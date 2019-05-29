Top 5 Market Movers With Insider Buying As Of May 28, 2019

Only insider transactions that were executed on the open market are included in this list. Any sale that was triggered by an option exercise has been excluded.

There are many ways to use insider transactions to help guide your investing strategies that don't rely on just the dollar amount of the transaction. While dollar amount should always be considered when ranking an insider purchase, here are a few other things to consider:

How much has the insider's total stake increased in the company after the purchase? How has the stock performed historically after this insider made a purchase? Have other insiders at this company also made purchases recently?

In this article, we will analyze the top 10 stocks in terms of total volume traded that also had an insider make a purchase of the stock on the open market (transaction code P on SEC Form 4). We will be ranking each insider purchase based on the following criteria:

Did the insider increase his/her total holding size by a significant amount (over 15%)? What was the three-month return of the insider's last purchase (over 10% gain in 90 days)? Have other insiders at this company made purchases in the last 30 days (two other insiders)?

The goal of this exercise is to help determine the insider's confidence level in their company and to determine if you should be buying alongside them.

No. 1: General Electric Company (NYSE:GE)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/23/19 Lavizzo-Mourey Risa $97,500 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 67% N/A 0

Without any additional purchases being made by other insiders, this purchase is a non-event and would not trigger a buy for us.

No. 2: Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/24/19 Lawler Robert D $100,995 CEO Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 1% 75% 1

Without any additional purchases being made by other insiders, this purchase is a non-event and would not trigger a buy for us. This insider has bought stock on the open market 2 times and in both instances, the stock was trending down. In December of 2018, he timed the reversal of the selloff almost perfectly with a 75% return over 3 months. The time before that he bought early and the stock sold off another 50% before reversing.

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/24/19 Wardell Lisa W $23,275 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 92% -17% 0

While it is always good to see insiders buying after a negative news event like last week's earnings, we would like to see several other insiders buying as well to give us the confidence to buy as well.

No. 4: Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/24/19 Anderson Richard H $1,007,160 Director Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 13% -3.95% 0

Without any additional purchases being made by other insiders, this purchase is a non-event and would not trigger a buy for us.

Trade Date Insider Name $ Value of Transaction Insider Title 5/23/19 Lawton Harry A $106,850 President Change in Insider's Total Holding Insider's Previous Purchase 90-Day Return Number of Other Insiders at Company Making Purchases in Last 30 days 19% N/A 2

We do like seeing the cluster buying going in this company but the size of the purchase from this insider is concerning. At the end of last year, this insider sold over $7.5 million of Macy's stock and now he is only buying back $100,000 worth of stock. This insider buy would not trigger a buy for us but we will be keeping a close eye on it for any other purchases coming in.

As you can see, finding an insider transaction that meets even these basic criteria can be like finding a needle in a haystack. Along with the criteria we have used here, we also like to analyze the price action of the stock to help time the entry and take a deeper dive into the insider's previous returns following a purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.