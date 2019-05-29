Panic In Seadrill Shares Comes Early

It looked like Seadrill (SDRL) had enough punishment following Q1 report (I wrote about it here) but a major blow came out of nowhere: Carnegie Investment Bank recommended selling shares, basically stating that the company is heading to its second bankruptcy. In the current environment, when the market is throwing in the towel on offshore drillers, this downgrade was sufficient enough to send Seadrill shares through the floor:

Seadrill exited bankruptcy less than one year ago, and the stock chart already suggests that the company is heading to the second restructuring. In late June 2018, I wrote an article on post-restructuring Seadrill. At that time, Seadrill had market capitalization of $1.9 million. Now, it’s down to less than $600 million in market capitalization. Meanwhile, the fundamental situation in the offshore drilling market has improved (as I have shown in my recent works on drillships, semi-subs and jack-ups). On the flip side, unit price of Seadrill Partners, where Seadrill has a material economic interest, has decreased materially, and the market expresses doubts whether the company can complete refinancing without wiping out unitholders.

Currently, Bassoe Offshore values fleet directly owned by Seadrill (without rigs of Seadrill Partners and Seamex) at $5.4 billion. The fleet value might be inflated as many Seadrill’s semi-subs are cold stacked which creates a material risk for their future. The company’s drillships and jack-ups are in good shape. Seadrill’s working capital position at the end of the first quarter was $1.8 billion. Long-term debt stood at $6.5 billion. Optically, there’s no valuation catastrophe (especially at less than $600 million market capitalization), but the market is worried about Seadrill’s ability to meet its debt obligations rather than about valuation.

Here’s the list of debt maturities from the company’s latest 20-F:

Source: Seadrill’s 20-F

Given the size of the current working capital position, I see no problem for Seadrill to operate until 2022. However, that’s when the real challenges begin. Seadrill’s restructuring plan was based on absolutely unrealistic dayrate assumptions. So, if the question is whether Seadrill will be able to meet all its currently scheduled maturities without refinancing, the answer is definitely no.

Ideally for the business, banks should have taken a haircut during the restructuring, but they haven’t, and kicked the can down the road. From that outcome, it is clear that the last thing banks wanted was to own rigs and the company. I do not think that this has changed. The problem for the common equity during the restructuring was that there was plenty of bond debt in addition to bank debt, so the equity was doomed (it ended with a token recovery).

This time, the bond debt is presented by the new secured notes due 2025. Originally, Seadrill raised $880 million of these notes, but the current number is down to $458 million. In case Seadrill is able to get rid of these notes which looks realistic, the situation for the company going into 2022 will not be that clear from the bankruptcy point of view. By that time (that’s your author’s opinion), recovery will be well underway, dayrates will improve, and more dayrate upside will be visible. Thus, banks will be choosing between grabbing rigs (not their business at all) or prolonging maturities and continuing collecting interest payments. I’m not sure that the answer to this situation is a certain “Seadrill will fail” – the company has two and a half years to find a solution.

Let’s now look at Seadrill from a practical point of view. Since there is a real risk of bankruptcy (it was present right from the start when the stock exited restructuring with all the bank debt), Seadrill is hardly an investment – but that can be said of the whole offshore drilling industry which is very speculative. In my opinion, we do not currently have enough information to predict any outcome, good or bad, for 2022. From a short-term point of view, the stock has lost plenty of ground on both stock-specific news and general market panic in the offshore drilling shares.

However, there are no near-term challenges except for potential Seadrill Partners restructuring which looks completely priced in. In fact, some positive news should be on the way as Seadrill is set to announce up to 5 contracts with Gulf Drilling International and should also provide more clarity on contracts for the Angola joint-venture later this year. So, I think that Seadrill has more chances to go up than down from current depressed levels in the near term. As usual for such speculations, there is simply no reason to rush and buy a falling knife. In such trades, stabilization and an uptick on the chart are a must, as well as proper risk management techniques.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in sdrl over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.