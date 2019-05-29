Two Harbors' 14.5% Dividend Yield Is Worth It

Two Harbors' performance doesn't warrant it to be valued lower than its peers. In fact, it should be quite the opposite when looking at leverage and free cash flow.

The REIT's agency MBS has seen losses, but MSRs and derivatives have been effectively limiting overall losses.

Two Harbors' dividend yield is 14.5%, which is about 3.5% above the industry average, according to Bloomberg terminal.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) currently has a dividend yield of about 14.5%. The average dividend yield of comparable funds is 11%, according to Bloomberg terminal. Is the extra 3.5% worth it? Does that extra 3.5% come with extra risk? The following article will explain TWO's investment strategy and why I'm bullish on the stock. The extra dividend yield provides a sufficient margin of safety for me even with the current headwinds plaguing the mREIT sector.

TWO's Portfolio

TWO has a relatively simple investment strategy. It mainly uses agency fixed-rate MBS and mortgage servicing rights, or MSRs. TWO also holds a smaller amount of non-agency MBS mainly comprised of sub-prime mortgages.

(Source: TWO Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

These assets naturally balance each other out. Agency MBS typically performs well with interest rate cuts and a steeper yield curve. MSRs typically perform well with interest rate increases.

MSRs

MSRs are the rights to service a mortgage. Typically, the longer a mortgage is serviced, the more payments are collected, which in turn increases the value of the MSR. This means factors that decrease the life of the MSR are a risk:

Refinancing

Default

Refinancing is linked to interest rate trends. As interest rates rise, the opportunity to refinance a home disappears. The number of homes that are currently able to be refinanced has been dropping as interest rates rise.

(Source: New Residential 2018 Investor Presentation)

Default rates are not always related to interest rates, especially with fixed-rate mortgages. Economic health is a better indicator of default rates. Keep in mind, if the mortgage defaults, that doesn't directly impact TWO. All that happens if the mortgage defaults is that TWO no longer gets to service the mortgage. The REIT doesn't own the underlying mortgage though, so it doesn't suffer a large loss. The past couple years have been perfect for MSRs. Interest rates have been steadily rising, and default rates are also declining.

TWO's MSR portfolio has an average FICO score of 750. Delinquencies are down to 0.3%. The BV of MSRs increased by 1% in Q1 2019 alone. These MSRs are used to counteract the negative impacts of rising rates on agency MBS.

Agency MBS

TWO's agency portfolio comprises almost entirely fixed-rate MBS, as seen below:

(Source: TWO Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

The agency MBS business model works as follows:

Profit = (Yield of MBS - Cost of Financing) +/- swaps and caps

TWO was nice enough to clearly present this:

(Source: TWO Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Spreads are tight right now due to the flattening yield curve. The cost of financing is rising faster than MBS yields. Bloomberg terminal can show this over time.

(Note: This line graph doesn't account for the results of hedging like the table above.)

This isn't going to improve dramatically anytime soon. According to the Wall Street Journal Markets Data Center as of 5/24/2019, the Fannie Mae 30-year MBS yield is about 3.6%. The current cost of debt is around 2.7%. This means NIM, not accounting for derivatives, is 0.9%.

These tight margins have forced mREITs that hold agency MBS to pile on leverage. Below is the financial leverage for Annaly Capital Management (NLY), AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), and TWO.

I know these images are a little tough to see. I've attached an Excel file at the bottom of this article which will provide all the data from Bloomberg terminal.

As can be seen, every mREIT has been adding leverage to maintain profits. TWO currently has the lowest amount of leverage at 8.3x, which is heartening to see. AGNC has the highest at about 12x.

Life is tough for agency MBS, but TWO has been better at taking the punches, according to these metrics.

A quick look at Non-Agency MBS

This part of the portfolio bothers me a little:

(Source: TWO Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

TWO's non-agency portfolio is almost all sub-prime. This means that its overall portfolio is 10% sub-prime. This sub-prime is mostly senior bonds at around 85%, with the rest being mezzanine debt.

Delinquencies are high for these mortgages as expected at about 19%. FICO scores are about 600. If these loans defaulted, according to TWO it would be able to collect around 5% of the loan by selling secured collateral.

This is a lot more risky than agency MBS, but with risk comes reward.

(Source: TWO Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

The interest margin for these securities is almost three times higher than it is for agency MBS.

This part of the portfolio means TWO will be more susceptible in an economic downturn, but it only comprises 10% of the portfolio, so losses should be absorbed.

Is the Dividend Safe?

This is what matters at the end of the day. Is that 14.5% yield safe? TWO has been paying out about $0.47 per share per quarter in dividends.

There have been slight fluctuations in that payout, but it has remained relatively constant since 2013.

TWO has held free cash flow per share relatively high and above that dividend payout. It has also done this better than its competitors.

As far as earnings are concerned TWO has been consistently returning about $0.49 a common share. That is tight when considering dividends paid to common shareholders is $0.47. Let's keep in mind though that dividend yields are 3.5% above average. Even if the dividend was cut, it could be cut to about $0.36 for the dividend yield to equal 11% (the current industry average). That is around a 23% cut in the dividend. I know this is all hypothetical, and I know the price wouldn't stay constant if the dividend was cut, but it shows how much value this mREIT has right now relative to its dividend.

Earnings are being maintained by the MSR portfolio and hedges. Interest income for MBS decreased by about $7 million in Q1 2019, but MSR increased by about 6, and hedges saw returns of about $8. The core agency MBS model is suffering under interest rate headwinds, but management has shown to be effective at hedging with MSRs and derivatives and the yield is well above average.

Conclusion

AGNC and NLY have both cut dividends in 2019. TWO is not all sunshine and rainbows, but the dividend is safe by a thin margin. On top of that, the yield is so high that a dividend cut wouldn't spell the end for a purchase of the common stock. The sub-prime portfolio isn't my favorite, but it's relatively small enough that an economic downturn most likely wouldn't put TWO under water.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TWO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.