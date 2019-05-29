Legacy Reserves: The Picture Has Worsened

This past week was not a fun time for any shareholders in Legacy Reserves (LGCY). On Friday, May 24th, shares of the firm tanked, closing down more than a third in response to a filing put up on the 23rd after the market closed in which it was revealed the end may be near for the business. The developments here are certainly unfortunate for investors in the firm and caution should be exercised as a result, but in the event the firm does end up filing for bankruptcy voluntarily or if it is pushed into it over the next week, the failure will not be due to fundamental reasons. Rather, poor timing, a mixture of inaction on management’s end and a severe reflexivity-induced detachment of securities (in the energy space) prices from reality served as an unfortunate triple-slam for shareholders.

A look at the news

According to a filing on the SEC’s EDGAR Database, the management team at Legacy has entered into two arrangements with the company. First and foremost was an incentive agreement, whereby the executives of the firm will be eligible for significant cash-based payments upon the achievement of certain performance milestones throughout the year. CEO Westcott, for instance, will be eligible for a bonus of up to 310% of his base salary, while Hammond, the company’s COO, will be eligible for a bonus of up to 190% of his base salary. Mr. Norris, the company’s CFO who joined only in recent months, will be eligible to receive compensation of up to 130% of his base salary.

The amounts payable to each executive will be determined quarterly. The fourth quarter will be used to balance out any disparities calculated between the first three quarters and what the firm's year-end performance ends up being. So, for instance, if high bonuses are paid out for three strong quarters, but then the fourth quarter tanks, the fourth quarter's payout would be significantly reduced to account for the year-end result reported by the business.

This in and of itself is not a huge signal suggesting the end might be near for Legacy. Executives do need to be compensated and with shares of Legacy trading as low as they are today, the dollar amount of compensation, if paid in shares or some other securities, would be small or would result in meaningful shareholder dilution. This really only leaves cash consideration, though while that shouldn’t be controversial, the significant premium to base salaries that can be achieved might be given the firm’s current financial predicament.

The telltale indicator that sent shares plummeting, instead, was the entry of management into retention agreements with the firm. In exchange for staying on with this company, the executives will be provided cash advances. For the aforementioned top three executives, this will amount to $2.95 million, with Westcott himself receiving $1.35 million. Should they depart the company under certain circumstances, they will have to repay some or all of the cash advances.

Retention agreements are not uncommon in bankruptcy situations, but the terms of the agreement are very clear in management’s thinking. In order to receive the payments and be considered fully vested, they must A) remain employed from the effective date through the later of the first anniversary of the effective date of the agreement and the date that the company enters into a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy filing, or B) certain types of employment termination that really aren’t important to cover in detail for the purposes of this article.

Added to the reference of the bankruptcy filing, the company mentions twice in its announcement that these actions relate to the firm’s ‘restructuring’ efforts. While not always a sign that a company will declare bankruptcy, the firm’s prior discussions associated with ‘strategic alternatives’ and the narrowing window for which the business has to handle its credit facility's coming due date, are all the evidence the market needs to push shares down further.

There are three reasons for failure

I need to be 100% clear here: The odds of a good outcome for Legacy have fallen considerably lately, but until a filing is made, there is still some probability that management can salvage the business. But as we enter into the final week for management to fix its credit facility problems, investors should know that the risks are presently stacked heavily against the company’s shareholders.

In the event that a bad outcome does end up occurring, some pundits and analysts may opine that the problem stemmed from a poor fundamental picture at the firm, but as I have written about several times in the past, this is nonsensical. Undoubtedly, leverage at the business is and has been too high and I have said that this needs to be improved, whether by means of asset sales or by growing out of its issues, or both. However, had the company been given enough time, its production could have grown enough to bring leverage in-line with where it needed to be to be healthy. Instead, as energy prices tanked late last year (despite recovering a nice amount), lenders became shaky and have apparently decided to pull the plug.

This timing associated with oil’s decline, as well as continued weakness today in natural gas, is one major contributor to Legacy’s potential failure, but it’s not the only one. A second issue, I believe, was inaction by management. I have written articles in the past detailing ways in which management could have solved or mitigated the company’s debt concerns, including issuing preferred stock to buy up attractive and producing assets, engaging in debt swaps the likes of which Ultra Petroleum (UPL) (which is in a worse financial shape than Legacy) did, and exploring asset divestitures. The fact that management appears not to have done this, especially the debt swap method employed by Ultra, is evidence of inaction by management that borders on gross negligence.

The final issue here is courtesy of George Soros, the famed speculator. His application of the theory of reflexivity to the market basically states that investor sentiments, applied to a situation for a very long time, can effectively create a self-fulfilling prophecy. Perhaps the most common example here can be in cases where companies have shares that are priced absurdly high. Investors pay a premium for the stock, and all too often they will find themselves on the nasty side of a bubble bursting, but in cases where the bubble persists long enough, the company in question can use its stock, over time, as inflated currency to buy up other companies or otherwise expand at a rapid pace. In time, if the bubble doesn’t burst, fundamentals come in line with price.

The case of Legacy might have been an example on the opposite end of the spectrum. To see this, we need only look at the other players in the energy space. In my Marketplace Service, Crude Value Insights, I have performed cash flow deep-dives into around 30 oil and gas companies and I’m working through the completion of another 20. The vast majority of these 30 I have analyzed are trading at ridiculously low multiples, with EV/EBITDA multiples often below 6 and many at 4 or even lower.

This isn’t true of just the high debt players. Most of those I have analyzed have net leverage ratios of 3 or lower, with some even having close to no debt at all. The market doesn’t care about the leverage of most of these names and, out of an almost suffocating amount of pessimism in the space, has discounted them heavily. In a healthy environment, with a net leverage ratio of 1 or lower, and sporting attractive growth prospects, a firm should comfortably be trading at an EV/EBITDA of 10 or higher, while most of the companies in this space should be trading for ratios of between 6 and 9.

What this has done is punish Legacy by robbing it of a valuable means to tackle its financial problems. Back when shares were at $2, or $5, or even higher, management could have easily diluted shareholders to pay down debt, and the upside for most investors would have been attractive still (with a target price eventually of $10 per share or higher), but the overarching pessimism in this space pushed share prices down, created a self-fulfilling prophecy whereby a low share price could not help all that much, and then when the market realized that, it made the pessimism worse, essentially feeding off of this negative feedback loop.

Takeaway

The story for Legacy, at this time, is not over, but it’s looking like it won’t be long before the company declares bankruptcy. I, personally, have sold out of my stake in the firm and will likely allocate my capital to another name I am looking at, but this doesn’t mean I think investors should do the same. Each shareholder should weigh their own risk/reward ratio and act accordingly, but it’s important to understand that the risk here has certainly tilted in favor of a restructuring as I type this.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.