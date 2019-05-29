FX Weekly: Preference For Safe Havens

Boris Johnson appears the favorite one following May's resignation. However, the latest rise in uncertainty may continue to weigh on the pound in the short run.

The euro though is still under pressure in the short run, as political uncertainty in Italy keeps weighing on Italian bonds.

For the first time since the inception of the European Parliament, the two centre parties (EPP and S&D) have lost their combined majority.

Macro News

European Elections: For the first time since the inception of the European Parliament, the two centre parties - the European People Party (EPP) and Socialists and Democrats (S&D) - have lost their combined majority on the back of a strengthening nationalist, liberal and green groups. While the EPP and S&D parties lost 39 and 36 seats, respectively, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe (ALDE) and European Greens saw a significant increase in seats, up 39 and 17. Far-right group Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) had the second largest gains of the night, up 21 seats since 2014, pushed by the success of Italy’s League and France’s Rassemblement National (see figure 1, right frame, Source: Financial Times).

Markets reacted calmly to the elections; the Eurostoxx50 index was flat on Tuesday morning after fluctuating around 3,350 in the past week. The euro though is still under pressure in the short run, as political uncertainty in Italy keeps weighing on Italian bonds (Italian-German 10Y spread is trading above 2.80%, its highest level since February).

US: In his latest speech last week, Fed chair Powell remains confident that current debt levels do not present notable threats to financial stability and that the current risk seems to lie in the middle of the range from "This is a rerun of the subprime mortgage crisis" to "Nothing to worry about here". Household debt burdens appear much more manageable than in the last cycle, and banks are fundamentally stronger and more resilient. As common equity Tier 1 ratio of banks increased to 12% (of risk-weighted assets), capital levels are much higher at bank holdings companies. In addition, the higher proportion of HQLA (high-quality liquid) assets implies that banks rely relatively little on ST wholesale funding.

Overall, uncertainty remains elevated and safe havens continue to outperform in this current environment. The yield on the 10Y Treasury broke its 2.32% support and is now trading back to its September 2017 lows. Even though fundamentals in the US have surprised positively in the past month, price volatility of stocks has been trending higher in the past week, with the VIX trading slightly below 17.

UK: The British pound fell significantly this month on the back of continuing pressure on Theresa May to resign. After May confirmed she will quit as Conservative leader on June 7, there are 8 candidates that are in the ring to replace her as UK PM minister (see here for the list) by the end of July. Boris Johnson appears the favorite one. However, the latest rise in uncertainty may continue to weigh on the currency in the short run.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters

US Treasuries Net Specs

While the fall of net shorts for the 2Y has eased in the past week, stabilizing at around 34K contracts, net shorts have continued to increase for the 5Y and 10Y, up 30.7K and 70.5K, respectively. On aggregate, net shorts totaled 953K contracts on May 21st, up 129K in the past month.

Figure 2

Source: CFTC

FX Positioning

EURUSD: The pair did not manage to break through its ST resistance at 1.1225, which corresponds to its 50-D SMA. The trend looks definitely bearish and the single currency still remains vulnerable to a variety of factors, notably the recent rise in the Italian-German 10Y spread. EURUSD is currently trading at 1.1185, its 61.8% Fibo retracement of the 1.0340-1.2550 range. We will try to short it at higher levels.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

GBPUSD: Cable experienced a significant rise in volatility on the back of May’s resignation and uncertainty around the next UK Prime Minister. It is important to notice that the pair is approaching its LT support at 1.25, which we consider a good level to start building a LT long position. The pound is significantly undervalued against the greenback; Eurostat-OECD PPP prices a "fair" rate at 1.45.

EURGBP: After a sharp increase of almost 4 figures in May, momentum on the pair seems to have eased in the past few days. The overbought RSI indicator may have pushed long traders to take profit before a potential consolidation happens. We would stay out of it for the time being.

Figure 4

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDJPY: The Japanese yen remains the preferred currency in this risk-off environment; USDJPY is testing its 109.15 support once again, which corresponds to the 50% Fibo retracement of the 99.60-118.70 range. We remain short as a hedge against another round of equity sell-off. Next support on the downside stands at 108 (our ST target).

Figure 5

Source: Eikon Reuters

USDCHF: The reaction of the Swiss franc was less pronounced in the past week, with USDCHF still trading around 1.0080, its 76.4% Fibo retracement of the 0.9250-1.0330 range. We will wait for higher levels to start shorting the pair.

Chart of the Week

This chart shows the behavior of market-based indicators of longer-term inflation expectations for the major economies (US, Euro, UK, and Japan) in the past seven years. While inflation expectations in Japan have remained depressed at 11bps in recent months, we can notice three interesting developments in the past 6 months.

First of all, the recent equity sell-off did not impact UK 5Y5Y inflation swap, which has consistently traded between 3.4% and 3.6% since last summer. Are UK policymakers looking for certainty rise in order to start hiking? Second, the US 5Y5Y has co-moved strongly with oil and equity prices in the past cycle, questioning the Fed’s mandate. In theory, energy prices should not have an influence on LT inflation expectations, as timely monetary policy adjustments should offset price shocks. Third, the EUR 5Y5Y inflation swap fell from 1.74% in June 2018 to 1.31% in the last week of May, and has not reacted to the global recovery in Q1. Should the ECB worry?

Figure 6

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I am/we are short USDJPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.