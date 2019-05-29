My Canadian Banks Keep On Doing 'Their Thing'

While Canadian banking may be entering a soft patch and perhaps 'troubles' are ahead, the most important component may still be those generous dividends.

We see recently that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce faced a more challenging quarter compared to Royal Bank and TD.

I hold the 3 biggest Canadian banks on the premise that they have more oars in the water and are somewhat less reliant on Canadian retail banking.

As Canada goes, so goes the Canadian banks. Or is it the other way around?

The calls for trouble in the Canadian banking sector never cease these days. Even Steve Eisman (famed of the Big Short on US banks) has been trash-talking the Canadian banking sector. More than that, he's shorted a few of 'em including my Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

Please have a read of Will Steve Eisman's Big Short of the Canadian Banks Turn Into the Big Hurt?

For the record, Mr. Eisman and/or his firm are short Royal Bank, CIBC (CM), and Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF).

We are now in reporting season for the Canadian banks and Royal and CIBC were perhaps at different ends of the report cards. As per my personal thesis, Royal held up quite well due to having more diverse revenue channels. CIBC is more Canadian retail reliant and hit that soft patch with a little more energy. And that said, Royal's Canadian division also appears to be more resilient.

From SA on Royal's earnings release on May 23, 2019.

Royal Bank of Canada (RY) today reported net income of $3,230 million for the quarter ended April 30, 2019, up $170 million or 6% from the prior year, with solid diluted EPS growth of 7%.

Partly offset by lower earnings in Investor & Treasury Services and Insurance.

So far, for Royal, they are still doing well with growth in their Canadian personal and commercial banking.

Net income of $1,549 million increased $90 million or 6% from last year with average volume growth of 7%, including strong deposit growth of 9%, and improved deposit spreads in Canadian Banking, largely driven by higher interest rates. These factors were partially offset by higher PCL related to a couple of Canadian Banking commercial accounts, and an increase in technology-related and marketing costs.

They are also doing very well with their wealth management businesses. They have recently teamed up with BlackRock (BLK) in Canada in a licensing and branding partnership that brings together Canada's largest wealth manager by assets with the world's leading ETF provider. I am also a shareholder in BlackRock. Certainly, it will take some time for this partnership to play out and to discover how this may affect the bottom line. RBC makes monies from mutual funds for the masses and advice channels for those clients with larger assets.

This partnership may be a smart move as Canadian investors are starting to wake up to the harmful effects of high fee mutual funds. More Canadians are starting to create their own ETF Portfolios or invest with the Canadian Robo Advisors. In fact, we are now at the stage where ETFs are attracting more assets than high fee mutual funds. As I had discussed with Randy Cass, the CEO of Canadian Robo Advisor Nest Wealth, we may soon see that meaningful tipping point. Numbers for the beginning for 2019 show ETF sales outpacing mutual funds.

The recent earnings report for Royal showed solid growth across most of their business lines, and again, they are yet to see much weakness in the Canadian retail sector. The share price has held up well over the last several months.

If still invested, Mr. Eisman appears to be taking a hit on Royal, and of course has also had to cover the recent dividend payment. The forward yield is 3.8% according to Seeking Alpha.

CIBC was a different story

CIBC seems to be feeling the softness at home in Canada.

Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking reported net income of $570 million for the second quarter, down $14 million or 2% from the second quarter a year ago. Excluding items of note, adjusted net income(1) was $571 million, down $15 million or 3% from the second quarter a year ago, as higher revenue was more than offset by higher expenses and provision for credit losses.

Year over year it looks like they are coasting, but keep in mind that they remain an incredibly profitable enterprise and they are paying a very attractive dividend. On US exchanges it is 5.2%, according to Seeking Alpha.

The following numbers are in Canadian dollars, as per TD Waterhouse / Morningstar.

According to my TD Waterhouse reports the P/E ratio is 9.1%. The analysts who cover CIBC will agree with Mr. Eisman, there are mostly 'Hold' recommendations after recent earnings.

The stock price has taken a recent hit, it's quite possible that Mr. Eisman could squeak out a few $ on this one. He may also be doing well on Laurentian.

TD to the rescue

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) also reported this month. Thanks to their US operations they had a very strong quarter. You may know that TD offers more branches in the US compared to Canada. Though given the oligopoly situation in Canada, the profits are still much more generous north of the border. I like TD in my Canadian bank 3-pack for that US banking and US dollar exposure.

From May 23, here was the headline.

Canadian retail was solid but it was the US operations that drove the results and drove the stock price higher. TD Ameritrade continues to add a nice little earnings kicker.

TD is a very well-managed Canadian bank that pays attention to their branding that aligns that with their customer service mission. They are able to bring that discipline and execution to their US operations. They are winning JD Power customer service awards (for big banks) in Canada and the US.

For me, as a Canadian investor, the US exposure is working out, and recently 'did its thing.' Again, for a US investor your rationale for owning Canadian banks might be to get in on that oligopoly situation and take advantage of the banks that are known to be of the best-managed banks on the planet.

And what about that out of favour Scotiabank?

You might say that I'm 2 for 2 with Royal and TD, but Scotiabank (BNS) continues to be the out of favour laggard. I own Scotia as they are known to be the most International of the big Canadian banks. They offer exposure to more growth-oriented developing markets.

And this just in as I write this article.

A miss (who cares) on earnings but a beat and a very generous revenue boost.

Canadian banking increased earnings by 3%. But the growth driver is the international operations. The investment theme played out.

Scotia did better than forecast with results in international a standout, a distinct positive given that these operations are the bank's key differentiator," said Barclays (NYSE:BCS) analyst John Aiken.

Not that it matters if a company hits or misses on the earnings and revenue projections, and even the market sentiment after earnings, it's always interesting (for entertainment purposes only) to see where the market makers take the stock price. Of course, over the longer term the share prices will more closely follow the earnings and revenue trends. Scotia continues to be a revenue and profit beast. They may carry more risk with that developing markets exposure, but there is also potential for greater long-term growth.

The risks are real

While Canadian banks were the poster kids for good behaviour in the Great Financial Crisis, that was certainly a US event. And yes, the Canadian managers should get credit for side-stepping the toxic assets. But the next banking crisis or challenge could be made in Canada. Even the IMF warns on Canadian debt levels.

We may soon discover just how prepared the Canadian banks might be. They are certainly preparing for loan losses. From the Financial Post,

Canada’s third-largest lender by assets set aside more money for soured loans in its Canadian banking and international divisions, leading to a 63 per cent jump in overall provisions across the bank. Provisions for credit losses totalled $873 million, the bank said in a statement Tuesday, higher than analysts’ estimates of $665 million.

Obviously, they may face sizeable or even severe challenges, I have my/our monies on those 3 big Canadian banks. But given the generous dividend payments I am content to collect those dividends through any rough patch. I hope that they are once again able to maintain or keep increasing those payments.

US investors should also be aware of tax and currency effects of holding Canadian companies.

Author's note: Thanks for reading. Please always know and invest within your risk tolerance level. Always know all tax implications and consequences. If you liked this article, please hit that "Like" button. Hit "Follow" to receive notices of future articles.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BNS, TD, RY, AAPL, BCE, TU, ENB, TRP, CVS, WBA, MSFT, MMM, CL, JNJ, QCOM, MDT, BRK.B, ABT, BLK, WMT, UTX, LOW, NKE, TXN, PEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.