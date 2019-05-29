Nordstrom: A Rocky Start To 2019 Creates A Potential Value Opportunity

Yield is up to 4.5% now, and Nordstrom is still comfortably able to cover its dividend.

Nordstrom now has an EV/EBITDA multiple of around 4.5x, while historically it has traded at a multiple of 6+.

Nordstrom's Q1 2019 report fell well below expectations, leading it to revise full year sales guidance down by around 2.5% and EBIT guidance down by around $95 million.

Nordstrom (JWN) had a rough start to 2019, with its Q1 2019 falling well below expectations and leading Nordstrom to revise its full year sales guidance down by around 2.5% and its EBIT guidance down by around $95 million. This has resulted in a significant decline in Nordstrom's share price, making it attractively priced as long as it can stem its sales decline going forward.

Sales Growth Questions

Nordstrom had previously been able to deliver steady (if unspectacular) comparable store sales growth. It posted +0.8% comps in 2017 and +1.7% comps in 2018, with guidance that 2019 comps would be close to its +1% to +2% net sales growth range.

However, Nordstrom's Q1 2019 results missed expectations badly, with net sales falling -3.5%, resulting in Nordstrom changing its full year net sales guidance to a range of a 2% decrease in net sales to flat net sales. This implies that net sales over the remaining three quarters of 2019 are expected to range from -1.6% to +1.0%, which is still a bit lower than its original full-year guidance range.

Reasons For The Sales Miss

Nordstrom mentioned that it believes that there were three factors that contributed to the sales miss. These factors include loyalty, digital marketing and merchandise. It mentioned that its Nordy Club rollout wasn't executed as well as it hoped, with the elimination of paper reward notes contributing to a reduction in customer traffic. Nordstrom also reduced its digital marketing to focus more on loyalty, and that had a negative impact on traffic as well. Finally, its merchandise assortment (particularly in Women's Apparel and Beauty) could be better optimised.

Nordstrom believes that these factors are well within its control to turn around (although pretty much all management teams are publicly optimistic about being able to fix their issues). Given that Nordstrom's sales performance had been decent for a prolonged period before Q1 2019 though, I am inclined to think that there is a good chance that its early 2019 performance is just a temporary glitch.

Effect On EBIT

The weaker than expected sales results have had an impact on Nordstrom's projected EBIT. It initially expected EBIT to range from $915 million to $970 million in 2019, but now has revised this to a range of $805 million to $890 million. This is a decrease of $95 million at guidance midpoint. The decrease in projected EBIT appears to be entirely due to its lower sales expectations. The 2.5% downward revision in Nordstrom's net sales expectations would translate into around a $135 million hit to EBIT based on its typical gross margins, so it appears to be making up around $40 million via lower SG&A. The EBIT guidance does suggest that Nordstrom expects its gross margins to be largely in-line with prior expectations for the remainder of 2019.

Valuation

Nordstrom's updated guidance calls for it to generate around $848 million EBIT at the midpoint of its guidance range. This translates into approximately $1.52 billion EBITDA. At $33 per share, Nordstrom is now trading with an enterprise value that is approximately 4.5x its 2019 EBITDA (at guidance midpoint). This is quite low given that it has typically traded at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 6.0x or higher. Even if Nordstrom's EV/EBITDA multiple was 5.5x instead, it should still trade for nearly $43 per share.

Nordstrom may also be able to create additional value by continuing to repurchase shares while its share price is fairly low. However, it already spent $186 million on share repurchases in Q1 2019 and has an increased capex budget of $900 million for 2019. This leaves little room for further share repurchases during 2019 unless it wants to incur additional debt to do so.

Conclusion

Nordstrom's Q1 2019 performance was surprisingly weak and it has lowered expectations for the remainder of 2019 as well. Nordstrom attributed the sales results to executional misses with loyalty, digital marketing and merchandise and is attempting to fix those items going forward. While it can't be assured that Nordstrom will be able to fix those items, I think there is a good chance (such as 75%) that Nordstrom can report flat to slightly positive comps again next year. Flat comps performance should make Nordstrom worth $43+ per share and in the meantime, Nordstrom offers a decent 4.5% yield.

Nordstrom's debt situation is not a concern, with its net debt at only around 1.1x 2019 EBITDA, and it is still easily able to cover its dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in JWN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.