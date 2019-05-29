Short-Sellers' Favorites: Highest Short Interest Stocks May 2019

Short interest is often seen as a poor indicator for future price performance because it can represent conflicting signals. One one hand, its backward-looking as the stocks with the weakest operating and financial results typically decline against the market attracting further speculative selling action thereby displaying high short interest. On the other, it can be forward-looking if the short interest is growing (or falling) in contrast to the recent positive (or negative) price action of the stock. This latter scenario is interesting to me as it could signal that the move in the price action may soon reverse as shorts enter a seemingly overpriced stock or close out downside bets.

Considering stocks with a market cap above $500 million, the list below presents the top 30 stock by short interest as a percentage of shares outstanding reported short. Short interest is typically reported on a weekly or bi-weekly basis by the brokerage firms to the exchanges as the total number of shares short. Each stock on this list has a short interest above 24% to as high as 42.5% of their respective shares outstanding. For reference, the average stock in the S&P 500 (SPY) has a short interest of 2.2%.

The list includes a number of companies that are well known to be distressed in otherwise structurally declining industries. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) led the group with 42% of total shares outstanding short. The retail company has essentially been squeezed out in recent years by competition from Amazon Inc. (AMZN) as one of the symbols of the decline in brick and mortar retail. 56.2 million shares reported as being short highlight the rising bearishness in the company that last posted a decline in quarterly revenues of 10% y/y for Q1. The stock is down 17.1% in May although incredibly still up 23.7% YTD 2019.

GameStop Corp. (GME) is another company that has struggled to adapt to changing consumer trends as video games move to downloadable content sidestepping the need to visit a GameStop store to purchase a physical copy. The stock is down 55% from its 52-week high.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) also faces a changing operating environment with the devastating news that it had ended its revenue-sharing deal with the U.S. postal service in February. Shares are down a massive 77.8% in 2019 with serious doubts about the viability of the company's business model.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) has been one of the worst-performing car rental and leasing stocks with the business pressured by the emergence of ride-sharing apps like Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) over the past decade. The stock is down 30.4% from its 52-week high although the short interest now at 22.1 million shares is down from a peak above 32 million back in 2017. The stock is up 14% YTD in 2019.

Lastly, I'd like to highlight RH (RH) "Restoration Hardware." While the current percentage of shares outstanding short at 29% is significant, short interest has actually declined sharply over the past year to a current 5.9 million shares from 18 million back in 2017. The stock has been pressured since a disappointing and is down nearly 40% during Q2. Concerns over the growth outlook for the luxury home furnishings retailer have weighed alongside broader macro uncertainties. Nevertheless, the declining short interest should give RH bulls some hope that the downside pain may soon be ending.

Conclusion

Overall it's an interesting list with a number of stocks that deserve further research. Nearly every stock on the list is in an effective "bear market," down over 20% from its 52-week high. The pattern of companies in declining or structurally pressured industry groups like retail shows that short sellers like to focus on big themes and sometimes need patience for the moves to play out. Let me know what stocks on the list have further downside or may be good turnaround candidates. Thanks for reading.

