraged to listen to a 30-minute presentation given by CEO Mark Emalfarb in April. Some key points covered in the presentation are that C1 has produced enzymes at 1/300 of the costs of alternatives ($1 per pound compared to $300) utilizing the fungal media at 1/3 to 1/2 the cost of CHO.

Interest from collaborators and partners has increased steadily, which recently has accelerated. On May 8th, Dyadic announced a research and commercialization collaboration with Serum Institute of India Pvt., Ltd, the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by units, to develop and manufacture up to twelve antibodies and vaccines using the C1 system. The collaboration will be focused on making biologic drugs and vaccines available at lower, affordable costs to patients worldwide. Beyond the Serum collaboration, the company maintains funded collaborations with Sanofi-Aventis (NASDAQ:GCVRZ), Mitsubishi-Tanaba Pharma (OTCPK:MTZPY), ZAPI, and two unnamed top-25 pharma companies. In addition, the company has entered into two sub-licensing agreements with Allphazyme (a custom enzyme supplier) and Luina Bio/Novovet (an animal health supplier) with the potential for milestone payments, royalties, and an equity stake (Luina Bio/Novovet). The Luina Bio/Novovet partnership will develop and commercialize a number of products for use in the prevention and treatment of diseases in companion animals. In addition to royalties, Dyadic will receive a 20% ownership-equity position of a new joint venture company, Novovet Pty Ltd.

The agreement with Alphazyme was formed with the purpose of commercializing enzymes that provide diagnostic or therapeutic uses. In the agreement, Dyadic will receive a 7.5% interest in Alphazyme, future milestone payments, and royalties on net sales (source: Q1 earnings conference call).

In terms of collaborations and confidentiality agreements, 2018 was a highly successful year for the company in which the company initiated nine new collaborations, which is documented below in a graphic presented in a recent investor presentation and illustrated below. In total, Dyadic now has confidentiality agreements in place that cover over 100 NDAs, which continue to grow (source: Q1 conference call).

(Source: Company presentation May 20, 2019, used by permission)

Following the investor presentation linked above, the company announced the collaboration with Serum Institute of India. Unlike confidentiality agreements, public disclosure of the Serum deal should boost awareness of Dyadic’s C1 platform due to the wide reach and notoriety of Serum Institute of India.

CEO Mark Emalfarb made a point that there has been a great deal of progress occurring both internally and outside the company that does not get reported due to competitive reasons and confidentiality agreements. Beyond new collaborations and confidentiality agreements, Dyadic continues to report progress on agreements in place with Sanofi-Aventis and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. Furthermore, management noted continual advances in the company’s science and IP. Among items cited for progress on the Q1 conference call was the filing of a provisional patent application for a potential new product titled “Production of Flu Vaccine Produced from Myceliophthora thermophila C1.”

Mr. Emalfarb stated during the Q & A on the Q1 conference call that the company expects the first product utilizing the C1 platform will likely be from Alphazyme, which could occur in 2020, noting that biotech and pharmaceutical drugs require human or animal trials that take much longer. However, the company is anticipating that significant upfront payments could be received from biotech and pharmaceutical companies as they sign onto new drug programs with license agreements, which could occur in 2020. In addition, Mr. Emalfarb indicated that the company expects milestones to be achieved in 2019, possibly in Q2 or Q3.

Investment thesis

In spite of the fact that revenue is currently limited to research and development, totaling $1.3 million for full-year 2018, reported losses and cash burn for Dyadic are minimal. In Q1 2019 the company reported a loss of $2.1 million with cash used in operations of only $1.4 million (source: Form 10Q). During full-year 2018 and 2017, the company incurred losses of $5.7 million and $2.1 million, respectively, and cash used in operations of $4.4 million and $1.7 million, respectively (source: Form 10K).

Significant to the point of view of investors is the fact that the research collaborations in place are fully funded by partners, offering flexibility to partner with multiple large and small pharmaceutical and biotech companies. Accordingly, Dyadic's cash burn is greatly reduced while offering access to a growing number of prospective applications. As the success of the C1 platform becomes more fully understood, it is likely that biotech and pharma players will want to participate. While near-term product revenues may be modest, licensing upfront payments and milestones could be significant. The big payoff will likely accrue as big biotech or pharmaceutical companies become interested in acquiring the C1 platform rights, or the whole company, which appears to be the end goal. During the Q&A of the Q1 earnings conference call a participant posed a question “So, the question I have is what do you think might happen in two and a half years from now?” CEO Mark Emalfarb’s response was “…its possible we won’t be here for two and a half years down the road because somebody could actually buy us.” (source: Q1 Earnings Conference Call).

