Falling Stocks And Mixed Signals: Sentiment Softening

I believe sentiment is shifting, and not for the better. A prudent move for the proceeding few months, in the author's opinion, would be to reduce one's exposure to equities.

U.S. equities, per the S&P 500 index, have already ramped to all-time highs. Yet, a fall to 2800 sees us back to levels last seen in October, November and December.

U.S. rates continue to fall, while USD/JPY (a classic indicator measuring the strength or weakness of risk-on activity) is apparently tailing off.

On April 1, 2019, my article entitled "Falling U.S. Rates And The Stock Market" went live on Seeking Alpha. I identified falling U.S. rates relative to Japanese interest rates; effectively a shift in sentiment whereby the U.S. was becoming less attractive from a forex currency and carry-trade perspective. This sentiment has continued.

The chart below shows how stocks have moved since April 1, 2019, which is marked using a black vertical line.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView.com charting tools. The same applies to all other charts presented herein, unless expressed otherwise.)

The author believes that this trend is likely to continue, although it is unlikely to unfold in a steady, straight drop. There will be fits and starts. As noted before, U.S. yields have been dropping versus Japanese yields, and the USD/JPY pair (which the interest rate differential on U.S. dollars versus Japanese yen supports) is the classic risk-on/risk-off pair.

The chart below illustrates how the spreads of U.S. rates on 5-year, 2-year and 1-year treasuries (over their Japanese counterparts) have continued to fall. This has coincided with a drop in the USD/JPY pair, which I have included per the black line. (For ease of reference, I have used traffic light colors to illustrate the 5-year, 2-year and 1-year spreads; red, amber and green, respectively.)

We are going down, but when will it end? U.S. stocks have, of course, usually been more bullish than bearish, which is why most people seem to want most of their exposure to U.S. stocks most of the time. But every so often, we have bear markets - sentiment changes, monies shift and funds flow out into so-called risk-off assets like precious metals (gold, silver, etc.).

Being able to identify these shifts in advance is difficult, but indicators like USD/JPY continue to be interesting. The long-term monthly candlestick chart for USD/JPY, shown below, demonstrates a kind of spike-and-trough behavior. When things are bullish, USD/JPY enjoys rampant activity, but these periods often end with troughs and exaggerated, long-term pullbacks.

The S&P 500 is telling me yes, relatively speaking, but USD/JPY is telling me no. If we aren't seeing a supportive USD/JPY, a sustained rise in stocks is not nearly as likely. We want to see them both move together in unison. Their relationship is often reflexive and mutually supportive, but the U.S. dollar is not showing strength anymore. While recent lows are narrowing, recent highs are falling.

When this sort of pattern occurs, I anticipate a break down (not a break up), especially considering the falling rate spreads as illustrated in the chart before the one above.

Right now, we are at somewhat of a juncture. Stocks are floating at about 2800.

This is the level we saw numerous times back in October, November and December 2018. Here we are again, but this time we have found the level from the opposite side of the table (i.e., from above). Given that we climbed so seemingly algorithmically to all-time highs and that dropped back down, I don't view current investor sentiment as strong, sustainable or positive.

The return to this key level so soon after reaching all-time highs has me trusting rates and the tepidity and timidity of USD/JPY: anticipate turbulence, but prepare for a Mayday. Stocks could really start struggling from here, and I believe it would be wise for most investors to start reducing their exposures to stocks.

Further, while "Sell in May and go away" is not so much of a great strategy anymore, equity performance and trading volumes does tend to slow from May to September. You are probably familiar with charts like the one below:

(Chart provided by EquityClock.com. Based on data from January 1990 to December 2009.)

Although the (average) seasonality chart uses data only through 2009, other charts using different time frames depict similar relationships. Trading on seasonality is rarely a good idea, since every year is inevitably different from the last. Yet, I present it as a reminder, given that we have already surpassed all-time highs in the first half of this financial year.

As sentiment seems to be softening, perhaps it is time to start hoping for the best but fearing and preparing for the worst. I believe a prudent move would be to reduce any equity exposures over the medium term.

