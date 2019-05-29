Enterprise Products Partners: A SWAN Must-Have For Income Protection

Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) is a leader in the midstream energy services sector. The vertically integrated MLP has provided 20 consecutive years of steady distribution growth. More importantly for unitholders, the company has done so while maintaining a respectable distribution coverage. As Enterprise continues to execute strategy for the next stage of the shale evolution, the turmoil in the energy markets has gotten investors skittish on the industry as a whole. However, I believe that Enterprise, through skillful execution, will continue to weather the storm and bolster its ability to provide income security to investors.

Alert: Strong Headwinds Ahead!

Data by YCharts

As illustrated in the chart above, Enterprise has been trading range-bound for the past 5 years. While it is true that the company's business model is insulated from energy price swings, it is visibly clear that investor sentiment towards this steady performer is lukewarm at best. At the moment, there is much uncertainty surrounding the global energy markets with issues ranging from excess supply concerns to geopolitical tension and, of course, supply disruptions.

In isolation, these issues would not cause so much trouble for energy investors. However, when compounded, these are definitely a matter for serious consideration. Also, the heightened sensitivity is due to the fact that the energy industry has barely recovered from the previous crash in 2016. Therefore, it should not be a complete surprise to investors for the current market volatility affecting Enterprise Products Partners.

They've Got A Plan!

Enterprise has always stood out among its peers due to its unique business strategy of investing in the midstream value chain. By integrating itself to the different stages of processing a hydrocarbon undergoes, the company is able to extract more value from a single molecule. Also, more importantly, it is provided extended visibility into changing market trends. This enables Enterprise to adjust its capital expenditure in order to meet evolving customer demand.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners web site)

One major initiative that Enterprise has been pursuing aggressively is its energy export capabilities. As global demand for energy continues to grow, the company has been investing in terminals and export docks to connect domestic supply with international markets. On the political stage, US energy exports are welcomed by Washington and its allies by providing an alternative to complete dependency on OPEC+. It is also expected for US energy exporters such as Enterprise to be extremely competitive in pricing, providing a boon for global customers. The United States is expected to be a net exporter of oil within the next two years.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners web site)

Another smaller, but strategically important, strategy is Enterprise's tie-up with CME Group to auction futures contracts for crude export. Enterprise is providing 3 delivery points within the greater Houston area for customers to take delivery on their futures contracts. While the additional fee income would definitely pad the distribution coverage, the more important point is Enterprise expanding its range of services offered to upstream and downstream customers. Now, the company will not only be supplying long-term customers but also to short-term demand from refineries and traders. This would increase the flow within and demand for Enterprise's infrastructure. Also, all this was achieved with existing infrastructure and minimal additional expenditure.

(Source: Enterprise Products Partners web site)

While the euphoria of the shale "revolution" that changed the energy landscape of the world has dissipated, the next stage of the shale "evolution" has just begun. The growing abundance of oil and natural gas within the United States has brought about a revival of the domestic petrochemical industry. Cheap feedstock is enticing the chemicals industry to setup shop along the Gulf Coast. This demonstrates the fact that demand for hydrocarbons is strong domestically as well as internationally.

Conclusion: Income Security

Above, I have articulated the many points that ensure the continued demand for Enterprise's infrastructure and services. The company has been exceptional at executing its strategy for sustaining future distribution growth. However, it is also important to remember that while Enterprise is committing more and more funds for capital projects, it is not a growth stock. On the contrary, investors should focus on the distribution payout provided by the company. For long-term income investors, there are fewer investments that provide the same distribution quality offered by Enterprise.

While I do not see a catalyst to propel the stock higher and out of the current trading range, there is a less likely chance of the stock going below its trading range. At the moment, the stock is holding close to the upper limit, but minor gyrations in the stock price should not materially affect long-term total returns. With that said, I would rate EPD as a "Buy."

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.