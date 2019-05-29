Portfolio Strategy

Video: Emerging Market Equities - Macro/Sentiment And Valuations

Includes: ADRE, DBEM, DMRE, EDBI, EDC, EDZ, EEM, EET, EEV, EMEM, EMF, EMLB, ESGE, EUM, EWEM, FEM, FLQE, HEEM, IEMG, ISEM, KEMP, MFEM, MSF, PPEM, RFEM, ROAM, SCHE, SPEM, VWO, XSOE
by: Topdown Charts
Summary

EM equity breadth has sharply broken down, and the shorter term indicators look oversold.

EM equity sentiment has fallen after previously reverting to neutral; providing a minor bullish contrarian signal.

Valuations have improved, and although not as cheap as the late-18 lows, are still compelling on a medium term timeframe.

The big risk for emerging markets is that the US dollar has another run, or that other macro drivers such as China and/or commodities roll over again.

In this video, I take you through the outlook for emerging market equities, focusing on the macro drivers, sentiment setup, and valuations picture. The charts come from a recent edition of the Weekly Macro Themes report, which dealt directly with these issues as well as a couple of key supporting topics (i.e. EMFX, the USDCNY, and the broader global macro pulse).

The main takeaways from the presentation are:

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.