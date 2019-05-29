Why Ericsson Has Been Quicker Out Of The Gate

Although Ericsson and Nokia are exposed to similar sector-level tailwinds, the former has lavishly outperformed so far this year.

I have recently discussed my interest in holding shares of Finnish network solutions provider Nokia (NOK) ahead of the 5G refresh cycle ramp-up. This is despite the company's failure to impress investors with its below-consensus results delivered earlier this year.

Performing better and yet exposed to similar industry-level tailwinds is Swedish peer Ericsson (ERIC). Once struggling due to a drop-off in LTE-related investments in network infrastructure and a bloated cost structure, the company has been competently executing on its 2020 and 2022 plans, driving top-line growth and quickly improving its margin profile.

I believe Ericsson has been doing better than its Nordic competitor in the past couple of quarters, both from business and stock perspectives, for one key reason. The Swedish company seems to be commanding an early-stage competitive lead in a geographic segment, namely North America, whose service providers have jumped on the 5G bandwagon much more quickly than players in other parts of the world.

Take Ericsson's most recent results. The North America network sub-segment, propelled in great part by 5G readiness and early-stage commercial roll-outs, packed a powerful punch by delivering impressive YOY revenue growth of 43% over a 1Q18 that had already started to see a slowdown in top-line contraction. By contrast, Nokia's total North America revenues increased by a more modest 9% in the first quarter - although roughly €200 million not booked in the period and delayed due to compliance with revenue recognition guidelines would have made Nokia's growth rate look much more robust.

The chart below depicts Ericsson's more noticeable presence in North America in 1Q19. By contrast, Nokia's substantially larger exposure to the European market suggests that the Finnish company may need to wait a bit longer to fully experience the benefits of the 5G infrastructure upgrade, which CEO Rajeev Suri and team continue to predict will happen later in 2019 and in 2020. Keep in mind that the Old Continent has been less nimble at testing and rolling out 5G solutions, something that Ericsson itself has criticized and blamed in part on heavier regulations. Heated discussions around vendor selection, particularly in what pertains to the Huawei debate, have not contributed much to expedite the network investment cycle in the region.

Ericsson's superior financial performance in North America so far could reflect what I had predicted would be a more aggressive footprint (i.e., market share gain) strategy deployed by the Swedish vendor in the continent. On the other hand, given the lumpiness of the network equipment business, it is also possible that the impressive 1Q19 results could have been front-end loaded, and that it may be naive to expect consistently robust top-line growth going forward. The management team's own views that "it's more realistic to think that [the North America business is] going to taper off a bit" seem to support the latter hypothesis.

In either case, it will be interesting to keep an eye on how Ericsson continues to perform in the crucial remaining quarters of 2019.

On the stock

I only turned more bullish on ERIC about one year ago, after the company showed definitive signs that it had put its house in order (i.e., executed on aggressive cost-management initiatives) and looked better prepared to benefit from the 5G investment cycle. So far, the company has outperformed peer Nokia in North America, precisely the first geographic market to embark on the mobile infrastructure ramp-up.

Although recency bias may suggest that owning ERIC might make the most sense now, I cautiously see the stock's richer valuations (next-year P/E of 18.1x vs. Nokia's 12.9x) as an indication that much of the upside may have already been priced into the shares. Therefore, I believe that owning ERIC could be a good strategy to diversify one's exposure to bullish trends in 5G. But I remain more enticed to place a bet on NOK at current levels, believing that there is more potential upside to be captured with this stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NOK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short NOK call options expiring in June 2019.