A common thread in the great majority of small biotech investments is that, in the absence of significant revenue, small biotech companies continually need cash and, accordingly, continue to dilute their stock in the issuance of new shares. The opposite is the case with Dyadic. Due to the sale of the industrial division to DuPont for $75 million, the company had excess cash available for investment. As a result, the company repurchased $22 million in outstanding shares, resulting in outstanding shares being reduced from 36.5 million shares in 2016 to 26.7 million shares at the end of Q1 2019. In addition, the company remains debt-free and reported cash and short-term investments of about $41 million at the end of Q1.

Another attribute of many clinical stage biotech companies is that management often does not own a significant portion of outstanding shares. Or, key managers often sell shares as they receive options in payment. Dyadic executive officers and directors, as a group, own 23.9% of outstanding shares, or 4,477,123 shares. CEO Mark Emalfarb owns 4,166,987 outstanding shares, with 1,220,000 options exercisable within 60 days (source: Schedule 14A Proxy Statement). In addition, Mr. Emalfarb stated in a presentation linked above that 30% of the outstanding stock is owned by him and other family members.

After trading on the OTC since its IPO, Dyadic stock was uplisted to Nasdaq in April which should provide a great deal more visibility and participation with institutional investors. Along with owning a significant share of the company, management has been diligent in controlling expenses. While many small biotech companies bleed cash, executives are paid extraordinary salaries in the process, which also adds to expenses. Noted in the Proxy Stated linked above, CEO Mark Emalfarb was paid a salary of $393,012 in 2018 and, in spite of major accomplishments in the year, received a bonus of $200,000 and option awards of $99,000. In view of the foregoing, it becomes evident that the interests of management are clearly aligned with shareholders and that the main focus of management is in building shareholder value.

Financials

Dyadic maintains a strong financial position in all metrics with the following balance sheet items, as reported at the end of Q1 2019.

Cash and short term investments $41, 202,755

Total current assets 42,748,052

Current liabilities 849,638

Long term liabilities 0

Stockholder equity $42,451,169

(Source: Form 10Q)

Due to the modest cash burn previously discussed and the prospects of upfront payments from partners and collaborators, it is apparent that Dyadic is well-funded for future growth and execution of the business plan.

Valuation

While Dyadic continues to progress dramatically in the development of its IP and interest in the C1 platform, the stock remains at an attractive valuation. With a current market cap near $110 million, ample levels of cash, and minimal cash burn, the stock offers an extraordinary opportunity to participate in what could be a huge opportunity. While it could be years before new drugs will be launched, revenue should continue to build with non-drug products like the Alphazyme products and others. Management has stated repeatedly that new applications for C1 continue to be discovered in new and ongoing collaborations in place. In addition, the announcement of license agreements should include significant upfront cash that should also help propel the shares higher. While near-term revenue prospects may be modest, it is not hard to see how the market cap denominator could transition from million to billion.

Risks

While Dyadic represents a company that appears to be well-funded with a strong balance sheet, limited cash burn, and excellent future prospects, it remains a very small company that can entail greater risks, including uneven financial results and stock price volatility. Even though the C1 platform has proven its merits in the industrial business sold to DuPont, there remains risk in the execution of the company’s business plan in biopharma. While the author believes that Dyadic could prove to be a profitable investment for investors, short-term risks should not be ignored. Readers should not invest in the company based solely on the content of this article, and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in Form 10K beginning on page 12.

Conclusion

With the sale of the industrial business to DuPont, Dyadic is now focused on huge opportunities in the biopharma industry. The sale confirmed successful execution in the business and bodes well for the next stage of progress. The success of C1 in the industrial space, as evidenced in the sale to DuPont, as well as growing acceptance and positive results in biotech, gives strong evidence of the value of the Dyadic C1 platform. With the market for biologics projected to grow to well over $400 billion by 2024 and increasing costs to the healthcare system, it is likely that Dyadic’s solution could have a major impact across the entire healthcare system, which is not likely priced into the stock. In addition, the potential benefits to patients worldwide could be extraordinary.

Just over 30 days ago, Dyadic stock traded on the OTC market with relatively little visibility. Since the uplisting, price and volume have moved up dramatically. Still, Dyadic remains largely an undiscovered stock with a current valuation near $110 million. Once the successful progression of the C1 platform in biologics becomes evident, the share price will likely move to significantly higher valuations. After reviewing all of the information on the company, including presentations and discussions of the business, it is apparent that there is a great deal of energy in the business to bring the company, including the stakeholders, across the finish line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DYAI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.