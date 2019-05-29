OIL Is Just Going To Keep On Falling

Over the last month, the iPath S&P Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN (OIL) has fallen by over 10% in a consistent and strong collapse of price. For investors following the market, the headlines have pointed out that trade talks, coupled with unusually low demand, have resulted in a burgeoning oversupply situation which is hampering growth of price. It is my belief that these variables will continue to influence price and that the bullish trade has failed in crude oil. In other words, it’s a great time to short or avoid the OIL ETN.

The Mechanics of the Instrument

Before hopping into an analysis of the fundamentals of the oil markets, we need to first talk about the ETN that is the focus of today’s article. The OIL ETN is an instrument created by iPath which seeks to follow the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index. If you dig into the composition of the index, you’ll find that it essentially follows a method of rolling exposure across WTI futures as individual futures contracts near expiry. This process results in something called roll yield, which greatly impacts the returns of the underlying instrument.

Without digging into the mechanics of it too deeply, roll yield basically boils down to a constant source of positive or negative returns for the holders of instruments impacted by it. When the market is in contango (the current state we are in now in WTI futures), holders of the ETN will be exposed to a source of negative returns as positions in the back of the curve tend to fall towards prices at the front of the curve. Backwardation (a state in which WTI futures has only been in 22% of months for the last decade) results in gains for holders of the OIL ETN. As you can see in the following chart, we are currently in contango (and have largely been in that state for most of the last year).

As long as the market remains in contango, returns are likely to skew towards the downside as the negative roll continues to hamper price appreciation. Seen from a longer perspective, contango is largely the norm for WTI since at least the shale boom.

Roll in and of itself rarely is the primary driver of an investment decision, but it needs to be factored into a holistic recommendation. This in mind, let’s jump to the fundamentals of the North American crude markets to examine where we stand now and where we are likely to go.

Fundamentals

This year has been a turbulent one for the fundamentals of crude oil. On the supply side, we have seen an uninterrupted growth in production with most every week setting a new high.

The growth in production within the United States is not likely to stop for some time. The STEO sees growth in most months through 2020, and the Annual Energy Outlook shows production growth capping out in 2023. In other words, the conservative estimates from the EIA don’t see relief from the production side in quite some time for the heavily supplied domestic market.

The other variable comprising supply is imports and imports have been a mixed bag this year.

The first of month of the year was surprisingly normal given the context of questions regarding Venezuela and OPEC cuts. However, as the year progressed, the resolve of both the United States’ government to sanction Venezuela and OPEC’s efforts to constrain production led to exceptionally low imports since February, with the last month seeing some recovery back towards the 5-year range.

These two forces of OPEC and Venezuela can powerfully be seen by examining a regional PADD-level import statistic. For example, we can see that waterborne imports have been the leading cause of lower imports this year in that PADD 2 (mainly pipe supplied from Canada) is above average, whereas PADD 3 (Gulf Coast which is mainly waterborne imports) is below average.

Seeing such a stark difference between these two PADDs tells the story precisely for the volatile component of the supply and demand balance. OPEC’s decisions will largely influence United States supply going forward. There is ongoing strife among OPEC members; however, I believe that the cuts will remain given the joint interest of all parties for a higher crude price. If OPEC maintains the cuts in July, then we will likely see the price of crude rally in response. If not, then we are liable to see substantial selloffs.

The demand side of the crude equation also has seen a state shift this year, with the first few months of the year exhibiting very strong runs, whereas demand has substantially underwhelmed since then.

For refining runs, it appears that refineries have opted out on seizing high cracks spreads and have instead elected to allow international products to flow to our markets as seen by the latest EIA statistics of gasoline imports.

The overall cracks are strong and we are headed into driving season, which should be bullish for demand. However, refineries are clearly holding back and allowing margins to pass by.

The question going forward is this: Will refining runs increase beyond average and help crude balance, or will imports continue to flow to the United States? It is my belief that we are likely to not see a strong run season due to the impending step-change associated with IMO 2020. Refineries are likely electing to lengthen turnarounds to ensure availability for the January 1st date and, in the process, are allowing other refineries to capture our margins. Given this current situation, I do not believe that we will see demand show up in force for the duration of this year.

Exports are the final balancing mechanism of the crude markets, and there really aren’t any major step-changes in this area on the horizon.

As long as we continue to see a wide Brent-WTI spread, we are going to see continued exports with a level of growth that likely matches the long-term trend of production growth.

The balance of supply and demand of crude is essential to understanding the market which the OIL ETN seeks to capture.

The picture is pretty clear: the market is swinging towards oversupply in a period of time in which it should be seeing draws. This is problematic for oil bulls in that there are direct correlations between inventory changes and the price changes of WTI. While inventories increase, the price of crude falls.

It is my belief that the market is to remain in a bearish state. Refining demand isn’t likely to be strong this year. Production is probably going to continue to grow. Imports (which were perhaps the largest driver of the rally this year) appear to have adjusted, even with OPEC cuts. As long as these variables remain (and I believe they will remain at least through the end of the year), we will see bearishness in flat price. In other words, sell and short the OIL ETN.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.